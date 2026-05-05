Kim Kardashian wore artist Allen Jones & Whitaker Malem to the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenners bizarrely decided to coordinate their 2026 Met Gala looks in a weird way. Except for Kris Jenner, the daughters all wore variations on a breastplate theme. Even crazier, they all wore different designers, so they were literally going to different designers and asking for the same or similar things. Kylie wore Schiaparelli, which probably infuriated Lauren Sanchez (there’s a rumor that Lauren paid to wear Schiaparelli exclusively at the gala, but I don’t know if that’s true). Meanwhile, check out Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s takes on the theme.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom piece created by artist Allen Jones, in collaboration with design duo Whitaker Malem. Kim had Whitaker Malem work with Jones to “cast a mold to create the unique breastplate,” and the look is based on Jones’ pop-art work. I mean… I appreciate the fact that Kim really considered the gala theme and she did something incredibly unique. Now, do I like this? Not at all.

As for Kendall, she had a custom look from Zac Posen-for-The-Gap. The art reference here is “Winged Victory.” Meanwhile, Kris wore Dolce & Gabbana and she actually mogged her daughters. I’m assuming her art reference was Modigliani and it’s STUNNING.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty Images.

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27 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore artist Allen Jones & Whitaker Malem to the Met Gala”

  1. Normades says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Kris ftw. Kim looks ridiculous in her vagina breast plate.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:54 am

      Why does her neck look so odd here?

      Reply
    • Mumster says:
      May 5, 2026 at 9:16 am

      I was just thinking that it would’ve looked more impactful if the legs didn’t look like panties (accentuating her bits). Even a boy-short length would’ve worked. As for Kris, how did her neck get so wrinkly again so fast?

      Reply
    • budsbunny says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:09 pm

      I’m not sure if Kim or Kylie was worst in show, but all of the Kardashians looked like trash.

      Reply
  2. SarahLee says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:07 am

    Kris looks Asian. Good lord.

    Reply
  3. Nanea says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:12 am

    Madonna’s cone bra by Gaultier was iconic.

    This is… not.

    Reply
  4. Miranda says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:15 am

    A few weeks ago, in a comment about Meghan not being “look at me!” enough to care about the Met Gala and would probably just wear something mundane if she attended, I said something like, “Kim K looks ridiculous every year, but at least it’s something to talk about”. I stand by that.

    Kris is one facelift away from the corners of her eyes meeting in the back of her head.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:34 am

      To me, the Kim is blinded by the need to showcase the curves that she purchased. Aside from the color, this is not fresh, interesting, flattering, or original. She is being rapidly passed by women who embrace art, modernity, originality. Kim’s outfits have look so tired and worn lately, and you can only change your face so many times for attention.

      Reply
    • Mumster says:
      May 5, 2026 at 9:17 am

      My dad used to say about people like Julio Iglesias (known for his facelifts), “that’s not a mole on his face, that’s his belly button”. LOL The same for Kris.

      Reply
  5. Waitwhat? says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:16 am

    So I like the idea of Kim’s outfit (and the colours, although I think for pop art the orange isn’t quite right…) but I do not like the execution. The boobs don’t bother me (they make me think of Traci Lords in Crybaby, saying, ‘Our bazooms are our weapons!’) but the crotch looks agonising and I also am not sure she can turn her head. The half-skirt is daft – why bother with it at all? – and the shoes are awful. She’d have been better swapping out the skirt for a pair of thigh-high boots and going full pop art sci-fi superhero.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      May 5, 2026 at 10:02 am

      Agree totally about the crotch area. It looks uncomfortable – much like when I went swimming and forgot my costume and had to borrow one of the gym’s spare/lost property efforts. Let’s just say it was unforgiving. I couldn’t get in the pool fast enough.

      Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:57 am

    Zendaya did the plastic breastplate better last year in her Dune premier costume.

    Reply
    • superjosh says:
      May 5, 2026 at 10:48 am

      Kim’s look is actually salvageable… and that’s what’s always the issue with her. Editing!

      For once I think pantsless (or I guess skirtless) would have been better. And my god the shoes are the worst part. Why always these nude pumps!

      Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:29 am

    They all look painful. I saw another pic somewhere of Kendall that did show the actual wings on her dress and I liked that better than how she’s posed in these photos.

    Reply
  8. sparrow says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:29 am

    Kendall’s dress was an odd one. In stills it looked like she didn’t realise the shoulder had fallen down but would find out later, to her dismay. Like when you’re the last to know you’ve got spinach stuck in your teeth. But in motion it kind of worked and I liked it. Yes, I know I’m probably very, very much in the minority!

    Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Kendall looks great, though I actually wish she would’ve gone further with the reference and had actual wings.

    Kim is wearing the same thing she always wears.

    I actually like Kris’s outfit but it’s more really fancy brunch than MET gala.

    Reply
    • Monica says:
      May 5, 2026 at 1:48 pm

      She had the wings! entertainment/celebrity-news/kendall-jenner-met-gala

      Reply
      • Kirsten says:
        May 5, 2026 at 2:38 pm

        oohhhh…. so good! I wish she’d shown those off on the red carpet — that would’ve looked amazing on the stairway

    • MsDarcy says:
      May 5, 2026 at 3:32 pm

      For some reason, she didn’t deploy her wings while on the red carpet. And its such a shame, because they were STUNNING, and her dress ended up catapulting to the top of my looks of the night. And I say this as someone who loathes the Kardashians with the intensity of a thousand suns.

      Reply
  10. Day Drinker says:
    May 5, 2026 at 11:00 am

    I’m totally biased since I can’t stand this family and wish they would simply fade away, but they all looked horrible. All that money and this is the best you could come up with?

    Reply
  11. Inge says:
    May 5, 2026 at 11:35 am

    I thought that the crotch area of Kim’s dress looked weird so zoomed in and I wish I hadnt, that part is a darker red and almost looks like she is on her period. Why???

    Reply
  12. LeahTheFrench says:
    May 5, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    I think the lower half (skirt, shoes) of Kim’s outfit ruins it – top is OK, interesting even. But she does not quite have the build to pull it off – this makes her legs look short and weirdly out of proportions. This would have worked on, I don’t know, Mila Jovovich. Kim – and I say this as someone on the short end of the spectrum, too – is not the right celebrity for this look.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 5, 2026 at 2:01 pm

      Agree on all your points.

      If you’re going to do an ‘open’ skirt like this at least line it/make it double sided.

      Reply
  13. LaurenAPMT says:
    May 5, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    I stand by my assessment that the Kardashians are intent on looking like hooker robots.

    Reply
  14. Karma says:
    May 5, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    Kim’s outfit was awful – even for her. I never realized before that her legs are not even average looking. I guess there is no plastic surgery to improve dumpy-looking legs!

    Reply
  15. Jferber says:
    May 5, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    Although I don’t know if Kim’s look was based on the 1920’s German classic film Metropolis by Fritz Lang, it sure looks like it was.

    Reply
  16. Bqm says:
    May 5, 2026 at 3:43 pm

    Kim’s could’ve been great. There’s a ton of famous art depicting women warriors, especially Joan of Arc, in breastplates. Her basically wearing a breastplates bodysuit ruins it. It’s just her usual “look at me I’m half naked” look only not sheer.

    Reply

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