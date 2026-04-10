Pope Leo met at length with David Axelrod this week at the Vatican

Pope Leo (aka Pope Bob) is somewhat photogenic, but he often looks like he’s about to say “Jesus Christ, you guys, can you stop being so crazy?” To be fair, he probably IS saying that about half the time. This week, we learned that the Vatican’s ambassador to the US was pulled into a meeting at the Pentagon. Whisky Pete Hegseth’s psychotic deputies apparently threatened the ambassador and heavily suggested that the US would be open to using military force against the Holy See. Something to note is that basically all reporting about this Pentagon meeting has come from Vatican sources, not Pentagon sources. Pope Bob was aghast, and he wanted this story out there so people understand how f–king unhinged the Trump people are. Well, Pope Bob wanted people to know something else this week: he had a private meeting with David Axelrod on Thursday, and they spoke at great length. To the point where Bob was late to his next meeting. Axelrod is a Democratic political consultant and strategist, best known for managing Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.
Pope Leo XIV on Thursday met with David Axelrod, a longtime Democratic strategist and former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama. The meeting has many wondering if the pope might soon have a formal meeting with Obama himself.
Leo was born in Chicago and raised in south suburban Dolton. While Axelrod was born in New York, like Obama, he attended the University of Chicago, and after working as a reporter at the Chicago Tribune in the 1980s, he later helped Obama get elected president in 2008.
While the Vatican did not provide any details on Axelrod’s meeting with Leo on Thursday, six weeks ago, Obama made it clear he’d like to meet his hometown pope.
“Being president, or even being an ex-president, I can kind of meet everybody. So, I’ve met a lot of folks. The person who I have not yet met, and that I’m looking forward to meeting – and I hope I get an opportunity sometime in the future – is the new pope, who’s from Chicago, and a White Sox fan,” Obama said on Bryan Tyler Cohen’s podcast in February.
Axelrod hasn’t shared details of his meeting with the pope, but his former boss is two months out from opening the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago.
Meantime, the pope has been as vocal as any predecessor about American wars. In his Easter Sunday message, he said he was “asking people of goodwill to search always for peace and not violence, to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything.”
In recent months, the Vatican has said the pope is unlikely to come to the U.S. in 2026, because it’s an election year. So, what’s really going on? Christopher Hale, who is writing a book on the pope and American politics, said all signs point to the meeting Obama wanted.
“It’s a surprise. Obviously, [Axelrod is] not someone you’d expect to meet with Pope Leo XIV,” Hale said. “We’re not 100% sure that this is connected to that, but the timing is auspicious.”
In November, Gov. JB Pritzker traveled to the Vatican to meet with the pope. A number of Illinois mayors also have met with Leo since he became pontiff.
“Pope Leo XIV is an American. He consumes American media vociferiously. He’s an iPhone user. He’s not disconnected from reality,” Hale said.
I would imagine the Chicago Pope would love to meet President Obama, but even more than that, I bet Bob would love to meet born-and-raised Chicago girl Michelle Obama. Do we think that Bob’s meeting with Axelrod was some kind of effort to facilitate an Obama meeting? Eh. Perhaps that was part of it, but I think it’s far more likely that Pope Bob wanted to hear from Axelrod in general about the state of American politics, and perhaps there was a larger conversation about how the Holy See could handle these MAGA psychos. Bob seems like a studious, careful man who seeks advice and tries to be extremely thoughtful before proceeding. It was smart to leak the details about the Pentagon meeting too, and I wonder if we’ll get more of that from the Vatican.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
If The Pope meets with President Obama, hold on to your seats folks because THAT will set off a brand new sideshow of posts on Truth Social.
I remember when a family member went down a right wing rabbit hole, believing and repeating the conspiracy theories being spread on tv and by grifting tv preachers about how there was a vast network of people out to control the world for their own evil purposes and Obama and the Pope were two of the evil leaders and they must be stopped. (The 700 Club and its ilk were like a Fox New feeder system)
Turns out RW, anti-democracy power players were, as always, accusing others of what they themselves were doing (heritage foundation, opus dei, Rove/Murdoch, etc)
I hope Obama meets with the pope and makes those all those people’s heads explode.
The Catholic Church has over 1.4 billion baptized members worldwide and it is growing in numbers many coming from the “theatre productions” of some of these Protestant churches. That’s a lot of people for the 🍊💩 to alienate by allowing a man who threatened the Pope to keep his job. Even a non practicing catholic will support the Pope in this one imo, Vance might be the only Catholic that will support the 🍊💩 but hopefully he is excommunicated very publicly soon and it’s enough that he’s never going to win another election again.
Not sure why this is filed under royals. Here is a analysis by Factually. https://factually.co/fact-checks/media/did-hegseth-send-someone-to-vatican-from-pentagon-87217f
I’m not even sure how close Axelrod still is to Obama. But if the Pope really wants a thorough analysis of American politics with a historical perspective, I would suggest Heather Cox Richardson. She’s not from Chicago but there is an American view beyond Chicago. Axelrod is sometimes kinder to Trump than he should be. And he is no fan of Joe Biden who the Pope should definitely meet.
Love this Pope. He was elected a month after my own father died so I followed all the conclave stuff and his papacy this past year as a nice distraction. He’s the real deal. So genuine with great humility.
There were talks about him visiting the US late last year then it went nowhere and I believe this January meeting is the reason. Probably was leaked due to the press and their constant speculation on a US visit.