The Sussexes’ ski vacation last week included Olympian Eileen Gu & Justin Trudeau

On Saturday, Chinese-American Olympian Eileen Gu posted an Instagram carousel which she simply labeled “this week!!” Buried in the carousel was this photo of Gu with Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry on a ski lift. Now, last week, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video of Harry skiing with Archie, so it looks like the Sussex family absolutely went on a ski trip with some famous friends last week. There was speculation that Gu’s Harry photo was old, but no – it’s been confirmed that this is all part of the same ski vacation from last week.
Prince Harry hit the slopes with some new ski buddies: Eileen Gu and Justin Trudeau.
On Thursday, April 2, Olympic gold medalist Gu, 22, shared a photo of herself on a ski lift with the Duke of Sussex, 41, and the former Canadian Prime Minister, 54.
“This week!!” she wrote alongside the photo of the trio smiling in their ski gear.
Additional photos included in Gu’s Instagram carousel offered a further glimpse into the athlete’s travels, the food she’s been eating and the quality time she’s spent with friends — including Trudeau’s girlfriend, Katy Perry.
Take this however you want, but we got a tip that it looked like Harry and Archie were skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, which is a private ski club for wealthy elites. It would certainly answer some questions about why there were no reports about the Sussexes’ vacation before Meghan posted the ski video with Archie – they went to a private resort renowned for their elite clientele. I love this for the Sussexes too – no one knew about this vacation, especially in the British media. Absolute fury!!
Meghan has posted a video of Prince Harry and Prince Archie skiing ⛷️
Caption “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️” pic.twitter.com/9lRooVTUAi
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) April 3, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Eileen Gu’s Instagram.
I hope they had a great trip and it looks like they had great snow! Again, none of this is surprising, Harry and Meghan are well-liked and well connected.
I’m glad JT is enjoying post- prime ministerial life. Even if i didn’t agree with all of his policies and thought he held on to power too long in the end, he was a solid prime minister through a difficult period for Canada.
I admit, it throws me when I see pictures of him skiing. The Trudeaus for generations have been obsessed with nature and I knew he grew up on skis but given the national tragedy that was his youngest brother dying in an avalanche, I’m always surprised to see Justin skiing. If it were me, I wouldn’t be able to ski again.
Oh wow. I don’t know that about Justin Trudeau’s brother. Holy heck.
I live in Colorado and have never heard of an avalanche on a ski slope. Only in really really back country skiing. Which is already terrifying because of tree wells. I don’t know the circumstances around the younger brother’s death but his poor family.
Maybe Trudeau feels closer to his brother when he skis? Grief is such a strange and twisted thing. My heart goes out to anyone who knows it well.
I don’t remember the details, I was a kid at the time but I think it was back country skiing. I think it happened in one of our national parks.
@starryowl, that is a great point about grief
Michel was in the backcountry near Kokanee Glacier Park in BC in the late 1990’s and an avalanche swept down and took him into a lake where he was presumed drowned. If I remember correctly his body was never found. Their mother, Margaret, became a campaigner for safety in the backcountry after that. I think Justin was a snowboard instructor as a kid if I’m not mistaken.
Side personal note – Margaret met a friend of ours through her advocacy and we met her at l their wedding which was held in the Whistler back country. I thought it was very brave of her to come into the backcountry after that…She’s eccentric as heck but a super nice lady…
@starryowl – re inbound avalanches – I’ve been at Fernie BC when they’ve had to close part of the mountain due to inbound avalanches. Not super common but it does happen.
Michel Trudeau was back country skiing with friends when an avalanche swept him in a glacial lake where he drowned bc of all the heavy clothes and equipment pulling him under in the freezing temps. His friends narrowly escaped that fate bc they weren’t swept into the lake
When Michel Trudeau was killed it was so shocking and sad. I still remember the photos of Pierre and Margaret crying on the steps of the cathedral after the funeral.
Ditto for me when I see the Dutch royals skiing at the same Austrian resort where Friso was injured in an avalanche (and passed after 18 months in the resulting coma)
So the Sussexes went to an exclusive ske resort. Places like this trade on privacy and discretion or they lose VIP clients. Staff that talk to trash rags like the BM lose their jobs.
I don’t have my contacts in and I thought that that was Meghan 😂
My brain at this point goes – Harry. So Meghan must be right there. Salt and pepper.
The person that posted the photos were old, had to walk back that story, because people pointed out that Gu was on CBS talking about designing this Ski outfit for 2026.
Katie Perry and others were also on this trip.
I think the Sussexes get around more than the Media is aware of.
Oh wait. Katy Perry and Orlando lived super close to the Sussexes in Montecito.
Is that awkward or just life in those circles? I do wonder about little things like that.
Katy Perry is now with Justin Trudeau.
When Harry says that he wouldn’t be able to do things he does now if he still in the UK, this is what he means. He can go anywhere he wants without the press demanding to know where he is or stalking him and without the Palace leaking his location. The people who believe that he wants to return to royal life, for his family to be scruntised by the press and for Palace to use them as scapegoats, are deluded.
Someone last week said that maybe Meghan was following in a ski mobile and that was how she was able to get that video of Archie and Harry skiing. Which makes the most sense.
But, but, I thought Harry and Meghan had no mates and Harry spent his time twiddling his thumbs in Montecito!
It’s lovely to see the Sussexes continue to have fun and enjoy family time with their friends, including mega-celebrity friends, old and new (slopestyle ski superstar Eileen Gu???)
On IG, someone commented on a fan page that they didn’t get was actually a fan page that Megan was only posting because of Harry and Eileen. These people are BONKERS!!!!
I’m sure Harry and Justin have a WhatsApp chat but any thoughts on how Eileen Gu got into the mix? She’s so much younger and being an Olympian doesn’t necessarily put one in the mix with the likes of princes and prime ministers (especially of other nations).
Eileen and Meghan are both members of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Maybe that’s how they connected?
Okay, I didn’t know that. Makes sense. Like, Meghan reached out to her sorority sister to offer congratulations on the gold and then they discussed her kids learning to ski and suddenly they were planning a ski break together.
Didn’t Eileen speak at a women’s conference in Canada last month? She is a keynote speaker, just like the Sussexes. Women empowerment, cyberbullying, they have that in common. She also seems to be a nice, positive person. I loved how she dissected this stupid reporter after winning her silver medal. Beauty and brains, just like Meghan.
@Lurker – I am learning so much about Eileen from this thread. I really didn’t follow the olympics this year. Too much going on and so much good streaming content to watch. But it really does sound like there were a lot of reasons she and Meghan might have connected. The big head scratcher for me was the age difference. She hasn’t been on the celeb scene very long and she wouldn’t due to age share school/work friends with Meghan, Harry, Justin, or Katy. It’s also possible she just happened to be at the resort at the same time and hit it off with them. I’m no celeb, but I regularly meet people of all ages that I’m impressed by (and would totally do a luxury vacay with if that were an option). Seems like it was a blast for everyone.
Harry and Meghan move like ninjas … I enjoy how frustrated the rota must be over their stealth moves.
So when the fail and other tabloids are writing about how desperate the Sussex’s are for money, the Sussex’s are holidaying at an exclusive ski resort that is pretty funny.. so much for the Australia trip being about a paycheck.
While it makes sense for security reasons, I just want to point out that the Yellowstone Club is a blight on our part of Montana, and has been stealing water to build a golf course in the Crazy Mountains. https://www.pccjournal.com/the-water-saga-of-crazy-mountain-ranch/
They are very very gross, and a LOT of the Epstein emails have nefarious sex trafficking bullshit going on up there.
Good to see someone pop in to say Harry is an eco vandal and give a good smack down. Well done! I hope you comment on every person who has ever been skiing there on their sm. Start with Eileen. Please share when you do!
Nothing in the linked July 2025 article suggests that the Yellowstone Club is “stealing water” or a “blight” in Montana, and the piece refers to the YC only in passing, as one of the “other domestic and international commercial, residential and industrial real-estate development projects” owned by a private investment and asset management firm. Those holdings include the Crazy Mountain Ranch golf club at issue, which in December 2025 entered a consent decree on water use and, in March 2026, was reported in the Montana Independent News to have received a judicial scolding, but no fine, for relying on restricted Boulder well water for eight days. https://montanaindependent.substack.com/p/judge-warns-crazy-mountain-ranch
For more than 150 years, ranchers and other stakeholders have raised disputes over Montana water rights under the legal framework of prior appropriation, i.e., “first in time, first in right.”
Here, the untethered allegations in this Sussex-related post, along with the gratuitous, fact-free Epstein reference, suggest a clumsily transparent purpose.
The Sussexes make looking wealthy so much better than being royal. The Windsor look like dysfunctional miserable people who enjoy inflicting their toxicity on the people around. Truly a misery loves company type of group. Whereas Harry and Meghan look like they use their wealth to enjoy the best experiences with their nuclear family. Its truly night and day.
Oh wow—I have inside info for this one. I used to work at Yellowstone Club (until very recently), and always suspected the Sussexes would be guests there eventually. They might have been there for the annual JP Morgan gala, which would draw the circle they’re pictured with. Katy Perry and Venus Williams attended that event a couple years ago, and I know Beatrice and maybe Eugenie have been to the club before.