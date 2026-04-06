Gigi Hadid spoke out about her ‘disturbing’ mention in the Epstein Files

The sad truth is that literacy is declining overall in the US, and even when people can sort of read, they completely lack media literacy. They don’t understand what they’re reading or they aren’t able to understand the context of it. I’ve seen this play out with the release of the Epstein Files, the majority of which are emails and texts to and from Jeffrey Epstein. Instead of reading and understanding the actual context of who is saying what, too many people are just looking at the names of “who appears in the Epstein files.” Like, Barack Obama’s name is in the files, but that’s because Epstein and his associates f–king hated Obama and they were constantly bitching about him. Well, Gigi Hadid’s name also “appears in the files.” Instead of looking at the context in which Gigi and Bella’s names appear, some idiot commented on Gigi’s Instagram that they “had to unfollow” her because of it. Gigi responded:
Gigi Hadid is breaking her silence on a sensitive matter. The supermodel spoke out about the Jeffrey Epstein-related files recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), in which she is mentioned by name.
In a December 2015 email exchange included in the documents viewed by E! News, a redacted individual asked the disgraced financier about Gigi and sister Bella Hadid’s professional success, writing, “How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don’t understand…”
After Epstein replied, “You know,” the individual wrote back, “The father paid the agency,” to which the late sex offender simply responded, “No.” Later in the exchange, he added, “Because they follow directions, its that simple.”
When a social media user commented on Hadid’s March 29 Instagram post that they “had to unfollow” the 30-year-old because she “ain’t talk bout those files,” she replied that the documents “made me sick to my stomach.”
“Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” she explained in her March 30 message. “I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear—and it’s important to let you know.”
Hadid—who shares daughter Khai, 5, with ex Zayn Malik—explained that while she “grew up privileged,” her parents Mohammed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid “protected me and taught me the value of hard work,” noting that after her signing to a modeling agency in 2012, “I’ve worked hard every moment since.”
“To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email—is disturbing,” she said in closing, “and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”
[From E! News]
Given Bella and Gigi’s early modeling careers, I’m not surprised that they were on Epstein’s radar. What surprises me is that he had so little to say about them. But I digress – it’s perfectly clear in those emails that Epstein didn’t know the Hadids and that he’s just spreading nasty gossip about them. It’s gross for people to challenge Gigi about being “in the files” and/or unfollow her because of it. People should learn how to read.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Gigi Hadid attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.,Image: 778025791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
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New York, NY – Gigi Hadid poses for pictures as she arrives for a promo at her Guest In Residence official by Gigi Hadid pop-up in New York City. Guest In Residence is a luxury knitwear brand founded by Gigi Hadid.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
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New York, NY – Supermodel Gigi Hadid grabbed all the attention on New York night in a gorgeous yellow dress for the night with friends.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
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Milan, ITALY – Gigi Hadid, the renowned fashion icon, exudes elegance as she graces the exclusive Luisa Via Roma event during Milan Fashion Week, turning heads with her impeccable style and undeniable star presence.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
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New York, NY – Gigi Hadid is all smiles as she leaves the opening of her store, “Guest in Residence,” in New York.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
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New York, NY – I got it! Gigi Hadid is a pro at getting a cab right away in NYC. The stunning model took the lead this morning while out with boyfriend Bradley Cooper quickly flagging down a yellow cab as the two headed off together. A smiling Bradley appeared more than happy to let his model girlfriend take the honors as she stepped out and immediately landed a ride.
Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid
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New York City, NY – The Met Gala “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
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New York City, NY – The Met Gala “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2025
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Mis and disinformation from multiple bad actors is killing our democracy. I wish I knew how to stop it quickly. It will probably take generations to undo all the damage from people getting their information from TikTok.
I can’t believe all of those photos are of the same person. The middle row is a totally different face. She and her sister have got to chill with the face work.
Their surgeries are…a lot. Before Bella had her whole face changed she was a dead ringer for Jennifer Meyer (daughter of studio exec with $$$$ who was married to Tobey Maguire)
He disliked the Hadids for VERY specific reasons and it had everything to do with politics and the fact that they are half-Palestinian. He knew who they were.
That and they were untouchable. Women he could use and abuse.
EXACTLY.
UGH! I meant to say “couldn’t” use and abuse (because they were protected by their parents) but seems you got my meaning. It’s so gross to be angry at young women for not being vulnerable.
@ AMEERAH M, this is exactly what I came to say. With the stuff coming out, it’s making even more sense that he’d have wanted to smear any Palestinians it was possible to smear.
There are Russian bots ALL OVER Instagram that post one line: “Obama is in the files” knowing full well people are too stupid to read them and understand that Epstein and company hated Obama. So they were discussing him in THAT context. Not he’s one of us. Obama couldn’t be blackmailed and wouldn’t participate in their reindeer pedo games – just like the CEO of Hermes who literally returned Epstein’s donation check, after declining multiple invitations to the island. I always thought Hermes was overpriced and overhyped, but that made me like the company more.
Hermes are one of the few design houses that has kept their craft in-house. All of the bags are handmade by leather artisans – of which there are not many left in the world. They keep their business small, hands-on and pay their workers a livable wage. Hermes is one of the FEW designer handbags that ISN’T overpriced or over-hyped.
Amen. I have a cousin in France who cuts leather for Chanel. That’s it. That’s all she does. Cut leather. And she’s paid a living wage, has public health care, job security. Everything about being a worker in the US is broken.
Thank you Ameerah! This is good to know. Personally I am not paying 14k for a handbag ever, but I do buy consignment/second hand and I will look for them. I try to support companies that pay a livable wage.
People can’t say a nasty thing about Gigi & Bella,They are VERY hard workers and They do have manners,the parents did a good job raising them!! The Mom Yolanda may have been a stage mom ,BUT she gave them some good advice: You are ALWAYS replaceable,there are a million pretty girls that can take your place in a minute- always work hard,be on time & never ever act like a Diva!! She was 100% correct!! I can’t believe anyone would unfollow Gigi, she would never have anything to do w/ pedo Epstein yucko!! You are correct,people need to read everything in a article,not 7 words & think they can guess the rest!! They are hiding ALOT about the orange monster, Trump, in those files & they need to let everyone see EVERYTHING ASAP!! Vote Blue to get the White Supremists out of our Government!! We need to make America safe for all Americans AGAIN!!!
OTOH, I hate the corporate message of “you are replaceable” like we are all just cogs in a machine. OTOH, I love the value of hard work and dedication, and I applaud raising your kids with those values. Obviously people start their journeys with different levels of privilege, but hard work was never a bad thing for anyone. Most nepo babies never actually amount to anything on their own without hard work. Those with a work ethic are the ones we still talk about.