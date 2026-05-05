Who wore the best Chanel at the Met Gala: Nicole Kidman, Jennie Kim or Margot??

I saw someone on Twitter say that Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala wig was a serve, but I strongly disagree. It was way too long, flat and stringy and it came close to ruining a solid Met Gala look! Nicole was one of the gala co-chairs this year and she chose to wear Chanel, because she’s now a Chanel brand ambassador. What’s funny about THAT is Nicole has forced Chanel to give her bright, bold and interesting looks as opposed to Chanel’s regular prim-and-pinched style. Nicole wore a bold red sequined look with feathers… I enjoy it. Too few women wore bold colors last night. Nicole’s date was her daughter Sunday Rose, who wore a surprisingly age-appropriate Dior.

Speaking of Chanel ambassadors, Chanel phoned it in for poor Margot Robbie. Another basic-ass neutral dress. There were some feathers in the back, but this was so… insipid.

Anna Wintour also wore Chanel, like always. In fact, she’s worn this same design in different colors for previous galas.

Some other Chanel girls – Gracie Abrams, Jennie Kim, Ayo Edebiri and Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie’s look is my favorite from this group. Lily-Rose’s dress is a mess and Ayo’s is just boring AF.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images