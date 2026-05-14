Royalist: Don’t believe your lying eyes, Prince Harry is very unpopular, we swear!!

Bless their hearts, they commissioned a fresh emotional-support poll to discover how British people feel about such hot-button topics of “do you still support a prince who escaped this country over six years ago?” The results of this latest emotional-support poll come via Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack. He excitedly wrote a full three-page screed about the poll numbers while the Princess of Wales was keening around Italy. As we’ve seen before, even when the left-behinds get a rare W, the royalists are too busy obsessing over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to even celebrate. Please enjoy some of Sykes’ ranting from his latest, “Harry’s Support Among the Young Just Evaporated.”
Edward VIII (as the Duke of Windsor) was the greatest threat to the reign of his brother, George VI. Prince Andrew is the greatest threat to the reign of his brother, King Charles III. And for a long time, it looked like Prince Harry would be the greatest threat to the reign of his brother, the future King William V.
Disgruntled dukes make uniquely dangerous brothers for kings, especially when they feel they have nothing to lose. And there was a period, not so very long ago, when William’s team had genuine reason to be worried. Not because Harry was popular in any overall sense — his approval ratings had cratered from the dizzy heights of 70% and 80% he once enjoyed as a working royal to around 35% — but because of where his remaining support was concentrated.
The concern was generational. As recently as February 2025, YouGov data showed that 48% of 18-to-24-year-olds held a positive view of Prince Harry — only a shade off William’s numbers in the same cohort. Among the young, Harry was not a pariah, he was competitive. And monarchy is the ultimate long-term project. The older generation that loathed Harry would, it was thought, gradually shuffle off this mortal coil, while the younger cohort that was more sympathetic to him would age into political and cultural dominance. Harry, in other words, was playing a long game, and the demographics were on his side. That argument is now dead, and the latest YouGov data is its death certificate.
The most recent quarterly royal favorability tracker, shows that Harry’s support among 18-to-24-year-olds has collapsed from 48% to just 35% in barely a year.
That is a drop of 13 points in a single demographic that was supposed to be his firewall. More importantly, it means Harry is now net unpopular among young adults — more of them dislike him than like him. He is net unpopular across every single age group in Britain. There is no demographic, no age bracket, no generational cohort in which Prince Harry commands majority support or even breaks even. The lifeboat has sunk.
The headline figure is even worse: The YouGov fame and popularity tracker has Harry’s rating plunging from 37% to 25% in a single quarter — the kind of drop that, in political polling, would be considered an extinction-level event.
In late 2019, before Megxit, 72% of Britons viewed Harry favourably. He was the Queen’s cheeky grandson, the Invictus hero, the prince who made old ladies blush and veterans laugh. So, in the space of six years, Harry has alienated more than half the country.
Meanwhile, the King is damaged, but still afloat; despite the Andrew scandal, he is on 60%.
The 13-point collapse in Harry’s youth support suggests that the therapy-speak has reached its sell-by date. There is a finite amount of goodwill that any public figure can draw on while simultaneously appearing in court, airing family grievances in public, and living a life of extraordinary privilege in Montecito while complaining about how hard everything is. Even the TikTok generation, it turns out, has its limits.
William’s team, who once privately fretted about Harry’s residual support among the young, can now afford to exhale. The threat of a long-term generational split — a shadow king lurking in Montecito, popular with the voters who would one day shape William’s reign — has evaporated.
The monarchy, meanwhile, sails on. Sixty-four percent of Britons want to keep it. Fifty-nine percent say it is good for the country. The institution that Harry walked away from is thriving. The man who walked away from it is not.
Harry’s wife Meghan does even worse, at 20%. Between them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now marooned at the bottom of the royal league table, kept from dead last only by the radioactive presence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who limps along on 3%.
Nothing says “the monarchy is thriving” quite like the left-behinds commissioning an emotional-support poll to gauge the popularity of the prince who walked away from the whole sorry lot of them MORE THAN SIX YEARS AGO. Nothing says “the monarchy will sail on for decades to come” than a bald-demon heir fixating on his brother and his brother’s wife, and constantly pressuring “royalists” to write hateful hit jobs on the Sussexes. I’ve always been fascinated by the fact that they still include Harry and Meghan in their sad little polls, and it’s hilarious that these people still think that they can manipulate actual public sentiment in this particular way. It’s already blown up in the Windsors’ pitiful faces dozens of times – there was the huge crowd outside St. Paul’s Cathedral for Prince Harry’s Invictus service in 2024, there were the huge, energetic crowds for Harry last September when he was in Birmingham and London. More recently, there were huge crowds and vocal supporters for the Sussexes in Australia. Which is probably why this particular poll was commissioned. Plus, they’re trying to sabotage Harry’s July visit for Invictus’s One Year to Go events. These people are just so sad.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Edward abdicated. Harry was not a monarch who abdicated. Andrew got arrested. William is the one who threatens constantly wanting to take away Sussex titles
Why are Meghan and Harry even listed on this poll as they are NOT working members of the British Royal Family?????????????
Tom Sykes needs to forget the Sussexes exist and spend his time promoting the working members of the British Royal Family.
There has to be a payday for all these hit pieces, otherwise they would move onto something else. Where is the money coming from?
The Invictus One-year event in Birmingham is just a few months away, and large crowds will turn out to see Harry (and Meghan if she comes). KP can commission all the polls of royalists it wants, and it can commission Sykes to write constant hit pieces and bile, but reality will soon be apparent.
“That is a drop of 13 points in a single demographic that was supposed to be his firewall” did I miss Harry announcing that he was running for office in the UK? What is with these obsessions with poll numbers? I would love to be able to ask these people, WHY Harry and Meghan need high poll numbers ( not that I believe that they don’t juice these numbers anyway), buy why??
Even if the excuse is commercial ventures, you don’t need to have universal support. Small support and a lot of places, would be as beneficial as universal support in one place.
It’s like they can’t get over the fact that he doesn’t have to keep the public happy to justify his existence, while simultaneously being upset that he’s more popular than they want to acknowledge. Does this stuff even soothe them? Just constantly reassuring themselves success after success that no really, everyone hates them?
If Harry is so unpopular why do we get these pieces about him being a threat to the monarchy or the saying that he should return to royal life all the time? Why does press write about and stalk him more than the actual working royals?
Kaiser, you cracked me up. With this one, literally, tears rolling down puffy face, cackling. I think I frightened my dog.
Yes Harry is so unpopular that those crowds that all come out to see him without being bussed in are really just figments of our imagination lol! Wish casting on a whole other level with the unhinged bunch!!
The only thing the hit pieces are doing is cementing the Sussexes commitment to each other. Sykes is a very sick man, I am convinced he is nearing a psychological break. He seems to have traded his previously admitted substance addiction to addiction to Sussexes nonsense, this has become his new addiction.
The media are just checking up to see if their hate campaign is working.
Does Sykes write anything else on that Substack besides raging on H&M?
And this is the perfect article to confirm my comment (23) from yesterday’s Kaiser report “Princess Kate’s Italian trip is ‘a really significant moment for her’ post-recovery” regarding Kate’s photo manipulation and the “crowds.” I wrote that ONLY in the case of H&M do they show photos of crowds in a wide panorama, because they don’t have to hide anything, because the crowds are real and encompass entire streets and squares, as you can see in the photos here, in Australia. Now go to the article about William or Kate from Italy, and we only have tight shots, or shots framed at such an angle that the tourists on the other side of the square are attributed to Kate’s “crowd.” Here, there are only handfuls of people everywhere, squeezed together for a photo. There’s a reason Kate brings her photographers with her.
I was thinking of your comment when I was looking at these pictures.
And look, IMO, KP and W&K do this to themselves. Kate’s trip is going well. She’s getting a good reception, she’s getting photo ops with babies, she’s playing in a school. yay all around.
But the british press are acting like this is the most important royal tour of all time and that Kate is destined to be the greatest queen who ever keened because she’s the most popular woman to step foot in Italy since the roman empire etc etc.
And that’s where they are doing her a disfavor, and where KP’s press machine goes wrong. This is a perfectly fine business trip. Just leave it at that. (I mean hell Sophie is in Denmark at a conference or something to help children with AI online, and that seems just as worthy as this but is getting 1% of the attention.)
The other day on my youtube the clip of Harry as the gingerbread prince who saves christmas came up, and I rewatched it. the reaction he gets from the audience is genuine. There’s an immediate standing ovation when he comes out. It definitely lasted longer than he or Colbert expected.
but sure, people hate him.
England: Harry broke up with you six years ago. Move on. He’s just not that into you.