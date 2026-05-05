Janelle Monae’s Siriano Met Gala gown included live moss, a motherboard & moving butterflies

Leave it to Janelle Monae to bring whimsy to every red carpet. She was in a custom Christian Siriano gown that featured, I sh-t you not, “live moss, 8 succulents, 4 moving butterflies, 2 dragons fly [sic], 5000 black crystals, Motherboard, 230 electrical wires” and more. Billboard says she’s referencing “her futuristic alter ego Cindi Mayweather” in this Instagram post. Ok. This is wild.
Ciara was in a gold Celia Kritharioti look inspired by Nefertiti. She brought it! She had a grille on too.
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo is a tech entrepreneur and executive. I’m kind of skeptical of tech people who become famous, you know? She’s wearing custom Jean Paul Gaultier based on Winged Victory of Samothrace, which is what Kendall Jenner’s dress was based on too. I love how they worked the sculpture into the front of her dress.
Hudson Williams was in Balenciaga, with a makeup look he said was based on Black Swan. Vogue says this is inspired by a 1947 Balenciaga bolero jacket. I have a friend who is convinced that Hudson and Connor Storrie have hooked up. She makes a good case for it too! She ships a lot of celebrities though.
Anok Yai wa also in Balenciaga. Her look is inspired by the “Black Madonna.” This is absolutely stunning and look at her makeup!
Photos credit: BFA/Backgrid and TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages and Getty Images
Now we’re getting on theme! This post is absolutely the best looks of the night with Janelle and Hudson FTW!!
Right? Janelle in Siriano and Hudson in balenciaga were giving whimsy. Some people were hating on Hudson’s look but I loved it. I like the low-waisted slouchy pants. He didn’t go boring and I’m here for it. But 100% him and Connor are just friends 😂. Good friends though! And finally Anok Yai was insane.
Janelle, Heidi Klum, and Hudson were my favorites of the night.
Hudson and Connor’s friendship is so much fun and rejects toxic masculinity in a way that gives me hope. I adore both of them.
Same. Love them.
Same. And I hope stans don’t turn the whole thing toxic with their real life fan fiction. I remember all the crazy stories of Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn being lovers and having a secret family. 🙄
Yes, exactly – not just copying but thinking how fashion communicates as an art form.
All gorgeous.. what beautiful creations, that moss dress is spectacular and that black dress I hope to see more of it is absolutely stunning.
yes!! THESE are the looks we expect from the Met Gala. I love all of these, but especially the Samothrace one.
Christian Siriano is amazing and so is Janelle.
Janelle’s outfit is terrific. It’s like a video game inspired gown, Horizon Zero Dawn or something.
video game inspired gown is a very cool description.
Ciara looked amazing. Like someone who made an effort to chime with the whole gala idea.
Truly stunning in the gold.
Ciara was one of the best of the night, IMHO (her and Anne Hathaway). They nailed the theme and looked amazing too!
Anok had 1 of my fav looks!
At least Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo didn’t have a tacky latex boob as part of her costume.
That latex boob was perplexing right?
The Karjenners’ tacky presence at the Met every year is perplexing.
Valid.
Anok Yao is breathtakingly gorgeous.
I loved her look.
Ouch. I didn’t realize auto correct got me. Yai!!
This is such a good post that includes most of my favorite fits of the night! Ciara was my fave and even though matchy matchy couples are kind of corny in general, I love that Russell coordinated with her! So cute together. And Hudson Williams, my god, whether you liked the look or not, when he goes, he goes ALL OUT. I hope he’s invited again next year!
I’m wishing that man sleep fr.
He and Connor are not sleeping on their moment for sure. They’re everywhere.
Anok Yai was a fierce goddess. She owned the whole night.
Janelle looks/styles are usually both interesting and fantastic. She was one of my fave “quirky” musicians/actressesand the Cindi Mayweather reference was also nice. Ciara was gorgeous as usual. I’m glad that the ever stunning Anok Yai seems to be doing so well after last year’s lung surgery/sepsis scare.
Gasped at how gorgeous Anok is. Omg this whole look! Anok, Blake, and Teyana were my favourites.