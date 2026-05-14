Queen Camilla has basically told Prince William & Kate to ‘cool their jets’?

Christopher Andersen’s new royal biography, Kate!, is being widely excerpted in the American media. While all of the excerpts are being presented as pro-Princess of Wales stories, the truth is, Andersen is accidentally revealing some fascinating truths. Truths like… Prince William screams and rages out on a regular basis, and Camilla Parker Bowles thought Kate came from a gauche family of grifters. Are all of these stories revealing the cracks in the “wholesome family” image? Sort of. Granted, if you’re here, that means you’re following royal gossip regularly and you know this bullsh-t has never been wholesome or even functional. But it definitely feels like something has shifted in recent months, and the whole institution is close to a complete breakdown. Speaking of, I tend to believe that now-Queen Camilla is in a near-constant state of irritation over the heir and his wife. Camilla’s fingerprints have been on some of the recent anti-Wales stories, and I’m primed to believe most gossip about Camilla sending “wait your turn” signals to Prince William and Kate.
Royal insiders are once again hinting at tension behind palace walls, this time involving Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. According to reports, Camilla is feeling more confident than ever after receiving praise for her recent U.S. visit with King Charles III. The renewed attention surrounding the Queen has allegedly shifted her perspective on her place within the monarchy. Now, sources claim that confidence has also led to a pointed message aimed at the Princess of Wales.
Sources allege that for years, Camilla privately worried about being overshadowed by Kate Middleton’s popularity. However, the insider claimed that the mindset has recently shifted. “[She’s] worked so hard to win over the public,” the source said. They added that Camilla now allegedly feels accepted in a way she had not before.
That reported confidence has supposedly changed how she approaches her relationship with Kate. According to the insider, Camilla doesn’t wish to “share the spotlight willingly” and wants it understood that she and King Charles are still firmly leading the monarchy. The source alleged that this led to a direct four-word warning aimed at Kate: “We’re not going anywhere.”
The insider further claimed Camilla has privately told Kate and Prince William to “cool their jets,” insisting there are “no plans” for Charles and Camilla to step back anytime soon. Per the source, the Queen believes it is better to address tensions openly rather than ignore them.
Despite the reported friction, insiders insist Kate has “no interest” in replacing Camilla and remains focused on supporting the Crown through her own public duties. The source also alleged that William may not entirely agree with Camilla’s view of the situation and could step in if necessary. “[William’s] not afraid of breaking protocol to put Camilla in her place,” the insider added.
[From Reality Tea]
Camilla “worked so hard to win over the public…” As much as these people cry over their own emotional-support polls, they can’t even buy public support for Camilla. Camilla always has terrible popularity poll numbers, and she’s NEVER won over the public. But beyond that, for sure, this is exactly how Camilla feels. She’s definitely pushing back on William and Kate and trying to ruin their images too. What’s even funnier about that is… it’s not like Will and Kate have to be convinced to do less or take more vacations. It’s not like Will and Kate do anything substantive or important to maintain their images. The truth about all of these people just keeps on creeping out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine Princess of Wales seen on the Palace balcony for a RAF fly-by during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King. Over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.. Picture,Image: 1010947955, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte with King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla leaves following a visit to the New York Public Library to celebrate literature, on day three of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2026.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Greater Together Reception, in partnership with King’s Trust, at the British-founded auction house Christie’s, in New York, on day three of the state visit to the US
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Smitten Farm in The Plains, Virginia , to learn about America’s horseracing industry, efforts across the sport to improve horse welfare and rehabilitation, and opportunities for collaboration between the British and American racing, on day four of the state visit to the US
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Front Royal, Virginia, United States
When: 30 Apr 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Smitten Farm in The Plains, Virginia , to learn about America’s horseracing industry, efforts across the sport to improve horse welfare and rehabilitation, and opportunities for collaboration between the British and American racing, on day four of the state visit to the US
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Front Royal, Virginia, United States
When: 30 Apr 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Ebony Horse Club at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, which has selected the club as its chosen charity this year
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Gloucestershire, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Ebony Horse Club at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, which has selected the club as its chosen charity this year
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Gloucestershire, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Ebony Horse Club at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, which has selected the club as its chosen charity this year
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Gloucestershire, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Brewing a HOT cuppa of “I told ya so” tea…cause this favorable Kate PR is gonna have them Boomers & William on 🔥
The whole lot of Left-Behinds are so insecure! It’s pitiful. They never come across as a normal, loving family. Instead, they behave like crabs in a barrel. Bizarre!
I don’t think Camilla ever had a “lack of confidence.” She seems to be in control. Scooter did not go to help his father with work when he got sick. Camilla did. scooter seemed to be in too much of a hurry to “take over”. and Brags about being a Royal with a small r. Scooter is overly obsessed with his brother and sister in law.
That was my first thought, she’s very confident and knows she can run rings around WanK with no great effort.
What is the deal with Camilla and William,i dont think i have heard many direct stories involving her messing with Pegs. Its obvious why Camilla would mess with Kate or Harry easy targets but something tells me she might actually be terrified of William.
I don’t think she’s terrified of William. He can’t do a thing to her. Charles probably has an iron clad will, where she’s assured of a very secure lifestyle and funds to go with it. Camilla showed him up when she took over work that HE should have been doing and people did notice…
I agree Tessa, Camilla isn’t afraid of William but I imagine that she’s barely tolerating the both of them.
Horsie has a LOT of nerve…gauche indeed.
i can absolutely believe she said something like that, especially after the last year or two of William’s briefings about how he’s going to be king any day and he’s going to modernize the monarchy by…..not doing anything besides Trooping and maybe Wimbledon. And aston villa matches.
and she would be right if she did. William overplayed his hand and I think Charles and Camilla are both over it, but Camilla is probably the one who would say something.
Instagram had a pic of Cams in the State Diadem Crown to Parliament and the comments – all of them were people who were either: asking for Queen Diana or angry Cams was wearing the Diadem. Support was very very lacking. Not one kind word.
God this woman is so utterly tedious and compulsively co-dependent. I swear, she’ll be the end of this family. First she told Charles to forsake his wife and the mother of his children — “that ridiculous creature,” as she called Diana — because Diana committed the unpardonable sin of pulling focus from the man she married. What a wench. If Camilla hadn’t inflamed Charles’ sense of pique and petulant insecurity, hadn’t assuaged his pitifully overweening ego, he would have had to just get over himself. And here we are faced with the result: he’s never put anyone else before himself. Not his mother, whose dependable and steadfast advisor Christopher Geidt he forced her to fire, not his spouse, and not his children, not his grandchildren. He’s literally burnt down his own house, and if you’re the head of a monarchy, that’s pretty much the own goal of a lifetime. Egads. Camilla is like Iago, just hissing in his ear. And he’s weak and addled enough to be led by her. No wonder the late Queen called her “wicked.”
lol @ Charles’s 2nd wife. If Kate “cooled her jets” any more, she’d have to switch off the engine and park the vehicle in the garage. Kate is already doing the most bare minimum that is asked of her
From what I read in comments sections in American websites. Diana is still Queen of People’s hearts. Charles seemed to enjoy some success in the USA. How long that goodwill will last, I don’t know
But it did not appear, to me, that Camilla enjoyed the same level of goodwill. In fact most of the time, she looked decidedly bored, disinterested and exhausted
I can totally believe this just as well as I can believe WanK told her to ‘F Off’ cause based on the current briefings/behaviour from the Wails they are not doing anything of the sort.
Camilla is not afraid of either of them – she has always played this game way better than Pegs and the Middletons.
There is def something big brewing in the background – Charles wants to reconcile with Harry as he needs someone who will actually support him. William is not fit to be King and the press are not even bothering that much to hide it. Question is what, when and who does something about it – if he takes the throne it will be a disaster for the RF, the gov and the people.
YankeeDoodles, as a former high school English teacher, you warmed my heart by writing, “Camilla is like Iago, just hissing in his ear.” I’m always in favor of literary references and your one was perfect. I think William believes that he can best Camilla because of his position; however, he might be a pig and an ass, but she is a snake and I would bet on her to win if she really wanted to sink her claws into William. In fact, I would buy tickets to that play!
I’ll put it another way (film reference). Camilla is Godzilla to Will’s Tokyo. DESTROY!!!!
There’s a reason why people call her Camzilla…
Their behavior is outrageously dysfunctional and they should all be ashamed that what they are best known for is family cruelty,
The real intrigue is that William and Camilla are on the same side vis-à-vis Harry and Charles embarking on some kind of mutual acknowledgement or reconciliation. They’re both against it tooth and claw. Which is ….interesting. Diana would be shaking her head, really, she wasn’t a saint but she was a very compelling human being. This…. Just shows the depravity that’s taken hold in this family. The irony is, when you start to come in from the cold, you realise how long you’ve been numb.
‘Cool your jets’. That’s rich. These two don’t WANT to do anything other than what they are–rousing themselves from their hidey-holes for Wimbledon, AV matches, skiing, yachting, sunning, with the very occasional outing with children for Kate & depressed farmers for William.
For some reason, the phrase “depressed farmers for William” just made me cackle.