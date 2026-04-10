Michael J. Fox assures people he’s alive after CNN publishes tribute

Every so often, we’ll get false reports of a celebrity’s death. Abe Vigoda is probably the most famous example, but it’s also happened to Jackie Chan and the late Kirk Douglas, just to name a few. This week, it happened to Michael J. Fox. On Wednesday, somebody at CNN made a huge mistake when they accidentally published a post featuring an article and a video with the caption, ”Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox”. Naturally, viewers were confused and upset. Michael, who just appeared at PaleyFest for his role on Shrinking, released a funny statement to reassure people that he’s still alive.
No need to panic, Michael J. Fox fans. The 64-year-old actor, who’s best known for starring in the Back to the Future movies and on the TV series Family Ties and Spin City, has not died, despite the publication of a video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” on CNN and the sites where its content is distributed.
A spokesperson for the network told Entertainment Weekly, “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”
Within hours, Fox responded: “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death? Do you…A) Switch to MSNBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scalding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you’re fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf? I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike”
The video in question showed viewers clips of Fox’s work over the years, as well as interview excerpts.
“He came into our living rooms on the small screen each week as Alex P. Keaton [on Family Ties] and eventually onto the big screen as Marty McFly in [Back to the Future],” the narrator said. “But Michael J. Fox had a compelling third act as Parkinson’s sufferer and stem cell research advocate.”
It noted that Fox left Spin City in 2000 after his symptoms began to affect his work. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and went public with it in 1998.
“His most lasting role may have been as a tireless voice against Parkinson’s, a performance the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022,” the video continued. “In the end, Fox came to understand that his battle against the disease brought out the best in him.”
Fans who had watched the video were naturally unhappy with what they had seen.
“This hit hard,” one commenter wrote. “My husband is a couple of years younger than MJF and got early onset PD at 33. this was a gasp as we are also Gen-Xers and support MJF and his foundation.”
Another added, “This verbiage very much reads like a memorial post. I’m glad to hear he’s still fighting the good fight.”
Someone else wrote that they “almost had a heart attack” seeing the video. “He is alive right because the title of this video almost had me on my knees. He was one of my crushes as a kid and the reason I loved Back to the Future and everything else he did back then. Love him!!”
It must be so trippy to see a memorial video about yourself. Michael was a good sport about it, though. That line about “MSNBC or whatever they’re calling themselves now” made me chuckle. At least the silver lining here was that MJF got to read all of the nice things that fans had to say about him. We can all name quite a few public figures whose death would not be mourned with such kind words.
Regardless of Michael’s humorous response, this was still a big f-ck up on CNN’s part. I know most media outlets prepare obituary and video tribute packages for public figures well in advance of their passing, but they have to be labeled in some sort of special file, right? How does a mistake like that happen? If you ever find yourself having a bad day at work, just remind yourself that you’re not the person who accidentally aired a posthumous tribute video to Michael J. Fox.
ICYMI: CNN shared the article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox" — leading fans to start mourning the still-living star. pic.twitter.com/zSC5mbTS29
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Michael J. Fox Makes His Acting Return in New ‘Shrinking’ Clip: ‘F-ck Parkinson’s’
Watch: https://t.co/iphV2bR6G1 pic.twitter.com/Tz4aMJJ8RE
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 27, 2026
Photos credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages, Getty Images
His response was so classy. He truly is a gifted comedian. He has lived so long with this terrible disease and done so much to help research develop a cure. He and his family truly deserved better from CNN.
Love him. One of my favorite Canadians and humans ever. He responded in a funny and kind way, better than cnn deserved.
I saw and was spinning out. I’m a Gen Xer who wanted to ask Michael J Fox to be my senior prom date. And I lost my dad to Parkinson’s, so that announcement had me scrambling to try to verify it.
Keep fighting the good fight and living life to its fullest, MJF!
Uh oh. He was too busy taking me to my prom. I read so many MJF articles as a teen I used to proudly drop trivia I knew about him. Favorite meal? Fettuccine Alfredo.
Had quite the epic crash out over this story. I remember when CNN was the gold standard… now they’re less reliable than a buzz feed harry potter sorting hat quiz
Thankfully I missed this because I would not have been OK!!
I mean, I’m all for paying tribute to Michael on a regular basis! But yikes CNN. Just, yikes.
Journalistic standards in the age of AI.
Too many media outlets would rather be first than right these days.
Whatever happened to checking with several sources before hitting publish? It’s not that it takes more than a few minutes.
Good to see MJF’s reaction.