Janelle Monae’s Siriano Met Gala gown included live moss, a motherboard & moving butterflies

Janelle Monae
Leave it to Janelle Monae to bring whimsy to every red carpet. She was in a custom Christian Siriano gown that featured, I sh-t you not, “live moss, 8 succulents, 4 moving butterflies, 2 dragons fly [sic], 5000 black crystals, Motherboard, 230 electrical wires” and more. Billboard says she’s referencing “her futuristic alter ego Cindi Mayweather” in this Instagram post. Ok. This is wild.

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Ciara was in a gold Celia Kritharioti look inspired by Nefertiti. She brought it! She had a grille on too.

Ciara

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Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo is a tech entrepreneur and executive. I’m kind of skeptical of tech people who become famous, you know? She’s wearing custom Jean Paul Gaultier based on Winged Victory of Samothrace, which is what Kendall Jenner’s dress was based on too. I love how they worked the sculpture into the front of her dress.

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Hudson Williams was in Balenciaga, with a makeup look he said was based on Black Swan. Vogue says this is inspired by a 1947 Balenciaga bolero jacket. I have a friend who is convinced that Hudson and Connor Storrie have hooked up. She makes a good case for it too! She ships a lot of celebrities though.

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Anok Yai wa also in Balenciaga. Her look is inspired by the “Black Madonna.” This is absolutely stunning and look at her makeup!

Anok Yai

Anok Yai

Photos credit: BFA/Backgrid and TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages and Getty Images

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28 Responses to “Janelle Monae’s Siriano Met Gala gown included live moss, a motherboard & moving butterflies”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:07 am

    Now we’re getting on theme! This post is absolutely the best looks of the night with Janelle and Hudson FTW!!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 5, 2026 at 9:23 am

      Right? Janelle in Siriano and Hudson in balenciaga were giving whimsy. Some people were hating on Hudson’s look but I loved it. I like the low-waisted slouchy pants. He didn’t go boring and I’m here for it. But 100% him and Connor are just friends 😂. Good friends though! And finally Anok Yai was insane.

      Reply
    • Kelly Blue says:
      May 5, 2026 at 9:28 am

      Janelle, Heidi Klum, and Hudson were my favorites of the night.

      Hudson and Connor’s friendship is so much fun and rejects toxic masculinity in a way that gives me hope. I adore both of them.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        May 5, 2026 at 9:44 am

        Same. Love them.

      • Bqm says:
        May 5, 2026 at 6:05 pm

        Same. And I hope stans don’t turn the whole thing toxic with their real life fan fiction. I remember all the crazy stories of Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn being lovers and having a secret family. 🙄

    • Eurydice says:
      May 5, 2026 at 10:54 am

      Yes, exactly – not just copying but thinking how fashion communicates as an art form.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 5, 2026 at 12:45 pm

      All gorgeous.. what beautiful creations, that moss dress is spectacular and that black dress I hope to see more of it is absolutely stunning.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 5, 2026 at 1:31 pm

      yes!! THESE are the looks we expect from the Met Gala. I love all of these, but especially the Samothrace one.

      Reply
  2. Jferber says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:08 am

    Christian Siriano is amazing and so is Janelle.

    Reply
  3. laklik says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:10 am

    Janelle’s outfit is terrific. It’s like a video game inspired gown, Horizon Zero Dawn or something.

    Reply
  4. sparrow says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:12 am

    Ciara looked amazing. Like someone who made an effort to chime with the whole gala idea.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:12 am

    At least Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo didn’t have a tacky latex boob as part of her costume.

    Reply
  6. Tuesday says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Anok Yao is breathtakingly gorgeous.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:20 am

    This is such a good post that includes most of my favorite fits of the night! Ciara was my fave and even though matchy matchy couples are kind of corny in general, I love that Russell coordinated with her! So cute together. And Hudson Williams, my god, whether you liked the look or not, when he goes, he goes ALL OUT. I hope he’s invited again next year!

    Reply
  8. Jferber says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Anok Yai was a fierce goddess. She owned the whole night.

    Reply
  9. Chantal1 says:
    May 5, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Janelle looks/styles are usually both interesting and fantastic. She was one of my fave “quirky” musicians/actressesand the Cindi Mayweather reference was also nice. Ciara was gorgeous as usual. I’m glad that the ever stunning Anok Yai seems to be doing so well after last year’s lung surgery/sepsis scare.

    Reply
  10. SIde Eye says:
    May 5, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Gasped at how gorgeous Anok is. Omg this whole look! Anok, Blake, and Teyana were my favourites.

    Reply

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