Princess Diana’s recordings for Andrew Morton will be made into a docuseries

Towards the end of Princess Diana’s marriage, circa 1991, Diana instinctively understood that she needed to get “her side” out there by any means necessary, partly because she couldn’t keep it all bottled up and partly because she couldn’t stand the status quo of her sh-tty marriage to a serial philanderer. She arranged to work with Andrew Morton on the book which would become Diana: Her True Story. Because Morton and Diana couldn’t be seen together, and he certainly couldn’t openly interview her, they worked out a system where he would write down questions and she would record herself answering the questions and telling her story. The tapes were then transferred to Morton via one of Diana’s close friends. Those tapes have been around for a long time, and they’ve been used in many documentaries over the years. I don’t know if Morton “owns” the tapes per se, but he’s certainly made the tapes available to certain producers and documentary filmmakers. Well, they’re dusting off the tapes again.

Love Monday TV and 53 Degrees Global are producing “Diana: The Unheard Truth” (working title), a three-part docuseries centered on five hours of audio recordings of Diana, Princess of Wales that have never been made public, with the series set to launch on Aug. 31, 2027 – the 30th anniversary of her death.

The recordings were captured in 1991 by Dr. James Colthurst, a close friend of the Princess. The tapes were covertly removed from Kensington Palace and delivered to author Andrew Morton, whose resulting biography “Diana Her True Story” altered the course of royal history. In the three decades since Diana died, fewer than one hour of the material had been heard publicly.

Love Monday TV has secured full access to the archive in partnership with Morton and Colthurst, who also appear in the series alongside publisher Michael O’Mara. All three revisit the circumstances under which the Morton book was produced, including the risks Diana took and the intense scrutiny all three endured in the process.

The tapes cover Diana’s account of life within the royal family, her predictions about the futures of Charles and Camilla, and her own ambitions for a life independent of the Crown. Further contributors include prep schoolmate Delissa Needham, in her first on-camera appearance; hairdresser Sam McKnight; astrologer Penny Thornton; dancer Wayne Sleep; former bodyguard Ken Wharfe; royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter; photographer Kent Gavin; and Daily Mail journalist Richard Kay.

[From Variety]

They’re playing fast and loose, but they do note that “fewer than one hour of the material had been heard publicly.” As I said, the existence of the tapes has been known for decades and clips have been used in many other programs. But it’s interesting that Morton and James Colthurst have apparently agreed to open up their full archives so that Diana’s own words and her voice can be preserved in some way. I’m interested to see what Diana said in 1991 about Camilla in particular, and if Diana spoke about any of Charles’ other mistresses at the time. Diana was well aware of many of them.

Next year is the thirtieth anniversary of Diana’s death, and I imagine there will be many, many documentaries and special programs made. There’s been a rumor for years that Netflix wants to make a Diana documentary with Prince Harry’s help, possibly even with Harry producing. I don’t know if that would happen, but as I said, it’s a rumor going around.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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12 Responses to “Princess Diana’s recordings for Andrew Morton will be made into a docuseries”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 1, 2026 at 8:45 am

    This will really get Scooter upset (he already censored the Bashir interview). And it will be a counter to C and C sympathizers who still talk badly about Diana.

    Reply
  2. Shiela Kerr says:
    May 1, 2026 at 8:48 am

    If Richard Kay, Ken Wharfe amd Dickie Arbiter are involved in this, it has the potential to be messy. Never heard of the others except Morton. I cannot even imagine how Prince Harry must feel about this, he appears to have loved his mom dearly and tries very hard to keep a positive view of her life and legacy.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 1, 2026 at 8:57 am

      It can be distorted like the last season of the Crown. Hopefully it won’t. There have already been programs about Morton and how he got involved in the project, using a go between with the tapes and Diana answering questions.

      Reply
    • lemon&lime says:
      May 1, 2026 at 10:20 am

      I dunno….it makes sense — Richard Kay was one of Diana’s favorites and Dickie was the press secretary at the time. Dickie will be problematic because a) he’s really old now and b) he’s the Crown’s man all the way.

      However, if he could do some honest reflection after all of this time it has the potential to be quite interesting to hear the Crown’s perspective. Shrug

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    May 1, 2026 at 8:56 am

    How is this docuseries going to be any different to “Diana in her own words”? Some of the names involved are questionable too. We’ll see. I’d love for Harry to do a documentary about Diana but I don’t think that will happen.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 1, 2026 at 9:43 am

      Those were my thoughts. I found In Her Own Words pretty interesting but some of the names attached here (Arbiter, Kay) have me a little skeptical.

      I can see harry producing a documentary that focuses on her charity work, especially AIDS or the Halo Trust.

      But not a documentary about the tabloid aspects of her life.

      Reply
  4. Mads says:
    May 1, 2026 at 9:31 am

    I’d love it if there’s information to blow apart the “star crossed lovers” shtick and that they’re brave enough to use it.

    Reply
  5. J Blake says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Charles, Camilla and now the heir go hard against Diana’s memory even now – and her spirit, too, by attacking good king Harry – even as they waged a press war against her in the eighties, when she was barely an adult with two little children. Her memory should be kept alive with her own words, spoken in self defense, and as a reminder not to trust the Windsors

    Reply
  6. Blair Warner says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:32 am

    Diana was magic. Her photos are luminous.

    Reply
  7. tamsin says:
    May 1, 2026 at 10:40 am

    I haven’t read Morton’s book, but the National Geographic bio “In Her Own Words” based on Diana’s tapes with her speech coach changed my thoughts on Diana completely. I wasn’t sure about what to believe about the royal propaganda put out on her until I saw it. Until then, I saw how problematic Charles was, but I also thought Diana had some problems too. Now, we all realize how alone and brave Diana was, that she had a sense of self, and fought for it.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 1, 2026 at 10:46 am

      Charles minions were trying to create the “damaged” Diana scenario and blame HER for Charles cheating. Even one of Mountbatten’s elderly daughters called Diana “damaged.” It was right out of the Move Gaslight. It was disgraceful that anti Diana propaganda was out there.

      Reply
  8. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 1, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Diana’s story is still genuinely affecting because you have to peel back the layers, as well as the assumptions people made, in telling her story, or interpreting her behaviour, and you get the impression she had to deconstruct and rebuild a lot of her own assumptions, in real time. It’s a process that reflects a throwback to a time when what we call patriarchy, now, accurately, was the default setting, and its defences were mostly rooted in a politics of respectability. Diana’s revelation was how hollow that world was, and how little there was, for her, in it.

    Reply

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