People are getting their ribs surgically broken so their waists look smaller

Today in OUCH!!!! news, plastic surgeons say there’s been a spike in requests for a two-year-old procedure known as “rib remodeling.” Unfortunately, we’re not talking about getting creative with your plating of BBQ pork ribs. The ribs being “remodeled” are our own, the lowest ones, and in this case, remodeled is a very sanitized euphemism for surgically breaking the ribs to make waists look smaller by a few inches. Payment for this procedure costs you $10-15,000 and three months of difficult recovery which requires wearing a corset to ensure the broken ribs heal in the desired smaller frame. And all this is considered a vast improvement on remodeling’s predecessor, rib removal. I’m assuming the doctors who perform this bone-smashing, risky surgery all took the Hypocritic Oath.
“It started where people were removing ribs, and we no longer do that anymore,” says Dr. Oren Tessler, an Arizona plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon who founded Defyne Plastic Surgery. “But in reality, once you lose weight and let’s say you get to your optimal physical fitness, the bottleneck — the limitation in terms of your waist and how narrow it can be compared to your hips — is the lower ribs.”
In the past, the main cosmetic procedure for waist-slimming was liposuction, says Dr. Josef Hadeed, a double board-certified plastic surgeon. Liposuction, however, has limits. People’s waists carry varying amounts of fat. Plus, at the end of the day, the skeleton largely determines the shape of the torso.
In addition to liposuction, people previously slimmed their waists by removing ribs, starting with the lowest two. But this caused serious health problems. After all, the ribs are “the structural foundation of the torso,” Hadeed says. “If you remove the foundation of the house, it kind of crumbles and collapses.”
In rib remodeling, you don’t remove any bones. Instead, you surgically alter the ribs — essentially breaking them, on purpose — so they heal in a different shape. Hadeed says the procedure is generally safe when done by a surgeon specifically trained in this procedure, though there is some risk of lung injury.
Recovery typically lasts three months and involves wearing a corset regularly so ribs heal in the desired position. Neglecting to do this can ruin the results.
The recovery isn’t easy, and the procedure’s expensive. Rib remodeling typically costs between $10,000-$15,000. Tessler says it lets people take an additional two-to-five inches off their waist.
Tessler says those who seek out rib remodeling tend to already be thin, but want a waist that’s even smaller. Some have more naturally “boxy” builds, he says, and want curves. Some are transgender and seeking to feminize their torsos.
…GLP-1s, Tessler adds, have allowed a new segment of the population to consider elective procedures they couldn’t previously.
“It’s unlocking a huge portion of the population that never even really had the time or the effort to even think about these things,” Tesla says. “It’s like, you go to the gym, you have basic goals, and then, once you hit the goals, you want to do a little more. … The GLPs are unlocking a lot of things, and it’s giving people the opportunity to even have wants that they wouldn’t have had before.”
The argument that GLP-1 drugs are allowing people — who “never even really had the time or the effort to even think about these things,” love that description — to finally start thinking about BREAKING THEIR RIBS is just wild, y’all. Where’s that in the Ozempic ads?! “Lower your A1C for good health… and the chance to surgically alter your ribs!” The only part of this article that made the slightest bit of sense to me was the detail about transgender women wanting the surgery for a more feminine figure. Aside from that, I’m thinking of the centuries of our foremothers who suffered in corsets because society dictated they dress that way. And now some of us are breaking our bones from the inside to achieve the look?? As with all plastic surgery discussions, there’s the tug-of-war between doing what makes you happy vs. being happy with who (and how) you are naturally. I’m a fan of the latter, but as long as there’s a Bravoverse (and beyond) of women with too much money and mirrors, I’m bracing for an episode of The Real Housewives of Americatown where the conversation goes, “I’m remodeling next week.” “Congratulations! House or ribs?”
the after photos arent even real
The ribs that exist to protect your internal organs? Mm kay.
I broke a rib once and thought I had total organ failure because it hurt so much more than any other bone I’ve broken. This procedure must come with an opioid addiction and a ventilator because the pain of simply breathing must be unbearable.
Some bilateral atelectasis at the very least- lucky if you avoid pneumonia.
yes, yes! it hurts so much! cannot imagine doing this electively
Omg thank you for chiming in on this – yes I know someone who broke a rib and said it was excruciating. I can’t believe people would sign up to do this.
MFT!!! The two MOST VASCULAR organs in the abdomen are under the ribs- the spleen on the left, and the liver on the right. Imagine even what an airbag deployment could do, much less violence inflicted. You’d exsanguinate into your abdomen pretty quickly.
NO. THANK. YOU.
Especially because female bodies are much more likely to be seriously injured in car accidents. (generally shorter, with necks, waists lower, smaller on average, smaller across the shoulders than typical male bodies and not considered when designing, testing crash protection in cars)
You need those ribs.
Plus as someone who’s had themselves and several relatives who’ve suffered injuries, surgical complications, issues around their lower ribs – fractures, hemi-diaphrams, lower lung collapses, fluid, blood pooling, sledding and auto accident trauma, with sometimes painful, health and quality of life threatening complications, in general I’d recommend NOT messing around internally or structurally with your upper abdomen, ribs unless it’s medically necessary.
And that’s before you get into general surgical risks, and those weird abdominal vascular compression syndromes that pop up post-surgically that can ruin or end your life? No thank you.
I remember our high school drivers ed person telling us that prior to getting in the car you should always go to the bathroom first because the spleen was the first to go in a crash. Although now that I think about it, seems to me it would more protect the bladder than the spleen. Well, he was a drivers ed instructor, not a biology teacher.
Her body is better portioned in the before photos.
Agreed. And it makes her bolt-ons even more egregious.
Yep, and makes her hips look disproportionately wide.
I broke three ribs playing floor hockey. I got caught up in my stick and crashed with another player in the corners, fighting for the ball. It was agony for weeks. I can’t believe people are paying thousands for that same experience. Yikes.
There was a well-known rumor in the 90’s that Janet Jackson did this.
That was my first thought too after reading the article.
Right? I knew I hadn’t made that up (the rumor). I also remember rumors that Marilyn Manson had some removed so he could…lick himself I guess. It’s a gross procedure, although I guts I have heard of women who had some sort of surgery to bring their rib cages back together after pregnancy. The ones I heard about were moms of multiples and the rib cages were too spread out after the pregnancies.
This is wrong on so many levels I don’t even know where to start. And the whole framing around medical innovation, choice, and individual empowerment is nauseating.
Ah another win for the patriarchy with the push towards looking more and more like ultra traditional gender roles, I guess. All I see is folks who are going to have a very serious version of the “fat ledge” after menopause. (You know, that stored high upper stomach fat that accumulates above the belly button faster than the lower part of the stomach, creating the “ledge.”)
Wait until they hear about foot binding.
Who cares if your body doesn’t function anymore. You need to look like THIS.
Sigh.
Is this real? Or is this just a rehash of the Marilyn Manson rumor from the ’90s?
That was my reaction, too – these kinds of stories go back as far as the early 1900s.
Good Lord. That’s all I’ve got.
Just ghastly. Some plastic and reconstructive surgeons do fantastic work with patients with severe facial disfigurement, including burns victims. This is a travesty.
I believe some of the stars of the Hollywood Golden Age did this. I believe Marlene Dietrich did this (she also took out her back molars to sculpture her face more), but am not sure.
The amount of self-hatred among women our current culture is pushing is incredibly grotesque and destructive.
I remember the old rumor that Cher did this. I find it hard to believe a surgeon would do this!
Asinine. And short-sighted–you’re young now but won’t be forever. Your body WILL change with menopause. And pregnancy, should you choose that. Does this change the function of the lungs? What about the other internal organs, are they being asked to function in more confined spaces?
Kim Lardass had this done. It just makes you look bigger and disproportionate.
What a stupid time to be alive.