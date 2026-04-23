Who was the best-dressed lady at the London ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ premiere?

Is it anti-American for the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 to look better and dress better for the London premiere? I mean, they had nowhere to go but up after the style tragedies at the New York premiere. My biggest quibble about this London premiere is that someone should have told Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep that the enormous backdrop was going to be that lipstick red shade. Both Meryl and Emily were bleeding into the background!!
Fashion notes: Emily Blunt wore Balenciaga, a somewhat snazzy strapless, two-piece pantsuit (?) with an attached train. It was cool because Emily usually doesn’t wear stuff like this – she’s usually not this adventurous, nor does she usually wear pants on the carpet. Those pants are awesome, btw. Anne Hathaway wore Atelier Versace, and she actually brought Donatella Versace as her date. Interesting enough, Donatella was pushed out of Versace last year and banned from using the Versace name for anything commercial. I’m sure Anne probably wanted to publicly show her support for Donatella, but knowing the backstory… it’s weird. The dress isn’t great either, but I enjoy her Ariana-esque high pony.
As for Meryl Streep, she wore PRADA! Finally. I’m sure Prada would have loved to dress more of these ladies for the premieres, but hey, they got Meryl and that counts for a lot. I like Meryl’s ensemble too. Bonus fashion: Simone Ashley in Thierry Mugler. Simone plays Miranda’s latest assistant in the sequel, and Simone was barely seen or photographed at the NYC premiere. I like her in hot pink! I have similar coloring and whenever I wear hot pink, I always get compliments.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Simone Ashley at The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, UK on 22 April 2026,Image: 1093566063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Emily Blunt seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623675, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Emily Blunt seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Donatella Versace and Anne Hathaway seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Anne Hathaway seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Meryl Streep seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Anne Hathaway seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623988, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
Emily Blunt’s is definitely the best look. It’s just unfortunate that it’s the same color as the backdrop. Anne Hathaway’s dress is tragic; it’s creating the optical illusion that she has a gut. And the design is just downright ugly. Meryl Streep’s look is perfect, especially for a woman of a certain age, but I just wonder why the coat has to be so voluminous. Is it the material or the cut?
The train on Emily’s Balenciaga really mimics the backdrop. It looks like that ribbon of fabric. So it blends in but it kind of coolly looks like her train is a part of the fabric on the wall behind her. The pink on Simone is lovely. Barbie vibes.
I adore how Emily’s dress looks exactly like the background — it’s like the entire set is her outfit! Like she is the main attraction and everyone else is just an accessory to her. Love it!
I like all the outfits (including Donatella’s) except for Anne’s.
I love Emily and Meryl’s outfits, but wish they didnt blend so much into the backdrop. Is that not something that would be shared – what color the backdrop will be at an event like this?
I think Simone Ashley looks fantastic.
Simone is my favorite look — this is a super color on her and the styling is perfect. Anne’s dress is not great, not her style at all, and she looks uncomfortable.