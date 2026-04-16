Princess Kate will undertake two ANZAC Day events two Saturdays from now

This week, whenever a positive headline or story comes out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour, I’ve been turning the tables on the deranged narrative and suggesting that “plates are being smashed in Anmer Hall” or “you can hear the glasses shattering in Buckingham Palace.” Honestly, though, I’ve been surprised by how muted one royal office has been in particular this week. Historically, whenever Prince Harry and Meghan are getting attention and positive press, Kensington Palace and “sources close to Prince William” can’t rage-shriek loud enough about how William despises his brother and “no more titles!!” when Scooter King is on the throne, etc. My guess is that the absence of those stories has more to do with Prince William and Kate’s leisurely spring break, where they cannot work at all, not even to instruct their staff about an anti-Sussex briefing campaign. Their laziness defeated their rage in a head-to-head match-up. Still, someone made sure to announce that Kate would be out two weekends from now:
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne will take part in an important Australian and New Zealand holiday later this month. On Wednesday, April 15, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal duo will attend services commemorating Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25. The annual holiday honors members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), including commemorating those who have lost their lives in conflict.
Princess Anne, 75, will begin the day with an early morning service at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner. Princess Kate, 44, will then attend a wreath-laying ceremony and a parade at the Cenotaph war memorial later that day, followed by the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
The Princess of Wales is expected to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of King Charles. The subsequent Westminster Abbey service will include readings from the New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners, prayers read by children from each country and a performance of a Māori waiata (song).
The British royals are regular attendees at Anzac Day services, as Australia and New Zealand are both members of the Commonwealth. In 2023, Prince William attended the early morning Dawn Service at the Wellington Arch, where he laid a wreath and signed the book of remembrance.
Princess Kate joined him in 2022 for the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. And in 2021, Princess Anne represented the royal family at the Westminster Abbey service for Anzac Day after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement of Princess Kate and Princess Anne’s Anzac Day plans came as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their trip to the continent this week.
[From People]
Announced in the middle of the Sussexes’ tour, it’s too funny. “Don’t forget about meeeee, I can celebrate Australia toooooo.” What’s crazy is it really has been four damn years since Kate has done anything for Anzac Day. William hasn’t done anything for Anzac Day since 2023! Last year, Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, were tasked with these appearances. In 2024, it was just Prince Edward marking the occasion. Back in the day, Anzac Day used to draw a bigger royal crowd, but of course, that was when Prince Harry regularly took on these events, and he brought Meghan too. I would argue that these are events for Prince William, especially given that he’s going to be “King of Australia and New Zealand” one day. But whatever – it’s obvious that William is being sidelined or ignored on purpose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
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NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220425- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on ANZAC Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
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25th April 2022, Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.,Image: 685924610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
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The Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026 as a Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity.,Image: 1074380180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to visit a project funded by the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award, focused on supporting the well-being of the children and young people in the local area at Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery in Newtown, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2026.,Image: 1078476462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
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POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city’s famous “Golden Mile”, with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.,Image: 1080343860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/ The Times/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales before the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084697581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Anzac day – of all! Australia is OURS, Harold!
Australia is OURS, Harold! My wife will pose for photos TWICE in one day!
I think they are sending Kate to more of these things because even though I find her to be ill prepared and boring, she’s not constantly making gaffes either. And she’s more relaxed when he’s not around anyway.
I wonder if it’s not necessarily laziness that explains the past few KP free days, although with them that’s a huge factor in everything, but the realization given the actual on the ground response in Australia that those type of stories would look even worse this week.
I think that the Sentabale story was their(KP and BM) last gasp to derail, and that pretty much has disappeared after Monday.
It’s always interesting to me though the stuff that suddenly becomes important and worthy of attention after Harry and Megan visit somewhere. Pretty insulting to those people as well.
Good point about that Sentebale lawsuit being their attempt to derail the Sussexes’ trip. Which would suggest they knew about the Sentebale lawsuit in advance. Hmmmmmmm.
I notice that it’s 75 year old Anne who will be getting up early for the sunrise service, while Kate is doing an event “later in the day.” Lazy to the end, lol.
I was going to blame the school run, but I see this is on the weekend! 😏
Ha! Yes, I clocked that too.
The timing of this announcement does come across as does come across as a little desperate for attention… and they are desperate for attention that doesn’t involve booing and duchy and other financial scandals for Willy.
And the fact that KKKate is dragging her butt out for an event that she was happy to ignore for years. All of a sudden, lazy and rage need to pretend that they care about Australia and New Zealand.
It sure does. I’ve been convinced the Wales will do something this week but maybe I’m wrong and they’re fully in vacay mode.
It’s hard to do something if they’re skiing in France or Switzerland. But I was kind of expecting a cutesy IG video that makes it seem like they’re working.
but at this point I wouldn’t be surprised if they stage pap photos at a restaurant or something.
Right? Some sort of video or photograph. I’m still just waiting for that to happen. I just cannot imagine them not doing that. I’d say they’re learning but nah bc yes it’s just hard when they’re either skiing or at Mustique.
Gee, do you think this is enough notice for an event that’s a whole two weeks from now??? This is embarrassingly transparent – the Wales usually won’t even confirm if they are going to appear on the balcony, but now that the Sussexes are on a successful tour, their like “We can work, too! Just, y’know, not right now, give us a little time to recover from our vacation. But two weeks from now you’ll see us!”
I’m laughing so much at this. Announcing that something is happening two weeks from now😂. Okaaaay.
Ooops! My eyes obviously aren’t working this morning. I glanced at the headline and my poor sleepy ole brain read it as Kate will take two ANZAC biscuits … LOL
she has to work on a Saturday?!?!? wont anyone think of the children?!?!
and look at her showing her knees in that white dress. Or is it primrose yellow??
Anyway yes its pathetic that she hasn’t done an event for this since 2022. I think the issue with her and these types of events is that they’re long. She can’t attend for 15 minutes and then skip out. She has to stay for the whole service, the whole ceremony, etc. So on its face these are good events for her – no one is asking her questions, she doesn’t have to have intelligent comments prepared, etc – but flip side is she can’t escape.
Just a reminder of that infamous Anzac Day with Kate and Harry where she was ready for more smiling photos with him and he very promptly motioned for her to just get in the car already😂
I remember that! Her face just fell. Meghan was pretty close to having Archie right and had stopped doing events right? And William wasn’t there either for some reason, and you could tell that she just wanted to have the Harry pays attention and dote’s on me photos again without his wife in them.
At the time I was just amused because I thought he was kind of just like hurry up, but after Spare and everything else and knowing what was going on in the background those 6 months from November 2018 to April 2019 that was a lot of nerve of her.
Or had she just had Archie? I can’t remember. It was funny though bc you could tell he just wanted to get back to Meghan.
The g u r n s. Jazz hands and laughing. All on her appearance
The problem is, at this point, they’ve spent too long dodging the bread and butter events, so that now, when they do show up, it only underlines how many times they’ve skipped them. And this is more than a bread and butter event, this is more like a wedding breakfast, if you miss it, don’t count on getting invites to that family’s Christmas party or anniversary or birthdays for the kids when they arrive, or anything else…. Ever. Really. I always found the sunrise service incredibly moving. If the Church of England was founded to rival the Church of Rome — as they call it — these are their martyrs. Not to be macabre, but these were people who sacrificed themselves, really, for us, in quite a literal sense. The consecration — the annual acknowledgement of this — is not just an accompaniment to a war memorial, like the D-Day ceremonies, which tend to have a jaunty vibe, almost like a picnic. People actually cry. When they can be bothered to attend.
Why does Willy hate Australia and New Zealand?
Yes, this reeks of desperation and “look at meeeeeee!”. It’s going to be super-weird if they don’t find something for Willy to do on the same day, to excuse his absence from these events.
I mean that man couldn’t even go there for the WWC.
The Palace usually makes these announcements closer to the event. No doubt the Palace is trying to pull the media’s and royalists away from Harry and Meghan. They did the same thing with Charles’ visit to the US earlier in the week.
Did they think that announcing this two weeks before and during the Sussexes private trip to Australia would pull attention away from the Sussexes? They are sadly mistaken if they thought it would lol!!