David Geffen finally reached a divorce settlement with his much-younger husband

No one cares about this but me and like two other people, so I’m just giving an update for myself and the literal twos of us who have been following the story. Last May, David Geffen filed for divorce from his much-younger husband. Geffen was 82 years old at the time, and his husband David Armstrong was 32. Instead of offering Armstrong a generous settlement attached to a severe gag order, Geffen seemed to believe that he could just divorce this guy, offer no settlement and Armstrong would never say anything. Instead, Armstrong hired a lawyer and sued Geffen for breach of contract. Armstrong even began spilling some of Geffen’s horrible secrets too. Well, it worked. It’s been months since we’ve heard anything about their divorce, and this week, TMZ confirmed that the divorce settlement has been worked out.
David Geffen and his estranged husband, David Armstrong, are apparently looking to close the book on their nasty divorce.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the billionaire says he’s reached a divorce settlement with his ex. The terms of the settlement are not clear … there’s nothing in the documents giving any details.
We’ve told you all about it … money has been a contentious point in this divorce, with Geffen saying he’s paid Armstrong — AKA Donovan Michaels — plenty to keep him happy … and is even footing the bill for his NYC penthouse. But the much younger model has argued the opposite and has told the courts Geffen is hiding his wealth so he can pay minimal spousal support.
As we reported … Armstrong also claimed Geffen treated him as “a living social experiment” and paraded him around as a “trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence.” Armstrong even filed a civil lawsuit against his former partner in July for allegedly exploiting him … but ultimately dropped it.
Geffen and Armstrong got hitched in 2023 … and did not have a prenup. The media mogul filed for divorce just before their 2nd anniversary.
The “living social experiment” part is where Geffen encouraged or forced Armstrong to get plastic surgery and look a certain way, all so Geffen could show him off like a zoo animal, which was similar to the story of Liberace and Scott Thorson. My thing was that David Geffen is much too old and rich to be playing these kinds of stupid games. He behaved as if he never considered the idea that Armstrong would ever go public after Geffen dumped him. I’m glad someone finally talked some sense into Geffen and I hope Armstrong got a nice eight-figure settlement.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good for David Armstrong.
Agree! I’m glad he didn’t let himself get pushed out quietly.
Me, I’m here for this!
On one hand I’m still shocked that he thought this would go away, on the other hand I think I may have said before that this much wealth (and consequently likely few people around you who ever disagree with you) will absolutely insulate you from reality.
Those surgery stories sound horrifying and further suggest he saw this guy as another asset that he could dispose of when he wanted to, like a jet or a yacht.
I have a close friend who has been with a very wealthy man for 12 years. They finally married after she signed a pretty comprehensive pre-nuptial agreement. She has already had a lot of plastic surgery, some of which she wanted and some of which he added on that he wanted her to do. The pre-nup also specifies certain physical standards to which she must adhere. She will soon be 59, so these ‘standards’ get tougher to live up to every year. Forgive me for not considering this a real love match!
That sound hellish, particularly the unnecessary surgery. As its said: if marry for money you will earn every penny.
I find it appalling that Geffen treated his partner as disposable, but then he has a reputation for being utterly ruthless.
It is a car crash we can’t look away from, isn’t it?
Two awful men decided to use each other, then thought they each would get and keep the upper hand, and are shocked, SHOCKED, when it turned into a nightmare for everyone. No one is a real victim, each knew exactly what they were getting into.
And no one will blame Meghan! That’s a win right there.
I am one of the two other people who cared about this lol – I was hoping you’d cover it thank you! I’m glad they settled finally.