Jobson: King Charles’ ‘improved health’ has been overhyped for months

Just before Christmas last year, King Charles made a video address as part of Stand Up To Cancer. He announced that his health had improved to the point where his cancer treatments would be reduced in 2026. That means that Charles is no longer tied to staying in London mid-week, every week, for his treatments. It was good news overall, and it really hampered his heir’s campaign of “I’m gonna be king any day now.” Prince William was furious that Charles’ health has improved and furious that he had to stop with the macabre briefings about his imminent kingship. Well, now Robert Jobson says that the British media was encouraged to hype Charles’ improved health, even though Charles isn’t actually doing better?
The Palace deliberately overhyped positive news about King Charles’s cancer treatment in December, one of Britain’s most respected royal correspondents has claimed. Robert Jobson the veteran Fleet Street journalist dubbed the Godfather of Royal Reporting by the Wall Street Journal, and author of the explosive new book The Windsor Legacy, made the claim in an interview with The Royalist podcast, saying that Palace aides had leaned on journalists to present the King’s health bulletins in the most positive possible light.
‘I think it was overhyped in December. I think that the Palace were over-emphasizing the “good news.” The press spokespeople were saying, “Oh, this is good news.” They were trying to say to the journalists at the time, “Don’t interpret it any other way. This is good news.”
‘The King is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer. And that says it all.’
I praised the King’s extraordinary example, his courage and sense of duty, and said that friends of mine who had spent time with him lately had found him full of vigor at midnight.
‘What he’s going through and what he’s doing — I’ve seen it at events, not that far from him, and he’s almost falling asleep standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty.’
He added that Charles would likely be adjusting his treatments ahead of his upcoming Washington visit ‘to make sure he’s got enough energy to give it his best shot.’ Jobson also suggested that while the King would never abdicate, he would, if seriously ill, allow the disease to take its inevitable course.
‘If he felt that he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, he would probably say, “I can’t continue with the treatment I’ve got, and I’ll let it take its action.”’
Charles hasn’t been “almost falling asleep standing up.” He looks exhausted, absolutely. But there’s no need to exaggerate, especially when Charles still outworks William and Kate combined. I can’t believe I’m about to defend Charles and Buckingham Palace, but I don’t think they were wrong to hype or overhype the “good news.” It was genuinely good news, wasn’t it? That Charles no longer needed weekly cancer treatments, that he planned on traveling more and working more. Two things can be true at the same time – it was good news AND Charles is still living with cancer. Besides which, the announcement was worth it just to watch Kensington Palace backtrack on their Scooter King campaign. Speaking of, Jobson also revealed that William refuses to show any deference to his father at this point:
Jobson also painted a vivid and at times alarming picture of the relationship between the courts of King Charles and the Prince of Wales, describing a barely concealed rivalry and a striking lack of deference from William’s camp toward the monarch.
‘William’s team — and William personally himself — are not as deferential to the monarch as Charles was to the late Queen,’ Jobson said. ‘They’re a bit too loud in talking about what they’re going to do when William is king.’
On the question of a reconciliation with Prince Harry, Jobson said that while Charles instinctively wanted to heal the rift, both William and Camilla represented significant obstacles. ‘William is the block,’ he said flatly, adding that Camilla, stung by Harry’s portrayal of her in his memoir Spare, was ‘not overly keen’ on a reconciliation either.
Jobson described Camilla as having stepped into the role of the King’s fiercest protector, comparing her function to that of the Duke of Edinburgh alongside the late Queen. ‘She’s his protector,’ he said. ‘She probably thinks that deep down the King wears his heart on his sleeve and he may be a bit too soft. She will not allow anybody to take advantage of the King — not even William.’
“They’re a bit too loud in talking about what they’re going to do when William is king.” It’s true. We’ve seen it with our own eyes. It comes across as macabre and childish too, which is probably why Charles mostly lets it go, you know? William looks like a huge a–hole. Anyway, Charles got the heir he deserves so it is what it is.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Left Behind Windsors deserve each other.
Chuckles is how old and is living with cancer. He still wants to do his job and he outdoes his heir even being sick. It’s a shame his heir is a lazy prick but that’s Chuckles’ doing by not reining him in years ago. He sure does have the heir he deserves and as well as cancer he has to live with that too!
There was no way organic charles was goingto be having chemo and be more and more frail because of it. He did it to improve his health, it is done now on with God.
I think Charles announcement was totally to stop with all Billy’s “I’m going to be the best king ever” and less about his actual health.I don’t get the vibe Charles health is improving
It was rumored that the Queen had multiple myeloma (cancer of the bone marrow/immune system), which is a chronic cancer that 85% of people who have it have the ‘low risk version’ and can live with it for a long time. It’s not a genetically passed on cancer, so its unlikely the Charles also has it, but it’s how I live – in treatment for a period, then remission, then relapse and more/different treatment, lather rinse repeat. I have the high risk version, so I am relapsing much sooner. The chemo most often used in maintenance therapy is a thalidomide, which leaves a lot of us exhausted. Even while in remission, I could not handle the events that he does.
I didn’t realize that Thalidomide was being used as a chemo drug. I’m glad that something positive has come from it.
I think Charles may have bladder cancer. It makes sense that it would be discovered while treating prostate issues. My grandmother back in the late70s had bladder cancer and ended up with her bladder removed and an external bag. As we were kids, my mom was vague about the details but it had already spread and she continued treatment of some sort. But she did live a few more years with cancer. I’m sure whatever Charles has he’s getting the best care.
They rebranded thalidomide as revlimid and it costs almost $1000/pill, which is usually taken 3 weeks on/1 weeks off. It came off patent and generics rolled in quickly, which made insurance companies breathe a sigh of relief. I had to do monthly pregnancy tests when I was on it until I had been in menopause for 2 years!!
Eventually they will all get the heir they deserve. A dimwitted man who believes he is above reproach and surrounds himself with folks who feeds his ego. Cries will increase for the fall of the monarchy because they have no prospects for better. Charles started the cries and William will be the death blow. A hopeless situation for the royalist
I think he has looked better in recent months compared to two years ago, but he’s still older and he still has cancer, so of course he’s going to look tired at events. He’s doing almost 3 times as many events a year as his heir plus international trips that William can’t or won’t do.
Glad though that Jobson made that comment about William being too loud about when he’s king. It’s grotesque. It just makes me think of him and Kate spending their days salivating about what they’ll do when they’re king and queen – and it will probably just be shopping and watching football while the red boxes for William pile up.
I just got this picture in my mind of W&K rubbing their hands over the prospect of Charles’ death. Will: “When I’m King I’ll…. I’ll…hmmm” and Kate: “Yes, and when I’m Queen, I’ll…um?”
Jobson loves to go on TV or a podcast outside the UK and run his mouth off like this but wouldn’t dare say it to a British publication. He did the same thing about Kate and Wills moving to their forever home in Forest Lodge (because he was personally told back in the day KP was their forever home) and even that the attacks against Harry and Meghan were coming from KP.
We don’t really know how he is, but he is still ‘working’ harder than his lazy vindictive son who still can’t tell the difference between his jealousy of his younger brother and his paedo uncle. Instead of spending all his time briefing the hostile press about Harry he should be castigating the Police for doing nothing about Andrew.
I think William is seriously unwell. I mean mentally but also — potentially — there’s a physical side to it. He looks so altered from the way he was. I’m wondering if he’s yet another case in point of the inherited gene for porphyria. Apparently Kaiser Wilhelm II was posthumously diagnosed with it, also, by conjecture, and it explains a lot of his track record — he was a grandson of Queen Victoria. Same bloodline. Pays not to marry cousins. Which has just — just! — been banned in the UK. LOL.
First cousin marriage is not banned in the U.K. There have been moves to do so but it remains lawful. William’s parents were very distant cousins.
Not so distant, since they were cousins in at least two different ways.
I think it’s a possibility, but that’s also easily treated now, from my understanding. If I understood right, it’s a kidney problem that manifests as mental health issues.
The Royal Foibles guy, before he went paid only, said Harry suffered from that (per a palace source). I always thought it meant William has it, because he was specific in describing the problems and it didn’t fit Harry and because it would fit with their DARVO projections to accuse Harry of William’s problems. Also, I would think that drinking would exacerbate a kidney problem and he clearly does that.
My father was diagnosed with prostata cancer in his eary 70s. He did 97 years old – with cancer and of pneunomia. We don’t know what’s wrong with Charles. But we do know what’s wrong with William. He wants to BE king by tomorrow. But he doesn’t want to WORK like a king. It’s simply time for him to have no more obstacles in front of him to throw his authority around and humilate everyone crossing his way. Especially the Sussexes…
Was it Louis 16th of France who said, After me, the flood! Chuck lives to work whereas junior lives to brief against family members, Billy BS about what he’s gonna do to them when he’s King? Okay he can exclude and force minions and grovellers like Beckham who are deparate for royal favour to shun Harry but, but, but as monarch he HAS to carry out daily duties including the red boxes. It is a visible, front of house, leadership role. Who rules by retreating for 18 weeks of a year and being incommunicado when he’s “off duty?” He wants the power, the money but not the visibility and the responsibility and the duties. Obviously Billy BS is full of bluster and big talk: complete unacceptable, undignified, unChristian and totally unimpressive. His 10 year work record is abysmal and inspires no confidence in capacity to carry out the role of King. His father, family and the Firm know he a blowhard who can’t be trusted to ruin burger stand let alone be King in a working capacity. No wonder KC is determined to live for as long as he can to keep monarchy going as long as possible.
He got the wife he deserves, too, by the looks of it. She makes sure no one else can take advantage of him.