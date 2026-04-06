Gigi Hadid spoke out about her ‘disturbing’ mention in the Epstein Files

The sad truth is that literacy is declining overall in the US, and even when people can sort of read, they completely lack media literacy. They don’t understand what they’re reading or they aren’t able to understand the context of it. I’ve seen this play out with the release of the Epstein Files, the majority of which are emails and texts to and from Jeffrey Epstein. Instead of reading and understanding the actual context of who is saying what, too many people are just looking at the names of “who appears in the Epstein files.” Like, Barack Obama’s name is in the files, but that’s because Epstein and his associates f–king hated Obama and they were constantly bitching about him. Well, Gigi Hadid’s name also “appears in the files.” Instead of looking at the context in which Gigi and Bella’s names appear, some idiot commented on Gigi’s Instagram that they “had to unfollow” her because of it. Gigi responded:

Gigi Hadid is breaking her silence on a sensitive matter. The supermodel spoke out about the Jeffrey Epstein-related files recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), in which she is mentioned by name. In a December 2015 email exchange included in the documents viewed by E! News, a redacted individual asked the disgraced financier about Gigi and sister Bella Hadid’s professional success, writing, “How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don’t understand…” After Epstein replied, “You know,” the individual wrote back, “The father paid the agency,” to which the late sex offender simply responded, “No.” Later in the exchange, he added, “Because they follow directions, its that simple.” When a social media user commented on Hadid’s March 29 Instagram post that they “had to unfollow” the 30-year-old because she “ain’t talk bout those files,” she replied that the documents “made me sick to my stomach.” “Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” she explained in her March 30 message. “I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear—and it’s important to let you know.” Hadid—who shares daughter Khai, 5, with ex Zayn Malik—explained that while she “grew up privileged,” her parents Mohammed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid “protected me and taught me the value of hard work,” noting that after her signing to a modeling agency in 2012, “I’ve worked hard every moment since.” “To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email—is disturbing,” she said in closing, “and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”

[From E! News]

Given Bella and Gigi’s early modeling careers, I’m not surprised that they were on Epstein’s radar. What surprises me is that he had so little to say about them. But I digress – it’s perfectly clear in those emails that Epstein didn’t know the Hadids and that he’s just spreading nasty gossip about them. It’s gross for people to challenge Gigi about being “in the files” and/or unfollow her because of it. People should learn how to read.