David Geffen finally reached a divorce settlement with his much-younger husband

No one cares about this but me and like two other people, so I’m just giving an update for myself and the literal twos of us who have been following the story. Last May, David Geffen filed for divorce from his much-younger husband. Geffen was 82 years old at the time, and his husband David Armstrong was 32. Instead of offering Armstrong a generous settlement attached to a severe gag order, Geffen seemed to believe that he could just divorce this guy, offer no settlement and Armstrong would never say anything. Instead, Armstrong hired a lawyer and sued Geffen for breach of contract. Armstrong even began spilling some of Geffen’s horrible secrets too. Well, it worked. It’s been months since we’ve heard anything about their divorce, and this week, TMZ confirmed that the divorce settlement has been worked out.

David Geffen and his estranged husband, David Armstrong, are apparently looking to close the book on their nasty divorce. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the billionaire says he’s reached a divorce settlement with his ex. The terms of the settlement are not clear … there’s nothing in the documents giving any details. We’ve told you all about it … money has been a contentious point in this divorce, with Geffen saying he’s paid Armstrong — AKA Donovan Michaels — plenty to keep him happy … and is even footing the bill for his NYC penthouse. But the much younger model has argued the opposite and has told the courts Geffen is hiding his wealth so he can pay minimal spousal support. As we reported … Armstrong also claimed Geffen treated him as “a living social experiment” and paraded him around as a “trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence.” Armstrong even filed a civil lawsuit against his former partner in July for allegedly exploiting him … but ultimately dropped it. Geffen and Armstrong got hitched in 2023 … and did not have a prenup. The media mogul filed for divorce just before their 2nd anniversary.

[From TMZ]

The “living social experiment” part is where Geffen encouraged or forced Armstrong to get plastic surgery and look a certain way, all so Geffen could show him off like a zoo animal, which was similar to the story of Liberace and Scott Thorson. My thing was that David Geffen is much too old and rich to be playing these kinds of stupid games. He behaved as if he never considered the idea that Armstrong would ever go public after Geffen dumped him. I’m glad someone finally talked some sense into Geffen and I hope Armstrong got a nice eight-figure settlement.