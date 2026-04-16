Mail: The Sussexes’ Oz tour is causing ‘a definite sense of irritation in royal circles’

About 20 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia and completed the “first day” of their “royal tour,” Buckingham Palace rather huffily tried to change the subject back in the UK. The palace was watching helplessly as Harry and Meghan once again generated wall-to-wall coverage in the British and Australian media, and the palace’s answer to that was… confirming some of King Charles and Camilla’s schedule for their US state visit. Barely anyone cared. Royal reporters dutifully paused their Sussex hysteria to report the schedule updates, then went back to screaming. What’s the palace to do? Give in. Let the Sussex hysteria overtake them. The Daily Mail’s Becky English had a big exclusive about the feelings within the royal courts about Harry & Meghan’s adventures in Oz. Please enjoy these highlights, this whole story made me chuckle.
The ‘Sandringham Summit’ of January 2020. Putting aside the inter-family tensions and drama, at the heart of it was an elderly woman faced with the devastating professional and personal loss of an adored grandson. And yet, as much as she loved Harry and was deeply, deeply pained by his decision to walk away from the institution she had devoted a lifetime of service to, Queen Elizabeth’s mind was clear. There was no world whatsoever in which Harry and his wife, Meghan, could or should be allowed to operate as ‘half in, half out’ royals.
The Palace accepts that Harry & Meghan are rich: In recent months, however, an uneasy truce (if indeed it can even be called that) has settled between the parties. The Palace accepts that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals and have bills to pay. And as long as their actions aren’t too heinous and they keep their barbs to a minimum, then peace may reign. Fast-forward to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pseudo-royal tour of Australia this week, however, and one half-wonders whether the couple has actually managed to outplay the institution in the end.
A mix of commercialism & royal work, oh my!! But, as has become abundantly clear barely 24 hours into their trip, this is only the tip of the iceberg as far as the Duke and Duchess of the Almighty Dollar are concerned. Hours after they were feted for visiting a hospital in Melbourne, posing with young cancer patients, it was revealed by (the Sussex-friendly) People magazine in the US that the duchess was ‘merching’ the very clothes off her back via a new AI fashion portal [OneOff] that she is now investing in… The current revenue split on a sale is, apparently, 10 to 25 per cent from the retailer to OneOff, which is then shared with the creator. It is not clear how much the duchess expects to make, but the firm said of its deal with Meghan: ‘She cares about fashion and was motivated to invest not only to expand her portfolio, but to help uplift the fashion designers she is a fan of.’
Meghan’s MasterChef Australia appearance: In a short clip released on social media, Meghan can be seen beaming from ear to ear as she strides onto the set, after being introduced as ‘royalty’ and ‘the Duchess of Sussex’. None of this would actually be a problem in royal circles, I am told, if the couple had simply gone to Australia – where Harry’s father, King Charles, let us not forget, is head of state – as private individuals looking to make a fast buck…What makes Harry and Meghan’s approach so egregious to many, however, is the way in which they have organised their trip as ‘cosplay royals’, kicking off with a string of highly choreographed and very traditional royal tour-style public engagements (hospital, tick; sports event, tick; armed forces and wreath-laying, double tick).
Harry’s wreath-laying: The photographs of Harry at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, medals on display, surrounded by dignitaries and children in school uniform, could easily have been taken on his and Meghan’s official 2018 tour to the country. All of this has cleverly made them headline news just before they embark on a series of presumably lucrative commercial gigs. Even the ‘operational note’ outlining details of the trip sent out to selected journalists bears an uncanny resemblance to those regularly issued by Buckingham Palace. Neither has there been any pushback from their normally quick-to-criticise PR team over the way in which Australian media has taken to describing their time in the country as a ‘royal visit’.
Back to the Sandringham Summit: A source involved in those highly tense negotiations six years ago once told me that the ‘focus’ of the talks, as far as the Palace was concerned, was not on the issue of security or HRHs, but ‘always on Harry and Meghan’s status as working royals and protecting all those concerned’, as well as ‘preserving the commercial-free nature of the institution’. So do their activities in Australia this week, which seem to fail to delineate in any way between their notoriety as former working royals and their new lives as entrepreneurs, push matters to the point of provocation? Well, yes and no.
Royal irritation: While there is a definite sense of irritation in royal circles, there have been no renewed conversations, I am told, about the King stripping them of their titles and Harry’s place in the order of succession (something that the public, at least on social media, have begun to call for loudly again). The Palace fears any suggestion of defenestration would only add to the Sussexes’ sense of injustice, particularly given how long it took for the former Prince Andrew, who is currently being investigated over a serious criminal offence, to be stripped of his.
Roll with the punches, by god: ‘It’s clearly irritating, but the feeling is that the institution just needs to roll with the punches in order to keep moving forwards,’ once source with knowledge of their thinking remarked tactfully. Another added, slightly more testily: ‘I think the general public made up their minds about that pair a long time ago. Probably best to let it lie at that.’
The humiliation of earning their own money! They may have been forced to walk away in abject humiliation that January – their grand plans to ‘collaborate’ with the late Queen as ‘progressive’, financially independent members of the Royal Family in tatters – but have Harry and Meghan eventually got what they wanted by the back door after all? One well-placed source, previously close to the late monarch, told me of the Sussexes’ Australian’s jaunt: ‘While I am not going to speculate on what Her Late Majesty would have thought about all this, I can tell you with utmost certainty that this is exactly what she tried to ensure wouldn’t happen.’
All of this talk of the terms of the Sandringham Summit agreement reminds me of two salient details which are never really discussed by royal reporters: in the Sussex-proposed half-in solution, the palace would have had enormous input and control over what Harry and Meghan did and didn’t do, where they went and how they worked. The palace balked at that proposal and said “sink or swim.” Now the institution has spent six-plus years spitting with fury that they don’t have any way to control Harry and Meghan. The second salient detail is that the Windsors themselves violated the terms of the Sandringham Summit agreement within a few months when they pulled the Sussexes’ security. Thus, the agreement is null and void. Cry harder. (Let me also add that Meghan was purposefully excluded from the summit, and she never signed on to any part of it – so why are any of the terms being applied to her at all?)
As for the dilly-dallying of “there have been no renewed conversations, I am told, about the King stripping them of their titles and Harry’s place in the order of succession” – bring it on, for one. Andrew hasn’t been removed from the line of succession, but if they want to do it to Harry for the crime of marrying a beautiful woman and moving out of the UK, so be it. Let the chips fall where they may. But the reason why there’s so much dithering and hand-wringing is actually because the left-behinds use the titles and royal connection as a way to tie themselves to the Sussexes’ star-power. There’s also something hilariously pathetic about “we wouldn’t have had a problem if there were just making a purely commercial visit” – that is demonstrably false given all of the mainstream attacks on Meghan’s participation in the girls’ retreat.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Wow are the Keens really keeping their heads down??? Im guessing they realised how obvious it will look and finally have to admit they simply can’t compete.
They’re probably in Mustique and nobody wants to tell him what’s happening so he won’t screech at everyone.
I expect by next week we’ll be back to the William hates his brother stories.
The pedo prince must be so happy to have attention taken away from him by H&M’s trip to Oz. One wonders what he’s been doing while cameras and small minds are focused elsewhere. But, I’ve forgotten, being a grapist and all-round pervert isn’t nearly as bad as marrying a biracial divorced American woman with a good education, money of her own, and philanthropic tendencies. My bad.
They are most likely on vacation and they don’t let anything interfere with the sacrosant vacation time.
The royals are irritated that the Sussexes breathe!!
The Australia trip was planned for nearly a year and King Charles was briefed re: H&M’s itinerary, which covers business, philanthropic work and private engagements. Any ‘irritation’ can only be about the warmth of their reception! The Mail must think their readers are stupid 😂
@Beth … This is SO all about the warmth of Harry and Meghan’s reception by the Australian public! 🙂
The Mail does.
Their readers ARE stupid.
🎯
I am going to enjoy when William ´strips’ their titles and they say, nah, we are going to keep calling ourselves whatever we want . It will be glorious.
They can’t be stripped of their titles without an act of Parliament, Andrew hasn’t been stripped, he has only agreed not to use them. He is still a Prince and still the Duke of York and still 8th in line to the throne.
Be interesting to hear William’s reasoning for taking away Harry’s place in the line of succession. Harry has done nothing wrong.
At this point I say “Bring it on.”
Taking away Harry and Meghan’s title will just expose William as the petty, vindictive creature he is.
Harry and Meghan will be just fine. They will be known as “Harry and Meghan”, There is nothing more powerful as being recognised by your first names.
Parliament will never allow it to happen as they will once again save the idiot Windsor/Wales clan from their idiocy. They won’t let William do it and he can tantrum and rage but there’s nothing for him to do. He really needs to just get on with it and stop obsessing over them.
Exactly!
Yep! Go ahead, try it!
As always, purposeful amnesia. First, Anne’s children make money (car ads and milk ads). And Beatrice is constantly in Dubai and Saudi at clearly paid events.
And then, as if this is the first time harry and Meghan have left the house since 2020? They just came back from Jordan, Colombia and Nigeria before that, Canada and Netherlands for invictus. They have been having successful events and trips all along. But of course admitting or remembering these trips would kill their silly narrative.
Why are you bringing the receipts? Who needs them their receipts? The palace and their accomplices get to create their own truths. It’s in the memo! lol 😂
very true lol
I find that fascinating, they claim they wouldn’t have had a problem had the visit been purely commercial…. Mercenary. Cheap. Contemptible. But it isn’t. They hold the moral high ground. They engage in compelling activism and accountable philanthropy. That is — to the crusty royals’ way of thinking — edging toward the political. They call it woke, but really, it’s just doing the job. They are doing the job of royals, everywhere, just doing it with much more authentic commitment and imagination than anyone left behind in England. LOL.
Yes, bc if it had been purely commercial, the BM still would have been criticizing them so the sussexes should just do as they will. The thing is even if they took the titles, Harry has been what’s considered royal his whole life. Those images won’t just go away. It’s been 40 years of images and photos and videos of Harry doing “royal” things. At this point, in the eye of the public, I don’t know if that perception will ever change, titles or not. And if he’s ever just Harry, he will still visit hospitals and still draw crowds and the images will still look “royal”, whether he is called Prince Harry or not. Many celebrity couples visit hospitals and charities and Harry can’t help if he looks royal while doing it…bc he was born into the royal family, duh.
Also, as Meghan indicated, without his title, Harry would be legally known as Harry Sussex (not MW like Andrew), so most people might not even notice there’s a difference!
I submit my hypothesis that Harry and Meghan are still working royals. They just don’t work for the British Crown. They work for themselves. -And that’s great.
They are technically still royals even though they agreed not to use their titles. And they are people who work.
The problem for the monarchy was that they assumed the Sussexes would fail and have no choice but to beg their way back under the control of the crown and the monarch would be able to use and abuse them at will. But the exact opposite has happened. Arrogance on the part of the crown is what ultimately gave the Sussexes their freedom.
The bottom line is that Harry and Meghan are successful because they are Harry and Meghan, not because they are royal. If being royal was enough WanK would be successful as well. But they’re not because they lack the charisma that serves as the foundation for The Sussexes success. No title can grant you that. You either have it or you don’t.
If titles alone were enough to grant popularity and success then WanK would be doing much better than they are. Fergie wouldn’t have had to borrow all that money from Epstein. Andrew wouldn’t have spent all that time grifting for bags of cash and hefty sums through Pitch@Palace. Edward’s production company would be going strong….
What currently bothers the monarchy most is that Harry and Meghan don’t NEED to be royals to have happy successful lives.
@Angelica — I agree, except for this: it’s not just charisma.
Yes, Princess Meghan and Prince Harry have charisma, absolutely! And you’re right, that’s not something that can be faked, or created on demand. They’re physically attractive, too, and charming, which never hurts.
But that’s not the core of why they’re better at the work the British “royal” family claim as their sole province. It’s not the core of why they attract happy crowds, why they are defended and supported by the Sussex Squad, why they’re welcomed anywhere they choose to show up, despite an entire monarchy trying and a whole industry built on convincing the public that they’re toxic and irrelevant.
What is the X factor, then, according to the Lore of Idles?
Simply put, they have heart. When they show up, they speak to and about the concerns of others. When they kneel to talk to children, it’s so clearly not performative, it’s loving and instinctual. They genuinely care about others, and they use their own struggles, challenges, even failures, to reach out, to lift others up.
That’s something the BRF haven’t done successfully since Diana died, and why she too had this level of public adoration.
It’s crystal clear that even Charles, who seems to have some genuine desire to benefit the public, absolutely puts himself, Camilla, even his rapist brother, miles ahead of any feeling for anyone else. Their hearts are cold, and it shows every time anyone looks at them. That’s the difference.
They didn’t have to be beautiful, or charismatic, or witty, even intelligent. They simply had to genuinely care, and they would have been loved for it. But they don’t, and they can’t, and it can’t be faked or brushed aside by a sycophantic press.
That’s why Harry and Meg are so much better. It’s not charisma.
It’s love.
They wouldn’t have had a problem with if it was purely commercial because then they could have painted the Sussexes as money grubbing capitalists, as opposed to service oriented, self-sacrificing royals (sarcasm.)
the big issue here is that the royals have the same problem with the Sussexes that they had 6 years ago, 7 years ago, 8 years ago and they thought they were going to fix it by the smear campaign that has never ended – but instead they just made it worse. The Sussexes are just BETTER at this than the other royals. Charles has his charming moments and at least looks engaged and Sophie and Edward and Anne are all sort of the old school boring royals – but when you compare the Sussexes to the Wales, one side always loses. And that was a problem in 2018 and its a problem now.
The smear campaign boomeranged back and smacked the BRF in their faces big time. A completely self-inflicted wound that could have been avoided if the royal principals weren’t so jealous, petty and insanely entitled.
At this point the RF/BM are just running around screaming madly and randomly shooting guns in all directions. They have no idea what to say – and it doesn’t occur to them that they could just shut up and give everyone a break.
That plus just start working. Will and Kate working more events and acting like they enjoy them would go a long way with the old loyals. They will never be as popular but they could be a lot more visible. They could also be a lot less greedy. William could make improvements to all the rentals so they are in decent living conditions and stop with the land grabs and selling the farms out from the families that have been farming them for generations.
When Prince Harry left with his family the BRF should have anticipated his international travel especially since he is the founder of an international veterans organization called the Invictus Games.. I’ve always found that short sighted because through IG he is connecting with governments and veterans all over the world, the Sussex’s were never going to disappear into hiding like the leftovers wanted. I can just imagine that all the leftovers are pea green with envy over the reception the Sussex’s received, I have loved seeing the happy faces in all the crowds that showed up for them.
I don’t think the Windsors ever seriously considered that Harry would actually leave, though. None of them would ever contemplate having to live outside of their extreme privilege. None of them could “make it” in the real world and they assumed (incorrectly) that that was true of Harry as well. They thought that refusing the “half-in” proposal would force the Sussexes to relent and just stick with the status quo, but instead it galvanized them! I’m sure it never entered their heads that he would actually leave.
What did he say to Colbert? they expected Meghan to leave but the embarrassing part was that he left with her? (and I would argue he lead the way.)
For heinous actions to worry about the writer should look towards Andrew and his past and present
I said it then and I’m saying it now the only reason “they” didn’t want H&M doing “half in half out” is because it would have shown how little William and Kate do. Even though the press would have done their best to protect Incandescent and Sicknote people would have still noticed.
I think it’s because they wanted to control him by controlling his income.
Yeah, their ‘half’ would have still been more than Billy Boy & Katiekins.
There was supposed to be one year of review after the 2020 summit. Did not happen.
I think there was, and the Sussexes just didn’t want to return.
These arguments are continuously stupid. Firstly, the monarchy as an institution is not non commercial if it was Duchy originals wouldn’t exist. Also, there was no issue with Fergie making money using her title, Princess Michael using her title, it’s only Meghan that has never slapped As Ever by the Duchess of Sussex on anything.
And for the love of everything would that please stop acting like philanthropy is literally only done by royals. You know who also visits kids in hospitals? Plenty of celebrities. You know a celebrity that is very well known for their support of the military raising money for them and doing events with them, Gary sinise.
When they were getting married they had no problem showing videos of Meghan doing USO tours, speaking at UN Women’s events, and volunteering in India or Africa, as evidence of how much she was going to fit in to the royals because she was already doing that as a private citizen. Now it’s, she’s copying in the royals by doing the same stuff she’s been doing for 20 years.
IMO Harry always wanted out and the Royal in the Sandringham summit literally pushed him out the door. I think if Charles had agreed to meet Harry and Megan on his own in 2020, they would have stayed and they might still be stuck in that life. Re the titles it would be a very risky move as it would destabilise the whole thing which is why they probably won’t do it. In the end Harry did win.
What’s funny is the fact that the RF has now been shook by two sussex Australian tours. There was an official royal tour of Australia and look what happened. The RF was so jealous they started one of the most epic and unhinged smear campaigns we’ve ever seen. So basically there was a crash out when the tour was an official one and now there’s been another crash out during a privately funded one.
And let’s talk about the fact that palace and press have been constantly talking out of both sides of their mouths.
They get angry that the Sussexes don’t have to answer to the Crown, after literally throwing them on the streets unprotected.
They simultaneously call the Sussex tours “mercenary” and “pseudo-royal”.
In this very article they accuse the Sussexes of being “cosplay royals” in one paragraph, and then admit in the next that the Sussexes aren’t actually pretending to be royals because Charles doesn’t have the stones to ask Parliament to take the titles away and have Hazza removed from the line of succession.
This bag of angry clowns needs to pick ONE narrative and stick with it. Getting angry about “not being able to monetize their existence and/or use them for clout” while actively doing both is a choice, and a transparently terrible one.
No one wants to hear palace whinging. It’s been 6 years since you got what y’all wanted. Suck it up buttercups and move TF on already.
If the royal circles would stop obsessing over everything H & M do, they would be less annoyed.
The only reason they refused the Sussexes’ partial proposal was because they were convinced it would fail and that they would come crawling back, begging to be readmitted into the Firm. They failed to take into account that Meghan is an independent woman who has worked since her teenage years and who succeeded on her own while building a strong network. As for Harry, he already had a life that was partly outside the royal sphere and benefited from the inheritance left by Diana, which had not been squandered. They therefore had the means to succeed outside Windsor’s sphere of influence, and the fact that Meghan is not a British citizen also greatly contributed to the building of their new life.
They were expecting the same thing to happen to Meghan & Harry that happened to Edward and Sophie. Those two had to come crawling back after his production company failed and her disastrous interview with the fake Sheik.
H&M succeeded where the Edinburghs failed for one reason:
Harry and Meghan are actually intelligent and compassionate people.
This is the reason they continue to outshine all of the BRF despite a decade long smear campaign.
I found it very meaningful that Harry got to lay a wreath in public (in front of a large crowd) – something the royals have denied him, to punish him. And, in a Commonwealth country. I love that.
Notice how as soon as he did that, the palaces threw some ANZAC related “woohoo, look at me” busywork at Huesa?
The palace courtiers are so damn high on their own supply.
Windsors: Me too! Don’t forget about us. We love the commonwealth too! Yoohoo!
At the heart of the Sandringham summit was a broken printer… They got what they wished for: the Sussexes were pushed out – straight into independence. It suits them very well…
“one half-wonders whether the couple has actually managed to outplay the institution in the end.”
Yep. Ya got played. (What, like it’s hard?)
The idiots in the Firm have been no match for Harry and Meghan, who have skillfully created a life of service and self-reliance. The royal morons have no one but themselves to blame.
The Sandringham Agreement states: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family WITH PERMISSION to earn their own income and the ability to persue their own private charitable interests”. The only stipulation was that they couldn’t use their HRH styling, not that they couldn’t go by their legal titles of Prince and/or Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s the media, with the full backing of the institution, deliberately misleading the public on this matter to stir up anger and try to prevent Harry and Meghan earning a living.
I love that Becky English is complaining about the Sussexes doing a “quasi- royal” tour or “cosplaying” royals, but her comparisons aren’t landing because the taxpayer-funded royals have gone into hiding for three weeks! Plus, it’s not like the Wales have been doing wall-to-wall hospital visits, sporting events, or wreath-laying of their own, is it? They are nowhere to be found.
Her pathetic little check list. So bitter. It’s not like taylor swift doesn’t do hospital visits, or any other number of celebrities chat about mental health etc. Becky needs to grow up and behave like an adult but we know she’s simply a liar for hire – pr for the RF. Plus, phone hacking criminal activity anyone? That’s who Becky is.
I agree with everything Kaiser has said here. I suspect that the comments from the Palace would have been more spiteful and venomous if Harry and Meghan hadn’t been received so well by the Australian public.
How’s about live and let live if you can’t feel generous towards your own flesh and blood? They are very upset about the warm of the welcome that Australians have given to Meg and Harry in response to a well-meaning, attractive married couple who are deeply in love and have a genuine interest in networking and supporting good causes. Showing up and doing good because service is universal, not exclusive to the 7 working members of RF?! As in no body has the “right” to promote and celebrate good causes other than OFFICIAL RF members?? Very pompous and arrogant and downright offensive to claim no no else gets carry out charitable visits. Especially when Official Heir Will hasn’t been bothered to carry out any major joint Royal Tour wife his wife since 2022 and that tour was rightly judged to have been disastrous. Why is it any skin off William ‘s large nose if his brother and SIL visits Australia as he doesn’t want to do Royal Tour there himself? Sour grapes and being a dog in the manager makes heir look like a small and petty prat who needs a reality check: stop bitching about your brother and start justifying your income as heir by actually working a heck of a lot harder!
Prince Harry was not supposed to keep the Invictus Games. I remember Jobson saying that he didn’t think Prince Harry could get the necessary funding for such an expensive venture without the palaces. Right after that, Range Rover pulled their sponsorship of the games they had been sponsoring since day one. Harry got more sponsorships and held on to the Invictus Games.
I don’t see how they can complain. I mean, the last time the “working royals” were in Australia, someone took off her shoes and made the King hold her dirty shoes while she walked barefoot at an official function. It was so rude to their hosts.
🥿🥿
RF definitely feel like Meg and Harry would be NOTHING without THEM. They remind me of divorced couples who don’t want their former partners to ever be happy or successful again. Punishment for leaving an abusive/ toxic relationship: rubbishing them on line and to friends and relatives. Alice Evans at a recent court case to agree a financial divorce settlement 5 years after her husband left her admitted to lying about him to damage his career. He testified that her sustained media and online campaign of denigration has reduced his income to a third of what it was. She wanted revenge for him daring to leave and remake his life successfully. She’s ruined her own life by stewing in bitterness and damaged her two daughters instead of shielding them and rebuilding her own life.
Becky and the left behinds sound so pitiful you almost want to feel sorry for them . But then you remember how hateful and racist they are and you say f um . They deserve their misery. Your hatred and dumbness and racism is why you are where you are right now . Good luck trying to get wilLy and kitty to work full time
I generally don’t think it’s a good idea to mix business with philanthropy; and if the Sussexes had asked me, I would have advised them not to do so (e.g., take their fees as donations to charity). But, if they’ve angled it so as to stick it to the Firm a bit, show them up and maximize the family’s irritation; and, at the same time, show the world how royaling can really be done, my hat’s off to them.