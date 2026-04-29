Walden: Duchess Meghan’s astrology posts were ‘whingeing about life as a princess’

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has made references to all of the crap she’s endured in the past decade. While speaking to college-aged girls at a mental-health event in Australia, Meghan said: “Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked, and I was the most trolled woman in the entire world…but I’m still here. That billion dollar industry, predicated on cruelty to get clicks, is not going to change. We have to be stronger than them.” The British press jumped on her comments and screamed for days about how Meghan was “complaining” and “whinging.” They proved her exact point, all while they refused to acknowledge the substance and context of her comments.

Then, over the weekend, Meghan posted some astrology stuff about “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25.” Meghan is famously an astrology girlie, and her post caused a lot of fun conversations. But not over there on Salt Isle. Over there, they simply cannot stop seething about Meghan. Piers Morgan’s horrid wife Celia Walden devoted her latest Telegraph column to bashing her husband’s fixation: “Meghan’s whingeing about life as a princess must end; The strings on that violin must be almost worn through. If there is a statute of limitations on complaining, we’ve surely reached it.”

Another day, another chance to remind the world just how much hardship you’ve endured, if you’re Meghan. Although when I glimpsed the headline on Sunday – “Duchess hints at the ‘Hardest Seven Years of Her Life’” – I genuinely had to check that I hadn’t picked up an old paper by mistake. Less than a fortnight ago, Meghan was telling a group of young students in Melbourne how impossibly hard her life was: how she was “bullied” every day for a decade, how for 10 years she was the “most trolled person in the entire world” online, no less. That extreme personal hardship is a subject she has touched upon in the past, you may recall. And when I say touched upon, I mean really hammered home: in the Oprah whineathon of 2021, in her Netflix docuseries a year later, in an ITV interview with Tom Bradby, in subsequent interviews both with The Cut and Variety magazine, on her now-defunct podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and elsewhere. But just in case anyone had missed the point about, you know, hardship, the Duchess of Sussex – who is a Leo – felt duty-bound to share two astrological Instagram Stories at the weekend. The first depicted two men dancing to Céline Dion’s hit That’s The Way It Is, with the caption: “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25.” And the second insisted that from that very same date “the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it.” Now, reading between the lines, I’d hazard a guess that this is about Meghan herself – and the hardship she’s endured. But here’s the good news! If the hardship ended on Saturday, that presumably means that she can finally stop complaining about how ghastly her life as a royal was? (But don’t you dare try and take away her title.) How terrible the PTSD has been? After all, the strings on that violin must be almost worn through at this point. If there is a statute of limitations on whingeing, we’ve surely reached it? Also – and at the risk of stating the obvious – Meghan’s current life looks pretty damn good to most people right now. She and her husband are still very much in love (and have a combined net worth of approximately £45m). They have two beautiful children and a nine-bedroom estate in an exclusive enclave of Montecito, where it’s sunny most days a year. There Meghan can continue to live out one ambition after another, whether it’s pretending to be Martha Stewart, flogging jam, or plotting trips to Australia to deliver speeches to young women at £1,400-a-ticket retreats called things like “Her Best Life”. And she never, ever has to set foot in another musty-smelling British church for as long as she lives. Sounds peachy to me. And I’m convinced she would instantly be 99 per cent more appealing to people if she dropped the whingeing. So how about that happy rebrand, Meghan? Even the astrologists think it’s a good idea.

[From The Telegraph]

It keeps happening, the longer Meghan is away from these people – they expose themselves as complete lunatics, over and over. Think about how bizarre this is – an American woman, who hasn’t lived in the UK for over six years, posted some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories. British commentators then scream and cry about how she’s “whinging” and she needs to shut up and rebrand. It’s another variation of “Meghan looked at me and I felt bullied.” Meghan posted some astrology stuff and they took it as a personal attack and an invitation to bully her. How dare she exist as a Leo! How dare she marry a Virgo!! Incidentally, Meghan and Harry’s net worth is much, much higher than “£45m.”