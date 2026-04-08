Zendaya wore Ashi Studio to the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 premiere: stunning?

Last night was the big premiere event for Euphoria’s long-awaited Season 3. I don’t watch or care about Euphoria, but I’m interested in all of the gossip around this show. Basically, every actor has fallen out with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and everyone sort of acknowledges that Season 3 will be and should be the last one. Zendaya is simply too famous for this nonsense anymore. Same with Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi. Still, the cast showed up for the premiere. I would assume they were all contractually obligated to do so.
Fashion notes… Zendaya wore a halter gown by Ashi Studio. She didn’t even get a custom look from her personal sponsor Louis Vuitton for this – maybe LV didn’t want to be associated with Euphoria. The gown is fine but I loathe when halter gowns are cut that way in the bust. It’s too narrow, and even small-chested women are going to be worried about one of their girls popping out. Sydney Sweeney wore an archival 2007 Pierre Cardin which I absolutely HATE on her. The combination of the short skirt with the built-in cape throws off her proportions and makes her look absurdly top-heavy. I mean, yes, she’s naturally top-heavy, but this is giving her a “linebacker shoulder” effect. Hunter Schafer wore Acne Studios, which looks like vintage Versace to me.
Anyway, enjoy what will almost definitely be Euphoria’s final season! These actors are never coming back to these characters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Sydney Sweeney at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089368512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sydney Sweeney, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Hunter Schafer at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089409157, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Hunter Schafer, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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07 April 2026 . Hollywood, California – Zendaya, At Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Drama Series EUPHORIA held at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.,Image: 1089416527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: No Sales through Cover Images/Cover Media EVER, Model Release: no, Credit line: Sadou Faye/Avalon
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07 April 2026 . Hollywood, California – Jacob Elordi,, At Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Drama Series EUPHORIA held at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.,Image: 1089416655, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: No Sales through Cover Images/Cover Media EVER, Model Release: no, Credit line: Sadou Faye/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 07: American actress Sydney Sweeney wearing Pierre Cardin circa 2007, styled by Molly Dickson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX at Ovation Hollywood on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089417041, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sydney Sweeney, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 07: American actress Sydney Sweeney wearing Pierre Cardin circa 2007, styled by Molly Dickson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX at Ovation Hollywood on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089418367, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sydney Sweeney, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 07: American actress, singer, and dancer Zendaya (Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) wearing Ashi Studio SS26 Couture and Chopard jewelry, styled by Law Roach arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX at Ovation Hollywood on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089419057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zendaya, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 07: American actress, singer, and dancer Zendaya (Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) wearing Ashi Studio SS26 Couture and Chopard jewelry, styled by Law Roach arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX at Ovation Hollywood on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089419791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zendaya, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
I love Euphoria. It was a truly great teen drama. Like 8 years ago. Season 2 faltered because for some reason they decided Maude Apatow was the star. I’m excited for season 3 and glad they time jumped so it’s not still a teen drama with 30 year old actors. But with two actors who’ve passed away (one after the season wrapped) and a cast of mega stars not scrappy unknowns, it is getting silly.
But if they’d left it hanging after season 2 where Rue had scammed a psychotic drug dealer who promised to kill her and Fezco was injured (possibly fatally) in a gang war, it would be so frustrating. We need to know!
I don’t know if it is just these photos, but none of them look happy to be there.
Yeah, they all look like they were contractually obligated to be there and are NOT happy about it. I noticed no group photos either.
Zendaya looks gorgeous as usual but you’re right! Yikes! One wrong move or turn and her boobs will be like “Surprise motherf___ker!” a la James Doakes from Dexter! Sometimes I think these designers are secret sadists who are constantly trying to see how much (or in this case how little) they can get away with.
I’m sure everything is taped in place but the whole premier does feel off. Like, these are huge stars promoting the show that launched them … ages after they’ve been launched. Euphoria has done a few brilliantly written spin off episodes. Maybe that’s all season 3 should have been.
Maybe it’s just because I’m already biased against her for obvious reasons, but I swear, everything Sydney Sweeney wears ends up looking cheap. She’s making archival Pierre Cardin look like Leg Avenue Princess Leia.
To be fair to her, that dress is truly ugly and the fabric looks like nylon. And busty women have a harder time looking elegant in something designer for someone with very straight proportions. On the other hand, she is not someone who can ever elevate a look and her perma-pout makes everything look miserable.
She doesn’t have model proportions like Hunter and Zendaya. She doesn’t really know how to dress herself for the red carpet.
I’m a 32DD and only 4’10”, so I can definitely relate to it being difficult to find anything high-end that’s flattering and elegant, but if I had her budget and access to designers, I would just be getting things customized, or even fully custom-designed! I mean, she’d probably still make it look tacky, but at least she wouldn’t stretch out the dress so much that it looks like it’s made of t-shirt fabric.
I just commented the same thing! She does not know how to pull off high-fashion. She make everything look cheap. I also think her stylist does her no favors with the items they pick for her to wear.
I like hunter’s dress. Z’s was fine. But yeah, from what I can tell, Z arrived, got her photos taken, and then walked right back out.
Big “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” energy.
The dress works on her. She’s taped up, and the dress is taped to her. Nothing is going to pop out.
They keep trying to make Sydney a fashion girlie and it’s just not happening. She doesn’t have the carriage or taste for it. I feel like everything she wears looks cheap on her – it reminds me of Lauren Sanchez Bezos actually. Like even when they are wearing high-fashion it looks like they shop at Fashion Nova. Zendaya looks amazing as does Hunter. I don’t think we are going to get big overly dramatic looks for this press tour from Zendaya. I think she is fulfilling her contractual obligations lol. But still slaying because she doesn’t know how to NOT slay.