KitKat truck gets multi-car security escort, give me a break?



We have entered the third week of the Great Italian KitKat Heist and those KitKats are still at large. I repeat: the KitKats are still at large! 413,793 bars amounting to roughly 12 tons, all of them shaped like Formula 1 cars, and Poof! Gone without a trace. Was the truck targeted specifically for the specialty F1 cargo? Was this a plot by US KitKat distributor Hershey against their arch rival Nestlé? Is there a rich oligarch sitting in a bunker somewhere eating 12 tons of milk chocolate & wafer goodness while decked out in $100 million-worth of stolen French crown jewels?? WE DON’T KNOW! What we do know, is that we’re living through truly bitter, dark times when civilian chocolate can’t travel on public roads without being candy-napped. Though KitKat launched their own Stolen KitKat Tracker, it doesn’t seem to have done much good yet (except for exonerating my mother of grand theft choco). So I for one applaud the recent actions of KitKat Canada. It was Easter weekend and they weren’t taking any chances: they sent out a highly visible KitKat truck flanked by a full, head-of-state-sized security escort.

KitKat Canada said it opted to heighten safety measures with security escorts for delivery trucks and guards for in-store monitoring over the busy restocking weekend. “While some may find this disruptive to their day, we think it’s necessary security measures to ensure our wafer bars make it to retail safely,” the company said. Last month, KitKat announced thieves in Europe stole an entire truck containing more than 400,000, or 12 tons, of its candy bars as it was leaving an Italian production site. Nestlé, which distributes KitKats globally except in the United States, where Hershey has the rights, has leaned in to the attention that the heist has generated. April 1, the company launched a stolen KitKat tracker to help recover the missing chocolates. KitKat’s security escort for its delivery in Canada included a convoy of SUVs, which were aptly flagging red flags bearing the KitKat logo. The company said it also deployed guards to stand by in store displays. “We are not sorry for slowing down traffic, we are actually unapologetic for getting you a KitKat delivered safely to a store near you,” KitKat Canada quipped. One person who passed by the SUV convoy shared a clip of it on TikTok, where it has racked up more than 600,000 views as of April 8. “If anyone knows where they were going and if they’re giving out free KitKats please let me know,” the poster said. In the video’s comments, some people questioned whether it was a stunt while others appreciated the effort. “I hope the marketing team got a massive raise with this one cuz it’s been all over my social media for days now,” one person wrote. Another said: “I wonder if they have kitkat tactical gear like is it Red and white? and it says kitkat police on the back?

[From USA Today]

Give me a break? Not when thieves are on the loose! Breaktime is OVER until no candy bar is left behind!! Like the great wizard said, we cannot choose the times we live in. But we can choose to rise to the occasion, to meet the moment that befalls us. And if you have heard the call and are willing to wear the red badge of chocolate, then KitKat Canada wants YOU as they expand to king-size security! Along with video of the candy bar convoy, KitKat Canada posted a hiring notice on their Instagram. It reads in part: “Candidates must have extensive experience guarding high-value, high-profile assets. Must have a passion for taking breaks and preventing break-ins.” Superb wordplay, I doff my cap to KitKat Canada.

Though my Pollyanna heart still wants to believe that a crime really did occur in Italy… Yeah, even I have to admit there’s a lot of ammunition for all the people who’ve been questioning if this is a big stunt. It’s just, when has a company ever enjoyed being robbed as much as KitKat appears to be reveling in this moment? Also, they just showed off a life-size chocolate F1 car, and it’s really hard not to imagine that’s the missing 12 tons.

That’s where the 12 tons of chocolate went. https://t.co/tsWiEEP042 — f1diplo (@thef1diplomat) April 8, 2026