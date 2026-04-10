A palace source sniffs at the Sussexes: ‘They yearn for the catnip of attention’

There’s been some confusion about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming visit to Australia has led to weeks of chaotic palace scrambling, media tantrums and royalist hissy fits. While all of that happens whenever Prince Harry and Meghan go ANYWHERE and do anything, I think this Oz trip has upset people so much because Australia is a British realm. Harry’s father is literally the King of Australia. Harry’s brother will one day be the King of Australia. Speaking of Harry’s bald-demon brother, I’m absolutely positive that Prince William is going to have another nervous breakdown over the Sussexes’ trip, and the Kensington Palace briefings will be coming fast and furious. Page Six is giving us a preview of coming attractions:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face chaos in Australia next week — as they prepare to use their royal branding in a country that still counts King Charles as its monarch, Page Six is told.
“I’m sure [Buckingham Palace] would prefer that Harry and Meghan weren’t going, but there’s not a lot they can do about it. They have no control,” royal writer Robert Jobson, author of “The Windsor Legacy,” told Page Six. “There will undoubtedly be a sense of confusion about what Harry and Meghan are there for … this trip may stick in the gullet of the palace.”
“They yearn for the catnip of attention,” one palace source told us of the couple.
“It does get confusing,” writer Robert Hardman, author of “Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story,” admitted. “If they are traveling as celebrities — which is what they are — that’s fine, but if there is any royal or official apparatus then that’s going to invite criticism.”
The Sussexes, who will pay for their own travel and security, are not expected to meet any government officials unless, sources say, their host organizations invite them. But wading into a country which has plenty of anti-monarchy campaigners is fraught.
“Things are all the more awkward because not that long ago, Australia was debating become a republic,” Jobson said.
[From Page Six]
“They yearn for the catnip of attention” is so f–king funny, man. Especially coming from the offices of the left-behinds, who have been getting booed, heckled and protested wherever they go for years now, when they’re not facing empty barricades and a solitary tumbleweed rolling by. This is also an important admission: “There’s not a lot they can do about it. They have no control…” They thought they were so clever, rejecting the half-in solution! Oh well. Meanwhile, the British press got their hands on some kind of operational memo written by a Sussex staffer. I have questions about how they got this, but whatever, it doesn’t actually reveal that much:
Under-wraps details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s impending trip to Australia can be revealed for the first time, via a leaked document seen by the Mail.
‘Operational Planning Notes’ shared with select media and written by the couple’s new PR boss Liam Maguire include an itinerary that features stops in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. The document also emphasises that the Australian taxpayer will not be footing the bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip.
Despite Harry and Meghan no longer representing His Majesty the King after they stepped back from the British Royal Family and moved to California in 2020, their trip Down Under appears to resemble a royal tour in many ways.
They will make joint appearances focusing on veterans and mental health, including a visit to a children’s hospital and an Invictus Australia event on Sydney Harbour. Meghan will also undertake a solo visit to a women’s homelessness shelter, while Harry will attend an AFL club in Melbourne and a rugby union match in Sydney. Harry is also expected to make a brief visit to Canberra without his wife.
The Mail is not disclosing specific details of dates and times outlined in the operational notes for security reasons. Notably, the official four-day itinerary, starting next Tuesday, does not include Meghan’s appearance at the ‘Her Best Life’ retreat at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney’s Coogee Beach, which runs from April 17-19.
According to a source, this indicates that the Sussexes are keeping ‘pseudo royal’ engagements separate from Meghan’s latest commercial foray into the lifestyle world.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Their trip Down Under appears to resemble a royal tour in many ways…” I am genuinely begging these people to touch grass. Anyway, it sounds like H&M will be quite busy and I hope we get lots of photos. William and Kate are going to lose their minds next week, btw. I also think we’re probably going to get some big anti-Sussex story in this weekend’s Sunday papers. Maybe they’ll go back to that old chestnut, the fakakta bullying allegations. “Meghan made white women cry just by looking at them!!”
2022 photos courtesy of Instar.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
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The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – The Hague, Netherlands -20220419-
Prince Harry plays table tennis at the Dusseldorf 2022 stand during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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Prince Harry helps the Netherlands team paint a bench in the Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
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NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
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Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
There was a comment yesterday on the story about Meghan’s jam empire (I can’t wait to try it when it comes to the U.K.) in which one person observed, the royals, and Charles, especially, want attention more than anything else. That the best thing Diana could have done, would have been to ignore Charles’ affair with Camilla, because he was only doing it to get attention — whether from Camilla, his agony aunt, his enabler, or from Diana herself. People who need attention — narcissists — do not understand motives that are not superficial. They get attention because people want to see them. End of.
Wow so unhinged!! Rife with jealousy that the Sussexes are popular and the left behinds are lazy, dull and so boring!
None of this resembles a royal tour in the biggest way, in that their preparation and clothing and hair and makeup and luggage and flights aren’t being paid for by various governments.
The Sussexes have continuously had far more attention that they could ever want. If Meghan is spotted exiting a grocery store in Montecito, California, USA, that picture will wipe any royal off the front page, including William, Charles, and Kate. The press can’t keep the Sussexes out of their mouth. Even when not related to the topic at all, they pay the “Sussex Tax” so people will pay attention.
I don’t believe this is real. Especially the part about the Fail not leaking specifics for “security reasons”. When have they ever cared about the Sussexes security? They are just taking some guesses in the dark imo.
This is hilarious. Bashing the Sussexes has become so old and predictable at this point, that’s it’s become a meme. It’s not going to change the Prince Andrew situation, Kate and William’s laziness and the irrelevant royals like the Tindalls and Wessexes. The palace don’t have a leg to stand on and the courtiers have helped speed up the downfall of this monarchy.
We haven’t seen anything from Terrible Tom, the world’s worst father, in a while. I think I’m going to put ‘has a heart attack but Meghan won’t call’ on my weekend bingo card.