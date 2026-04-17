Meghan Trainor says Ashley Tisdale apologized to her after toxic mom group drama



Meghan Trainor’s new album, Toy With Me comes out on April 24. In June, she’s taking her husband, Daryl Sabara, and three kids, Riley, five, Barry, nearly three, and Mikey Moon, three months, on tour with her for the summer. (Update by CB: Meghan has canceled her tour.) To promote Toy With Me, she sat down for an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. Meghan, who has always been solidly in the “celebrity oversharer” category, had a lot to say about her body image issues, Mounjaro experience and how she wishes she had more time for her female friends. On that last topic, Meghan also gave more details about the drama that went down in the mom group including Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, and Mandy Moore. You can read the full interview here, and here are some highlights.

The attention on her body: It was really hard at first. I’ve been working so hard on my health and wellness and taking care of myself, and what comes with that is looking different. I was finally feeling better in my body and really loving wearing clothes. I went to the Billboard Women in Music Awards [in 2025] and got the most hate ever just on my appearance. Like, nothing to do with my music or work or who I am as a person. It was like, “Ew, look at her…” I didn’t expect that, which is silly. It was kind of a slap in the face. I was like, “Ten years later and we’re still talking about my body?”… I was writing the album while that happened, and that’s when we wrote “Still Don’t Care.”

All About That Bass: I never had confidence…I wrote those songs to gaslight me, to gas me up, to get me going in the mornings, because I’m Miss Insecure. I wrote “All About That Bass” [because] I wished I’d heard it on the radio. I wished someone would sing this so I could feel better in my own skin. So when I came out to the world being loud and sassy and proud, everyone’s like, “How do you feel like this?” I was like, “I don’t — that’s why I wrote a song. I needed to listen to this. I needed this for me.” And when I saw what that did to so many strangers all over the world, I was like, OK, I’m not alone, which feels great.

She needs a good girlfriend: I don’t have any. It’s so hard to make mom friends for this season of life. I have a handful, but I never get to see them. And then when I am home, like my mom friend Mallory just texted me, “Hey.” And I’m like, “Hey. My 2-year-old woke up with diarrhea all over his body, and I have strep and my other son is curled up on the couch. How are you?” I’m in the storm. Between my career and my kids, there’s not enough time to have those friendships. So that’s kind of what I dream of, some girl pulling up, being like, “Let’s go shopping. F**k all this. Let’s get out of here.”

The Mom Group Drama: I was a bad mom friend. I never went. They had so many events; they were awesome and always there for each other. There was a group chat, but eventually they started a group chat without me because I wasn’t there… and that was totally fine. I didn’t feel bad. The last time I saw them was like a year ago, and I brought them to dinner and paid for it because I was like, “I’m so sorry that I’m just not present…” And then that [story] popped up, and I was like, “What?!?” I saw my face everywhere, and wait a second, I’m not even there… I saw a TikTok where they were like, “Well, everyone hates Meghan Trainor right now, so I bet she’s the mean one.” And I was like, “Don’t worry, guys.” But some moms in that group don’t want to be famous and never wanted attention. It was really hard for a lot of moms, and I felt so bad. I felt bad for Ashley, that she was ever that sad. I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don’t really know what happened, but I wish them all the best. I texted all of them. Ashley texted me, “I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.” And I was like, “It’s all right, girl. The world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.”

On taking Mounjaro: I worked with my dietitian and my trainer and went from 190 to 155, but I was stuck there. I was like, “I’m doing all the things I’ve learned how to do, what’s going on? I’m killing myself.” All of a sudden, all my friends were on it… So I texted my doctor, and I was like, “Girl… do you know anything about Mounjaro?” She was like, “Girl, I’m on it.” I can’t do anything alone — I’m so scared — so I did it with my husband and multiple family members. I said, “I’ll pay for yours, and we’ll start together.”