Duchess Meghan: ‘Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked’

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Melbourne, visiting Swinburne University of Technology. They highlighted Batyr, the university’s mental health program. They met with students and did what looks like a roundtable discussion. The exterior photos of Meghan and Harry arriving and departing from the university are wonderful – suddenly, photographers remembered how to get wide-shots of the royals!! So many young people were thrilled to see them. It’s yet another reminder that tons of regular people either see through the online Sussex hate-machine or simply aren’t paying attention to all of the negativity directed at H&M.
Per Meghan’s OneOff account, she’s wearing the Anya Dress from Friends with Frank, Wolford tights and Manolos. Her earrings are Chanel and her “Virgo” and “Leo” rings are from Logan Hollowell. She’s the Leo, and Harry is the Virgo. Meghan loves an astrological-themed piece of jewelry! In the past, she’s also worn jewelry for Gemini (for Lili) and Taurus (for Archie).
At this event, Meghan and Harry spoke to students about mental health and self-care. Meghan once again spoke about the now decade-long online hate campaign against her, and Harry spoke about how he could never live in a city.
Prince Harry hailed Australia’s social media ban as “epic” while Meghan claimed that she was “the most trolled woman in the world” on the third day of their Australian tour. The Duke and Duchess were chatting to young people working with mental health charity Batyr in Melbourne.
The Duke revealed that he could never live in a city because of the adverse effect on his mental health. “I’m not a city person,” he said. “My mental health could not take living in a city. The further out you put me, the happier I am.”
The Duchess likened “rampant” social media platforms to heroin in terms of their power of addiction, adding: “And I know.”
After talking to the teenagers in small groups at Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology, the Duke and Duchess sat down for a group discussion. Meghan told them: “Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked, and I was the most trolled woman in the entire world.”
She added of the social media industry: “That billion dollar industry, predicated on cruelty to get clicks, is not going to change. We have to be stronger than them.”
The usual suspects are already attacking Meghan for… bringing up their hate campaign against her. Like those same people haven’t been attacking Meghan and lying about Meghan for the past month over this Australian visit in particular. Like those same people haven’t built a hate industry which screams, cries and throws up every time Meghan says ANYTHING or goes outside or wears clothes or posts something on her Instagram. “How dare Meghan point out the obvious hate campaign we’ve been part of for a decade!!” PS… I see Harry rediscovered those ugly suede shoes. *deep sigh*
The Duchess of Sussex said she had been “the most trolled woman in the world” while discussing the negative effects of social media with young people in Melbourne.
🔗: https://t.co/El4Ibho8Qq pic.twitter.com/iN1R7Fy8ac
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
She has so much more dignity and decency than all of her haters.
What’s funny is that a reporter saw in real time that online and being with them in person was completely different. I think the trolls are so angry because online is not real life. They’re an echo chamber, which is why even tabloid reporters are perplexed.
I saw this too, an Australian reporter I think who was with them for like 3 days in Melbourne? Sad but true that we need to be reminded that the online world is not the real world. She will have made such impacts on people she’s spoken to in real life, those should be the important connections and aspects of humanity we celebrate that will shine over any pitiful trolling online.
And I totally agree with Harry, I always say that I like going to London for whatever I need to be there for, but I’m the most happy when I’m leaving and I feel I can breathe again. Living there, or any major city would be unfathomable for me.
Yes, not sure if it’s the same reporter, Paul, but he was being called rude online for for trying to get a selfie with Harry and Meghan but then spoke about how they were happy to do so and had been gabbing for the last 3 days. Just another example of twisting something online that doesn’t fit the reality.
Wow, that is a crowd! I’m actually pretty interested in seeing the over the top, overcompensating actions that are going to come from these Australian public reactions to them.
I figured Harry wasn’t a city guy, thinking back to his late teens and twenties in London and how every time he left it was always to go “off grid” so to speak. I remember when the media was shocked when they moved to Windsor, because they just knew they were going to be living in London and going out to dinner and private clubs all the time.
And of course they’re going to pretend that Meghan is saying something preposterous, in an article right on top of other articles such as, ” Is Meghan wrong to wear the color green?” “Meghan shows she only cares about herself by volunteering at a women’s shelter”, and
“Meghan is a hypocrite for telling people to call her Meg, but refusing to show us Archie and Lili’s faces!”
The dissonance is STRONG I’m these people.
This is to @Brit, I honestly think they end up believing half of what they write and half of what their colleagues write. There was a famous experiment — I think in the US — wherein two political candidates were given speeches to read, in parallel races, that skewed respectively right and left, compared to their respective starting positions. And lo and behold, by the end of the campaign, the candidate given left-leaning speeches was — off script — leaning left, decidedly, and the candidate given right-leaning speeches, relative to his starting positions, was leaning further right. I mean — give someone a script, it’s like method acting. They start to believe what they’re forced to say.
@yankeedoodles. 100%. I do think a psychosis has completely taken over some of the people in media because Harry and Meghan stood up for themselves and they have no control or power over them. There’s an entitlement regarding these two from others. I think they’re perplexed also because the hubris of the press and trolls is massive. They believe they have power to control the narrative and when the population don’t care, it terrifies them. But the press also know that when the Sussexes left and when the Queen died, interest went with them. So you have anger, jealously, bitterness and loss of revenue. Its making them deranged.
And Meghan always touches and grabs harry. The derangers say. That must really bother them
Shocking! Meghan wore a mini dress, breaking royal protpcol. We just learned why Kate can ot take off her coat indoors and that royal women should wear knee length skirts or dresses. At least Meghan wore tights. Just kidding. Meghan hss gorgeous legs.
I loved Megan in this shift dress with tights! Idk this outfit just really worked for me.
Yes, it was a gorgeous dress and it suited Meghan very well, the colour and the shape. And Meghan has lovely legs.
Same here. May I say (not in a shy way) that for once Meghan is copying me! 😆 I have a dress very similar to that one BUT it’s nowhere near as expensive and I don’t look half as good. However, I’ll take it as a win.
What’s great about Meghan’s fashion is that we can all find cheaper copies of what she’s wearing. It was the same with Diana for the most part (like Meghan) her fashion was relatable AND obtainable.
On a more serious note. It is to our eternal shame that our BRF and their media attack dogs hounded that poor woman out of the country. Even now they find ways to attack her and her children. But as soon as she reminds them of how horrible they were (and still are) to her they act all “it weren’t me gov”
I’m glad she’s speaking out about this. It’s 100% true. I want to think those rapturous crowds are evidence that most people are seeing through the few thousand online bullies and trolls.
Of course, she hasn’t even mentioned the BRF (who have undeniably been part of the hate campaign), but it’s the royalists who will be outraged by the fact that she even mentions being bullied.
The BRF thinks they can target someone for ten years and make their lives miserable is okay but talking about what happened to you because of them should never be mentioned.. I can’t imagine the strength Meghan has to survive this.. I’m definitely in awe of her.
How dare Meghan talk about being trolled online…when she is constantly trolled online and trolls make their entire living off of her. Please. GMAFB.
I always imagine how Harry feels about their home in Montecito, The grounds are like a storybook, the colors and scents and views are Southern California vibrant. He must look at Meg and his kids and the freedom in his his life and just marvel that this part includes such good fortune.
Harry’s comments on not wanting city life are interesting considering the original plan was for him to live in the big apartment in Kensington Palace with all the palace staff reporting on him daily to the DM and the Sun.
I’m glad that Meghan said something. The trolls even went after the mother of one of the kids at the children’s hospital because Meghan was knelt down to speak with her child.
The pearl clutchers are pissed because Meg spoke the truth and we all know how they feel about the truth being spoken. They can’t control her so they try to hurt her in anyway that they can! They hate rejection and she rejected their narrative and control so now we have this hate campaign!!
I remember the ‘missing’ Kate months where there was some memes and jokes and the BM were like oh leave her alone, Kate couldn’t deal with a little negativity for a few weeks,what would be have done if they never left her alone!?
This is to @Brit, I completely share your feelings! and i wonder, truly, how much of this is political. Dreaded word. But the tabloids here have been accustomed to dictating the course of events, like a booing crowd at a roman gladiatorial arena, off with their heads, etc. and the tabloids have a delirium of power. I remember reading about the Sun headline when Blair (or was it Major) won one election, trumpeting their own influence, the headline actually read, in bold caps, “It Was the Sun Wot Won It,” which is bonkers to me, to mock their readers with faux-Cockney slang, but it’s the means of appeasing the mob and keeping it riled up. It’s populist, and ugly.
I think Meghan will have to fight MVP Harris for the title of “Most Trolled and Attacked” woman in the world but certainly they are the top two. As MVP says, “People will hate you; they don’t know you but they hate you.” At Rev. Al Sharpton’s NAN convention last week, Harris expressed approval of the verdict in the Meta and Google verdicts and alarm at her fear that the tech companies don’t plan to change the way they operate because they have figured out the most profitable algorithms. She and Sharpton talked about Australia and the progress they have made on this issue and she even has spoken to the government minister who has been responsible for the changes. Video is on YouTube for anyone interested.