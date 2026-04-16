“The ‘Focker-in-Law’ trailer is actually really cute” links

The Focker-in-Law trailer is cute but I’ve only seen the first film! Seeing Robert DeNiro & Ariana Grande in the same film is a hoot though. [JustJared]
For months now, the hype around Digger is that Tom Cruise will get another Oscar nomination out of it. The CinemaCon hype is the same. [LaineyGossip]
Lena Dunham appeared on Las Culturistas. [OMG Blog]
Kate Hudson in Brandon Maxwell. It’s fine. [RCFA]
JD Vance continues to be a horse’s ass. [Jezebel]
Sigh, I miss my cute little silver Nokia cell phone. [Pajiba]
Which horrible photo of Donald Trump won “photo of the year”? [Buzzfeed]
Clavicular speaks out after his overdose. [Socialite Life]
Alix Earle vs. Alex Cooper: the beef no one cares about. [Hollywood Life]
Ryan Gosling sent flowers to Deidre Hall. [Seriously OMG]
Can’t wait to see it! Was my favourite movie growing up. And hello Celebitches! Greetings from Nairobi, Kenya.
Hello friend 🧡
Cant stand AG though
And never thought I’d say this because I really was such a fan when Girls came out but LD really needs to disappear
OK, I’m going to have to see this one. I didn’t bother with the 2nd Focker movie, but this looks like a good popcorn movie. I may have to go to a theater!