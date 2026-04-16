Robert Kennedy Jr. once cut off a dead raccoon’s genitals by the side of the road

In 2024, we learned that a worm ate part of Robert KennedyJr.’s brain and then the worm died inside Kennedy’s head. As a society, we collectively said “oh, that explains it.” But did it?? While the brain-worm explains some of Kennedy’s whole deal, let’s be real: the brain worm might have gotten a bum rap. Kennedy’s behavior was completely crazy before the worm ever entered the picture. Chronologically, Kennedy was pre-brain-worm when he was snorting coke off of dirty toilet seats. He was also probably pre-worm when he cut off the head of a dead whale and tied it to his car. I do think he was engorged with brain-worm when he picked up a dead bear cub then dumped the body in Central Park though. But I digress. We have another bonkers story involving Kennedy and a dead animal, and the brain-worm might be #innocent in this case as well.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an avid animal genitalia researcher in his spare time, once pulled the family sedan to the side of the road after spying a dead raccoon and swiftly cut off its sex organs so he could “study them later.”

The bizarre account by the nation’s top civilian health official was unearthed in the new book “RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise,” authored by The Post’s own Isabel Vincent, who drew upon a wide range of sources including private journals he penned while living in New York City between 1999 and 2001.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” reads a surreal passage in which the Health and Human Services head, 72, was reportedly lamenting his rocky relationships with his brother Douglas Kennedy and cousin Bobby Shriver.

“My kids waited patiently in the car,” he noted, later telling People magazine he collected the raccoon’s genitals so he could “study them later.”

The eccentric Kennedy scion’s bizarre recollection adds to the laundry list of grisly encounters with animal parts he’s had over the years.

[From The NY Post]

Imagine the thought process here. It’s not “oh, I want to dissect this carcass for science.” It’s… let me pull over the family car and cut off a dead animal’s genitals while my horrified children sit in the car. What I keep catching on is the roadside dong amputation of it all. Granted, the whole story is… disturbing. To say the least. I can’t believe this man determines America’s vaccine policies.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.

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6 Responses to “Robert Kennedy Jr. once cut off a dead raccoon’s genitals by the side of the road”

  1. FancyPants says:
    April 16, 2026 at 8:39 am

    Serial killer.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 16, 2026 at 8:39 am

    Sick evil f**k!!

    Reply
  3. Kittenmom says:
    April 16, 2026 at 8:43 am

    What a disgusting and twisted person this is.

    Reply
  4. Barbara says:
    April 16, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Cheryl must be so proud of her psycho freak husband.

    Reply
  5. Smart&Messy says:
    April 16, 2026 at 8:48 am

    “swiftly cut off its sex organs so he could “study them later.”

    Of course he did. And because he knows about public health and sanitation etc, I’m sure he disposed of the carcass and the genitals safely and sanitized his hands before touching everything around his family with his contaminated hands. I assume he took the moritified kids to a nice splash in the sewage infested creek nearby to soothe their nerves.

    And no, there is no need to examine his weird obsession with carcasses at all. I’m sure it’s nothing. It’s just his lifelong interest in public health, that is all.

    /s

    Reply

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