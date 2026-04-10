Prince William ‘offered condolences’ to a newly un-royaled Prince Andrew last October

If you only listen to the pro-Prince William royal commentators, you might believe that William is the authoritarian dictator of the left-behind Windsors, barking commands and pronouncements constantly. You might believe that William is Mr. Hardline, a big-boy monarchist who believes he alone understands how to banish rogue relatives for the good of the institution. Well, obviously, the royalist fan-fic doesn’t match the reality. Instead of actually showing leadership within the family, William mostly hides out at one of his many country homes and briefs against his father, who is actually making the tough calls. Instead of sticking to his principles, however unpopular, William often backs down immediately and shoots himself in the d–k. Take, for example, William’s alleged hatred of his uncle, Prince Andrew. For years now, William has ranted about Andrew and what needs to happen to his uncle: banish, destroy, cut him off, put him on an ice floe! Except that William has also, in that time, chauffeured Andrew to church, and chatted with Andrew at a funeral, and on and on. Now it turns out that William called Andrew right after King Charles took away Andrew’s titles.

Prince William reportedly offered condolences to his uncle, the former Prince Andrew, after Andrew’s royal titles were stripped. In a new biography of the late Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, author Robert Hardman reported that William called Andrew on the night that he lost his titles to “offer condolences.” The book claims that the former Duke of York, 66, was “very touched” that Prince William, 43, was “one of the few people” who reached out to him. Kensington Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, and PEOPLE has reached out to Andrew for comment. King Charles stripped his brother’s royal titles in October 2025 as Andrew faced renewed scrutiny around his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The increased criticism came amid the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir and newly unveiled documents that shed light on the pair’s relationship.

[From People]

This happened about six months ago, and I remember all of the events perfectly – William and Kate were on vacation, hiding out in Norfolk. William’s staff kept ranting to the press that King Charles was weak and dithering on Andrew. Then, everything shifted – Andrew agreed to be unroyaled and Charles released a statement. All of a sudden, we heard that William stood by his father’s decision and William was actually worried about Andrew’s mental health. Now it turns out that William actually called up his uncle around that time too. Yeah, I simply don’t want to hear any more bullsh-t about how William is such a tough guy and he’ll banish everyone when he’s king. I also don’t want to hear anything about how these people actually care about the victims.

The Duke of York has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided” Find out more 👇https://t.co/aVZMkfHR3B pic.twitter.com/NRn6ts02Pq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2023