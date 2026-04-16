Prince Harry & Meghan went on the two-hour Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, by taking part in the Scar Tree Walk. The Scar Tree Walk is a two-hour walk sponsored by Koorie Heritage Trust. It also functions as an art-walk, because it’s a guided tour where people get to stop and talk about the public Aboriginal art installations. It’s so cool that Harry and Meghan did this! And seeing how Meghan looks in the early morning with barely any makeup… lmao, I get why people are mad. She’s absolutely radiantly beautiful. Meghan wore some Australian brands – her trench coat is from Friends with Frank, her jeans are from Rolla’s. Can I just say? I hope Meghan-the-fashion-influencer really inspires denim brands to go back to flares and bootcuts. While I don’t prefer these big flares (they’re practically bellbottoms), I LOVE a bootcut jean. Meghan’s “Mama” t-shirt is from Alliance of Moms, which is Kelly McKee Zajfen’s charity (Kelly and Meghan are good friends). Meghan obviously updated her OneOff profile too. Here’s more about the walk:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia continued with an event honoring Aboriginal culture. On the morning of Thursday, April 16 (local time), the couple stepped out for the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne. The Scar Tree Walk is put on by the Koorie Heritage Trust, a non-profit First Peoples arts and cultural organization. The walk, which is about two hours long and led by a Koorie Heritage Trust guide, starts with a look at Aboriginal art installations before continuing on to a thousands-year-old Kulin Nation meeting place.
The tour ends at the Scar Trees, which are a group of trees that had their bark removed by Aboriginal Peoples for various purposes, including crafting items like canoes or shields.
During their outing, the couple were stopped by numerous locals for selfies, with one woman holding her baby and telling Meghan and Harry, “Welcome to Australia,” PA Media reported.
A boy also told a smiling Meghan that he loved Suits, the television show on which she rose to fame, with Harry making way so the fan could snap a selfie with his wife.
Harry then spoke with Rohan Davies and his 3-year-old daughter Heidi, whom Harry asked what her favorite color was, PA Media reported.
“Heidi asked him and he said blue,” Davies, 40, said of the Duke, who was dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, per PA Media. “She said dark purple — he said that she had a beautiful top on and I just asked whether I could take a picture and he said, ‘Yeah.’ ”
[From People]
Harry found a ginger child and was immediately drawn to her, obviously. H&M posed for tons of selfies and they just seemed relaxed and peaceful. This was their penultimate event in Melbourne – they had one more event in Melbourne before flying to Sydney. I’ll cover their other events separately!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2026
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The Duchess of Sussex takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex meets Heidi, 3, and her father Rohan Davies at the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Duchess of Sussex takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
She looks amazing and whomever is the owner of that Tshirt line is about to be rich. Its quite a logo and she is rocking the Hell out of it. 10 out of 10 for looks, poise, grace beauty and strength.
I believe that t-shirt supports a charity so I’m sure they will be happy with an upsurge in sales..😊 I love seeing casual Meghan.
The shirt is for a charity, Alliance for Children’s rights, of which Meghan’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen is the founder. Meghan has attended multiple of their fundraising events, including their tennis tournament in honor of Kelly’s late son and this year’s 34th Annual Champions for Children gala.
The new oneoff website is actually pretty well done. It was planned well bc as soon as she wears something on this tour, it goes up as a picture.
Harry and Meghan are always inclusive and respectful of indigenous culture and communities.
Always curious and always learning.. is a great way to live your life.
That curly red headed baby!! What a cutie! Aww that’s such a cute interaction with Harry : )
She looks so good! And so comfortable and cool. After the John & Carolyn limited series bootcut jeans have gotten a boost and wide leg jeans are being fully embraced.
Meghan has been wearing bootcut jeans since 2015. She was/is a big fan of Carolyn, even before the series, so the influence is definitely there for sure.
My original bootcut Levi’s are so old now they probably qualify as vintage and I still wear them often..
Wide leg jeans have been a thing for years now, lol. And bootcuts have been part of that – they aren’t as popular as wide leg jeans but they definitely have had a comeback. But I never really stopped wearing them. They just look better with some outfits, same way that skinny jeans look better with some.
From BBC news website today:
Some local residents and visitors met the couple while they were on the walk.
Sofia Rocha, a Brazilian woman visiting Melbourne for her sister’s wedding, was on a run when she saw Meghan and Prince Harry.
“It was so nice,” she said. “They are the most gorgeous couple.”
Narelle Zagami, a local resident, also met them. “It’s very emotional. I love Harry. They are just beautiful people,” she said.
When asked about the criticism of the couple making money during their trip as private citizens, Zagami said: “They’ve got to make a living as well. It’s part of their life now, this sort of thing, so I think it’s good.”
See how they encourage people who have met and been enchanted by them as a couple and the interviewee refused to bitch.?! Sucks to be a hater when people who have actually met them refuse to bite!
I’m loving the time change bc every morning I wake up to so much content. Now I want to go on this aboriginal art walk but I’m on the other side of the world 🥲
There is a picture of Meghan shielding her eyes from the sun, and a squaddie posted that Harry is going to fight the sun.
After more than 6 years, why are bitter people still acting surprise, to see the Sussexes holding hands.
I didn’t know the walk was two hours and it was nice that Meghan used the trek to promote her friend’s charity.
I love the entire concept behind this walk. What a great way to be out in nature, and understand the importance of the culture and see artwork at the same time.
This is a really nice relaxed look from Meghan, and looks super comfy. I think she may just run cold too, but I love that coat.
It’s so interesting to me how all these supposed journalists, are clearly trying to shape the story rather than report it. And it’s hilarious to me and how many people are just like, why wouldn’t they earn money? How do you expect them to survive then? Because it’s a stupid and ridiculous question.
I love that they did this. It seems like a very meaningful walk and the public obviously loves to see them. the poor media, they’re trying really hard to find people who will bash the sussexes and its just not happening.
I also love the jeans and her shoes.
There was one guy interviewed on ABC here who was grumpy because he waited at the wrong entrance to the football oval and Harry didn’t go past him, and he wanted to heckle Harry!
But generally the public seem happy/starstruck
I stay away from the trashier Australian media. Too much Murdoch influence.
The TV segments on ABC News by Ben Knight have been balanced
It often occurs to me, I do more volunteer work in an average year than WanK have done in their entire forsaken lives. I mean. That’s without taxpayer contributions, LOL. I’m just a SAHM with time on my hands. But I’ve volunteered at every school my son attended and his cricket club. I think in an average week when we’re in full swing, in season, I spend at least 8 hours a week volunteering, sometimes 10. But so do plenty of other parents, and I’m not even the most involved. I mean. Wank never have to worry about money, ever, for schools or holidays or sports lessons or tutoring or foreign trips, or anything. And they can barely be bothered to get off the couch. It’s disgusting. No wonder people fail to find fault with a couple who support themselves. Most of us do!!!!!