Walden: Duchess Meghan’s astrology posts were ‘whingeing about life as a princess’

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has made references to all of the crap she’s endured in the past decade. While speaking to college-aged girls at a mental-health event in Australia, Meghan said: “Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked, and I was the most trolled woman in the entire world…but I’m still here. That billion dollar industry, predicated on cruelty to get clicks, is not going to change. We have to be stronger than them.” The British press jumped on her comments and screamed for days about how Meghan was “complaining” and “whinging.” They proved her exact point, all while they refused to acknowledge the substance and context of her comments.
Then, over the weekend, Meghan posted some astrology stuff about “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25.” Meghan is famously an astrology girlie, and her post caused a lot of fun conversations. But not over there on Salt Isle. Over there, they simply cannot stop seething about Meghan. Piers Morgan’s horrid wife Celia Walden devoted her latest Telegraph column to bashing her husband’s fixation: “Meghan’s whingeing about life as a princess must end; The strings on that violin must be almost worn through. If there is a statute of limitations on complaining, we’ve surely reached it.”
Another day, another chance to remind the world just how much hardship you’ve endured, if you’re Meghan. Although when I glimpsed the headline on Sunday – “Duchess hints at the ‘Hardest Seven Years of Her Life’” – I genuinely had to check that I hadn’t picked up an old paper by mistake.
Less than a fortnight ago, Meghan was telling a group of young students in Melbourne how impossibly hard her life was: how she was “bullied” every day for a decade, how for 10 years she was the “most trolled person in the entire world” online, no less. That extreme personal hardship is a subject she has touched upon in the past, you may recall. And when I say touched upon, I mean really hammered home: in the Oprah whineathon of 2021, in her Netflix docuseries a year later, in an ITV interview with Tom Bradby, in subsequent interviews both with The Cut and Variety magazine, on her now-defunct podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and elsewhere.
But just in case anyone had missed the point about, you know, hardship, the Duchess of Sussex – who is a Leo – felt duty-bound to share two astrological Instagram Stories at the weekend.
The first depicted two men dancing to Céline Dion’s hit That’s The Way It Is, with the caption: “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25.” And the second insisted that from that very same date “the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it.”
Now, reading between the lines, I’d hazard a guess that this is about Meghan herself – and the hardship she’s endured. But here’s the good news! If the hardship ended on Saturday, that presumably means that she can finally stop complaining about how ghastly her life as a royal was? (But don’t you dare try and take away her title.) How terrible the PTSD has been? After all, the strings on that violin must be almost worn through at this point. If there is a statute of limitations on whingeing, we’ve surely reached it? Also – and at the risk of stating the obvious – Meghan’s current life looks pretty damn good to most people right now.
She and her husband are still very much in love (and have a combined net worth of approximately £45m). They have two beautiful children and a nine-bedroom estate in an exclusive enclave of Montecito, where it’s sunny most days a year. There Meghan can continue to live out one ambition after another, whether it’s pretending to be Martha Stewart, flogging jam, or plotting trips to Australia to deliver speeches to young women at £1,400-a-ticket retreats called things like “Her Best Life”. And she never, ever has to set foot in another musty-smelling British church for as long as she lives.
Sounds peachy to me. And I’m convinced she would instantly be 99 per cent more appealing to people if she dropped the whingeing. So how about that happy rebrand, Meghan? Even the astrologists think it’s a good idea.
It keeps happening, the longer Meghan is away from these people – they expose themselves as complete lunatics, over and over. Think about how bizarre this is – an American woman, who hasn’t lived in the UK for over six years, posted some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories. British commentators then scream and cry about how she’s “whinging” and she needs to shut up and rebrand. It’s another variation of “Meghan looked at me and I felt bullied.” Meghan posted some astrology stuff and they took it as a personal attack and an invitation to bully her. How dare she exist as a Leo! How dare she marry a Virgo!! Incidentally, Meghan and Harry’s net worth is much, much higher than “£45m.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
Oh, the irony. The exquisite, never-ending irony, of Celia whinging about why another woman should stop her gob and quit the whinging. All these people *do* is whinge. It’s like a Greek chorus of toddlers with soiled nappies.
Celia and the Britrags should take their own advice about whining. And also stop trying to gaslight us into thinking two people against a whole institution and their national press is a fair fight.
But, but where would their income stream come from? Meghan is the best thing that ever happened to these vile people and they know it, love it and hate it all at the same time. It would make for a good university course but, I’m not sure those taking it would ever be the same. It would be a deep dive into racism, cultural myths that are no longer valid, class which has become irrelevant and how one woman chose success as her best revenge.
It isn’t a fair fight, is it? And yet, H&M are winning, and handily. If I were losing as badly as the UK tabs, I’d be whinging, too.
That woman twisted herself in knots trying to understand and interpret Meghan’’s astrology post. It is always the same white women or older white men who spend their time trying to dissect tMeghan’s every utterance. Meghan is heads above them all and from what I can see, pays them little attention
So. Someone posted on their Instagram a horoscope about their astrological sign. A person that you are apparently tired of, and find irrelevant. This was not a press release, you had to actively go to her Instagram to see this. Why does this bother you?
Meghan isn’t whining she’s living. She’s going about her day, working, posting funny stuff that she sees, sharing photos of her kids, reposting videos and basically behaving like literally millions of other people. There’s nothing to rebrand on, she has moved on. She isn’t performing for your guys, you can stop paying attention to her at any moment if you’re not interested any longer.
I think that’s the weirdest part to me, they continuously act like Meghan is purposely directing stuff at them, for their judgment and gaze. You obsessively follow everything that someone does and then tell her that even though she’s not targeting you, you don’t like what she’s doing and she needs to change. Just don’t look.
So an article to refute the fact that she was maliciously bullied to the point of SI does this by…..bullying her. Got it.
To be fair, the past six of those seven years have been away from the UK.
But the media attacks have never ended! The British media and the royal family behave as though Meghan is an escaped slave who must be forced back to the plantation and punished for daring to leave.
If that mattered as far as harassment goes this article wouldn’t exist.
They’re obsessed with her. For whatever reason, I think mostly (undiagnosed) regret, they cannot seem to let her go. I’m embarrassed for these grown adults writing hate filled articles in national UK newspapers talking about Meghan, Meghan, Meghan. And if it’s fine for King Charles & Co to plaster every trinket with something royal, including jam, and sell it, then it’s fine for Meghan too. She’s beating them at their own game. It would have been wiser (for them) to keep her on their team, but they were too idiotic & smug thinking they knew best.
Celia is still mad that her husband is obsessed with Meghan. Celia and Kate should meet up and cry together. They both have husbands who are obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex.
Ah. So she admits that:
(1) Meghan really is (still) a Princess… (one in the eye for the derangers; also, not a “former” royal then?) and
(2) Harry and Meghan are still very much in love,
despite the usual alternative narratives from her and her media mates. I guess they realise that they can’t keep running the divorce storylines anymore?
Lmaooooo they are so pitifully embarrassing. Good lord.
So Celiac, when was Meghan diagnosed with PTSD? It wouldn’t surprise me if she had been, but if true, exactly how, when, and from whom did the BM obtain this confidential medical info?
“Meghan’s current life looks pretty damn good to most people right now. She and her husband are still very much in love (and have a combined net worth of approximately £45m) They have two beautiful children…” Nice of you to acknowledge all of this but Celia, you know that their net worth is much much higher! The closest estimate of the Sussexes’ true net worth is probably (but “accidentally”) revealed in some of the thousands of hateful articles your colleagues have written. And the BRF and BM are extremely apoplectic, jealous, and unwilling to accept these facts. But they are reluctantly starting to publicly acknowledge them…
Given the horrifically inflated real estate prices in California (I should know, I live here), the house in Montecito is now worth far, far more than its original $14 million sale price — maybe even $45M. And they have more than that.
And that fact is obviously eating away at Celia’s starved heart, poor sausage. My heart aches for her — but she should shut up and get back to work now. No more whinging!
Why did Mrs Morgan feel compelled to write about Meghan again? She could have just ignored Meghan. I hope that Meghan continues to talk about her experiences over the last ten years because the press wants us to believe that the Royal Family and British press treated her well and welcomed her with open arms.
It’s for the clicks. They’ve amassed an audience of haters, perfected a formula of rage-baiting, and serve it up as often as possible. They’re raking in the $$$.