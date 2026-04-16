Drew Barrymore: ‘I don’t wanna wear a bra… I’m over it & I don’t care anymore’

I know Drew Barrymore isn’t everyone’s flavor, but I enjoy many of the subjects she brings up on her talk show. I feel like her bubbly-TMI personality actually helps facilitate some important conversations about dating, aging, menopause and more. And now she’s crossing into a subject I care about deeply: bras and what to do with your girls. A few years ago, there was a tweet from a big-busted woman who referred to herself as a “big-rig hauler.” That’s how I feel too, that I’m a big-rig hauler and I have to be conscious to always wear a bra when I go out. Now, as I get older? My rules have changed a little bit. For weekends, I basically ONLY wear a bra when I’m leaving the house, and I whip that puppy off as soon as I step inside. But my rule is: during the week, while I work from home, I need to wear a bra. Well, Drew is no longer wearing bras even when she’s at work. She’s starting wearing leotards in place of bras. Tell me more!!

Drew Barrymore is sharing her unfiltered thoughts about bras. The actress and host, 51, revealed that she’s “over” the clothing item while speaking with comedian Chris Fleming during the April 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m wearing a weird leotard right now,” Barrymore said as she opened her button-down shirt, exposing the beige-colored undergarment. “I wear this thing cause I don’t wanna wear a bra because I’m over a bra. I’m too old, and I won’t wear one.” She continued, “I don’t care if these sausages fall down to my knees. I just, I’m over it, and I don’t care anymore.” Barrymore recently got emotional when talking about her body insecurities after welcoming her two children, Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11. During a segment called “Scared to Wear” on the Monday, April 6, episode of her show, a viewer had a makeover after struggling with self-image when they lost a lot of weight, and Barrymore said she empathized with where the viewer, Dawn, was coming from. “The other day I was walking down the street, and I’ve had two C-Sections, and I’m so wrecked down there,” Barrymore told Dawn while tearing up. “I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants,” she continued. “But the other day I was walking around, and I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. And I was walking around like ‘I don’t want anyone to see this.’ And I so get when you have kids, and you have a busy life, and your body changes and you get older, and things just aren’t the same. I totally get it,” Barrymore concluded, adding that viewer Dawn looked “so stunning” in her new look.

[From People]

The thing is, I’m pretty sure a leotard would bug me more than a bra. Like, it would just flatten everything out and give me one big unaboob and I would feel like an amorphous blob. That’s the same reason I stopped wearing sports bras too – I hate the “flattening/blob” effect. I just wear my regular underwire bras while walking or working out now and it’s much more comfortable for me. But yeah… braless at home, in general. Gotta let the big-rig breathe!!