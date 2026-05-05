Kim Kardashian wore artist Allen Jones & Whitaker Malem to the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenners bizarrely decided to coordinate their 2026 Met Gala looks in a weird way. Except for Kris Jenner, the daughters all wore variations on a breastplate theme. Even crazier, they all wore different designers, so they were literally going to different designers and asking for the same or similar things. Kylie wore Schiaparelli, which probably infuriated Lauren Sanchez (there’s a rumor that Lauren paid to wear Schiaparelli exclusively at the gala, but I don’t know if that’s true). Meanwhile, check out Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s takes on the theme.
Kim Kardashian wore a custom piece created by artist Allen Jones, in collaboration with design duo Whitaker Malem. Kim had Whitaker Malem work with Jones to “cast a mold to create the unique breastplate,” and the look is based on Jones’ pop-art work. I mean… I appreciate the fact that Kim really considered the gala theme and she did something incredibly unique. Now, do I like this? Not at all.
As for Kendall, she had a custom look from Zac Posen-for-The-Gap. The art reference here is “Winged Victory.” Meanwhile, Kris wore Dolce & Gabbana and she actually mogged her daughters. I’m assuming her art reference was Modigliani and it’s STUNNING.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty Images.
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
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Kris ftw. Kim looks ridiculous in her vagina breast plate.
Why does her neck look so odd here?
I was just thinking that it would’ve looked more impactful if the legs didn’t look like panties (accentuating her bits). Even a boy-short length would’ve worked. As for Kris, how did her neck get so wrinkly again so fast?
I’m not sure if Kim or Kylie was worst in show, but all of the Kardashians looked like trash.
Kris looks Asian. Good lord.
Madonna’s cone bra by Gaultier was iconic.
This is… not.
A few weeks ago, in a comment about Meghan not being “look at me!” enough to care about the Met Gala and would probably just wear something mundane if she attended, I said something like, “Kim K looks ridiculous every year, but at least it’s something to talk about”. I stand by that.
Kris is one facelift away from the corners of her eyes meeting in the back of her head.
To me, the Kim is blinded by the need to showcase the curves that she purchased. Aside from the color, this is not fresh, interesting, flattering, or original. She is being rapidly passed by women who embrace art, modernity, originality. Kim’s outfits have look so tired and worn lately, and you can only change your face so many times for attention.
My dad used to say about people like Julio Iglesias (known for his facelifts), “that’s not a mole on his face, that’s his belly button”. LOL The same for Kris.
So I like the idea of Kim’s outfit (and the colours, although I think for pop art the orange isn’t quite right…) but I do not like the execution. The boobs don’t bother me (they make me think of Traci Lords in Crybaby, saying, ‘Our bazooms are our weapons!’) but the crotch looks agonising and I also am not sure she can turn her head. The half-skirt is daft – why bother with it at all? – and the shoes are awful. She’d have been better swapping out the skirt for a pair of thigh-high boots and going full pop art sci-fi superhero.
Agree totally about the crotch area. It looks uncomfortable – much like when I went swimming and forgot my costume and had to borrow one of the gym’s spare/lost property efforts. Let’s just say it was unforgiving. I couldn’t get in the pool fast enough.
Zendaya did the plastic breastplate better last year in her Dune premier costume.
Kim’s look is actually salvageable… and that’s what’s always the issue with her. Editing!
For once I think pantsless (or I guess skirtless) would have been better. And my god the shoes are the worst part. Why always these nude pumps!
They all look painful. I saw another pic somewhere of Kendall that did show the actual wings on her dress and I liked that better than how she’s posed in these photos.
Kendall’s dress was an odd one. In stills it looked like she didn’t realise the shoulder had fallen down but would find out later, to her dismay. Like when you’re the last to know you’ve got spinach stuck in your teeth. But in motion it kind of worked and I liked it. Yes, I know I’m probably very, very much in the minority!
Kendall looks great, though I actually wish she would’ve gone further with the reference and had actual wings.
Kim is wearing the same thing she always wears.
I actually like Kris’s outfit but it’s more really fancy brunch than MET gala.
She had the wings! entertainment/celebrity-news/kendall-jenner-met-gala
oohhhh…. so good! I wish she’d shown those off on the red carpet — that would’ve looked amazing on the stairway
For some reason, she didn’t deploy her wings while on the red carpet. And its such a shame, because they were STUNNING, and her dress ended up catapulting to the top of my looks of the night. And I say this as someone who loathes the Kardashians with the intensity of a thousand suns.
I’m totally biased since I can’t stand this family and wish they would simply fade away, but they all looked horrible. All that money and this is the best you could come up with?
I thought that the crotch area of Kim’s dress looked weird so zoomed in and I wish I hadnt, that part is a darker red and almost looks like she is on her period. Why???
I think the lower half (skirt, shoes) of Kim’s outfit ruins it – top is OK, interesting even. But she does not quite have the build to pull it off – this makes her legs look short and weirdly out of proportions. This would have worked on, I don’t know, Mila Jovovich. Kim – and I say this as someone on the short end of the spectrum, too – is not the right celebrity for this look.
Agree on all your points.
If you’re going to do an ‘open’ skirt like this at least line it/make it double sided.
I stand by my assessment that the Kardashians are intent on looking like hooker robots.
Kim’s outfit was awful – even for her. I never realized before that her legs are not even average looking. I guess there is no plastic surgery to improve dumpy-looking legs!
Although I don’t know if Kim’s look was based on the 1920’s German classic film Metropolis by Fritz Lang, it sure looks like it was.
Kim’s could’ve been great. There’s a ton of famous art depicting women warriors, especially Joan of Arc, in breastplates. Her basically wearing a breastplates bodysuit ruins it. It’s just her usual “look at me I’m half naked” look only not sheer.