Duchess Meghan celebrated Prince Archie’s seventh birthday by posting two photos

The Duchess of Sussex posted some new-to-us photos of Archie for his seventh birthday on Wednesday. One baby pic of baby Archie on his father’s chest and one pic of Archie and Lili from behind with the Santa Ynez Mountains in the distance. Meghan’s message: “7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy.” While Meghan definitely posts more photos of Lili on her Instagram, I have to say, there are more photos of Archie in the public sphere overall. Especially because of the Netflix series – there were so many great Archie videos and photos in the docuseries. He seems like a sweet boy… who doesn’t care about hummingbirds because he has a dirty foot. And his foot is only dirty because he was with his mom!
Well, on Archie’s birthday, the Mail predictably wailed and moaned: “Prince Archie will today celebrate his seventh birthday more than 5,000 miles away from the Royal Family, who have only met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son a handful of times.” WHO’S FAULT IS THAT? King Charles STILL hasn’t extended any invitations to his ginger grandchildren, nor has Charles made the effort to visit the Sussex family. Archie is exactly where he should be, surrounded by people who love him and protect him. I’ve been grateful since the Sussexit that Archie is being raised far away from the Windsor racists and the insane British press. Speaking of, People Magazine had a nice story about Archie’s birthday:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving their children the space to be themselves — a parenting priority shaped by Harry’s own experience growing up in the spotlight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, and son Prince Archie, who turned 7 on May 6. As Archie celebrates his birthday, a close source tells PEOPLE that the couple is intentional about allowing their children to grow into their own identities.
“They give their kids space to be themselves — for their different personalities to flourish,” the source says. “After growing up so publicly, that was really important to Harry.”
Harry was raised under intense public scrutiny as the younger son of future King Charles and Princess Diana, an experience that has continued to shape how he approaches parenthood today.
At an event hosted by Movember during the couple’s four-day trip to Australia in April, Harry spoke candidly about wanting to do things differently.
“I see parenting evolving over time,” he said. “Our kids are our upgrade. Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded….There’s no judgement, there’s no blame. However you are parenting… you are going to want to improve on that.”
I do think this is a subtweet of what was coming down the pike if the Sussexes had stayed in the UK – an endless “comparison” between William and Harry’s kids, Archie being pushed into a prescribed role like Harry was. Archie would have been the rascal, the scapegoat to his Wales cousins, etc. Now Archie just gets to be Archie. He gets to be free from all of that bullsh-t.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, SussexRoyal Instagram and Netflix.
Love this for the Sussexes children. The parents share what they choose while respecting their children’s privacy.
“an endless “comparison” between William and Harry’s kids, Archie being pushed into a prescribed role like Harry was. Archie would have been the rascal, the scapegoat to his Wales cousins, etc. Now Archie just gets to be Archie. He gets to be free from all of that bullsh-t.”
When Harry said his son (kids) were not gonna be raised like how he was, he meant that shit! And i respect the hell out of him for following through. And if course he couldn’t have done it (so successfully) without Meghan!
When you grow up in a household that pits siblings and other family members against each other home becomes a constant battle for survival not a refuge from the outside world or a safe place to be.. I’m so glad the Sussex children are growing up with a safe home and not the constant competition and comparisons that happen in the BRF which is truly just abuse. Eventually the BRF will start pitting the Wales kids against each in the press, especially if Lotte or Louie outshine George and Willy.
A few months after Archie was born, the press was already setting the narrative for him. He was going to be a brat and one royal expert said he couldn’t wait for Archie to be 18. So Harry knew what was going to Archie down the road and it was one of the reasons why he decided to leave. The Royal Family was not going to protect Archie. Of course the press is upset that Meghan posted a picture of Archie but she and Harry are doing a good job in protecting him and Lili from the press, the weirdo royalists and toxic family members.
Sadly now there will have to be a replacement for Archie and its going to be Louis, poor child he doesnt stand a chance if George will take after his treacherous father.
The pictures are so cute. I love the one of Archie and Lili frolicking on the beach. (And is that Meghan’s cute bum in the painting behind the Harry and baby Archie picture? 😍)
I love that protecting their children is their number one priority. I cannot imagine the hell the family would be enduring if they were raising them in the royal institution. The Sussex kids would be canon fodder. As I said on one of the threads yesterday, I am so glad the whole family got the hell out of there so they can be free and safe and happy.
Yes the picture of the female nude is the one she had in Toronto. It’s more proof that those who say Meghan always had plans to leave the UK are deluded. If she wasn’t going to stay there was no way she would have moved her furniture and decor to the UK.
And her dog! Even the queen knew that was a sign.
That’s a really nice picture, and with how much Harry loves the outdoors I’m sure this is like a dream to him for his kids.
Always interesting to me how they pretend they don’t understand why they haven’t seen the royal family. As if they have guaranteed security, and Frogmore has just been sitting empty because they refused to come, and Charles and William have both publicly said how many times they’ve invited them over but it just hasn’t happened. Instead of literally the exact opposite happening.
It’s honestly fantastic that those kids are growing up away from that entire vipers pit. I hope that they can form a sense of self and confidence before they are exposed to the hierarchy and all of that nonsense of their paternal family. It has to be rough at any age, but I can’t imagine how that screws up your mind in the first 10 years of your life being told that your cousin, or your sibling is better than you just inherently.
Charles can get on a jet to visit. Mrs early years and scooter don’t bother with the Sussex children.
Yup. Harry saw the writing on the wall regarding how his kids would be treated and I think that was a big reason he peaced out of there. Can you imagine the scrutiny and criticism the Sussex children would face at every trooping, every Christmas, etc? I mean the Wales children get a lot of scrutiny but for the most part its pretty positive or at least neutral (“George looks serious” etc.)
Archie and Lili really are able to grow up out of the spotlight, protected by their family and their neighbors and their friends. We rarely see pictures of them out and about, no one from their school is leaking to the press, no one from the local play group or dance class or sports team is leaking, etc. H&M made the right choice for their children, no doubt about it.
Anyway happy birthday to prince archie! those pictures were perfect.
Ah time flies. The #GlobalSussexBabyShower took the world by storm! Can’t believe how happy I am for that sweet family.
The photo of Diana on the bedside table looks like the one H had in his Eton dorm room.
What a lovely life Archie is having with two loving parents and no pressure to be anyone but Archie!!
I love that picture of newborn Archie! 😍 But the time sure has flown! I’m glad the Sussexes are finding their happy.
Aw what precious photos. Happy birthday to Archie 😊.
And Charles is the king. I’m sorry but he want to see his grandkids he could make it happen.
Happy birthday! I love that this family has removed themselves from all the mess that could have ruined them.
I thought the skiing video already encapsulated Archie at 7 beautifully! That clip just made me smile. Confident, coping, learning, guided and cheered on by two loving parents. The birthday post was brilliant including Lili and Archie together, living their lives in Montecito.
Just wondering about the pole Archie is carrying? Are those two out clam digging, perhaps?
I love the composition of this photo: big blue sky, mountains, water, sand … and two children – the future – full of curiosity and confidence, walking happily towards a world of possibilities.
Happy Birthday, Prince Archie of Sussex.
There are many things Harry and Meghan gained by leaving that god awful institution but among the best was freedom and privacy for their children. Every time Meghan posts about her children I get reminded that she as the mother gets to choose what the world sees and knows about her kids. Her child’s fate and image is not in the hands of a bunch of courtiers who don’t have their best interests at heart.
Happy Birthday Archie!!!!!!