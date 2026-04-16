The Sussexes’ Oz visit is going so well, the royals needed an emotional-support poll

I’ve been sprinkling this observation across our coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Australia, but it’s worth devoting more commentary to the phenomenon unfolding in real time this week. That phenomenon: within a day of Harry and Meghan’s arrival in Australia, the entire royalist/deranger narrative went belly-up. Royal biographers were crashing out on live radio shows, royal reporters have been screaming and carrying on, and even worse, the actual left-behind Windsors have been left to mutter inconsequentially about their “irritation” to Becky English at the Daily Mail. An entire billion-dollar hate industry with more than a month of lead time to panic and prepare, and everything fell apart for them in less than a day. It’s spectacular. Here’s the biggest sign that royalists are breaking the “In Case of ‘Sussex Success’ Emergency” glass: they dusted off an emotional support poll. I kid you not.

I would love to know when this poll was commissioned and when the data was collated and I need to know everything about the sample size. It’s just too funny though… the palpable panic when all of their scheming, lying and hating just goes nowhere. “The left-behinds are popular too, don’t forget about theeeeeeeeem” is so wild just three days into the Sussexes’ tour.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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24 Responses to “The Sussexes’ Oz visit is going so well, the royals needed an emotional-support poll”

  1. the Robinsons says:
    April 16, 2026 at 10:24 am

    LOLOLOLOL ❤️ it!!!

    Reply
  2. zebz says:
    April 16, 2026 at 10:26 am

    In no way is Queen Elizabeth more popular than Princess Diana. Even 29 years later, she is the most iconic figure that has been associated with the BRF. These polls are rigged as hell.

    Reply
    • another cross to carry says:
      April 16, 2026 at 11:04 am

      Our Meg is giving Princess Di a run for her money! Can you imagine if the Princess was still with us to witness this? The royals are sure cashing in on their disaliving(🤣) of the princess.

      Reply
  3. Dee(2) says:
    April 16, 2026 at 10:30 am

    I mean, I guess if these polls are meant to be a pacifier for the royals, but everyone else has to realize it doesn’t reflect reality.

    Numerous photos and videos exist of completely empty barricades when William, Camilla, and Kate show up somewhere. And with Charles it’s usually a crowd full of Republic protesters, and a few die hards and staff. And tight shots that make it seem like those five people are part of a crowd instead of the only five people that showed up.

    It’s the same effect of acting like the bot likes and AI generated hate videos online reflect reality. Is dangerous and detrimental, but it doesn’t stop the people that actually like and support Harry and Meghan ( as we have seen), and more importantly and what should be concerning for them is that it doesn’t make people like the royal family more.

    I’m really interested to see what the crowd is going to look like at Trooping the Colour this year.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      April 16, 2026 at 10:35 am

      I’m hoping to see a lot of yellow in the crowd this year.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 16, 2026 at 11:28 am

      The few times in the past year or so I guess that we’ve seen big crowds it comes out that they bussed in a school, or something similar. I also think that’s why they’re doing a lot of events in small towns where the crowd size is probably easier to predict (or control.)

      Trooping will be interesting. I do think a lot of people probably go to that more for the spectacle than the actual royals.

      but in general this poll makes me laugh because the lead stat from Chris Ship is that the royals are very unpopular with young people.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        April 16, 2026 at 1:21 pm

        And is Trooping another one of those events that won’t be covered live by the BBC? I legit can’t remember. I actually think that might be a good thing for the royals. The awkwardness of the balcony will no longer have a long live video where we see that in fact Will and Kate barely interacted aside for one still photo that was contrived to appear as a festive glance. No videos to show the actual crowd size as opposed to carefully cropped photos and vids.

  4. Indica says:
    April 16, 2026 at 10:33 am

    I firmly believe this poll was conducted by wandering around their castles and buttonholing the staff.

    I’ll never believe otherwise.

    Reply
  5. Graphinya Heather says:
    April 16, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Not quite the emotional support poll they REALLY wanted, with the younger demographic’s support for the monarchy falling with each poll they take lol. But the older generation is still yay yay monarchy. Too bad they’re dying off.

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      April 16, 2026 at 10:54 am

      Yeah, not much “support” there at all when the younger generation (who will take over) think you’re irrelevant.

      Reply
  6. Brit says:
    April 16, 2026 at 10:44 am

    I have never seen an institution and family so insecure and pathetic. My god 😂. It’s so predictable and the problem is that no one cares or buys it. If I were the Sussexes, I would laugh at all of this. The press and family created a situation where they thought they had the advantage and it’s been desperation and chaos ever since 2020.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      April 16, 2026 at 11:24 am

      Well, they’re an endangered species that knows it’s endangered. We sneer at Andrew and his 72 teddy bears and imperious manner and how his loss of status is the most painful thing that could happen to him, but the rest of the RF is the same. Charles and William have rafts of money, but their identities are about superiority and ultimate privilege. And the identities of everyone tied to the monarchy are dependent on Charles and William keeping their positions.

      It must be a constant existential terror to imagine themselves facing the world as the Former Royal Family. They could go out with dignity, but panic prevents it.

      Reply
  7. Andrea says:
    April 16, 2026 at 11:17 am

    It has to be the UK tabloid media that “commissions” these polls. I really don’t think Peg gives a crap. He’s getting Duchy money if they love or hate him. Chuck doesn’t want any poll because he’s ruled by his fragile ego.
    Edit: calling Alison Pearson a HAG must have got me flagged to be approved before posting LOL

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 16, 2026 at 11:49 am

      My posts always have to get approved, lol, but its usually immediate. Alison Pearson probably got flagged because there’s another post about it.

      Reply
  8. Hypocrisy says:
    April 16, 2026 at 11:45 am

    These polls make me laugh because we all see the empty barricades, we all hear the booing and heckling and we also notice the yellow signs that follow the leftovers around at announced events. Poll numbers and social media lie, crowd sizes don’t.

    Reply
  9. Cj says:
    April 16, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    I genuinely don’t know where they do their polling… 15 years in the uk and I have never once seen an ad/link/click here on any site or email about doing one of these, or had anyone stop me outside a tube station to answer a poll! Unless they specifically target mail, telegraph and sun digital ads to try and skew it as much in their favour as possible?!

    Reply
    • Lamb Chop says:
      April 16, 2026 at 12:46 pm

      You gov ones or whatever they’re called describe polling on their website. Basically, the only real polls are for political parties, elections etc, they have methodology. the rest are wholly unreliable and anyone (bot) can respond.

      Reply
      • sunniside up says:
        April 16, 2026 at 1:21 pm

        At one time I worked for a proper polling company, the results were worked out on a proper cross section of the population by age and social class. Polls are also done for commercial reasons, I remember one of my first ones was about coffee machines and some other subjects added in, do you have a cat or a dog, which party are you going to vote for etc.

  10. Amy Bee says:
    April 16, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    The Royal Family and the press couldn’t be more transparent. I guess the poll is a consolation prize for Harry and Meghan’s visit being successful.

    Reply
  11. Ha says:
    April 16, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    Well C Ship stop talking about Meg and MasterChef Australia to discuss this poll lol

    Guess it’s not the Wednesday where he stops talking or posting about Harry and Meghan because they’re no longer working royals.

    Reply
  12. kirk says:
    April 16, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    If you’re looking to how the poll is skewed, look no further than the question, “Thinking about the role they play for the country and money they receive from the Sovereign Grant, do you think the [RF] are good or bad value for money?”

    Why are they leaving out the Duchies? Limiting the question to just the Sovereign Grant is misleading.

    Another possible poll question:
    What role does the RF play for the country? (How?)

    Republic seems to have hit on a good slogan with “Parasite.”
    They should keep publishing cost calculations, pounds per hour, etc for the left behinds.

    Calling Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia a “royal tour” is done for the benefit of the lazy left behinds.

    Reply
  13. Me at home says:
    April 16, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    Let’s do some math! If 64% of Brits support having a monarchy, and if roughly 75% of Brits like William*, then William’s actual favorability rating is around 48% (=.64*.75) of the wider British public.

    * The polling questions asking whether you support William or Kate apparently/usually don’t have an answer for “get rid of the BRF.” So that 75% figure is only for the 64% of people who support having a monarchy in the first place.

    Reply

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