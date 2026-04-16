The Sussexes’ Oz visit is going so well, the royals needed an emotional-support poll

I’ve been sprinkling this observation across our coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Australia, but it’s worth devoting more commentary to the phenomenon unfolding in real time this week. That phenomenon: within a day of Harry and Meghan’s arrival in Australia, the entire royalist/deranger narrative went belly-up. Royal biographers were crashing out on live radio shows, royal reporters have been screaming and carrying on, and even worse, the actual left-behind Windsors have been left to mutter inconsequentially about their “irritation” to Becky English at the Daily Mail. An entire billion-dollar hate industry with more than a month of lead time to panic and prepare, and everything fell apart for them in less than a day. It’s spectacular. Here’s the biggest sign that royalists are breaking the “In Case of ‘Sussex Success’ Emergency” glass: they dusted off an emotional support poll. I kid you not.

As usual – @YouGov poll shows younger Brits are much less convinced by the Royals than older ones.

Only 39% of 16-24 year olds think monarchy is “good for Britain”.

36% of that age group would rather have an elected head of state (vs 11% of 65+ year olds).

45% of youngsters would… pic.twitter.com/wxEldkSOuF — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 16, 2026

I would love to know when this poll was commissioned and when the data was collated and I need to know everything about the sample size. It’s just too funny though… the palpable panic when all of their scheming, lying and hating just goes nowhere. “The left-behinds are popular too, don’t forget about theeeeeeeeem” is so wild just three days into the Sussexes’ tour.