Michael J. Fox assures people he’s alive after CNN publishes tribute



Every so often, we’ll get false reports of a celebrity’s death. Abe Vigoda is probably the most famous example, but it’s also happened to Jackie Chan and the late Kirk Douglas, just to name a few. This week, it happened to Michael J. Fox. On Wednesday, somebody at CNN made a huge mistake when they accidentally published a post featuring an article and a video with the caption, ”Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox”. Naturally, viewers were confused and upset. Michael, who just appeared at PaleyFest for his role on Shrinking, released a funny statement to reassure people that he’s still alive.

No need to panic, Michael J. Fox fans. The 64-year-old actor, who’s best known for starring in the Back to the Future movies and on the TV series Family Ties and Spin City, has not died, despite the publication of a video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” on CNN and the sites where its content is distributed.

A spokesperson for the network told Entertainment Weekly, “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

Within hours, Fox responded: “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death? Do you…A) Switch to MSNBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scalding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you’re fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf? I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike”

The video in question showed viewers clips of Fox’s work over the years, as well as interview excerpts.

“He came into our living rooms on the small screen each week as Alex P. Keaton [on Family Ties] and eventually onto the big screen as Marty McFly in [Back to the Future],” the narrator said. “But Michael J. Fox had a compelling third act as Parkinson’s sufferer and stem cell research advocate.”

It noted that Fox left Spin City in 2000 after his symptoms began to affect his work. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and went public with it in 1998.

“His most lasting role may have been as a tireless voice against Parkinson’s, a performance the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022,” the video continued. “In the end, Fox came to understand that his battle against the disease brought out the best in him.”

Fans who had watched the video were naturally unhappy with what they had seen.

“This hit hard,” one commenter wrote. “My husband is a couple of years younger than MJF and got early onset PD at 33. this was a gasp as we are also Gen-Xers and support MJF and his foundation.”

Another added, “This verbiage very much reads like a memorial post. I’m glad to hear he’s still fighting the good fight.”

Someone else wrote that they “almost had a heart attack” seeing the video. “He is alive right because the title of this video almost had me on my knees. He was one of my crushes as a kid and the reason I loved Back to the Future and everything else he did back then. Love him!!”