Sabrina Carpenter performed ‘Landslide’ with Stevie Nicks at the Met Gala

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I freaking loved Sabrina Carpenter’s Dior Met Gala dress made up of film strips from the 1954 movie Sabrina. It was such a clever take on this year’s theme and the perfect homage to the Costume Art theme. She looked amazing in it, too. Well, Sabrina was pulling double duty on Monday night. Once inside the gala, she changed into two more dresses and performed an after-dinner set of some of her biggest hits. Sabrina was one of three acts, which also included Joshua Henry and Stevie Nicks. Joshua, who performed “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” before the opening of the red carpet, read an excerpt from a Walt Whitman poem before Stevie’s performance. Stevie, of course, performed some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits. When Stevie sang “Landslide”, she brought Sabrina back on stage for a duet. They also reportedly sang “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” together. Here’s more, from Vogue:

After dinner was served in the Temple of Dendur, Met attendees got a short-and-sweet treat: a set from Sabrina Carpenter. The star, fresh from headlining Coachella, delighted the room with renditions of “House Tour” from her 2025 album Man’s Best Friend and her hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” from 2024’s Short n’ Sweet. She was backed by a five-piece orchestra, a four-person band, and four dancers, performing choreography by Jasmine “JB” Badie. Carpenter wore two looks: first a Versace Tribute dress from spring 2018, iterating Andy Warhol’s silkscreen prints of Marilyn Monroe and James Dean (which first appeared in Versace’s 1991 Pop Art collection, designed by Gianni Versace), then a fringed golden dress by Bob Mackie. Next came a brief transition, during which Joshua Henry—who currently stars in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime—read an excerpt from “I Sing the Body Electric” by Walt Whitman, before the closing act: a performance by Stevie Nicks. After walking the carpet in custom John Galliano for Zara and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Nicks closed out the night with four songs, accompanied by an eight-person band. Wearing a vintage Morgane Le Fay dress and Margi Kent jacket, she duetted with Carpenter on Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit “Landslide” before taking “Gypsy” and “Edge of Seventeen” solo, and then singing “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” with an assist from Carpenter—and a 12-person choir. (Nicks’s styling was by Max Ortega, Justin Levine served as the music consultant, and Prodject was the entertainment and program producer.) Be still, our wild hearts!

[From Vogue]

They sounded so good together, and I absolutely love Sabrina’s gold Bob Mackie dress. (The Versace Andy Warhol Tribute dress she wore during her set is also very cute.) I’ve been back on a huge “Landslide” kick lately because they played it during the cooldown portion of a workout class I took a few weeks ago. I would die if I ever got the chance to perform it with Stevie. Sabrina is definitely having an incredible few weeks. She also performed with Madonna during her second weekend at Coachella for a really fun rendition of “Like a Prayer” and “Vogue”. They debuted a new song that they had collaborated on, “Bring Your Love.” In 2024, Dolly Parton appeared in the remix for Sabrina’s “Please Please Please.” I saw a joke on Instagram that Sabrina is collecting duets with iconic performers like they’re Infinity Stones, which cracked me up. We need a duet with Cher or Mariah Carey!

This was Stevie’s first-ever time attending the Met Gala, which I find crazy. Her John Galliano for Zara red carpet outfit was classic Stevie, too. She looked like a bohemian witch. There was a lot going on with it, but the necklace was gorgeous and she is probably the only person who could have pulled it off.

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