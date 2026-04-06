Rep. Ro Khanna: King Charles will look ‘out of touch’ if he doesn’t meet Epstein’s victims

Here are some photos of King Charles on Easter Sunday, entering and leaving church on the Windsor Castle complex. I’m surprised that Camilla wore bright red? She usually chooses softer colors for Easter, as do most women. Most women would feel weird about wearing scarlet red to church, but not the side-chick queen, obviously. Anyway, Charles and Camilla have about three weeks to go before they head to Washington for their first state visit to America. It’s not going well at all. It’s going to be a huge embarrassment for both of our countries, honestly. Trump is a buffoon who will probably invade like five other countries between now and then.
Meanwhile, this state visit is immensely unpopular politically in the UK. Charles will be trying to avoid a million different political landmines, not least of which is the fact that he’s meeting with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associates and friends (Trump) while also trying to avoid speaking to or seeing Epstein’s victims. The king’s brother is currently being coddled and protected on the king’s private estate, even as the British authorities investigate Prince Andrew for his myriad crimes, not least of which is sex trafficking. Well, Congressman Ro Khanna is now giving interviews to British media, exerting pressure on Charles to meet with the Epstein survivors during the state visit. From Khanna’s Times interview:
…Yet with the King confirmed to visit the US this month, Khanna says there is more to be done. In an open letter last week, the Democrat called on the monarch to meet survivors of Epstein to hear “how powerful individuals and institutions failed them”.
When we meet in his office, filled with enthusiastic young advisers, Khanna, who praises the King for his climate advocacy, says: “This could be a defining moment for the monarchy to keep it relevant to my generation in the 21st century. My grandfather was jailed by the British monarchy — he spent four years in jail in the 1930s and 1940s as part of Gandhi’s independence movement. My generation and those younger don’t have much tolerance for institutions that feel they’re apart from democratic society or above norms. So this is an opportunity for the King to say that the modern monarchy is going to be a force for public good.”
Khanna adds: “His challenge isn’t Trump — Trump’s the past — his challenge is you’re going to have people in their fifties leading this country in 2028. What are you saying to them about the monarchy?”
So far, the suggestion from Buckingham Palace is that a meeting with survivors won’t be possible as it could interfere with Epstein-related police investigations, including into the King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. So, isn’t this a losing battle? “That’s typical staff,” Khanna says. “The staff always says no. My hope is that the King will look at this from the perspective of his historical legacy.”
“He’s either going to come to America and half the questions are going to be about Epstein — what did the Palace know and how often did Epstein go there and what are the documents and why didn’t they speak out earlier? — or he could come here and take a role as a global statesperson by meeting with these survivors privately and just acknowledging their pain, acknowledging that they were denied justice, and calling for accountability in Britain and around the world.”
And Andrew? “He does not have to get into any of the legal matters concerning his brother. The survivors have told me they don’t want to discuss any of the legal matters with him,” Khanna says. “He has a law firm — I know, because we sent a letter to a law firm; they can make it very clear that he’s not here to discuss the particulars of any of the survivors’ cases.”
“He’s there as one of the respected world leaders saying that these women were abused and that justice was denied and he is calling for justice. I think if he doesn’t do that and he comes here on the 250th anniversary of America — that stands for fairness and equality and was a revolution against the idea that some people have more power than others — then he looks out of touch. And it diminishes the credibility of the monarchy for future generations.”
I know Republicans (here in America) roll their eyes at Rep. Khanna at times, but you can tell that he was one hell of a lawyer. He lays out an excellent case for why Charles should meet with the survivors, not just because it’s the right thing to do in real time, but it’s the right thing to do for Charles’s legacy and the future of the monarchy. He’s also being shady as f–k in a way British people will recognize and appreciate – the reference to sending a letter to the king’s lawyers, the reminder and implied threat that if Charles doesn’t get ahead of it, the Epstein questions will dominate the state visit. Well done. I hope this shifts some perspectives in the palace.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Chuckles IS “ out of touch”!!
My local indivisible group is posting about some protests for when Charles is here so it looks like things are already being planned.
I would like to see that.
Exactly. There is no “seems” about it. He just is.
So it is OK to meet one of the perpetrators but not the victims.
Unfortunately that particular perpetrator is the U.S. Head of State, that meeting is kind of unavoidable.
I may be wrong but I think Charles meeting victims could endanger the case against Andrew. As the govt lawyers are trying andrew in Charles’ name (the crown) so KV needs to be neutral – or andrew’s lawyers could claim “the govt” Is prejudiced against him and he’s not getting a fair trial. Back when that butler guy took Diana’s journals & things and hid them – he was sued. But then he said he’d told the Queen. She said he had. The case completely fell apart because the head/crown is the government so can’t be part of a case. That is why Andrew is in real serious jeopardy that his trial will take years to be ready and won’t come up during his brother’s reign. He could have just said “charles knew/protected me” And it’s done. But it’s going to come up during William’s reign. William was a teen during this time and can’t be used as a get out of jail free card by andrew’s lawyers.
I hope you are right, since that would mean they are either taking the traffic allegations seriously, or at least considering it.
Mostly I’ve been seeing shell games played around that: like we have allegations but no evidence, we now have evidence but no allegations, ok we have evidence and allegations but we need a warrant…ok the current property owner said we don’t need a warrant, but you know what? This is too complicated and anyway the US and Britain would need to work together for the charges to stick and that requires dialing a phone…
Bringing trafficking charges against major players in the UK would really get the ball rolling in the US and elsewhere.
I think Rep. Khanna laid out a very clear case as to why it would NOT in any way jeopardize the investigation into Andrew.
Yeah, Khanna is campaigning for president off of this, as is his right. He’s just trolling Charles because Charles meeting with survivors isn’t going to help his legacy in any way. That’s already in the trash heap. And this state visit has “out of touch” written all over it. If they don’t scrap it as Trump spirals into madness, the British government risks having the king (awful as he is) look like a complete fool and a Fascist enabler.
Btw, Ro Khanna represents Silicon Valley in Congress. He has a close relationship with Peter Thiel who has held fundraisers for him. We need to look at ulterior motives when considering future presidential candidates.
Good information to have, thank you….
@Brassy Rebel: and yet nobody looked into ulterior motives when selecting trump. I will fully 100% back any candidate my party puts forward so we can end the horror perpetrated by MAGA and rebuild a new and better democracy.
It’s not going to happen – Charles has chosen to shelter and protect Andrew at considerable personal expense, we can see where his priorities lie.
About this US visit – I’m sure there were reports that William would be going too. I wonder what happened to that idea.
Billy Boy wasn’t slated to travel with his father but later for the World Cup. We’ll see how that goes, since the US has insulted so many countries & its citizens.
Of course Rep. Khanna is ambitious and has ulterior motives – he’s a politician. But he’s not wrong! He has perfectly laid out a roadmap that a version of Charles could take – throw your staff under the bus for trying to protect you, meet “privately” with survivors to give himself cover and try not to look like you came running across the pond to be Trump’s footstool. He also reminds Charles that he will not enjoy the same sycophantic coverage in the US. The questions he gets will be about his disgraced brother, Epstein, and Trump in that exact order. We might get someone asking about whether or not he’ll see his younger son and his family. Now, do I think Charles is likely to take this advice and act with clarity, empathy, and leadership? Well, no, I don’t. I think he’ll try to avoid press as much as possible and put it out through his British sources that he couldn’t possibly say anything “political”.
He will look out of touch because he is and he won’t meet the survivors. Neither will women’s advocate Queen Camilla.
If Charles were more than a titular head of state, there would be a news conference during his visit. But he’s a fake head of state, and the Trump administration won’t want coverage related to Epstein, so Charles will probably be able to avoid anything other than shouted questions en route to events.
But Khanna, as problematic as he is, is doing a good job here of applying the heat.
The best thing Charles could do is bring his brother along with him to the US and hand him over to the authorities. Of course that will never happen either. But that’s one way he could get some genuinely great press.
If Charles No 10 doesn’t want a mini version of the March 28 No Kings rally during the state visit he better get in front of this. The Union Jack burned on American streets is not a good look.
Steve Schmidt and the Save America Fund will just have to shock the British conscious! Tampon king and his horse will have a rude awakening!
I will ask the question again, which of the “working royals” are in the e-files? Which senior royal(s) is/are being protected?
Is this visit a chance to further negotiate the e-files release?
Very bad idea all around. Cancel the visit to the US. The language and threats and actions coming out of the WH are reason enough to refuse to engage with Trump; Charles is “normalizing” that behavior by coming here. As for meeting the Epstein survivors, it looks perilously like a stunt by Khanna that will raise his profile and do nothing for them. Frankly, the only person who has done anything in regard to accountability is Charles, in regard to Andrew’s perks and title and letting justice take its course with him.