The end of an era: Ask.com, formerly Ask Jeeves, shuts down



There were a few pioneers back in the early days of the Internet that have had lasting impact on where we are today. Once upon a time, Netscape was the biggest Internet browser and everyone had a Hotmail account for email. Bing was the OG go-to search engine, and GeoCities was the website for hosting. AOL Instant Messenger paved the way for future messaging apps. While some of these sites, like Bing, are still chugging along, GeoCities shutdown in October 2009 and AOL’s IM shut down in December 2017.

Unfortunately, it’s time to pour one out for another fallen trailblazing Internet vestige. After 30 years, Ask.com, formerly Ask Jeeves, was shut down on Friday, May 1. The site now reads, ”Every great search must come to an end. As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com.” The thing that makes Ask Jeeves’ demise so notable is that it was the precursor to today’s AI chatboxes, like ChatGPT or Gemini.

Ask.com, the search engine and question-and-answer service formerly known as Ask Jeeves, has shut down. Ask Jeeves first launched in 1996 and, with its focus on answering conversational questions posed in natural language, was arguably a precursor to today’s AI-powered chatbots. For most of its 30-year history, however, it’s been overshadowed by other search products, especially Google. Holding company IAC acquired Ask Jeeves in 2005, quickly dropped “Jeeves” from the name, and by 2010 had scaled back its search product to refocus on Q&A. That same year, IAC Chairman Barry Diller said at TechCrunch Disrupt that Ask.com was not competitive with Google and was not valued in IAC’s stock. A message on the Ask.com website currently reads, “As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com. After 25 years of answering the world’s questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026.” Nonetheless, the website insists, “Jeeves’ spirit endures.”

[From Tech Crunch]

Oh, Jeeves’ spirit endures, alright. I know nothing lasts forever, and while I’ve clicked on plenty of Ask.com search results before, I hadn’t thought about Ask Jeeves in years. This is bringing back memories! I remember hanging out with friends in middle and high school and giggling as we asked Jeeves inappropriate questions. In retrospect, the questions were fairly tame, but at the time, it felt edgy to ask the Internet things that we didn’t feel like we could ask our parents.

We are losing all of the ancient texts! What’s next? Quora.com? I still love reading some of the earnest vs crazy responses on there. Also, every time I see an article about these early Internet stalwarts falling or younger generations turning to older technology, I can’t help but wonder what the world will look like a decade from now. RIP Ask Jeeves, you trailblazer, you.