Queen Camilla has basically told Prince William & Kate to ‘cool their jets’?

Christopher Andersen’s new royal biography, Kate!, is being widely excerpted in the American media. While all of the excerpts are being presented as pro-Princess of Wales stories, the truth is, Andersen is accidentally revealing some fascinating truths. Truths like… Prince William screams and rages out on a regular basis, and Camilla Parker Bowles thought Kate came from a gauche family of grifters. Are all of these stories revealing the cracks in the “wholesome family” image? Sort of. Granted, if you’re here, that means you’re following royal gossip regularly and you know this bullsh-t has never been wholesome or even functional. But it definitely feels like something has shifted in recent months, and the whole institution is close to a complete breakdown. Speaking of, I tend to believe that now-Queen Camilla is in a near-constant state of irritation over the heir and his wife. Camilla’s fingerprints have been on some of the recent anti-Wales stories, and I’m primed to believe most gossip about Camilla sending “wait your turn” signals to Prince William and Kate.

Royal insiders are once again hinting at tension behind palace walls, this time involving Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. According to reports, Camilla is feeling more confident than ever after receiving praise for her recent U.S. visit with King Charles III. The renewed attention surrounding the Queen has allegedly shifted her perspective on her place within the monarchy. Now, sources claim that confidence has also led to a pointed message aimed at the Princess of Wales. Sources allege that for years, Camilla privately worried about being overshadowed by Kate Middleton’s popularity. However, the insider claimed that the mindset has recently shifted. “[She’s] worked so hard to win over the public,” the source said. They added that Camilla now allegedly feels accepted in a way she had not before. That reported confidence has supposedly changed how she approaches her relationship with Kate. According to the insider, Camilla doesn’t wish to “share the spotlight willingly” and wants it understood that she and King Charles are still firmly leading the monarchy. The source alleged that this led to a direct four-word warning aimed at Kate: “We’re not going anywhere.” The insider further claimed Camilla has privately told Kate and Prince William to “cool their jets,” insisting there are “no plans” for Charles and Camilla to step back anytime soon. Per the source, the Queen believes it is better to address tensions openly rather than ignore them. Despite the reported friction, insiders insist Kate has “no interest” in replacing Camilla and remains focused on supporting the Crown through her own public duties. The source also alleged that William may not entirely agree with Camilla’s view of the situation and could step in if necessary. “[William’s] not afraid of breaking protocol to put Camilla in her place,” the insider added.

[From Reality Tea]

Camilla “worked so hard to win over the public…” As much as these people cry over their own emotional-support polls, they can’t even buy public support for Camilla. Camilla always has terrible popularity poll numbers, and she’s NEVER won over the public. But beyond that, for sure, this is exactly how Camilla feels. She’s definitely pushing back on William and Kate and trying to ruin their images too. What’s even funnier about that is… it’s not like Will and Kate have to be convinced to do less or take more vacations. It’s not like Will and Kate do anything substantive or important to maintain their images. The truth about all of these people just keeps on creeping out.