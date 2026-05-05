Janelle Monae’s Siriano Met Gala gown included live moss, a motherboard & moving butterflies



Leave it to Janelle Monae to bring whimsy to every red carpet. She was in a custom Christian Siriano gown that featured, I sh-t you not, “live moss, 8 succulents, 4 moving butterflies, 2 dragons fly [sic], 5000 black crystals, Motherboard, 230 electrical wires” and more. Billboard says she’s referencing “her futuristic alter ego Cindi Mayweather” in this Instagram post. Ok. This is wild.

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Ciara was in a gold Celia Kritharioti look inspired by Nefertiti. She brought it! She had a grille on too.

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Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo is a tech entrepreneur and executive. I’m kind of skeptical of tech people who become famous, you know? She’s wearing custom Jean Paul Gaultier based on Winged Victory of Samothrace, which is what Kendall Jenner’s dress was based on too. I love how they worked the sculpture into the front of her dress.

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Hudson Williams was in Balenciaga, with a makeup look he said was based on Black Swan. Vogue says this is inspired by a 1947 Balenciaga bolero jacket. I have a friend who is convinced that Hudson and Connor Storrie have hooked up. She makes a good case for it too! She ships a lot of celebrities though.

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Anok Yai wa also in Balenciaga. Her look is inspired by the “Black Madonna.” This is absolutely stunning and look at her makeup!