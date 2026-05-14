Adam McKay: No group is ‘worse’ than ‘white moneyed liberals’

In the past ten years, there’s been an unyielding rise in one certain political philosophy: that liberal, normie-Democrats are somehow worse or more deserving of criticism than the fascist MAGA Republicans dismantling every American institution. An entire political faction is devoted to this idea that it’s cooler and more pure to hate regular Democrats versus vocally hating MAGAts and holding them to account. The Trump-aligned Supreme Court just gave carte blanche to completely dismantle the Voting Rights Act, which will alter American elections for generations, if not forever. Republicans are currently destroying the economy, waging a dumbf–k war which has empowered Iran, destroying the rule of law, turning the US into an utter kleptocracy, and it’s all because these people hate normie Dems more than they hate a dementia-addled slurring fascist who sh-ts his pants. Speaking of, Adam KcKay has some thoughts about the real enemy of progress: white liberals.
Adam McKay attacked the Democratic Party during a recent appearance on the “Urgent Futures” podcast and slammed “white liberals” as “the worst” for American politics.
“It is incredible to watch people this far down the road still say you gotta stand behind the Democrat Party. The same party that wouldn’t convict Trump of a crime after he told a crowd, ‘Go to the Capitol,’” McKay said. “The same party where the previous presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, literally funded Trump’s campaign.”
McKay was previously an outspoken Democrat, but after Donald Trump secured his second presidency in November 2024, he announced on social media that he was leaving the Democratic Party. He wrote on X at the time, “It is time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.”
Earlier on that same night, he posted, “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”
The “Step Brothers” director now says the Democrats are adept at “manipulative marketing,” and that he could name “400” examples of ways they’ve wronged the American people. Chief among them is keeping “healthcare private.”
“We are being hit with the high-grade marketing and no group is worse than white liberals. I mean, they are the worst,” McKay explained. “I’ve tried to talk to them about climate, they are so smug and captured. And it boils down to privilege. I mean, when you talk to white moneyed liberals, they’re getting a lot from this broken system.”
One of the things I’ve realized when I see guys like McKay push this anti-Democrat message is that these vocal so-called “progressives” actually hate America’s multiracial society just as much as Republicans hate it. Like, they’re still mad that Joe Biden’s vice president was a Black & Indian woman. They’re still mad that white Democrats like Biden stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Black Americans, and that Black voters are incredibly suspicious of these “progressive” people. But hey, after the 2024 election, it’s clear that a vast swath of American voters just want to repeatedly shoot themselves in the d–k and then blame “Democrats” for “making” them do it. How are you, a white man living in America in May 2026, still rage-shrieking about “Biden’s cognitive health” and “the Cheneys”? Do you think your time might be better spent attacking the guy sitting in the “sh-thole” White House currently??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and via YouTube/Urgent Futures Podcast.
Who’s Adam McKay?
My question too!
Good question.
I had to google him, didn’t know either. Very successful director, producer and screenwriter. Has an oscar and bafta. Very long wiki page. Fun fact, he’s married to Jeremy Piven’s sister.
Writer and director of The Big Short and Don’t Look Up. He’s obviously pretty progressive on many things, but he also has the Bernie Bro blind spot to how endemic racism is in the US and how it affects everything. He is insufferable.
Co-writer of ‘The Big Short’ screenplay based on the 2010 book ‘The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine’ by Michael Lewis. McKay also directed ‘The Big Short’ movie.
The less said about ‘Don’t Look Up’ the better imho, but McKay wrote and directed it also.
I would say the Bernie Bro blind spot about not perceiving endemic racism also includes not perceiving endemic misogyny.
These days he’s mostly a jackass who needs to shut his pie hole but he had a creative partnership with Will Ferrell and it busted up some time before the pandemic.
Amen.
Jackass with fly-catching pie hole wide open watches dumbly as Sen Inhofe (R-OK) throws a snowball on the Senate floor and proclaims climate change “is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people.” Jackass chooses dumbness about Sen Inhofe’s snowball stunt, But then the vapid jackass opens his pie hole to gripe about unnamed “white liberals” who he claims are “the worst” about “climate.”
Presumably, the jackass lumps people like Karyn Strickler in with his “no group is worse than white liberals.” Even though Strickler has put together climate change voters’ guides for national races since 2016 on Vote Climate US PAC, and subsequently added many states’ voter guides.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this turn towards demonizing Democrats comes as Black people and specifically Black women became more openly identified with party leadership. They’ll never admit that though.
Great point!
Republicans only care about winning at all costs and are united in doing so no matter what. And Democrats insist on purity tests, no matter what the issue is. That is a losing strategy. In an example that history is very grateful for, Abraham Lincoln won with less than 50% of the popular vote because Northern and Southern Democrats each fielded a candidate. Thank goodness for that! The two party system is flawed but there are Southern states that are quickly becoming 1 party states and that is much, much worse.
Lol but I agree white liberal get more previlaged than other poc. I mean will smith was banned from Hollywood but many predators running around in Hollywood.
Of course white people are more privileged than POC and rich white people even more so. And he would be included in that group.
He is but he’s not an elected official.
And people wonder why everyone hates Democrats. They are literally under constant attack from both left and right. People like this guy (whoever TF he is) refuse to acknowledge that we need more strong Democrats in office to get all the great things he claims to want. Instead we have a group on the left flank openly supporting an oyster fisherman with a Nazi tattoo and zero political experience of any kind for a US Senate seat. Not helpful. Can you say Fetterman? They also support the billionaire in the California governor’s race after years demonizing billionaires because he pays them to promote him. And they even want normie Dems to allow Marjorie Taylor Greene into the tent despite her lack of contrition for aiding the insurrection and her racism. But Liz Cheney, who asked for absolutely nothing and was given nothing upon joining the Harris campaign basically so there wouldn’t be two parallel campaigns once she decided she wanted to support the democratic (small d) option, is still seen as the devil by these nitwits. I loathe MAGA, but the fauxgressives are gaining on them fast.
We need to be very aware of our white privilege and not stop pushing for progress for everyone just because our privilege see
I don’t know how my comment above posted. I hadn’t finished my thought and was typing. I hadn’t hit send. The screen froze, an ad popped up and I ended up with an error screen when I tried to back out of it. My thought…We have to be very aware of white privilege and continue to fight for people who are being marginalized even when we (white people) seem to be doing okay. The Democratic party hasn’t done a good job protecting black, brown and rural folk as billionaire donors took over politics. The Democrats flat out rested on our laurels because we believed foolishly that rural white folk wouldn’t gleefully vote against their own self interest if a candidate came along that allowed them to punch down at black and brown people, women and the LGBT communities. The strategists in the Democratic party have epically failed. The conspiracy theories around the Clintons in the 90s should have been addressed. The rise of talk radio and FauxNews should have been addressed. The wild Q conspiracy theorists should have been squashed instead of passively tolerated. The “elite” leadership has gleefully raked in corporate money and doggedly stayed in the center/right when the Democratic party desperately needed to pivot liberal to help marginalized communities. That being said, no one is worse than the billionaires like Muskrat who have benefitted so much from our country who seek to destroy it or the rural white folks who benefitted disproportionately from federal largesse who wallow in racism, sexism and LGBT-phobias and are voting themselves out of existen.
Look, there are some things I think the Democrat party gets wrong, there are some times when I wish they would go harder on the Rs than they do, there are some issues where I think they need to tweak their positions a bit.
but the Democrat party is not the monolith that the Republican party is and there is a lot more dissent in its ranks, so I think sometimes the Dem leaders try to find the least offensive position to appeal to everyone (and then end up appealing to no one.) And I think white Democrats need to come out in stronger support of Black Democrats and Black people in general, rather than taking those votes for granted.
All that said – I am voting Blue no matter who in every election from here until….whenever I feel I have a choice again. I’m not voting third party because i thought Biden’s decline should have been revealed earlier. The Rs dont need to beat us, they just need to sit back and watch us defeat ourselves.
(also whenever a Democrat mentions his decline I want to scream DO YOU SEE WHO IS IN THE WH NOW?!?!?!!?)
Biden qualifies for MENSA compared to the current occupant.
Becks1, I totally know you’re not MAGA (lol, as if) but Democrat Party, instead of Democratic Party, drives me up the wall and I couldn’t keep myself from pointing it out.
Carry on!
I would have taken this guy seriously if he had just said white people. The root of all of the problems in US politics is racism.
I would like to add corporate greed. Ever since Citizens v United we’ve let billionaire companies to have greater and greater control of government.
I do think neoliberalism is a huge reason why we are where we are. You’re seeing that shit play out in CA with Carney, in the UK with Starmer, in France with Macron…milquetoast politicians who are anti-labor, beholden to corporate interests and hellbent on incrementalism are bad for the Left and I personally want a strong Democratic party that people are excited to vote for.
The Biden administration was a rejection of neoliberalism for all the good it did them. And in a recent speech in Arkansas VP Harris explicitly rejected neoliberal policies which she said failed, although she never used the term. It was clear what she was saying.
Actually, I think you have the wrong take on this. The movement to leave the Democratic Party because it promotes capitalistic wealth inequality is actually a movement led mainly by BIPOC. Please look up the definition of a liberal. A liberal is someone, not on the left, but a person who is in the center. The people who believe democrats are bad and ineffective don’t believe they are as bigoted as the republicans. They may still even vote democrat. But they do believe that the democrat party is equally responsible for maintaining a system built on inequality. Capitalism needs a certain level of slave labor, it promotes racial inequality. Capitalism needs women in the home as unpaid labor. It promotes gender inequality, and democrats whole heartedly support privatization, corporations, and money as the apex of the hierarchy. Black people in particular are leaving the Democratic Party because they feel that they are used for their vote, not utilized to enact lasting change. So people who are truly on the left, actual socialists and further left than that, feel the system needs changing. Democrats want to maintain the system. Democratic socialists believe you can change the system using the system of democracy currently set up. Further left think you need to break the system to enact change. That’s what McKay is talking about
You can’t break the system if you don’t get elected. And on a national level right now a third party challenger just hurts the party that it broke from.
You don’t have to be a third party candidate. We have models of how to do this: Mamdani, Wu, AOC, Warren, etc.
We have some good Dems doing good things but we need more of them.
Party reform is needed and I understand The Mamdani Model doesn’t work everywhere which is fine. The point is that we need candidates that are YIMBY, pro-labor, for free/affordable childcare, for universal healthcare, for student loan forgiveness etc etc. Because the only way Dems will ever be popular again is if they start getting tangible results for the people.
We’re seeing a lot of interesting midterm challengers that embody that kind of populist agenda and they don’t all look the same: James Talarico is not Rob Sand is not Graham Platner is not Julianna Stratton etc but they all adhere to the same core values and beliefs as laid out above.
@becks1. You are right that voting for a third party doesn’t work. Or I should say, the system is designed so that you can’t have more than two parties. Particularly on a federal level. But I’m in CA and we are seeing this in our gubernatorial race as well. It’s why I personally feel that voting for a third party at higher levels cannot be done until we change how things are run at the community level. My plan is to vote Democrat for governor, but vote socialist on all the lower positions. Democrats are status quo and I’d like to maintain the status quo for women and the lgbtqia community at present and democrats are more environmentally conscious and we don’t have times to waste with that. Which means I don’t want to risk a Republican getting into a high office and carrying us further to the right. But I want there to be actual change in the future. Frankly I think Newsom should unite republicans and democrats who are center and want to maintain the status quo and go back to a certain level of decorum. Then the actual left (democratic socialists/progressives are the starting point of the left) and the nut jobs on the right can vie for who is the second party. If the left organizes correctly and focuses on labor, without tolerating bigotry obvs, they even have a chance of bringing in people traditionally on the right. Especially at the moment. But it will take people actually putting down their phones and working in the community.
@Readhead I agree with that take. The electoral college complicates things on a national level and I’ve seen too many third party candidates hurt one of the two main candidates (the one that ostensibly the third party candidate should be helping.)
My take on it is that I want to maintain the status quo (or maybe what was the status quo of a few years ago before this disaster started as second time) BUT ALSO work to improve things across the board – environment, healthcare, minority rights, women’s rights, etc.
Its just hard right now bc what we need in many of these races is someone who can at least get us back to that status quo, before we can start improving it. It may be that we end up taking some big leaps over the next decade or so and end up better off.
One can hope, right?
@Kitten no Mamdani’s approach etc is not going to work everywhere but what I like about him and AOC and Warren etc is that they have tangible ideas and goals. Its not just “lets make this country better.” Its “lets make this country better AND HERE’S HOW.”
I think the HOW needs to be the emphasis because we have people with good ideas, ideas that would work and that the US could implement them – if we elect those people.
@redhead 1000% all of this
@Kitten: you just laid out most of the Biden agenda and much of it passed. What never gets brought into the equation is how Democrats have only two years to pass their programs at which time voters return Republicans to the majority in Congress and gridlock rules again. It also rarely discussed that Democrats always have to clean up the Republican mess which was particularly daunting following COVID. The fact is that Republicans don’t want government to work and deliberately sabotage it when they get the chance. It’s particularly catastrophic right now with the Trump regime but it happens every time a Republican gets elected. And rural voters really don’t seem to care about results. They will put up with a lot as long as Black city folks are suffering worse.
💯, Brassy Rebel! I also agree with the other issue of party purity. That’s killing the left. Lefties get all swept up in the latest “get mad at this” social media posts. Notice how they reach a fever pitch right before important elections then crickets afterwards? That’s the billionaires and foreign enemies at work. So stop looking for perfection, get involved at grass roots level and put your support behind someone who will win so we don’t have so much to fix.
Oh, now we have our answer on why Will Ferrell is on the outs with him.
Who cares what Adam McKay says, his movies suck.
He can go 🤬 himself….Signed: The 92% who has ALWAYS voted for a more PERFECT Union 💔🇺🇸💔
He can f-ck all the way off. Of course, I’m borrowing that phrase from the Brits, because it is a great expression, so much better than f-ck you.
Guess I’m saved from being one of the worst by not being moneyed liked McKay.
I wish Democratic Party leadership were less right wing – boy have they ever drifted in the nearly thirty years I’ve been voting! – and that they were bolder in opposing the GOP’s fascist takeover, but I reserve my realest criticism for the fascists in the GOP and the fascists who keep voting for the GOP. And billionaires. That’s it. Those are the people trying to shiv America, up down and through, all for a variety of reasons.
I do worry that the Democratic Party is underestimating how ANGRY people are right now. I don’t want some namby-pamby half-measures, or nonsense talk about upholding norms, if Dems win in November (please God).
I want trials and a torn-down ballroom and vengeance.