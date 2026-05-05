Kim Kardashian wore artist Allen Jones & Whitaker Malem to the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenners bizarrely decided to coordinate their 2026 Met Gala looks in a weird way. Except for Kris Jenner, the daughters all wore variations on a breastplate theme. Even crazier, they all wore different designers, so they were literally going to different designers and asking for the same or similar things. Kylie wore Schiaparelli, which probably infuriated Lauren Sanchez (there’s a rumor that Lauren paid to wear Schiaparelli exclusively at the gala, but I don’t know if that’s true). Meanwhile, check out Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s takes on the theme.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom piece created by artist Allen Jones, in collaboration with design duo Whitaker Malem. Kim had Whitaker Malem work with Jones to “cast a mold to create the unique breastplate,” and the look is based on Jones’ pop-art work. I mean… I appreciate the fact that Kim really considered the gala theme and she did something incredibly unique. Now, do I like this? Not at all.

As for Kendall, she had a custom look from Zac Posen-for-The-Gap. The art reference here is “Winged Victory.” Meanwhile, Kris wore Dolce & Gabbana and she actually mogged her daughters. I’m assuming her art reference was Modigliani and it’s STUNNING.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images