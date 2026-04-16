Prince Harry & Meghan went on the two-hour Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, by taking part in the Scar Tree Walk. The Scar Tree Walk is a two-hour walk sponsored by Koorie Heritage Trust. It also functions as an art-walk, because it’s a guided tour where people get to stop and talk about the public Aboriginal art installations. It’s so cool that Harry and Meghan did this! And seeing how Meghan looks in the early morning with barely any makeup… lmao, I get why people are mad. She’s absolutely radiantly beautiful. Meghan wore some Australian brands – her trench coat is from Friends with Frank, her jeans are from Rolla’s. Can I just say? I hope Meghan-the-fashion-influencer really inspires denim brands to go back to flares and bootcuts. While I don’t prefer these big flares (they’re practically bellbottoms), I LOVE a bootcut jean. Meghan’s “Mama” t-shirt is from Alliance of Moms, which is Kelly McKee Zajfen’s charity (Kelly and Meghan are good friends). Meghan obviously updated her OneOff profile too. Here’s more about the walk:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia continued with an event honoring Aboriginal culture. On the morning of Thursday, April 16 (local time), the couple stepped out for the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne. The Scar Tree Walk is put on by the Koorie Heritage Trust, a non-profit First Peoples arts and cultural organization. The walk, which is about two hours long and led by a Koorie Heritage Trust guide, starts with a look at Aboriginal art installations before continuing on to a thousands-year-old Kulin Nation meeting place.

The tour ends at the Scar Trees, which are a group of trees that had their bark removed by Aboriginal Peoples for various purposes, including crafting items like canoes or shields.

During their outing, the couple were stopped by numerous locals for selfies, with one woman holding her baby and telling Meghan and Harry, “Welcome to Australia,” PA Media reported.

A boy also told a smiling Meghan that he loved Suits, the television show on which she rose to fame, with Harry making way so the fan could snap a selfie with his wife.

Harry then spoke with Rohan Davies and his 3-year-old daughter Heidi, whom Harry asked what her favorite color was, PA Media reported.

“Heidi asked him and he said blue,” Davies, 40, said of the Duke, who was dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, per PA Media. “She said dark purple — he said that she had a beautiful top on and I just asked whether I could take a picture and he said, ‘Yeah.’ ”