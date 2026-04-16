Princess Kate will undertake two ANZAC Day events two Saturdays from now

This week, whenever a positive headline or story comes out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour, I’ve been turning the tables on the deranged narrative and suggesting that “plates are being smashed in Anmer Hall” or “you can hear the glasses shattering in Buckingham Palace.” Honestly, though, I’ve been surprised by how muted one royal office has been in particular this week. Historically, whenever Prince Harry and Meghan are getting attention and positive press, Kensington Palace and “sources close to Prince William” can’t rage-shriek loud enough about how William despises his brother and “no more titles!!” when Scooter King is on the throne, etc. My guess is that the absence of those stories has more to do with Prince William and Kate’s leisurely spring break, where they cannot work at all, not even to instruct their staff about an anti-Sussex briefing campaign. Their laziness defeated their rage in a head-to-head match-up. Still, someone made sure to announce that Kate would be out two weekends from now:

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne will take part in an important Australian and New Zealand holiday later this month. On Wednesday, April 15, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal duo will attend services commemorating Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25. The annual holiday honors members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), including commemorating those who have lost their lives in conflict. Princess Anne, 75, will begin the day with an early morning service at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner. Princess Kate, 44, will then attend a wreath-laying ceremony and a parade at the Cenotaph war memorial later that day, followed by the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales is expected to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of King Charles. The subsequent Westminster Abbey service will include readings from the New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners, prayers read by children from each country and a performance of a Māori waiata (song). The British royals are regular attendees at Anzac Day services, as Australia and New Zealand are both members of the Commonwealth. In 2023, Prince William attended the early morning Dawn Service at the Wellington Arch, where he laid a wreath and signed the book of remembrance. Princess Kate joined him in 2022 for the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. And in 2021, Princess Anne represented the royal family at the Westminster Abbey service for Anzac Day after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of Princess Kate and Princess Anne’s Anzac Day plans came as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their trip to the continent this week.

[From People]

Announced in the middle of the Sussexes’ tour, it’s too funny. “Don’t forget about meeeee, I can celebrate Australia toooooo.” What’s crazy is it really has been four damn years since Kate has done anything for Anzac Day. William hasn’t done anything for Anzac Day since 2023! Last year, Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, were tasked with these appearances. In 2024, it was just Prince Edward marking the occasion. Back in the day, Anzac Day used to draw a bigger royal crowd, but of course, that was when Prince Harry regularly took on these events, and he brought Meghan too. I would argue that these are events for Prince William, especially given that he’s going to be “King of Australia and New Zealand” one day. But whatever – it’s obvious that William is being sidelined or ignored on purpose.