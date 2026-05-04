“Kim Kardashian stepped out for a Broadway show before the Met Gala” links

Kim Kardashian attended The Fear of 13 on Broadway this weekend. She’s obviously in town for the Met Gala. I’s sort of fine with this dress? [Just Jared]

Will Rihanna attend the Met Gala? Will she wear Dior? [LaineyGossip]

Disney is probably sweating bullets about the tracking for The Mandalorian & Grogu. Will it be a huge box office disaster? [Pajiba]

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden welcomed their third child. [Hollywood Life]

Olivia Wilde explains what happened with that weird photo. [Socialite Life]

Retrospective on Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala looks. [Go Fug Yourself]

It feels like no one uses “bimbo” anymore. [OMG Blog]

Priyanka Chopra in Elie Saab. [RCFA]

So many artists are canceling concerts in recent weeks. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance baby! [Starcasm]

Inflation will skyrocket this year. [Buzzfeed]