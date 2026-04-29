Tom Hanks was spotted at his son Chet’s country music performance



After several tumultuous, problematic years, Chet Haze aka Chet Hanks got sober in August 2022. Since then, he was on the eight season of The Surreal Life and appeared in a recurring role on Running Point. No joke – I did not recognize him on RP until I was halfway through season one. While he may have quit trying to be a rapper, Chet hasn’t abandoned his dream of being a musician. Chet’s latest musical endeavor is country music. Last year, he and his friend, Drew Arthur, formed a country music band called Something Out West.

Something Out West has one album out and is currently playing at different music festivals. This past weekend, the band performed at the Stagecoach Music Festival, which is the country music version of Coachella. Chet’s parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, came out to support him, too. Tom was spotted in the audience, swaying along to the music. There is also a video going around of him singing along to SOW’s single “You Better Run,” which has a Forrest Gump-inspired music video, including a cameo from Tom himself. It is giving peak dad vibes.

Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks are like peas and carrots. So, when the Oscar winner’s son and his band Something Out West performed at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif., April 25, he was sure to cheer him on. As Chet and Drew Arthur performed “You Better Run” in videos circulating on social media, Tom was seen bopping along to the country song while standing in the back of the Toyota Music Den. It was an especially exciting experience for the patriarch—who shares Chet and Truman Hanks, 30, with wife Rita Wilson, as well as kids Colin Hanks, 48, and Elizabeth Hanks, 43, with ex Samantha Lewes—since the track’s music video was an homage to Forrest Gump. After all, Chet ran just like Tom’s character Forrest, while recreating the most iconic moments from the 1994 movie. For instance, the 35-year-old, donning Forrest’s suit, tells the nurse sitting beside on a bus stop bench, “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” In another clip, the 35-year-old is seen running in Forrest’s beard and red short shorts. Tom even makes a cameo on the bench in other clips, looking confused alongside his son while he sings. The father-son duo ultimately concludes the music video was a loving hug. Along with paying tribute to the Oscar-winning film through its most referenced scenes, the band performed on Forrest’s shrimping boat, named after his wife Jenny (Robin Wright). Although the music video was a fan-favorite, the Running Point actor revealed that he initially vetoed the idea of having his dad make an appearance. “It was our drummer’s idea,” Chet told Entertainment Tonight in June 2025. “I was like ‘Absolutely not.’ Then after 10 minutes, I was like, ‘That’s genius.'” As for why the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets star wasn’t so sure about the move? He wasn’t interested in being tied to the film in any other way. As Chet put it, “People have been talking about Forrest Gump my whole life. I’ve been called Lil Gump.” He was, however, grateful for the love that the video received after its release. After all, he has been exploring different creative mediums throughout his career. “Ultimately, I consider myself an artist, and acting and music are just two different mediums for being able to express myself,” he told Esquire that February. “I’ve been working on this music for a long time, and so I would like to be touring and finally letting the world hear it.”

[From E! Online]

Tom singing along to his son’s country music song really plays into his Hollywood everyman dad image. I love it so much. My favorite part of the Instagram video is his hat, though. You just know he threw it on because he was going to a country music festival and it was the closest thing he owned to a cowboy hat. Although she wasn’t in fan videos that I saw, the band posted a group picture with Rita on Instagram. I wonder if she was backstage or moved to get a spot up front. I’m not surprised they were there to support their son. I’m sure they’re both happy that Chet is doing much better and has found something productive to pour his energy into.

I listened to some of Something Out West’s music. I’m not super into country music but it sounds fairly generic. The album sounds more rock-country than twangy-country. Chet has a decent voice. He’s a much better singer than he was a rapper. If he’s going to continue making music, it’s probably for the best that he sticks to country. His only involvement in the hip-hop world should be explaining famous beefs to his father.