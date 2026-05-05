Who wore the best Chanel at the Met Gala: Nicole Kidman, Jennie Kim or Margot??

I saw someone on Twitter say that Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala wig was a serve, but I strongly disagree. It was way too long, flat and stringy and it came close to ruining a solid Met Gala look! Nicole was one of the gala co-chairs this year and she chose to wear Chanel, because she’s now a Chanel brand ambassador. What’s funny about THAT is Nicole has forced Chanel to give her bright, bold and interesting looks as opposed to Chanel’s regular prim-and-pinched style. Nicole wore a bold red sequined look with feathers… I enjoy it. Too few women wore bold colors last night. Nicole’s date was her daughter Sunday Rose, who wore a surprisingly age-appropriate Dior.
Speaking of Chanel ambassadors, Chanel phoned it in for poor Margot Robbie. Another basic-ass neutral dress. There were some feathers in the back, but this was so… insipid.
Anna Wintour also wore Chanel, like always. In fact, she’s worn this same design in different colors for previous galas.
Some other Chanel girls – Gracie Abrams, Jennie Kim, Ayo Edebiri and Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie’s look is my favorite from this group. Lily-Rose’s dress is a mess and Ayo’s is just boring AF.
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Anna Wintour
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sánchez, Anna Wintour
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New York, NY Margot Robbie heads to the Met Gala in New York wearing a stunning beige Chanel dress paired with strappy heels.
Pictured: Margot Robbie
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
This is the Met Gala, ladies – there’s a theme! This just looks like any other boring-as red carpet.
ITA all day long, but TBF there was barely a theme this year. Anything bespoke designer can be called art. Yaaaawn.
Zendaya probably dipped because there was no challenge.
I think Ayo looks like a grecian demi-goddess. 🙂
Not sure that any are on theme but would choose Jennie over the rest.
I loved Nicole’s look but agree that something different with the hair – shorter bangs, overall a different cut – would have looked better.
I don’t like Margot’s bangs though either, lol. Maybe i’m just anti-bangs haha. And yeah Margot’s dress was a good look but boring for this event.
Hi Becks. Yes, I thought Margot’s dress was boring, as well. Thing is, I don’t generally watch the video of these events and see only the stills. However, this year I found it on youtube and thought, why not, five minutes of fun. In motion, I thought Margot was lovely in her attitude and interaction, however brief, with the cameras and people around her. I’m noticing this a lot; how some of them move with grace as they ascend the stairs. Also, how their make up works as they move through the light. So, yes, she looked boring, but she looked animated and sweet, and thanked the photographers a lot.
That wig was busted, why??? I think this dress would have looked better with a dramatic updo.
Jennie looks tired but the dress is great and she’s always gonna show up like queen she is.
Lilly Rose bugs me. Close your mouth dear it’s not sexy.
Gracie Abrams’ dress was inspired by Klimt, and when you look at close up details of the bodice, it was exquisite!
It really caught the richness and textures of Klimt- it’s such a shame she didn’t for more dramatic hair but the dress itself is beautiful.
@HANDGORTHPARISH, totally, 💯%agree about Gracie Abrams dress!
A gorgeous homage to Klimt. 💥
The ONLY thing to make it perfection though is if the dress was the same down to the hem. I wasn’t keen on the lower plain dress bit tbh.
These are all SO boring!! Nothing on theme or worthy of the Met Gala, just a bunch of bland gowns. At least Nicole’s dress color was lovely. Her daughter’s look is the most interesting of this lot.
ETA, none of these looks are memorable except Sunday Rose’s.
I watched the live video of Nicole and Sunday walking and posing and turning, and Nicole’s gown was glorious and looked amazing from all angles on her statuesque body. I loved it. And Sunday looked adorable and so fresh and young. Thank Goodness. It was a great ensemble for a 17-year-old at her first Met Gala, and unique, and I like her makeup and hair.
I loved it too. She looked stunning and her daughter’s dress was great as well. Nicole was a breath of fresh air (color) last night. I didn’t mind the wig – I think it suited the look she was going for.
I agree. I think her wig definitely worked with the gown when you see her on video in motion, walking and posing, and when you see Sunday and Nicole posing together. Stills just don’t do many of these attendees justice.
I love Sunday’s dress. Great color on her, fun silhouette, well executed. She looks like a confection in a good way.
Some day, Anna Wintour’s never changing wig will be in the Met as a museum piece.
what a bunch of very pretty, very boring dresses. everyone looks great etc. etc. but no drama. i can appreciate the klimt reference in abram’s dress, but it’s boring. klimt is so much more striking. i wonder why they didn’t echo more of his color stories? or maybe it’s a direct reference i’m missing. i actually liked wintour’s the best, just because i like the colors and am a sucker for a feathered look. i like the way the dress echoes the shape of the feathers.
Abrams’ dress was modeled after a specific Klimt, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer; that painting is all gold. Hunter Schafer had another Klimt-inspired dress where it helps to see the painting. Fashionista had a nice article showing a few of the artistic inspirations. https://fashionista.com/2026/05/2026-met-gala-art-painting-references
For me, Sunday Rose completely epitomizes ‘who would care about her if her parents weren’t. . . “
Personally I’d include Lily-Rose in that category.
Sarah CS – hard agree. I’d include Apple Martin too.
These are all pretty dresses but only Gracie’s works for this event. The picture here makes it look kind of drab, but up close it’s gorgeous + it’s such a good interpretation of Klimt.
I think all the Chanel was just ok and dressy, but not about the theme. It’s well executed and well made, but not bold enough. His stuff is very overrated.
Rose Depp. She seems to have bypassed the beautiful elements of both parents which, half and half in combination, should have given her a beauty surpassing her mother’s. I think she understands that her ancestry (!) has landed wrongly and therefore pouts a lot.
Nicole, Lauren, & Anna are stunning. Chloe & Margot, terrible. Margot, for me, is the worst of the night.
Sunday Rose and Blue Ivy were able to break the galas “18 and over” rule. As I 2as typing this I noticed both have two names and the second is a plant/flower. 😆 Maybe that’s the secret password.