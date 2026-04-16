Drew Barrymore: ‘I don’t wanna wear a bra… I’m over it & I don’t care anymore’

I know Drew Barrymore isn’t everyone’s flavor, but I enjoy many of the subjects she brings up on her talk show. I feel like her bubbly-TMI personality actually helps facilitate some important conversations about dating, aging, menopause and more. And now she’s crossing into a subject I care about deeply: bras and what to do with your girls. A few years ago, there was a tweet from a big-busted woman who referred to herself as a “big-rig hauler.” That’s how I feel too, that I’m a big-rig hauler and I have to be conscious to always wear a bra when I go out. Now, as I get older? My rules have changed a little bit. For weekends, I basically ONLY wear a bra when I’m leaving the house, and I whip that puppy off as soon as I step inside. But my rule is: during the week, while I work from home, I need to wear a bra. Well, Drew is no longer wearing bras even when she’s at work. She’s starting wearing leotards in place of bras. Tell me more!!
Drew Barrymore is sharing her unfiltered thoughts about bras. The actress and host, 51, revealed that she’s “over” the clothing item while speaking with comedian Chris Fleming during the April 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
“I’m wearing a weird leotard right now,” Barrymore said as she opened her button-down shirt, exposing the beige-colored undergarment. “I wear this thing cause I don’t wanna wear a bra because I’m over a bra. I’m too old, and I won’t wear one.”
She continued, “I don’t care if these sausages fall down to my knees. I just, I’m over it, and I don’t care anymore.”
Barrymore recently got emotional when talking about her body insecurities after welcoming her two children, Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11.
During a segment called “Scared to Wear” on the Monday, April 6, episode of her show, a viewer had a makeover after struggling with self-image when they lost a lot of weight, and Barrymore said she empathized with where the viewer, Dawn, was coming from.
“The other day I was walking down the street, and I’ve had two C-Sections, and I’m so wrecked down there,” Barrymore told Dawn while tearing up. “I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants,” she continued. “But the other day I was walking around, and I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. And I was walking around like ‘I don’t want anyone to see this.’ And I so get when you have kids, and you have a busy life, and your body changes and you get older, and things just aren’t the same. I totally get it,” Barrymore concluded, adding that viewer Dawn looked “so stunning” in her new look.
The thing is, I’m pretty sure a leotard would bug me more than a bra. Like, it would just flatten everything out and give me one big unaboob and I would feel like an amorphous blob. That’s the same reason I stopped wearing sports bras too – I hate the “flattening/blob” effect. I just wear my regular underwire bras while walking or working out now and it’s much more comfortable for me. But yeah… braless at home, in general. Gotta let the big-rig breathe!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Since the lockdown I’m done with metal underwire bras. It’s soft bras, bralettes or Laverne and Shirley go free range.
Same!
+shapewear camisoles
I don’t wear traditional bras either. I just wear a soft sports bra and call it a day. No more clasps to fight with!
Or depending on the situation I will wear a spandex body suit to try and suck the menopause gut in.
I’ve been trying to get more comfortable going without one in public (I never wear them at home). But it makes me feel so self conscious. I have a lot of back pain, and I feel like the bra straps pull down on my shoulders and make it worse. If I use a tighter band, it makes my ribs sore. I would kill for smaller boobs.
I’ve never worn bras with any kind of wires. The one that I had, that came highly recommended, got tossed (went to my cousin) after I’d been wearing it once for a few hours.
When I go out, I wear a soft bra with moulded cups without clasps, at home it’s a seamless one, again no clasps.
I have implants and they’re not huge, so I just use silicone nipple covers. Beas, even sports bras, aggravate my shoulder. I’m currently spending a lot of money on massages to ease the discomfort. I noticed bra less days I had less pain.
*because. I have no idea what beas is
Absolute yes to this. Underwires are the devil’s work, I stopped wearing bras with them years ago and I’m so much more comfortable! My go-to are Triumph non-wired bras, the clasp is a bit annoying but I like that I can adjust the width still if I need to after washing if it feels a little tighter etc.
I’m done with underwire bras, but I did just buy a bra that’s supposed to improve my posture (eagerly waiting for results to kick in).
32DD here, and they actually look even bigger because I’m so short. I tried to say “fuck it” and go without at home during COVID, but no. I will never not wear a bra. I even sleep in a soft one (which my husband jokingly complains about, because it impedes his access 😂. Is that TMI? Whatever, it’s in the spirit of Drew, lol). I sometimes hate having big boobs, but I figure that if they’re gonna be there, they’re gonna look their best at all times, and I like the support. I also plan to get a breast lift if/when I feel it’s necessary. I know it sounds shitty, but one of the main reasons I’ve never wanted to have kids — as in, actually giving birth to them myself — is because I’m just THAT vain about my figure (which is not to say that I judge other women for their post-baby bodies. It’s just a “me” thing. I know I suck, lol).