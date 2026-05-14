Adam McKay: No group is ‘worse’ than ‘white moneyed liberals’

In the past ten years, there’s been an unyielding rise in one certain political philosophy: that liberal, normie-Democrats are somehow worse or more deserving of criticism than the fascist MAGA Republicans dismantling every American institution. An entire political faction is devoted to this idea that it’s cooler and more pure to hate regular Democrats versus vocally hating MAGAts and holding them to account. The Trump-aligned Supreme Court just gave carte blanche to completely dismantle the Voting Rights Act, which will alter American elections for generations, if not forever. Republicans are currently destroying the economy, waging a dumbf–k war which has empowered Iran, destroying the rule of law, turning the US into an utter kleptocracy, and it’s all because these people hate normie Dems more than they hate a dementia-addled slurring fascist who sh-ts his pants. Speaking of, Adam KcKay has some thoughts about the real enemy of progress: white liberals.

Adam McKay attacked the Democratic Party during a recent appearance on the “Urgent Futures” podcast and slammed “white liberals” as “the worst” for American politics. “It is incredible to watch people this far down the road still say you gotta stand behind the Democrat Party. The same party that wouldn’t convict Trump of a crime after he told a crowd, ‘Go to the Capitol,’” McKay said. “The same party where the previous presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, literally funded Trump’s campaign.” McKay was previously an outspoken Democrat, but after Donald Trump secured his second presidency in November 2024, he announced on social media that he was leaving the Democratic Party. He wrote on X at the time, “It is time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.” Earlier on that same night, he posted, “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?” The “Step Brothers” director now says the Democrats are adept at “manipulative marketing,” and that he could name “400” examples of ways they’ve wronged the American people. Chief among them is keeping “healthcare private.” “We are being hit with the high-grade marketing and no group is worse than white liberals. I mean, they are the worst,” McKay explained. “I’ve tried to talk to them about climate, they are so smug and captured. And it boils down to privilege. I mean, when you talk to white moneyed liberals, they’re getting a lot from this broken system.”

[From Variety]

One of the things I’ve realized when I see guys like McKay push this anti-Democrat message is that these vocal so-called “progressives” actually hate America’s multiracial society just as much as Republicans hate it. Like, they’re still mad that Joe Biden’s vice president was a Black & Indian woman. They’re still mad that white Democrats like Biden stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Black Americans, and that Black voters are incredibly suspicious of these “progressive” people. But hey, after the 2024 election, it’s clear that a vast swath of American voters just want to repeatedly shoot themselves in the d–k and then blame “Democrats” for “making” them do it. How are you, a white man living in America in May 2026, still rage-shrieking about “Biden’s cognitive health” and “the Cheneys”? Do you think your time might be better spent attacking the guy sitting in the “sh-thole” White House currently??