Gillian Anderson wore big, bouncy curls & two Miu Miu looks in Cannes

The biggest names out and about on Cannes Day 2 were Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. They costar in Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, and they look like they enjoyed working with each other. Gillian wore two Miu Miu looks for the photocall and premiere – I have to say, her photocall dress was a million times cuter than her premiere gown. Hannah wore Celine for the premiere (the high-waisted white dress) and Alaia for the photocall (the black dress). I believe this is Hannah’s first Cannes, and I don’t blame her for going a bit conservative, fashion-wise. The Celine dress’s proportions are sort of off-kilter though. Thoughts on Gillian’s curly hair? I like it. It’s giving ‘80s excess in a fun way. I’d love to see her in a leather suit with that hair.
Also out and about on Day: Demi Moore, of course, because she’s part of the Cannes jury. She wore a lavender Gucci gown, which I actually like. It’s a great color on her. The styling is f–ked though – wet-look hair and no necklace? This gown is screaming for a necklace.
Ruth Negga wore Saint Laurent and baby bangs. I’m not a fan of either! (But I love Ruth.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Gillian Anderson beim Photocall zum Kinofilm Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma auf dem Festival de Cannes 2026 / 79 Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes am Palais des Festivals. Cannes, 13.05.2026 *** Gillian Anderson at the photocall for the feature film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma at the Festival de Cannes 2026 79 Cannes International Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals Cannes, 13 05 2026 Foto:xD.xBedrosianx/xFuturexImagex teenage_6518,Image: 1098550720, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Avalon
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Gillian Anderson pose during “Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma” photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098562608, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Hannah Einbinder, Gillian Anderson attends the “La Vie D’Une Femme” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France,Image: 1098649078, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Arthur Conti, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jane Schoenbrun, Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson attend the “La Vie D’Une Femme” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098659496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Arthur Conti, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jane Schoenbrun, Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson attend the “La Vie D’Une Femme” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098659523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Jury Member Ruth Negga attends the “La Vie D’Une Femme” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098660016, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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The “La Vie D’Une Femme” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France. 79ème Festival International du Film de Cannes.
Montée des marches avec le film La vie d’une femme .
79th International Cannes Film Festival.
Opening Red Carpet with La vie d’une femme movie – Demi Moore,Image: 1098677978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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The “La Vie D’Une Femme” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France. 79ème Festival International du Film de Cannes.
Montée des marches avec le film La vie d’une femme .
79th International Cannes Film Festival.
Opening Red Carpet with La vie d’une femme movie – Demi Moore,Image: 1098679919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
Oh, I’m not a fan of that st. Laurent dress. But yes to Gillian’s hair. The lavender is pretty.
LOVE LOVE LOVE the hair! See, you can do extensions that blend nicely after all! 🤣 And she is Feeling. Her. Self which is glorious to see
Gillian is my lady crush. She is so fine. Elegant and understated and ridiculously talented just magnetic.
I love love love Demi’s lavender gown. It is stunning on her.
I like the color of the lavender color but I think she should lose the sleeves and add a necklace. I don’t think the wet hair is *that* bad but I think something softer would have been better. I’ve been seeing a lot of pics of Demi lately and she is looking verrrrrrry thin.