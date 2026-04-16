The Sussexes’ Oz visit is going so well, the royals needed an emotional-support poll

I’ve been sprinkling this observation across our coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Australia, but it’s worth devoting more commentary to the phenomenon unfolding in real time this week. That phenomenon: within a day of Harry and Meghan’s arrival in Australia, the entire royalist/deranger narrative went belly-up. Royal biographers were crashing out on live radio shows, royal reporters have been screaming and carrying on, and even worse, the actual left-behind Windsors have been left to mutter inconsequentially about their “irritation” to Becky English at the Daily Mail. An entire billion-dollar hate industry with more than a month of lead time to panic and prepare, and everything fell apart for them in less than a day. It’s spectacular. Here’s the biggest sign that royalists are breaking the “In Case of ‘Sussex Success’ Emergency” glass: they dusted off an emotional support poll. I kid you not.
I would love to know when this poll was commissioned and when the data was collated and I need to know everything about the sample size. It’s just too funny though… the palpable panic when all of their scheming, lying and hating just goes nowhere. “The left-behinds are popular too, don’t forget about theeeeeeeeem” is so wild just three days into the Sussexes’ tour.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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London, UK 07th Nov 2023. HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the carriage. They appear to look and wave at anti-royalist protesters holding “Not My King” signs. The Royal Procession and carriage, with the king wearing the Imperial State Crown, on the procession route from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords in London for the State Opening of Parliament and King’s Speech.,Image: 820407902, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
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London, UK 07th Nov 2023. HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the carriage. They appear to look and wave at anti-royalist protesters holding “Not My King” signs. The Royal Procession and carriage, with the king wearing the Imperial State Crown, on the procession route from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords in London for the State Opening of Parliament and King’s Speech.,Image: 820407919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
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King Charles and Queen Camilla walk along Russell Street to meet members of the public and local dignitaries as they conclude their visit to Middlesbrough. A small number of Republican protestors made their voices heard, and the King hand-delivered a birthday card to Rona Graft, who turned 100 today. 13/02/2025,Image: 963406933, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
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Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.,Image: 1081428664, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey. Prince Albert of Monaco greets Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey,Image: 1081463086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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(R-L) – Catherine – Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Anne – The Princess Royal and Prince Edward – The Duke of Edinburgh arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789866, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Charlotte, from left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Anti-monarchy protesters outside Westminster Abbey, in London ahead of the annual Commonwealth Day service of celebration
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbe
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Republic protesters against the monarchy at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Matthew Chattle/Cover Images
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Republic protesters against the monarchy at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Matthew Chattle/Cover Images
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
LOLOLOLOL ❤️ it!!!
😅😅😅🤣🤣 Indeed
In no way is Queen Elizabeth more popular than Princess Diana. Even 29 years later, she is the most iconic figure that has been associated with the BRF. These polls are rigged as hell.
Our Meg is giving Princess Di a run for her money! Can you imagine if the Princess was still with us to witness this? The royals are sure cashing in on their disaliving(🤣) of the princess.
I mean, I guess if these polls are meant to be a pacifier for the royals, but everyone else has to realize it doesn’t reflect reality.
Numerous photos and videos exist of completely empty barricades when William, Camilla, and Kate show up somewhere. And with Charles it’s usually a crowd full of Republic protesters, and a few die hards and staff. And tight shots that make it seem like those five people are part of a crowd instead of the only five people that showed up.
It’s the same effect of acting like the bot likes and AI generated hate videos online reflect reality. Is dangerous and detrimental, but it doesn’t stop the people that actually like and support Harry and Meghan ( as we have seen), and more importantly and what should be concerning for them is that it doesn’t make people like the royal family more.
I’m really interested to see what the crowd is going to look like at Trooping the Colour this year.
I’m hoping to see a lot of yellow in the crowd this year.
The few times in the past year or so I guess that we’ve seen big crowds it comes out that they bussed in a school, or something similar. I also think that’s why they’re doing a lot of events in small towns where the crowd size is probably easier to predict (or control.)
Trooping will be interesting. I do think a lot of people probably go to that more for the spectacle than the actual royals.
but in general this poll makes me laugh because the lead stat from Chris Ship is that the royals are very unpopular with young people.
And is Trooping another one of those events that won’t be covered live by the BBC? I legit can’t remember. I actually think that might be a good thing for the royals. The awkwardness of the balcony will no longer have a long live video where we see that in fact Will and Kate barely interacted aside for one still photo that was contrived to appear as a festive glance. No videos to show the actual crowd size as opposed to carefully cropped photos and vids.
I firmly believe this poll was conducted by wandering around their castles and buttonholing the staff.
I’ll never believe otherwise.
I’m with you. Same.
Not quite the emotional support poll they REALLY wanted, with the younger demographic’s support for the monarchy falling with each poll they take lol. But the older generation is still yay yay monarchy. Too bad they’re dying off.
Yeah, not much “support” there at all when the younger generation (who will take over) think you’re irrelevant.
I have never seen an institution and family so insecure and pathetic. My god 😂. It’s so predictable and the problem is that no one cares or buys it. If I were the Sussexes, I would laugh at all of this. The press and family created a situation where they thought they had the advantage and it’s been desperation and chaos ever since 2020.
Well, they’re an endangered species that knows it’s endangered. We sneer at Andrew and his 72 teddy bears and imperious manner and how his loss of status is the most painful thing that could happen to him, but the rest of the RF is the same. Charles and William have rafts of money, but their identities are about superiority and ultimate privilege. And the identities of everyone tied to the monarchy are dependent on Charles and William keeping their positions.
It must be a constant existential terror to imagine themselves facing the world as the Former Royal Family. They could go out with dignity, but panic prevents it.
It has to be the UK tabloid media that “commissions” these polls. I really don’t think Peg gives a crap. He’s getting Duchy money if they love or hate him. Chuck doesn’t want any poll because he’s ruled by his fragile ego.
Edit: calling Alison Pearson a HAG must have got me flagged to be approved before posting LOL
My posts always have to get approved, lol, but its usually immediate. Alison Pearson probably got flagged because there’s another post about it.
These polls make me laugh because we all see the empty barricades, we all hear the booing and heckling and we also notice the yellow signs that follow the leftovers around at announced events. Poll numbers and social media lie, crowd sizes don’t.
I genuinely don’t know where they do their polling… 15 years in the uk and I have never once seen an ad/link/click here on any site or email about doing one of these, or had anyone stop me outside a tube station to answer a poll! Unless they specifically target mail, telegraph and sun digital ads to try and skew it as much in their favour as possible?!
You gov ones or whatever they’re called describe polling on their website. Basically, the only real polls are for political parties, elections etc, they have methodology. the rest are wholly unreliable and anyone (bot) can respond.
At one time I worked for a proper polling company, the results were worked out on a proper cross section of the population by age and social class. Polls are also done for commercial reasons, I remember one of my first ones was about coffee machines and some other subjects added in, do you have a cat or a dog, which party are you going to vote for etc.
The Royal Family and the press couldn’t be more transparent. I guess the poll is a consolation prize for Harry and Meghan’s visit being successful.
Well C Ship stop talking about Meg and MasterChef Australia to discuss this poll lol
Guess it’s not the Wednesday where he stops talking or posting about Harry and Meghan because they’re no longer working royals.
If you’re looking to how the poll is skewed, look no further than the question, “Thinking about the role they play for the country and money they receive from the Sovereign Grant, do you think the [RF] are good or bad value for money?”
Why are they leaving out the Duchies? Limiting the question to just the Sovereign Grant is misleading.
Another possible poll question:
What role does the RF play for the country? (How?)
Republic seems to have hit on a good slogan with “Parasite.”
They should keep publishing cost calculations, pounds per hour, etc for the left behinds.
Calling Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia a “royal tour” is done for the benefit of the lazy left behinds.
Let’s do some math! If 64% of Brits support having a monarchy, and if roughly 75% of Brits like William*, then William’s actual favorability rating is around 48% (=.64*.75) of the wider British public.
* The polling questions asking whether you support William or Kate apparently/usually don’t have an answer for “get rid of the BRF.” So that 75% figure is only for the 64% of people who support having a monarchy in the first place.