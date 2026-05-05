Who wore the best Chanel at the Met Gala: Nicole Kidman, Jennie Kim or Margot??

I saw someone on Twitter say that Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala wig was a serve, but I strongly disagree. It was way too long, flat and stringy and it came close to ruining a solid Met Gala look! Nicole was one of the gala co-chairs this year and she chose to wear Chanel, because she’s now a Chanel brand ambassador. What’s funny about THAT is Nicole has forced Chanel to give her bright, bold and interesting looks as opposed to Chanel’s regular prim-and-pinched style. Nicole wore a bold red sequined look with feathers… I enjoy it. Too few women wore bold colors last night. Nicole’s date was her daughter Sunday Rose, who wore a surprisingly age-appropriate Dior.

Speaking of Chanel ambassadors, Chanel phoned it in for poor Margot Robbie. Another basic-ass neutral dress. There were some feathers in the back, but this was so… insipid.

Anna Wintour also wore Chanel, like always. In fact, she’s worn this same design in different colors for previous galas.

Some other Chanel girls – Gracie Abrams, Jennie Kim, Ayo Edebiri and Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie’s look is my favorite from this group. Lily-Rose’s dress is a mess and Ayo’s is just boring AF.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid and Getty Images.

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26 Responses to “Who wore the best Chanel at the Met Gala: Nicole Kidman, Jennie Kim or Margot??”

  1. Waitwhat? says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:36 am

    This is the Met Gala, ladies – there’s a theme! This just looks like any other boring-as red carpet.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:53 am

      ITA all day long, but TBF there was barely a theme this year. Anything bespoke designer can be called art. Yaaaawn.

      Zendaya probably dipped because there was no challenge.

      Reply
    • MelodyM says:
      May 6, 2026 at 12:15 am

      I think Ayo looks like a grecian demi-goddess. 🙂

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Not sure that any are on theme but would choose Jennie over the rest.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:44 am

    I loved Nicole’s look but agree that something different with the hair – shorter bangs, overall a different cut – would have looked better.

    I don’t like Margot’s bangs though either, lol. Maybe i’m just anti-bangs haha. And yeah Margot’s dress was a good look but boring for this event.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:34 am

      Hi Becks. Yes, I thought Margot’s dress was boring, as well. Thing is, I don’t generally watch the video of these events and see only the stills. However, this year I found it on youtube and thought, why not, five minutes of fun. In motion, I thought Margot was lovely in her attitude and interaction, however brief, with the cameras and people around her. I’m noticing this a lot; how some of them move with grace as they ascend the stairs. Also, how their make up works as they move through the light. So, yes, she looked boring, but she looked animated and sweet, and thanked the photographers a lot.

      Reply
  4. Normades says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:52 am

    That wig was busted, why??? I think this dress would have looked better with a dramatic updo.

    Jennie looks tired but the dress is great and she’s always gonna show up like queen she is.

    Lilly Rose bugs me. Close your mouth dear it’s not sexy.

    Reply
  5. HandforthParish says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:59 am

    Gracie Abrams’ dress was inspired by Klimt, and when you look at close up details of the bodice, it was exquisite!
    It really caught the richness and textures of Klimt- it’s such a shame she didn’t for more dramatic hair but the dress itself is beautiful.

    Reply
    • Emm1 says:
      May 5, 2026 at 2:10 pm

      @HANDGORTHPARISH, totally, 💯%agree about Gracie Abrams dress!
      A gorgeous homage to Klimt. 💥

      The ONLY thing to make it perfection though is if the dress was the same down to the hem. I wasn’t keen on the lower plain dress bit tbh.

      Reply
  6. Beth says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:02 am

    These are all SO boring!! Nothing on theme or worthy of the Met Gala, just a bunch of bland gowns. At least Nicole’s dress color was lovely. Her daughter’s look is the most interesting of this lot.

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:19 am

    I watched the live video of Nicole and Sunday walking and posing and turning, and Nicole’s gown was glorious and looked amazing from all angles on her statuesque body. I loved it. And Sunday looked adorable and so fresh and young. Thank Goodness. It was a great ensemble for a 17-year-old at her first Met Gala, and unique, and I like her makeup and hair.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:43 am

      I loved it too. She looked stunning and her daughter’s dress was great as well. Nicole was a breath of fresh air (color) last night. I didn’t mind the wig – I think it suited the look she was going for.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        May 5, 2026 at 10:07 am

        I agree. I think her wig definitely worked with the gown when you see her on video in motion, walking and posing, and when you see Sunday and Nicole posing together. Stills just don’t do many of these attendees justice.

  8. MaisiesMom says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:49 am

    I love Sunday’s dress. Great color on her, fun silhouette, well executed. She looks like a confection in a good way.

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Some day, Anna Wintour’s never changing wig will be in the Met as a museum piece.

    Reply
  10. mblates says:
    May 5, 2026 at 10:19 am

    what a bunch of very pretty, very boring dresses. everyone looks great etc. etc. but no drama. i can appreciate the klimt reference in abram’s dress, but it’s boring. klimt is so much more striking. i wonder why they didn’t echo more of his color stories? or maybe it’s a direct reference i’m missing. i actually liked wintour’s the best, just because i like the colors and am a sucker for a feathered look. i like the way the dress echoes the shape of the feathers.

    Reply
  11. Ambel says:
    May 5, 2026 at 10:48 am

    For me, Sunday Rose completely epitomizes ‘who would care about her if her parents weren’t. . . “

    Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    May 5, 2026 at 11:36 am

    These are all pretty dresses but only Gracie’s works for this event. The picture here makes it look kind of drab, but up close it’s gorgeous + it’s such a good interpretation of Klimt.

    Reply
  13. L4Frimaire says:
    May 5, 2026 at 11:40 am

    I think all the Chanel was just ok and dressy, but not about the theme. It’s well executed and well made, but not bold enough. His stuff is very overrated.

    Reply
  14. sparrow says:
    May 5, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    Rose Depp. She seems to have bypassed the beautiful elements of both parents which, half and half in combination, should have given her a beauty surpassing her mother’s. I think she understands that her ancestry (!) has landed wrongly and therefore pouts a lot.

    Reply
  15. Scamuppet says:
    May 5, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    Nicole, Lauren, & Anna are stunning. Chloe & Margot, terrible. Margot, for me, is the worst of the night.

    Reply
  16. Bqm says:
    May 5, 2026 at 4:19 pm

    Sunday Rose and Blue Ivy were able to break the galas “18 and over” rule. As I 2as typing this I noticed both have two names and the second is a plant/flower. 😆 Maybe that’s the secret password.

    Reply

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