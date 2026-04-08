Prince Andrew finally moved into his newly-renovated Marsh Farm in Sandringham

Over Easter weekend, we heard a hilarious story about Prince Edward visiting his brother, ex-Prince Andrew, at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Edward is the first royal to visit Andrew after Andrew’s February arrest, but it wasn’t a social call. Edward apparently bitched out Andrew because Andrew was taking his sweet time moving into Marsh Farm. Andrew managed to ruin Edward’s holiday, because Edward desperately wanted to stay at Wood Farm over Easter. Marsh Farm is what King Charles “gave” Andrew as a retirement cottage after forcing him out of Royal Lodge. Charles financed a costly renovation and refurbishment of Marsh Farm, which has been happening for months now. Well, funny story – on Tuesday, Andrew finally moved into Marsh Farm.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has finally moved into his new home on the Sandringham Estate – but not before spoiling his brother Edward and his wife Sophie’s Easter break. The former Duke of York, 66, transitioned from Norfolk’s Wood Farm, where he had been staying while his permanent home was made ready, to nearby Marsh Farm, where he has now spent the night. He was pictured taking the 20-minute walk between the two properties yesterday, with only his dogs for company. Andrew had his head bowed and seemed lost in thought as he made the journey to his new home. Members of his staff were seen arriving at the farm a few minutes earlier, and carried bags into the five-bedroom property which has been undergoing renovations for months. Andrew had been mooted to move in over Easter, having been living at Wood Farm since the start of February, following King Charles evicting him from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which he had shared with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. He was kicked to the curb from that address due to details of his – and his ex’s – links to paedopile financier Jeffrey Epstein. But the move to Marsh Farm came too late for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who had reportedly hoped to use Wood Farm over the Easter weekend. The couple regularly book the property for their annual getaway, but this year stayed in Gardens House because Andrew was ‘reluctant to leave’ the Norfolk bolthole.

[From The Daily Mail]

The way these people carry on and on about Wood Farm is very Frogmore Cottage-coded. I was around back then – for many years, Frogmore was spoken of like it was the most luxurious, beautifully renovated and much-sought after property of all of the royal homes. They went on and on about it because Harry and Meghan had something and they were jealous. It’s the same thing with Wood Farm – they were just mad that Andrew was being sheltered there as he tried to escape justice. Thus, Wood Farm became the most desirable property for the other left-behinds. Ten bucks says that now Marsh Farm’s renovations have been completed, THAT will become the most sought-after and beloved royal property. All of them will be jealous that Charles spent lavishly to ensure Andrew’s comfort at his new country home. We’ll probably hear that Prince William always wanted Marsh Farm for himself and his family!!

As I’ve said before, I think Marsh Farm looks perfectly charming. Considering the four-month renovations, I bet it’s completely updated and nice inside too. Remember all of this when royalists attempt to make this move sound like a fate worse than death. Andrew should be in a prison cell, not in a quaint and modernized farmhouse with beautiful trees.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally moves into new Marsh Farm home (but not before spoiling Edward and Sophie's Easter break!) https://t.co/0A3e9JVeqA — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 7, 2026

Boggy, outdated, and far away from London, the former Prince Andrew’s new reported home of Marsh Farm shows just how on the fringes of the family he really is https://t.co/DsaY0CFUzR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 29, 2026