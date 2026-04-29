James Comey has been indicted for his ’86 47′ seashell Instagram post

There are few people I despise more than James Comey, the former FBI Director who kneecapped Hillary Clinton just days before the 2016 election. While Comey is not the singular reason for Donald Trump, Comey absolutely bears some responsibility. What’s even stupider about that mess is that Trump hated Comey on sight, especially after Comey refused Trump’s mob-tactic requests. Trump ended up firing Comey in his first term, and in Trump’s second term, he’s been trying to criminally prosecute Comey for… something. Anything. Last fall, some DOJ moron indicted Comey on bullsh-t charges, charges which were quickly dismissed. Well, Trump’s DOJ is still pursuing and targeting Comey. Now Comey is being charged with “making a threat against the president.” The threat involved seashells and an Instagram post.

James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, was indicted on Tuesday over a social media post, signaling a renewed effort by the Justice Department to pursue charges against him after its bid last year ended in failure. A federal grand jury in North Carolina charged Mr. Comey with making a threat against the president and transmitting a threat across state lines, according to court records. The case, which centers on an image of seashells that Mr. Comey posted on Instagram, is the latest salvo in the department’s tortured efforts to satisfy the demands of President Trump to go after longtime targets of his wrath. Under the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, the department has sought to accelerate Mr. Trump’s retribution campaign after the president fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, in part, over his dissatisfaction with her effectiveness in bringing cases against his perceived enemies. Mr. Comey vowed to fight the case. “I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go,” he said in a video statement posted online. Mr. Comey urged Americans to “keep the faith.” The new Comey charge stems from an incident nearly a year ago, when the former F.B.I. director, vacationing on the North Carolina coast, posted a photograph on social media showing seashells arranged to say “86 47,” combining the slang term “86,” often used to mean dismiss or remove, with an apparent reference to Mr. Trump, the country’s 47th president. After an uproar ensued over the post, Mr. Comey deleted it, saying that he did not know that it could be seen as having a violent connotation and that he opposed violence of any kind. Members of the administration, as well as Mr. Trump’s family, declared that the meaning of “86” was to kill, and that the seashell message amounted to a threat to assassinate the president.

[From The NY Times]

Do you know the origin of “86”? While there are stories about a possible Prohibition-era origin story (something about a New York speakeasy with a back exit on 86th street), it’s generally believed to have a restaurant origin, meaning “to get rid of” or “to cancel.” As in, “we’re 86-ing that order” or “we 86ed that item on the menu.” It’s never meant “to kill someone.” It’s never been a call for assassination. Everyone knows this, and everyone knows that this is just the latest stupid “thing” for these people. Funnier still, Kash Patel held a press conference on Tuesday where he claimed that the FBI has been investigating the seashell post for eleven months. Brilliant deductive and investigative work, you guys! Terrific use of resources!

FBI Director Kash Patel explains how the criminal investigation into James Comey’s seashell post wasn’t a simple one: This has been a case that's been investigated over the past 9, 10, 11 months. These cases take time. Our investigators work methodically pic.twitter.com/QEJ4GnwnEK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2026

Did the DOJ actually indict Comey again over a picture of seashells at the beach? Yes. Yes they did. pic.twitter.com/152ssfbR7J — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 28, 2026