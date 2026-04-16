Duchess Meghan: ‘Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked’

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Melbourne, visiting Swinburne University of Technology. They highlighted Batyr, the university’s mental health program. They met with students and did what looks like a roundtable discussion. The exterior photos of Meghan and Harry arriving and departing from the university are wonderful – suddenly, photographers remembered how to get wide-shots of the royals!! So many young people were thrilled to see them. It’s yet another reminder that tons of regular people either see through the online Sussex hate-machine or simply aren’t paying attention to all of the negativity directed at H&M.

Per Meghan’s OneOff account, she’s wearing the Anya Dress from Friends with Frank, Wolford tights and Manolos. Her earrings are Chanel and her “Virgo” and “Leo” rings are from Logan Hollowell. She’s the Leo, and Harry is the Virgo. Meghan loves an astrological-themed piece of jewelry! In the past, she’s also worn jewelry for Gemini (for Lili) and Taurus (for Archie).

At this event, Meghan and Harry spoke to students about mental health and self-care. Meghan once again spoke about the now decade-long online hate campaign against her, and Harry spoke about how he could never live in a city.

Prince Harry hailed Australia’s social media ban as “epic” while Meghan claimed that she was “the most trolled woman in the world” on the third day of their Australian tour. The Duke and Duchess were chatting to young people working with mental health charity Batyr in Melbourne. The Duke revealed that he could never live in a city because of the adverse effect on his mental health. “I’m not a city person,” he said. “My mental health could not take living in a city. The further out you put me, the happier I am.” The Duchess likened “rampant” social media platforms to heroin in terms of their power of addiction, adding: “And I know.” After talking to the teenagers in small groups at Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology, the Duke and Duchess sat down for a group discussion. Meghan told them: “Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked, and I was the most trolled woman in the entire world.” She added of the social media industry: “That billion dollar industry, predicated on cruelty to get clicks, is not going to change. We have to be stronger than them.”

[From The Telegraph]

The usual suspects are already attacking Meghan for… bringing up their hate campaign against her. Like those same people haven’t been attacking Meghan and lying about Meghan for the past month over this Australian visit in particular. Like those same people haven’t built a hate industry which screams, cries and throws up every time Meghan says ANYTHING or goes outside or wears clothes or posts something on her Instagram. “How dare Meghan point out the obvious hate campaign we’ve been part of for a decade!!” PS… I see Harry rediscovered those ugly suede shoes. *deep sigh*

The Duchess of Sussex said she had been “the most trolled woman in the world” while discussing the negative effects of social media with young people in Melbourne. 🔗: https://t.co/El4Ibho8Qq pic.twitter.com/iN1R7Fy8ac — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2026