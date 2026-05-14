Conan O’Brien to host the Oscars for the third year in 2027

It is notoriously difficult to find someone to host the Oscars. It’s a thankless job with reportedly low pay. The gig also requires a lot of preparation and, in the social media era, turns everyone into critics. There are celebrities who have hosted multiple times, like Bob Hope (19 times), Billy Crystal (nine), Johnny Carson (five), Whoopi Goldberg (four), Jimmy Kimmel (four), and Steve Martin (three). Conan O’Brien has hosted the awards the last two years, and he’s about to join the three-timers club. On Tuesday, the Academy announced that Conan is officially doing a three-peat to host the 99th Academy Awards on March 14, 2027.

Though he “died” a comical death in a pre-taped sketch at the end of the 2026 Oscars, comedian Conan O’Brien will once again return to host the 99th Academy Awards ceremony in 2027. O’Brien famously filmed a fake death scene that played in the closing moments of March’s Oscars ceremony, in a spoof of a fate shared by (spoiler alert) reigning Best Supporting Actor winner Sean Penn’s character in the Best Picture-winning thriller One Battle After Another. The scene (below) saw O’Brien celebrated for his work in hosting the Oscars, alongside a running joke that he’d host the ceremony “for life.” In a scene that echoes Penn’s fate in the aforementioned film, O’Brien is led to a private office inside the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences headquarters, where a green gas seeps through the vents and “kills” him. The Academy and ABC announced the news of O’Brien’s return on Tuesday at the network’s upfront presentation, where it was also revealed that producers Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Jeff Ross, and Mike Sweeney will also return for next year’s show. O’Brien previously hosted the Oscars in 2026 and 2025, making the 2027 edition his third consecutive ceremony as emcee. “Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars,” said President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich in a press statement about the news. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.” The 2027 edition will also be the Oscars’ penultimate broadcast on longtime network home ABC, which has broadcast every televised Academy Awards ceremony since 1976. The Academy announced in late 2025 a deal to move the show to YouTube amid the rise of digital streaming, with the 100th edition set to be the final on ABC.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

I think Conan, who has friends everywhere, is a good fit as a host, especially in our current political and comedy climate. He’s well-liked by everyone, his network is wide and his jokes tend to run along the safe, but funny side. He’s also fun to watch because he commits to a bit without hesitation. I am totally fine with him hosting for a third year.

I wonder what they’ll do for the awards’ 100th anniversary in 2028. Will that suddenly be the year that everyone wants in or will the pressure make the job such a hot potato that no one wants to do it? I prefer when it’s just one person, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Academy did some sort of “legacy” twist, where they had some of their A-team hosts like Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Whoopi, Kimmel, and Conan do a joint co-hosting thing.