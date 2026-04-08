Zendaya wore Ashi Studio to the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 premiere: stunning?

Last night was the big premiere event for Euphoria’s long-awaited Season 3. I don’t watch or care about Euphoria, but I’m interested in all of the gossip around this show. Basically, every actor has fallen out with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and everyone sort of acknowledges that Season 3 will be and should be the last one. Zendaya is simply too famous for this nonsense anymore. Same with Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi. Still, the cast showed up for the premiere. I would assume they were all contractually obligated to do so.

Fashion notes… Zendaya wore a halter gown by Ashi Studio. She didn’t even get a custom look from her personal sponsor Louis Vuitton for this – maybe LV didn’t want to be associated with Euphoria. The gown is fine but I loathe when halter gowns are cut that way in the bust. It’s too narrow, and even small-chested women are going to be worried about one of their girls popping out. Sydney Sweeney wore an archival 2007 Pierre Cardin which I absolutely HATE on her. The combination of the short skirt with the built-in cape throws off her proportions and makes her look absurdly top-heavy. I mean, yes, she’s naturally top-heavy, but this is giving her a “linebacker shoulder” effect. Hunter Schafer wore Acne Studios, which looks like vintage Versace to me.

Anyway, enjoy what will almost definitely be Euphoria’s final season! These actors are never coming back to these characters.