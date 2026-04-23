Who was the best-dressed lady at the London ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ premiere?

Is it anti-American for the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 to look better and dress better for the London premiere? I mean, they had nowhere to go but up after the style tragedies at the New York premiere. My biggest quibble about this London premiere is that someone should have told Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep that the enormous backdrop was going to be that lipstick red shade. Both Meryl and Emily were bleeding into the background!!

Fashion notes: Emily Blunt wore Balenciaga, a somewhat snazzy strapless, two-piece pantsuit (?) with an attached train. It was cool because Emily usually doesn’t wear stuff like this – she’s usually not this adventurous, nor does she usually wear pants on the carpet. Those pants are awesome, btw. Anne Hathaway wore Atelier Versace, and she actually brought Donatella Versace as her date. Interesting enough, Donatella was pushed out of Versace last year and banned from using the Versace name for anything commercial. I’m sure Anne probably wanted to publicly show her support for Donatella, but knowing the backstory… it’s weird. The dress isn’t great either, but I enjoy her Ariana-esque high pony.

As for Meryl Streep, she wore PRADA! Finally. I’m sure Prada would have loved to dress more of these ladies for the premieres, but hey, they got Meryl and that counts for a lot. I like Meryl’s ensemble too. Bonus fashion: Simone Ashley in Thierry Mugler. Simone plays Miranda’s latest assistant in the sequel, and Simone was barely seen or photographed at the NYC premiere. I like her in hot pink! I have similar coloring and whenever I wear hot pink, I always get compliments.