Prince Harry wrote, in the New Statesman, about the rise in British hate crimes

Prince Harry is due to visit Birmingham in July for the “One Year to Go” Invictus Games events. It’s still up in the air as to whether Duchess Meghan will join him, and whether they bring the kids to possibly spend time with King Charles. Well, ahead of Harry’s Birmingham visit, he’s written an essay in the British outlet the New Statesman. He’s calling out the rising antisemitic and anti-Muslin hate crimes in the UK. He wrote this following yet another horrific antisemitic terrorist attack in London earlier this month. An excerpt from his piece:
Over the past several years, I have spoken about the consequences of a world in which outrage outpaces humanity – where fear and division are amplified faster than truth, and where people are too easily reduced to categories, identities or opposing sides. What concerns me now is how dangerously that same moral blurring is taking hold across parts of Britain.
There are moments when the values we hold are tested, not in principle, but in practice. Moments when staying silent is easier, but speaking out is necessary. I have always believed that we have a responsibility to stand against injustice wherever we see it, and to do so in defence of our shared humanity. That belief does not change with geography, nor does it yield to discomfort. It is precisely why I feel compelled to speak now.
At times like these, silence is not neutrality. Silence is absence. Too often, it is that instinct to stand on the sidelines that allows hatred and extremism to flourish unchecked. Britain has long prided itself on valuing reason over outrage, dialogue over division and civility over noise. At moments like these, those values matter more than ever.
Across the country, we are seeing a deeply troubling rise in anti-Semitism. Jewish communities – families, children, ordinary people – are being made to feel unsafe in the very places they call home. That should alarm us, but also unite us. Because hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice. Recent incidents, including lethal violence in London and Manchester, have brought this into sharp and deeply troubling focus.
Across the globe, there is deep and justified alarm at the scale of loss in the Middle East. Images from Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region – of devastated communities and entire neighbourhoods levelled and reduced to rubble – have shaken people to their core. For many, the instinct to speak out, to march, to demand accountability, to call for an end to suffering – is both human and necessary.
But these two realities are being dangerously conflated. We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home – just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised. Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith.
[From The New Statesman]
Harry also referenced his awful 2005 incident, where he wore a “Nazi costume” for a birthday party, and the photos were published in the British tabloids. Harry wrote: “I am acutely aware of my own past mistakes — thoughtless actions for which I have apologised, taken responsibility and learnt from. That experience informs my conviction that clarity matters now more than ever, at a time when confusion and the distortion of truth are doing real harm — even when speaking plainly is not without consequence. It requires responsibility from all of us.” During his recent visit to Ukraine, Harry’s security speech was allegedly vetted by Britain’s Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper. This piece has the feel of something vetted by the Starmer government as well, if not the palace. The both-sides language and general tone gives this a feel of a speech made by Harry’s father, you know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.,Image: 1035540749, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
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Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.,Image: 1035540770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk (L) shakes hands with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyu (L to R) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, StratCom Ukraine founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Defence Strategies Alina Frolova and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova (L to R) talk during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Duke of Sussex looks at the Sim Vitro Robot during a visit to Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, at Sir Michael Uren Hub in White City, west London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
I only learned this morning that the stabbing last week in north London (by a certified lunatic, to use the PC phase) claimed as victims not only two Jewish men but also a Muslim man as well. I generally feel much less tension, much less aggression and even less actual violence in London than virtually anywhere else I have ever been, but there’s a kind of weird undercurrent of — the barbarians are coming out of the provinces, and the local elections just saw Reform make huge gains. They’re basically MAGA.
From what I understood the Muslim man that was stabbed was his friend, And then he went and stabbed 2 clearly visually Jewish men. So that is why they are characterizing it as antisemitism. Unfortunately that means everyone brushes over the friend who was attacked. That’s at least how I understood it.
So, Charles gives a great speech, Harry writes an impassioned thinkpiece, and William… is “so bored” with racism.
Gotcha. World statesman indeed.
Oh dear… In real time we are seeing the gaping chasm opening up between what Prince Harry does & says on the world stage & what William & Kate are getting up to.
On the one hand, Harry’s speeches on Ukraine & international security (later echoed by King Charles), & now a substantive think piece in The New Statesman, a well-regarded political & cultural magazine in UK.
On the other hand, football hooligan par excellence, Prince William, Aston Villa’s #1 fan & the endless Early Years “learning & listening” which has produced nothing of substance by Kate.
The contrast must be deeply embarrassing to KP. Has the “bulletproof” crisis strategist Liza Ravenscraft started? Or maybe she resigned already!
I feel toward Harry as I do Obama. I feel toward William as I do Trump.
One is standing up for peace, justice, accountability, and action.
The other is an angry and dysfunctional person who should *not* be, or have any role, in a public sphere. Neither Trump, nor William, have the temperament needed to fulfill their roles responsibly. And neither seems to face any accountability for their actions.
I did appreciate Harry’s statement that neutrality isn’t a good thing. Coming from a family where the appearance of neutrality rules, he is a great one to say this out loud.
The antisemetic attack also had a muslim victim but they were largely ereased from the narrative and they are actively trying to cancel Misan Harriman for pointing that out
Not surprisingly big news like the BBC & Sky are now only focusing on Harry talking about anti semitism and not mentioning the anti muslim hate.
I think its an important well written speech! And think should he want to Harry can write a follow up to Spare by himself I think, see also his lovely article for David Attenborough
I think this part of what he says is really good:
“But these two realities are being dangerously conflated. We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home – just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised. Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith.”
it is possible to criticize the actions of the Israeli government without being antisemitic. Likewise, it is becoming too easy for many to conflate the actions of the Israeli government with Jewish people across the world and they become a target for a person’s anger and hate.
i also like that he talked about anti-Muslim hate as well. But of course the BBC et al headlines are all “Harry takes a stand against antisemitism” which he is doing and that’s important – but hes taking a larger stand against hate aimed at groups based on their religion across the board.
In today’s world, you will rarely be rewarded for being nuanced no matter how essential nuance is. I commend Harry for this piece.
I really liked that section, too. Harry is soooo good at this.
I honestly don’t see how the govt would vet any comment from Harry. I believe he is in contact with them for some matters but not him speaking publicly on social issues. Maybe, we get this feeling because they most probably agree with his vision. Harry is a natural leader and truly love his country. Since last fall, he is more visible in the UK doing good and better covered by some. Persons of influence in the UK don’t speak publicly on these issues for fear of the toxic press. Harry is not afraid of the tabloids or hate medias and this gives him the freedom to speak. It seem to be appreciated by some, and of course hate by others. “The dogs bark but the caravan goes on” which is great.
Good King Harry, indeed. If the point of the British monarchy is to be a stable moral guide in constantly shifting political winds, reminding a country of shared values (even if they’re aspirational values) this is exactly what the representatives of the Crown should be doing. Good on him for this!
This issue is so much bigger than anti-Semitism. I mean. Not to deny it or dismiss the phenomenon, but, it’s a known quantity. The problem is, it’s invoked far too frequently as a pretext by people acting in disingenuous fashion. Too many critics of Israeli policy have been derided as “anti-Semitic,” which isn’t the point at all. If you ask me, a lot of these spokespeople have overplayed their hand with these media games, just like the royals, and like the royals, a lot of them suffer from main character syndrome.
I imagine that Harry is in contact with the UK government. It would absolutely make sense that the UK government would know about Harry’s security speech, and that they would know that Harry has an article coming out. A lot of us are concerned about the atrocities against the Palestinians by the Israelis and other Muslim communities in general. Racism and atrocities against both sides should be condemned and it’s not just Charles who is the only person aware of it. Work must be done to stem the racism and atrocities. Harry is wading into politics here, and he now has the experience, credibility, platform and courage to speak out on moral, and cultural issues that he clearly believes in.
The erasure of the Muslim victim just points to the wider spread of Islamaphobia that I think still exists within the British press. Look at how they described Birmingham yesterday.
However, Harry is very correct that justified criticism of the Israeli government which is just as conservative and reactionary as the US government is currently, has dipped into anti-Semitism entirely too often. Especially coming from young Americans who don’t want to be tarred with the same brush because of the Trump administration and their criminal actions.
Also, while this is a very measured and even handed I don’t think we need to give credit to the Starmer government for having assisted in writing it. We have seen over the years how intelligent Harry is. He may have some people that look over his speeches to tweak them, but I don’t see any evidence that he’s getting assistance from the government.
To Kaiser’s point that Harry’s s commenyary in the New Stateman being vetted by the British government or even BP I am wondering if there is even a wider co-ordination between Harry and his father Charles. I understand that Charles is visiting Golders Green in London today, just when Harry’s piece is published. Golders Green is the area where the attack on the two Jewish people. I find this too coincidental especially after Harry’s speech in Ukraine and Charles repeating the same points in his speech before the Congress in the US. The co-ordination might be via the IK government.
I find the timing just interesting and where does this leave William?
I’m sure this leaves Peg incandescent with rage and throwing a tantrum because that is all Peg is good for! Cue the outrage articles on Pegs behalf.
Harry STILL being a passionate intelligent humane Royal statesman makes me 😊
The kids are not going in July, because:
1) They are still in school at this time of the year;
2) Prince Harry attending (I don’t thing Duchess Meghan is going, the climate in the UK is still too hostile against her) the 1 year-to-go event is for work, not pleasure.
The schools are out in July. But I’m sure the kids won’t go due to the security issue, and IF Meg does come with Harry, Doria will be on Grandma duty. Even if they had security, H&M would be busy all day with Invictus events, and the kids just hanging out in a residence (maybe Althorpe? or with one of Harry’s trusted friends). I doubt they’d schlep the kids so far just to do that. They sure as hell won’t submit the kids to the British public!
Following the Althorp site I realized they announced they are closed for the public for two days in July. For whatever reason.
If school is out the children could come to Europe, starting a, nice holiday to which their parents come after the event.
oh interesting. I was going to assume it was closed for Diana’s birthday but nope. July 10-11.
It does feel like William is left behind! Harry and his father are very much aligned these days . It was Ukraine and Washington speeches and opening of parliament ( Kings Speech ) and this piece! Not forgetting Times piece about David Attenborough 100th birthday….mmmmmh me thinks William cannot be trusted with serious matters, he’s only concern is Aston Villa’s next game
I think this piece was inspired by the false and viscious antisemitic attack by a Telegraph journalist against Harry and Meghan’s social activist and photographer friend Misan Harriman. Thousands of people are rallying behind him, and condemn the attack, which started last week, and was backed by a massive petition by people and activists around the world, and a complain filed at IPSO by about 50,000 ppl in the UK.
And not by any govt or palace figures – Harry’s (social) actions are driven by injustice and humanity. He will not, and has never let himself to be used for govt or palace propaganda.
And by the way – the new German owner of The Telegraph has made it abundantly and publicly clear that the paper is going to run a pro-Israël agenda. The journalist are following the order.
This is to reply to @Advisor2U, this is very discouraging. The Telegraph sale to a German owner who leans to the right doesn’t measurably affect its stance, it’s pretty right wing already, but the Germans have a weird lack of nuance with respect to Israel. Funnily enough, my stepfamily is part Israeli and my in-laws are German, and they all feel *the same* about it all. And it all feels to me like a case of mistaken identity. Like, they still compulsively instrumentalise people as proxies for ideological battles, which is just …antihumanist. There are too many real compelling raw human stories in the midst of these events to weaponise the issues in play as a proxy battle for the moral high ground, or the politics of respectability, or partisan agendas.
The Germans have an absolute blind spot about Israel. It’s their knee jerk reaction from their guilt about the holocaust. Total denial. Israel can do no wrong! Even as they commit genocide in Gaza in real time!
I agree. The fact that everyone rushed to cry “antisemitism” when one of the victims was Muslim, and then to orchestrate a smear campaign against Misan Harriman for pointing this out is indeed what prompted Prince Harry to speak out. Because he KNOWS why they are really attacking him. Someone online pointed out that BP and KP did authorise, as reported by Byline Times, a full-scale attack against H, M “and everyone in their orbit”, and this is what we are yet again seeing.
Well done to Prince Harry, and to Misan, for speaking out without fear or favour.
And NO, I am fairly certain that Prince Harry is not now, nor has he been, sharing his speeches with the palaces, his father, or the British government. That seems like (weird) wishful thinking. The man fought hard for his freedom and finally won it when he left. Why would he go back to seeking these people’s approval for his actions?
@Magdalena, correct!
Prince Harry, as the free man he is now, is not (after about 6 years) going to start playing that dangerous game with the govt or the palace, who he knows very well, can’t be trusted in any way, shape or form (his security, remember). And if he wafers, Meghan will def. reminds him of that.
By the way, the IPSO complaints against that Telegraph attack piece on Misan Harriman are now at 81,000. The highest ever in the UK.
@Advisor2U – Re: “the false and viscious antisemitic attack by a Telegraph journalist against Harry and Meghan’s social activist and photographer friend Misan Harriman.”
For those of us who don’t automatically read the Torygraph, it would be helpful to include citation information. You may not be able to provide a link to the article; however, you could provide the “Title of the Antisematic Attack” article, the name (byline) of the “viscious [sic] …Telegraph journalist” and possibly the publication date.
@Magdalena – Same info requested (article title, byline, date) of the Byline Times source you referenced.
Why do i feel like i’m watching a Relay race, first Harry speaks in Ukraine, then Charles echoes it in Congress, then Harry pens an op ed in the times then Charles makes an animated movie /letter to david Attenborough. then Charles speaks in Parliament and Harry pens an op ed in the New statesman. is this the new deal ?
Hmm…I’m not sure that the government vetted this article. The Labour government like the rest of the British press tend to disregard anti-muslim hate. The Golders Green attacker was charged with 3 counts of attempted murder. The third person was stabbed before the 2 Jewish victims and he was Muslim. The press doesn’t talk about third victim. Misan Harriman is being attacked by the Telegraph for pointing out the erasure of the third victim by the press. Overall I think it was a good article but like with the rest of press the word Israel is omitted and there needed be more discussion of the anti-muslim hate that permeates all segments of British society including the media. But it’s a good start from Harry.
I would bet if Harry specifically mentioned Israel, all the discussion and outrage would be about that. This way, the article at least points out the atrocities committed by and to both sides and can engender some discussion and awareness.
Tell us again, British rota, that Harry is the dim brother.
This piece is very well-written. Harry is very impressive. William could never, and would never.
I think that at this point, to prove those Rota rats, royal commentators, royal book writers, the Royal Family/the Firm, and the royalists/haters wrong (or simply to let the rest of the world know what a brilliant, compassionate speaker and communicator Harry is), it is best for Prince Harry and his publisher to publish a book containing ALL his speeches from the past 20+ years;
paid and unpaid – such as all his Invictus speeches, his Nelson Mandela speech at the UN, his speech at Project Healthy Minds (New York – Humanitarian(s, with M) of the Year), his fundraising speeches for firefighters, and his fundraising speech for the Covid vaccine (Central Park, New York), his speeches on mental health, other award-winning acceptance speeches, like at the Pat Tillman Award, his forewords for many books and publications, his essays/articles in the press/magazines (in The Times, etc.), his tributes (to deceased friends and family members), etc., etc.
I already have the title for that book, … for free:
PRINCE HARRY SPEAKS
(by-line: you might want to listen).