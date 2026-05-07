BJ Novak: ‘Let them’ write stories about my relationship with Mindy Kaling

BJ Novak has a part in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Whenever he gets attention for something solo, he’s asked about his bizarre relationship with Mindy Kaling. They dated two decades ago and he broke her heart, and since then, they’ve been in each other’s lives as “best friends.” Y’all know what I think – that Mindy allows Novak to take up too much space in her life and he’s the reason why she has never moved on with someone else in a real way. She’s the mother of three children and she’s never spoken about her children’s paternity. But BJ Novak is always around the kids too, and he’s “godfather” to one of the children. Sure. Anyway, BJ recently chatted with THR and he was inevitably asked about Mindy. This is what he had to say:
B.J. Novak is aware of how invested fans are in his friendship with Mindy Kaling. When The Hollywood Reporter asked the Devil Wears Prada 2 star about the “public fascination” around the relationship between the two alums from The Office, Novak, 46, said, “I totally know it.”
Referencing The Let Them Theory, a book by Mel Robbins that teaches letting go of trying to control others, Novak added that if people “ask me about my life, I answer, and that’s the only thing they want to write a story about? Let them.”
“I’m not going to tell someone that question is off limits. Let them,” Novak added.
Novak and Kaling, 46, began their friendship as costars on The Office starting in 2004. The actor-filmmaker-author called Kaling “a really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world” during a 2014 PEOPLE interview.
As of 2017, Novak is officially a member of the Running Point creator’s family as godfather to one of her children, 8-year-old daughter Katherine ‘Kit’ Swati. In February 2025, Novak called Kaling a “deep and caring friend” at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
[From People]
Sure. I’d appreciate it if both Mindy and BJ could dial down the weirdness around whatever they are to each other. Stop with the “we’re just besties, that’s why he’s always around the kids and we’re joined at the hip but how dare you question the details of our situation!” The “let them” theory doesn’t apply here, because Mindy and BJ are constantly lying and playing in our faces! “Let them ask whatever they want and we can’t give a straight answer!”
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 763123450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 763123451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
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North America Rights – Los Angeles, USA – 20200209 – The 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
-PICTURED: B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling
-PHOTO by: Niviere David/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 09 Feb 2020
Credit: Niviere David/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights**
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(Top Row L-R) Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, (Middle Row L-R) Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen (daughter), Shaggy, Sting (Bottom Row Left) Singer Pink during the 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen, Shaggy, Sting
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 07 Sep 2025
Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages
IDK, maybe it’s because of the characters they played, but I always think their relationship seems kind of toxic. Kind of reminds me of Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley if that makes sense.
Unpopular opinion and you can yell at me about it: I don’t believe in true friendship between a straight man and woman. It just means that the attraction is one sided and the other side is keeping it alive to feed their ego. I have seen it countless times in real life.
There are some exceptions I’m sure but I agree that typically it boils down to unrequited love.
Ehhhhhh, that assumes that straight people of the opposite sex always want to have sex with each other (or at least one of them does), which, is just not true. You may be right in cases where the friendship comes out of a failed romantic relationship. But I think male-female friendships without any attraction at any point are pretty common.
I noticed that that is very much a USA thing (and probably in other countries I don’t know). It’s very normal over here (The Netherlands) to have friends of the opposite sex. Both me and my husband have mixed gender friend circles and do things with friends of the opposite sex without the other one being there. But when we’re in the US and my husband goes out with one of our American female friends and I stay in (I’m an introvert, I need more alone time than he does) people react so weirdly to that.
I think a woman can easily be friends with a man, but I’m a little unsure of the reverse.
Maybe it is cultural though. I do think outside of North America, the dynamics do appear a little different.
Eh. I have multiple male friends. Many of them have been friends for decades. If it’s cultural, then I guess it’s a good thing to be a part of the multicultural mosaic. I don’t know these people, so, to me, the weird thing is not that they’re friends — whatever that means to them and however that changes over time — but that it matters enough to people who don’t know them personally to question it.
If you read what I’m about to say wrong I could come across as witchy but that’s not my vibe for Mindy at all. I love her. I think like a lot of smart desi girls she never felt particularly sexy but had personality and brains overflowing. In these past few years she’s turned into a swan. She’s beautiful with style and as soon as she gets her kids to a manageable age i think she’ll have a big sexual awakening / blooming. Start dating a 30 yr old. I think this BJ thing is safe, friend energy and it’s all she can do right now. But soon we’ll hear more about her love life….
I think secretly she might be a bit traditional and believes in a long, long relationship and that’s why she’s not going after someone.
No one else in Hollywood suffers this long for someone.
How has she turned into a swan in the last few years? I guess you could say she’s had a string of successful TV shows. But Mindy’s always been professionally successful. I think you’re referring to her weight loss without saying that.
I’ve seen BJ out on dates with young, hot influencers, and I always get the sense from successful guys in LA that when they date that young and outside of the A / B-list game, they’re somewhat insecure. Mindy used to give off inferiority complex vibes, but she is a gorgeous Hollywood power player these days. She is so far out of BJ’s league in the romance dept.
They remind me of those unhappy married folks that stay together just to spite others. Everyone can see they’re not good for each other but they don’t want to be told what to do about their relationship and once you add kids to the mix, it’s worse. There is some trauma bond she has with him breaking her heart that she won’t let go of. He’s not even easy on the eyes. To each their own, I guess🤷🏻♀️.
How is it trauma bond if he broke her heart and she is the one traumatized? 🤔
In pictures together he looks as if he’s won. As if he got the prize. And she is a prize. She outshines him. But he got her.
She is so far superior to him. If he “got” her, she’s settling.
She’s a talented creator and he’s a mediocre actor.
I would say they’re totally entitled to keep the status of their relationship private but they always bring each other up in interviews. They could just decline to answer and say they’ve talked about it enough, they’re great friends who used to date. I would totally get this from their POV. But they’re always making cryptic comments about each other.
And while Mindy is totally in her rights to not show the faces of any of her kids, my conspiracy theory is one (or all) of the kids is the spitting image of BJ because he’s the dad of at least one of them. And if she did show them, the cat would be out of the bag.
Absolutely. No one owes anyone any answers about their personal life. But telling the media “you can keep asking me about it” is sending mixed signals.
I think most of us had friendlationships with men when we were younger: men that teeter on the line between buddy and partner, men that we don’t connect with on a daily basis but who are somehow always *there* when we need a friend or a fuck. But most of us grow out of that at some point, especially when we get into a committed relationship with someone else. Suddenly, you don’t need him nor have time for the friendlationship because you have a person who you’re completely devoted to and invested in.
My husband never demanded that I stop maintaining friendships with men but he definitely called me out on talking to one of my exes. His point was that if I’m still stuck in the past then how do we move forward? And he was right. I cut off the ex and never looked back.
I am all for unconventional relationships and I think it’s cute that BJ is involved with her kids (it takes a village!) but I do wonder how much having BJ in her life prevents her from moving on. Any potential partner would likely have issues with her still being so close to her ex and having him so…woven into her life.
I know I would.
He’s so swarmy. Ew. I’m sad she doesn’t seem to know her worth.
I’ve always felt like for her growing up as a dark-skinned Desi woman in a predominantly white community probably shaped a lot of how she sees herself and relationships. When you grow up rarely seeing people who look like you viewed as the beauty standard or fully accepted, it can make you feel like love and validation are things you have to earn instead of something you naturally deserve.
Colorism and racism can affect people in really subtle but deep ways. I can imagine she probably felt “othered” not just in white spaces, but maybe even within her own community where lighter skin is often favored. Being surrounded by white girls who were considered prettier or more desirable can easily create insecurities and make someone associate whiteness with acceptance, beauty, or worth.
Because of that, attention from a white man may mean more to her emotionally than just normal attraction. It can become symbolic, almost like being chosen by someone who represents the kind of acceptance she spent her whole life craving. So it may not even fully be about him as a person. Part of it could be tied to finally wanting to feel worthy, lovable, or validated in a space where she once felt excluded.
That’s why I think she seems so emotionally stuck in the situation, even though he clearly doesn’t reciprocate romantic feelings. At that point, it’s not just about romance anymore. It’s tied to self-worth, old wounds, and the fear of rejection all over again.
It sometimes feels like she clings to any bit of attention, romanticizes what could be, or tolerates emotional unavailability because it’s touching something much deeper. From the outside, the intensity can seem disproportionate, but I think the situation is carrying years of unresolved feelings around acceptance and desirability.
As an African American woman who also grew up in a predominantly white town, I honestly can understand the conditioning and some of where she’s coming from. The difference is that it feels like she never really outgrew those feelings, fully healed from them, or learned to truly love herself.
There are a lot of blind items about him. I know those are not totally believable, but when you hear the same rumors over and over again, you start to wonder. He does a lot of guest speaking engagements at colleges and universities and there have been rumors he is always trying to hook with young college girls at these gigs. He just doesn’t seem worthy of Mindy.
I don’t know them but I have had female friends who had a guy who was a presence in their lives who seemed to occupy the space, time, energy, air in the room that a partner would without actually being a partner, and always being half out, dating, living their life, dating other women.
This gives me those vibes.
Keeping with his “let them” approach, does he apply it to her, as in “if there are successful, brilliant, gorgeous women who want to center their lives on me, be available at my convenience, who don’t expect/require me to center them in mine, who am I to want to control them? I say “let them” “. None of my business, but I wish they would both stop mentioning it. Live your lives, i don’t want to keep hearing about it
(I felt the same with my friends … like, can you please stop talking about him, bringing him up in random conversations or bringing him with you to girls’ nights out? At the end of the day, it’s uncomfortable to be around, witness and boring to see her never put it down)
Yes, now that she’s the Alpha he would like stories to be written about him . . . and her! haha, him with her, them, stories about us . . . two, we . . . are, uh, so connected and . . . ahem.
Write away!
Bj Novak. I’ll never make my mind up about you. Sometimes he sounds introspective and thoughtful. Other times he sounds awful with these young women.