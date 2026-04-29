Taylor Swift: ‘It gets a little bit weird’ when fans try to decode my blind-item songs

This week, the New York Times decided to rage-bait music fans for some reason. The NYT Magazine compiled a thankfully unranked list of “the thirty greatest American songwriters alive.” Included on the list? Taylor Swift, who gave an on-camera interview to the magazine. Two notable things happened in the interview: Taylor revealed that she’s still super-close to Jack Antonoff, and Taylor took a swipe at her own snake-fam army for being obsessed with decoding her blind item songs. Girl!!
Taylor Swift may be prone to leaving Easter eggs for her fans, but she admits that fans can go to extreme places when trying to decipher her songs and that extensive decoding is still “weird” for her. While sitting down with the New York Times for being featured on their 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters list released Tuesday, the singer-songwriter reflected on how the inspiration behind her songwriting has become an obsession for fans.
“There’s corners of my fanbase who are gonna take things to a really extreme place,” Swift said. “There’s nothing I can do about that. There’s people who are gonna try to, like, do detective work, figure out the details — who is that about? What is this?”
“When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it’s a paternity test,” she said. “Like, ‘This song’s about that person.’ Because I’m like, ‘That dude didn’t write the song, I did.’ But that’s part of it,” she added.
Despite the intense analysis, Swift expressed the importance of abiding by her own “perception” when writing the song.
“You have to hold tight to your perception of your art and your relationship with it, and then you kind of have to [mimes blowing it out] there it goes. Hope you like it. And if you don’t now, hope you do in five years, and if you never do, then I was doing it for me anyway.”
Swift also took the opportunity to address her friendship with Jack Antonoff and said, “Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine and one of my best friends.” She also shared insight on their “rant bridge,” calling it a “stream of consciousness, endless pouring-out of emotion, intrusive thoughts, blended with metaphor, with discussion, with shouting.” She pointed to her 2014 song “Out of the Woods,” 2019’s “Cruel Summer,” and “Is It Over Now?” from 2023 as examples.
[From THR & Rolling Stone]
There’s a lot I could say but I’ll hold my tongue for the most part, because I don’t want to cause a lot of arguments. No one can argue with a few of these statements though: her blind-item songs are almost overwhelmingly obvious. While she’s written a few songs which are true mysteries, the songs about her exes are barely blind items. Additionally, no one can argue with the fact that Taylor has spent years encouraging her fans and baiting her fans with Easter eggs and blind-items as well. She’s a master of engaging with her fans at that level, so to hear her speak so dismissively of the snake fam’s engagement with those games… it’s fascinating. I mean, she is 36 years old and about to get married. Maybe she legitimately wants to “mature” as an artist and songwriter (The Life of a Showgirl begs to differ though).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the “The Eras Tour” in Stockholm.
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Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the “The Eras Tour” in Stockholm.
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Manhattan, NY Taylor Swift was seen exiting Chez Margaux in Manhattan after a dinner with Este Haim. She looked effortlessly chic in a black coat, tights, and boots as she made her way out.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift lit up the rainy New York night as she waved to fans while leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The superstar stepped out in a plush beige coat, plaid mini skirt, and suede knee-high boots — complete with a bold red YSL bag to match her signature red lip.
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New York City, NY Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, and Naomi Watts are spotted out and about in New York City, promoting their latest projects.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone, Jack Antonoff, and Jerrod Carmichael step out together at San Vicente West Village in New York
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New York City, NY Taylor Swift is spotted leaving the Jane Hotel restaurant after enjoying dinner with her father and her friend Ashley Avignone.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out of The Jane Hotel restaurant after having dinner with her parents in New York.
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So I get what she is saying, I’m sure it is annoying when you’re just trying to write a song or if you are writing thinking about something else or someone else’s experience that you wanted to craft the story around and people are trying to place it in your real life somehow. And as a writer I’m sure she wants to write around concepts a little bit more as she gets older.
That being said, she did lean into them doing that a lot in the beginning, encouraging it on social media through posts and likes. And she’s pretty well known for the Easter eggs and hints and even naming songs after people, or places that are well known in her relationships. So, you have to take the good with the bad. When you want people to make those connections and get the wink and the nod, you can’t get upset when that’s all they see sometimes.
Side note – I do agree that these lists are just engagement farming. Pitchfork, Complex, and Rolling Stone do it all the time too. It’s just annoying and does nothing but drive social media arguments for a few weeks, which I suppose is the point.
Okay, putting Taylor to the side, @dee2 your last paragraph really is so true. All these lists are purposely riling up fandoms to get engagement. And yea, it is exhausting within the online spaces.
So true about the last paragraph: these lists are basically click bait and many are AI generated now.
As someone that used to listen to Taylor, I agree that she seemed to encourage the Easter Eggs and would purposely put them in her songs and music videos ( it’s part of what made her huge) Maybe she is trying to mature now. I have noticed that she seems more annoyed by her fans now
So is she saying that she wasn’t singing about Kayla Nicole in Opalite?
BINGO!
She encourages the Easter eggs and the decoding because it means more listens and views. If you’re trying to figure out what a certain line means and what a certain thing in a music video means, you’re going to listen over and over, you’re going to watch over and over, and you’re going to talk about it on social media and people are going to engage and the song is going to gain traction etc.
But it probably does reach a point where it just gets too extreme and out of hand. I’ve seen comments from Swifties on social media that are like “she held the mic with her left hand instead of her right hand for this part, WHAT DOES IT MEAN?????” they are convinced that every single breath she takes or move she makes (you’re welcome for that at 8 am) means something BIGGER and sometimes……she’s just breathing.
So back in the 90s I was on a message board about Fleetwood Mac and we had a whole song interpretation board and we interpreted the hell out of those songs, especially Stevie’s. It was present tense vs past tense, pronouns shifting, time frames, is this about Don Henley or Lindsey, etc. it was…… a lot. And Stevie never encouraged that, she just wrote her songs.
So this kind of decoding has been a thing for a long time now but Swifties take it to a different level.
I am guessing these Swifties taking time to decode these songs and every move she makes are tweens and teens!? I dont listen to her music but what I have read is that her music is for a young or immature audience(what I’ve read) when she does venture to make more adult music im guessing she will stumble like Katy Perry who relied on bubble gum pop for too long.
100000% on the level of some of the scrutiny. My first exposure to the Easter egg swifties was also a Gaylor person, and her insta stories (she was a travel/photography person) were analysis of nail polish colors, and which hand they were on and what that meant. And it was like, she seems to like ombré? I don’t think she’s wearing magenta to queer bait, this seems more like a you thing. But there was a lot of effort put into insisting nothing was by accident, which is also what I heard about the Bible growing up. Same energy.
I’ll decode: she is thrilled when fans do detective work on her art, until her fans decode racial micro aggression against Travis’ ex. She was always cool with it, until the backlash over Life of a Showgirl. And I’m a casual T Swift gossip and haven’t listened to her music in a decade.
Only that isn’t what she is saying. She is saying there are people going to far, she loves the Easter Eggs, she talks about them. This is directed to the Gaylors and Joe obsessive.
Also and I know there is no point in bringing this up but all that stuff about MAGA, trad wife etc was an organized bot game, Rolling Stone and countless others had articles about it. Scooter Braun and a few others were doing it to a lot of Hollywood women.
You mean the high priestess of trolling her exes doesn’t appreciate it when you decode her grievance-based self-grinding axes and order them according to throw weight and edge length? I’m freestyling. Or something. I still cannot pick a Swift song out of the play list on a radio that’s on in the background. The gotcha games turned me off before I could place her sound. But I wonder whatever happened between her and Karlie Kloss?
LMAO – ALL OF THIS
She’s playing dumb. She literally name drops her ex-boyfriend’s names in their songs. It shouldn’t be that easy for me to figure out a song is about Harry Styles when I’m not even invested in her personal life. Why are you wearing a British flag dress while singing about him? Duh.
But that’s her whole thing isnt it writing about het exes(and then complaining about people talking about her lovelife)
Anyway I try to avoid her now she’s constantly releasing new versions to block other artists from getting to no 1, and also using your fans as cashcows with all these extra versions
GIRL. That’s all I’m going to say. Though I can and WANT to say so much more.
The messages in liner notes and deliberately directing fans to clues in songs is something she hasn’t deployed since her early career and something she left behind in the 1989 era (12 years ago). Besides, I don’t think that the problem is really fans analysing her songs and ultimately identifying who the subject is, it’s how people are crediting the muse for the quality of the song. Showgirl discourse was particularly bad for comments like ‘Joe was the reason for her songwriting talent and was the real brains behind folklore’, ‘she needs to rekindle things with Mattie so they can be the next Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’ and ‘She needs to break up with Travis because her music is poor when she’s happy’. I can totally understand why she finds that uncomfortable and insulting.
I listened to the interview. It’s actually pretty interesting. She is very thoughtful about her process and the industry, and really has an encyclopedic knowledge of other artists and their work.
But this part is getting most of the attention and understandably so.