The Sussexes’ ski vacation last week included Olympian Eileen Gu & Justin Trudeau

On Saturday, Chinese-American Olympian Eileen Gu posted an Instagram carousel which she simply labeled “this week!!” Buried in the carousel was this photo of Gu with Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry on a ski lift. Now, last week, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video of Harry skiing with Archie, so it looks like the Sussex family absolutely went on a ski trip with some famous friends last week. There was speculation that Gu’s Harry photo was old, but no – it’s been confirmed that this is all part of the same ski vacation from last week.

Prince Harry hit the slopes with some new ski buddies: Eileen Gu and Justin Trudeau. On Thursday, April 2, Olympic gold medalist Gu, 22, shared a photo of herself on a ski lift with the Duke of Sussex, 41, and the former Canadian Prime Minister, 54. “This week!!” she wrote alongside the photo of the trio smiling in their ski gear. Additional photos included in Gu’s Instagram carousel offered a further glimpse into the athlete’s travels, the food she’s been eating and the quality time she’s spent with friends — including Trudeau’s girlfriend, Katy Perry.

[From People]

Take this however you want, but we got a tip that it looked like Harry and Archie were skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, which is a private ski club for wealthy elites. It would certainly answer some questions about why there were no reports about the Sussexes’ vacation before Meghan posted the ski video with Archie – they went to a private resort renowned for their elite clientele. I love this for the Sussexes too – no one knew about this vacation, especially in the British media. Absolute fury!!

Meghan has posted a video of Prince Harry and Prince Archie skiing ⛷️ Caption “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ❤️” pic.twitter.com/9lRooVTUAi — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) April 3, 2026