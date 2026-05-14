Gillian Anderson wore big, bouncy curls & two Miu Miu looks in Cannes

The biggest names out and about on Cannes Day 2 were Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. They costar in Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, and they look like they enjoyed working with each other. Gillian wore two Miu Miu looks for the photocall and premiere – I have to say, her photocall dress was a million times cuter than her premiere gown. Hannah wore Celine for the premiere (the high-waisted white dress) and Alaia for the photocall (the black dress). I believe this is Hannah’s first Cannes, and I don’t blame her for going a bit conservative, fashion-wise. The Celine dress’s proportions are sort of off-kilter though. Thoughts on Gillian’s curly hair? I like it. It’s giving ‘80s excess in a fun way. I’d love to see her in a leather suit with that hair.

Also out and about on Day: Demi Moore, of course, because she’s part of the Cannes jury. She wore a lavender Gucci gown, which I actually like. It’s a great color on her. The styling is f–ked though – wet-look hair and no necklace? This gown is screaming for a necklace.

Ruth Negga wore Saint Laurent and baby bangs. I’m not a fan of either! (But I love Ruth.)