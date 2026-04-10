Natasha Lyonne was kicked off a Delta flight after not responding to questions



The season 3 premiere for Euphoria was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and a ton of other celebrities were there. Natasha Lyonne, who appears as a guest star this season, also walked the red carpet in an outfit that I will refrain from commenting on, but you can see photos here and on Just Jared. I think this was her first red carpet since she announced in late January that she’d relapsed after 20 years of sobriety. Last month, she gave an update that she was doing much better.

Natasha lives in NYC and was scheduled to take a red-eye flight back home after the premiere. Unfortunately, she did not make it home that night. Instead, she ended up getting kicked off the flight. According to Page Six, flight attendants had Natasha removed after she didn’t respond to their pre-takeoff request to put her laptop away and fashion her seatbelt. She also appeared to be out of it.

Hours after appearing on the red carpet at the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria,” Natasha Lyonne was seen being removed from a flight from LA to NYC. Lyonne — who has joined the show’s cast as a guest star — was seen aboard the red eye in the same black stockings and wraparound shades she’d worn to the earlier premiere, but also in sneakers and a long black coat. On the red carpet earlier at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the star had appeared in an eye-popping sheer top. But on the flight to NYC later, Lyonne seemed out of it in a first class seat, and when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt for takeoff, she didn’t respond. Numerous flight attendants repeatedly tried to get the star to follow their commands, an eyewitness saw, and she seemed to be dozing behind her sunglasses — even getting startled at one point and saying, “Ah! You scared me!” Her laptop was eventually taken out of her hand and the plane taxied to the runway, but then later turned back to the gate before takeoff. A Delta staffer boarded the plane and asked the star, “Ma’am, do you need medical attention?” Then they said, “Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?” “Where are we?” Lyonne was overheard asking, before being told, “We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere.” And, “The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.” She then coolly shushed the gate agent who’d come on board. Ultimately, the star got up and calmly headed to the bathroom, then emerged eating a bag of pretzels and obediently got off the plane — after her luggage had already been removed. The captain told the crowded flight after the plane had been delayed a little over an hour, “We have a passenger who for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands … We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible.” The plane then took off without further incident, with the empty seat in first class.

[From Page Six]

It sounds like Natasha got off the plane willingly, without getting aggressive or causing a commotion. I wonder if there’s more to the story that’s yet to come out. She did make it back to NYC by Thursday, though, because she attended the premiere of the Lorne Michaels’ documentary, Lorne (wearing a much better outfit than the one she wore Tuesday). Natasha also issued a statement on Thursday via Twitter that said, “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards.”

As of Thursday night, there isn’t any video of this incident floating around. There was, however, a video of Natasha at the Euphoria premiere. I don’t want to make any assumptions because I’ve had to do quick trips to California before and as a life-long East Coaster, the time change always f-cks me up for those first few days. That said, it looks like she’s staggering and at some points she’s being held up by other people. I’ve always liked and rooted for Natasha, so I hope she’s taking care of herself and not pushing herself to do events before she’s ready to.

My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. 💞 Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again? — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) April 9, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images