Robert Kennedy Jr. once cut off a dead raccoon’s genitals by the side of the road

In 2024, we learned that a worm ate part of Robert KennedyJr.’s brain and then the worm died inside Kennedy’s head. As a society, we collectively said “oh, that explains it.” But did it?? While the brain-worm explains some of Kennedy’s whole deal, let’s be real: the brain worm might have gotten a bum rap. Kennedy’s behavior was completely crazy before the worm ever entered the picture. Chronologically, Kennedy was pre-brain-worm when he was snorting coke off of dirty toilet seats. He was also probably pre-worm when he cut off the head of a dead whale and tied it to his car. I do think he was engorged with brain-worm when he picked up a dead bear cub then dumped the body in Central Park though. But I digress. We have another bonkers story involving Kennedy and a dead animal, and the brain-worm might be #innocent in this case as well.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an avid animal genitalia researcher in his spare time, once pulled the family sedan to the side of the road after spying a dead raccoon and swiftly cut off its sex organs so he could “study them later.”
The bizarre account by the nation’s top civilian health official was unearthed in the new book “RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise,” authored by The Post’s own Isabel Vincent, who drew upon a wide range of sources including private journals he penned while living in New York City between 1999 and 2001.
“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” reads a surreal passage in which the Health and Human Services head, 72, was reportedly lamenting his rocky relationships with his brother Douglas Kennedy and cousin Bobby Shriver.
“My kids waited patiently in the car,” he noted, later telling People magazine he collected the raccoon’s genitals so he could “study them later.”
The eccentric Kennedy scion’s bizarre recollection adds to the laundry list of grisly encounters with animal parts he’s had over the years.
[From The NY Post]
Imagine the thought process here. It’s not “oh, I want to dissect this carcass for science.” It’s… let me pull over the family car and cut off a dead animal’s genitals while my horrified children sit in the car. What I keep catching on is the roadside dong amputation of it all. Granted, the whole story is… disturbing. To say the least. I can’t believe this man determines America’s vaccine policies.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
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United States President Donald J Trump, flanked by Jay Bhattacharya, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), center, and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, right, signs a series of executive orders related to health care in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 05 May 2025. Trump said he would soon make an announcement on health care that would be ‘more related to costs, the costs of medicine and drugs.’
Pictured: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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US President Donald J Trump makes remarks on the India-Pakistan cease-fire, the new US-China Trade Deal, the return of Eden Alexander from Hamas captivity and the high cost of prescription drugs before signing an executive order that he promises will lower the cost of those prescription drugs almost immediately, during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 12 May 2025
Credit: Chris Kleponis/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr; United States Secretary of Education Linda E. McMahon; and Lee Zeldin, Director, United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); take part in a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 22, 2025.
Credit: Francis Chung / Pool via CNP
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr, Linda McMahon, Lee Zeldin
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 May 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr testifies before the US Senate Committee on Finance on “The President’s 2026 Health Care Agenda” in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Andrew Thomas/CNP/INSTARimages
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United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr testifies before the US Senate Committee on Finance on “The President’s 2026 Health Care Agenda” in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Andrew Thomas/CNP/INSTARimages
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United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks on as US President Donald J Trump announces a drug-pricing deal with Pfizer in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, September 30, 2025. Looking on from left is US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 30 Sep 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
Serial killer.
And mass murderer.
These sick anecdotes about him just boggle. WTAF?!
Sick evil f**k!!
What a disgusting and twisted person this is.
Cheryl must be so proud of her psycho freak husband.
“swiftly cut off its sex organs so he could “study them later.”
Of course he did. And because he knows about public health and sanitation etc, I’m sure he disposed of the carcass and the genitals safely and sanitized his hands before touching everything around his family with his contaminated hands. I assume he took the moritified kids to a nice splash in the sewage infested creek nearby to soothe their nerves.
And no, there is no need to examine his weird obsession with carcasses at all. I’m sure it’s nothing. It’s just his lifelong interest in public health, that is all.
/s