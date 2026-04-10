LA casting agent: Duchess Meghan is being inundated with acting offers

Last November, the Duchess of Sussex was seen and photographed on a studio backlot in LA. We quickly learned that she had taken a small role (a cameo, really) in an upcoming feature film called Close Personal Friends, which stars Lily Collins and Jack Quaid. Sources told People Mag that Meghan loved being back on set, even if she felt a bit rusty. Before this, her last role was in Suits, and she wrapped up her acting career in the fall of 2017. But what if she came back? What if she started acting again, for real? A few weeks ago, Eric Roberts was extremely enthusiastic about “amazing” Meghan and he proclaimed that she will definitely come back to acting. It seems like Eric isn’t the only one enthusiastic about Actress Meg. According to this extremely positive story in Page Six, Meghan is being inundated with acting offers.
Meghan Markle has been “bombarded” with work offers following a former co-star’s revelation she is planning a return to acting. Studios and production companies have tabled offers to the Duchess of Sussex for a range of roles, including horror and even soap operas, a senior Los Angeles casting agent exclusively told Page Six.
The avalanche of deals came after her former “Suits” co-star, Eric Roberts, publicly declared at a red carpet event last month that 44-year-old Markle was plotting a comeback to Hollywood.
The casting agent told us that directors and producers have been “scrambling in the last couple of weeks” over the opportunity to hire Markle, who already filmed one part for an upcoming Amazon movie last year.
“Meghan has been the hottest talking point in Hollywood circles in the last couple of weeks,” the agent claimed. “The very suggestion that she is planning to come back to acting has prompted interest the likes I have never seen in my three decades in the business.
Offers for leading roles and development proposals have flooded in,” our insider continued. “We are talking purveyors of genres including rom coms, drama, sitcoms and even soap operas. We cast across the board and everyone wants to be in the conversation.”
The agent also described the mother of two as a “unicorn,” because her signing onto any project would generate “stratospheric” hype and headlines.
“The reality of the excitement is because having Meghan in a screen project is a big deal on several fronts,” our source explained. “The primary opportunities seen by executives are how much attention Meghan’s return would bring to a project, which would prompt potentially tens of millions of investment money… And the reason for that is that the interest and publicity for her return would mean potential huge viewing figures or cinemagoer ticket sales – not just in the US, but around the world.”
But given that the Duchess of Sussex “walked away” from acting after getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, the agent noted that there’s “a huge question mark in town around who represents her interests today.”
“Agents, studios, production houses and even writers are trying to find connections to Meghan through her old agents, businesses and charity.”
The fascinating development has emerged even though Markle has refused to act in Netflix projects, despite her having a multi-million-dollar deal.
“It is irrelevant how her Netflix shows have fared, because this is Meghan back to her first career, which she’s enjoyed experience and success in,” the casting agent shared. “Her standing as an actress has always been solid and she was immensely popular in ‘Suits.’ A return to her being involved in dramatics on screen, rather being in the drama with her family issue off screen is very appealing.”
“Agents, studios, production houses and even writers are trying to find connections to Meghan through her old agents, businesses and charity.” I mean… she’s represented by WME. That was pretty big news in 2023 when Ari Emmanuel apparently met with her personally and convinced her to sign on. While various people have tried to claim that WME “dumped” her, there’s been no confirmation of that. But the larger point is that Meghan is still a hot commodity, and people know that casting her will bring their film tons of free publicity. Plus, she’s just watchable and beautiful on-camera. Do I really think that Meghan is going to go back to acting in a real way? Eh, not really. But I enjoy pro-Meg stories and I loved this one.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I have this fantasy of her guest starring on Abbot Elementary and have it connected to a teacher/education charity. Maybe a recurring role where she can come back from time to time. Like maybe someone who works for the district.
Omg, Meghan on Abbot! Now that would be cute.
I can’t see Meghan doing a lead role that would keep her on set for 14h a day for weeks at a time. But if the right supporting role came along, something not huge but something more than a cameo, I’d love to see it.
Woweeee! I don’t think I’ve read such a positive article about Meghan, EVER!
I totally believe it too.
“Meghan has been the hottest talking point in Hollywood circles in the last couple of weeks,” the agent claimed. “The very suggestion that she is planning to come back to acting has prompted interest the likes I have never seen in my three decades in the business.
Offers for leading roles and development proposals have flooded in,” our insider continued. “We are talking purveyors of genres including rom coms, drama, sitcoms and even soap operas. We cast across the board and everyone wants to be in the conversation.”
WHAT?!?!?
This positivity has probably been there for ages, only the Meg-hostile media have managed to keep it under wraps, until now it would seem.
So much for Meghan “struggling in Hollywood”, dumb-ass Variety!
I would LOVE to see Meghan act again. It looks like she’d love it. So Why Not!?!?!?
So much for the Left Behind Sycophantic UK media narrative that “Hollywood hates Meghan and wants nothing to do with her”.
Look at the narrative just burning to a crisp like a bag of Camilla’s flaming 💩 on her own doorstep.
If Meghan went back to acting she would be heavily criticised by the D M and the rest of the British tabs, but we don’t hear a murmur about Lady Frederick Windsor i.e. Sophie Winkleman acting.
I think that’s part of the calculation here for Hollywood. They wouldn’t have to promote anything she does, not really. The British press would do it for them. It might be in a negative way, but all those haters would still buy tickets to watch. And as we’ve said on here many times – the companies don’t care WHY you’re buying something or watching something. They care that your butt is in the seat in the theater.
Exactly, and you know the derangers will fill those seats to hate watch anything she is in.
Wonder if that’s what Page 6 really wants with this totally out-of-character piece. The articles that ventriloquize the dead queen, or that time 8 years ago when Meghan broke some made-up protocol, don’t seem to be landing like they used to.
Yeah, I distrust Page 6.
She’s already heavily criticized for just making jam so at this point she might as well do whatever she wants, whether that’s acting again or speaking at a wellness weekend.
I believe this. I think she’s probably always gotten offers (well since 2020) but maybe in a half hearted “if you are ever interested…” funny how one interview can trigger this onslaught.
I dont know if I see her returning to acting. Maybe she’ll do it like Gwyneth did it back in the day – she had a rule about how many days she would be away from her kids at a time (I think it was three?) and wouldn’t take jobs that required more than that for the filming.
I can also see Megan doing voice work for an animated movie or series. Less of a time commitment, it can be good pay (especially for the big ones) and her kids would love it.
Voice work in a cartoon would be v cute. You know what, Harry should look into that too. Imagine.
If Meghan loves and misses acting and that’s were her passion is she should certainly return, but I don’t think that acting is her passion I think she is more about creating so I can see her remaining behind the cameras. I loved her in With Love, Meghan because we got what I believe is the real Meghan who was all creating, and she was creating everything from food to bath salts.. I bet the film projects she creates will be wonderful at it because she has an attention to detail I find amazing.
Meghan wanted to be a mom longer than she wanted to be an actress. Therefore, I can see guest roles are small parts but nothing to take her from her children long term.
Yeah, I think this is a made up story but at least it’s harmless. Last week Page Six was saying nobody wants to work with her now they’re saying the opposite. I don’t think Meghan wants to go back to acting full-time. Plus, despite what Page Six says, people in Hollywood know how to reach her as she’s with WME. I’m sure the British press will be pushing this narrative for months on end.
In my experience as a theater kid up through college, it’s a truism that most actors want to direct.
I hope Meghan does whatever makes her happy, and I think she will in fact do just that. I highly doubt Page Six has any idea what that is.
Yeah, weren’t they just claiming that Meghan sucks all of the air out of the room and everyone in Hollywood was over her? As for WME, I saw someone from there listed as part of the Cookie Queens deal so they had a hand in negotiating the sale. Plus they have a division that works with start up businesses so I’m guessing they are involved in the As Ever expansion. I dont know that Meghan would have time to also act but maybe an occasional guest starring role might be fun?