“Kim Kardashian stepped out for a Broadway show before the Met Gala” links

Kim Kardashian attended The Fear of 13 on Broadway this weekend. She’s obviously in town for the Met Gala. I’s sort of fine with this dress? [Just Jared]
Will Rihanna attend the Met Gala? Will she wear Dior? [LaineyGossip]
Disney is probably sweating bullets about the tracking for The Mandalorian & Grogu. Will it be a huge box office disaster? [Pajiba]
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden welcomed their third child. [Hollywood Life]
Olivia Wilde explains what happened with that weird photo. [Socialite Life]
Retrospective on Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
It feels like no one uses “bimbo” anymore. [OMG Blog]
Priyanka Chopra in Elie Saab. [RCFA]
So many artists are canceling concerts in recent weeks. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance baby! [Starcasm]
Inflation will skyrocket this year. [Buzzfeed]
Kim always wears such uncomfortable looking clothes (I know it’s because she’s known for her body and wants to show it off), but I always look at her and think “have you tried the joy of a muumuu? Loose linen pants and a button down?”
I had the same thought – it’s not bad but the fabric looks so un-stretchy… I want to know how she manages to never get bloated. No really, I want to know the secret !
As someone with uterine fibroids, I get hives just thinking about what she wears and the waist cinching. I’m jealous of anyone who doesn’t experience that.
The Karjenners in the past have promoted a “weight loss tea” on their social media which is just tea with laxatives in it. You’re not losing real weight, you are losing the water in your body. But anyway that might be the answer to your question.
That dress looks too small. She should have gone a size up
That seems to be applicable to everything she wears. Come to think of it, I really can’t recall her ever wearing comfortably loose clothing.
I like the dress but as with everything she wears, it looks like she can’t breathe and isn’t having much fun. Maybe go 1/2 size larger on the cut?
In the last post about Kim, a few people commented that Kim had to do something about her face because she looked all her years plus some. Cry no more, people–Kim ALREADY has a new face. Voila!
Thank you! I thought I was the only one that saw she’s got a whole new face
I’m thinking that she and Kris Jenner recently took advantage of the 2 for1 deal on offer at their usual friendly neighborhood plastic surgeon’s office!
That dress looks painfully uncomfortable. Go a size up and is she sharing surgeons with Madonna now?
Kim. Yuck, why is she such a culture vulture
My first thought also.
Thank you!! That was overlooked in the comments. She is the worst and keeps co-opting other people’s cultures despite being called out multiple times. She just doesn’t care, about anything.
Can’t or won’t Kim wear clothes that fit her..,that dress is screaming for its life
Is her skirt separate and twisted 90 degrees off? There is a poorly pattern-matched seam looking strip running straight down the middle of the skirt’s front. If it’s a seam, wouldn’t it go to the side and the slit to the back? And if it’s not a seam, the fabric print is lousy.
The puckers of that skirt looks like the fabric is holding on like a kid playing tug of war against Ironman.
Kim and Lauren Sanchez resemble each other ..
Going places, doing things