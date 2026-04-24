Duchess Meghan to a bride: ‘Enjoy the wedding, but it’s more about the marriage’

One week later, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian “tour” is still making headlines. It’s a reminder that we only saw a fraction of their activities in real time – Meghan’s MasterChef episode still hasn’t aired yet, various behind-the-scenes videos are still being uploaded, and clearly, crashouts over the tour are still ongoing. Well, when Meghan and Harry were in Sydney, they met TONS of people across several events. At one point, a man asked Meghan to film a message to his daughter, and the moment was so lovely:

Meghan Markle shared some advice for a bride ahead of her wedding during her trip to Australia. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, offered her take in a fan footage shared to Instagram Stories on April 23, with the clip filmed during her trip Down Under with Prince Harry last week. “Ellie, I’m here with your dad. I just wanted to say congratulations on your wedding. Enjoy the wedding, but it’s more about the marriage,” Meghan said. “Have a wonderful, beautiful marriage and a lifetime of love.” “Sending you love all over the world. Your dad is awesome,” the Duchess of Sussex added, pointing at the man next to her, and blew a kiss before the camera cut. The video appeared to have been filmed during Meghan and Harry’s visit to the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club in Sydney on April 17, where they met first responders, survivors of the December 2025 Bondi Beach terror attack and representatives from the Sydney Jewish Museum. The emotional stop was one of several on the couple’s schedule during their trip to Australia, where they mixed private, business and philanthropic engagements during their four-day stay.

[From People]

You can see the video below. “Enjoy the wedding, but it’s more about the marriage. Have a wonderful, beautiful marriage…” That’s a good message and it’s a message a lot of people need to hear. Don’t turn into a bridezilla or groomzilla, think longterm and ensure that you have a strong marriage! Yes, I’m using this as an excuse to talk about a book I read last weekend – Belle Burden’s Strangers: A Memoir of a Marriage. It should be required reading for all engaged people! Recognize when you’re being love-bombed! Don’t make wild financial decisions before or during your marriage! Listen to legal counsel!!