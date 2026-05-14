Queen Camilla has basically told Prince William & Kate to ‘cool their jets’?

Christopher Andersen’s new royal biography, Kate!, is being widely excerpted in the American media. While all of the excerpts are being presented as pro-Princess of Wales stories, the truth is, Andersen is accidentally revealing some fascinating truths. Truths like… Prince William screams and rages out on a regular basis, and Camilla Parker Bowles thought Kate came from a gauche family of grifters. Are all of these stories revealing the cracks in the “wholesome family” image? Sort of. Granted, if you’re here, that means you’re following royal gossip regularly and you know this bullsh-t has never been wholesome or even functional. But it definitely feels like something has shifted in recent months, and the whole institution is close to a complete breakdown. Speaking of, I tend to believe that now-Queen Camilla is in a near-constant state of irritation over the heir and his wife. Camilla’s fingerprints have been on some of the recent anti-Wales stories, and I’m primed to believe most gossip about Camilla sending “wait your turn” signals to Prince William and Kate.

Royal insiders are once again hinting at tension behind palace walls, this time involving Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. According to reports, Camilla is feeling more confident than ever after receiving praise for her recent U.S. visit with King Charles III. The renewed attention surrounding the Queen has allegedly shifted her perspective on her place within the monarchy. Now, sources claim that confidence has also led to a pointed message aimed at the Princess of Wales.

Sources allege that for years, Camilla privately worried about being overshadowed by Kate Middleton’s popularity. However, the insider claimed that the mindset has recently shifted. “[She’s] worked so hard to win over the public,” the source said. They added that Camilla now allegedly feels accepted in a way she had not before.

That reported confidence has supposedly changed how she approaches her relationship with Kate. According to the insider, Camilla doesn’t wish to “share the spotlight willingly” and wants it understood that she and King Charles are still firmly leading the monarchy. The source alleged that this led to a direct four-word warning aimed at Kate: “We’re not going anywhere.”

The insider further claimed Camilla has privately told Kate and Prince William to “cool their jets,” insisting there are “no plans” for Charles and Camilla to step back anytime soon. Per the source, the Queen believes it is better to address tensions openly rather than ignore them.

Despite the reported friction, insiders insist Kate has “no interest” in replacing Camilla and remains focused on supporting the Crown through her own public duties. The source also alleged that William may not entirely agree with Camilla’s view of the situation and could step in if necessary. “[William’s] not afraid of breaking protocol to put Camilla in her place,” the insider added.

[From Reality Tea]

Camilla “worked so hard to win over the public…” As much as these people cry over their own emotional-support polls, they can’t even buy public support for Camilla. Camilla always has terrible popularity poll numbers, and she’s NEVER won over the public. But beyond that, for sure, this is exactly how Camilla feels. She’s definitely pushing back on William and Kate and trying to ruin their images too. What’s even funnier about that is… it’s not like Will and Kate have to be convinced to do less or take more vacations. It’s not like Will and Kate do anything substantive or important to maintain their images. The truth about all of these people just keeps on creeping out.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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20 Responses to “Queen Camilla has basically told Prince William & Kate to ‘cool their jets’?”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    May 14, 2026 at 10:31 am

    Brewing a HOT cuppa of “I told ya so” tea…cause this favorable Kate PR is gonna have them Boomers & William on 🔥

    Reply
  2. Beverley says:
    May 14, 2026 at 10:36 am

    The whole lot of Left-Behinds are so insecure! It’s pitiful. They never come across as a normal, loving family. Instead, they behave like crabs in a barrel. Bizarre!

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    May 14, 2026 at 10:37 am

    I don’t think Camilla ever had a “lack of confidence.” She seems to be in control. Scooter did not go to help his father with work when he got sick. Camilla did. scooter seemed to be in too much of a hurry to “take over”. and Brags about being a Royal with a small r. Scooter is overly obsessed with his brother and sister in law.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 14, 2026 at 11:23 am

      That was my first thought, she’s very confident and knows she can run rings around WanK with no great effort.

      Reply
  4. Neeve says:
    May 14, 2026 at 10:37 am

    What is the deal with Camilla and William,i dont think i have heard many direct stories involving her messing with Pegs. Its obvious why Camilla would mess with Kate or Harry easy targets but something tells me she might actually be terrified of William.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 14, 2026 at 10:46 am

      I don’t think she’s terrified of William. He can’t do a thing to her. Charles probably has an iron clad will, where she’s assured of a very secure lifestyle and funds to go with it. Camilla showed him up when she took over work that HE should have been doing and people did notice…

      Reply
      • Harla says:
        May 14, 2026 at 11:08 am

        I agree Tessa, Camilla isn’t afraid of William but I imagine that she’s barely tolerating the both of them.

  5. Marybel Lamb says:
    May 14, 2026 at 10:53 am

    Horsie has a LOT of nerve…gauche indeed.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 14, 2026 at 11:20 am

    i can absolutely believe she said something like that, especially after the last year or two of William’s briefings about how he’s going to be king any day and he’s going to modernize the monarchy by…..not doing anything besides Trooping and maybe Wimbledon. And aston villa matches.

    and she would be right if she did. William overplayed his hand and I think Charles and Camilla are both over it, but Camilla is probably the one who would say something.

    Reply
  7. seraphina says:
    May 14, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Instagram had a pic of Cams in the State Diadem Crown to Parliament and the comments – all of them were people who were either: asking for Queen Diana or angry Cams was wearing the Diadem. Support was very very lacking. Not one kind word.

    Reply
  8. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 14, 2026 at 11:26 am

    God this woman is so utterly tedious and compulsively co-dependent. I swear, she’ll be the end of this family. First she told Charles to forsake his wife and the mother of his children — “that ridiculous creature,” as she called Diana — because Diana committed the unpardonable sin of pulling focus from the man she married. What a wench. If Camilla hadn’t inflamed Charles’ sense of pique and petulant insecurity, hadn’t assuaged his pitifully overweening ego, he would have had to just get over himself. And here we are faced with the result: he’s never put anyone else before himself. Not his mother, whose dependable and steadfast advisor Christopher Geidt he forced her to fire, not his spouse, and not his children, not his grandchildren. He’s literally burnt down his own house, and if you’re the head of a monarchy, that’s pretty much the own goal of a lifetime. Egads. Camilla is like Iago, just hissing in his ear. And he’s weak and addled enough to be led by her. No wonder the late Queen called her “wicked.”

    Reply
  9. Hannah says:
    May 14, 2026 at 11:29 am

    lol @ Charles’s 2nd wife. If Kate “cooled her jets” any more, she’d have to switch off the engine and park the vehicle in the garage. Kate is already doing the most bare minimum that is asked of her

    From what I read in comments sections in American websites. Diana is still Queen of People’s hearts. Charles seemed to enjoy some success in the USA. How long that goodwill will last, I don’t know

    But it did not appear, to me, that Camilla enjoyed the same level of goodwill. In fact most of the time, she looked decidedly bored, disinterested and exhausted

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 14, 2026 at 11:35 am

    I can totally believe this just as well as I can believe WanK told her to ‘F Off’ cause based on the current briefings/behaviour from the Wails they are not doing anything of the sort.

    Camilla is not afraid of either of them – she has always played this game way better than Pegs and the Middletons.

    There is def something big brewing in the background – Charles wants to reconcile with Harry as he needs someone who will actually support him. William is not fit to be King and the press are not even bothering that much to hide it. Question is what, when and who does something about it – if he takes the throne it will be a disaster for the RF, the gov and the people.

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    May 14, 2026 at 12:14 pm

    YankeeDoodles, as a former high school English teacher, you warmed my heart by writing, “Camilla is like Iago, just hissing in his ear.” I’m always in favor of literary references and your one was perfect. I think William believes that he can best Camilla because of his position; however, he might be a pig and an ass, but she is a snake and I would bet on her to win if she really wanted to sink her claws into William. In fact, I would buy tickets to that play!

    Reply
  12. jferber says:
    May 14, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    I’ll put it another way (film reference). Camilla is Godzilla to Will’s Tokyo. DESTROY!!!!

    Reply
  13. Krista says:
    May 14, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    Their behavior is outrageously dysfunctional and they should all be ashamed that what they are best known for is family cruelty,

    Reply
  14. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 14, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    The real intrigue is that William and Camilla are on the same side vis-à-vis Harry and Charles embarking on some kind of mutual acknowledgement or reconciliation. They’re both against it tooth and claw. Which is ….interesting. Diana would be shaking her head, really, she wasn’t a saint but she was a very compelling human being. This…. Just shows the depravity that’s taken hold in this family. The irony is, when you start to come in from the cold, you realise how long you’ve been numb.

    Reply
  15. BeanieBean says:
    May 14, 2026 at 3:28 pm

    ‘Cool your jets’. That’s rich. These two don’t WANT to do anything other than what they are–rousing themselves from their hidey-holes for Wimbledon, AV matches, skiing, yachting, sunning, with the very occasional outing with children for Kate & depressed farmers for William.

    Reply

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