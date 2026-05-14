They’re still trying to hype marchioness Emma Thynn as Duchess Meghan’s ‘rival’

Emma Thynn is the Marchioness of Bath, which makes her British nobility by marriage. Noble titles are different from royal titles, but don’t tell that to Emma. Emma and her associates have been forcing a comparison between Emma and the Duchess of Sussex for months, even years. Things have been heating up in the past year because Emma is part of a tacky reality show, Ladies of London: The New Reign. In the very first promo for LoL, they were using Meghan’s name to embiggen Emma. In recent weeks, Emma spent time in New York, where she attended an event during King Charles’ US state visit, and then attended the Met Gala alongside Edward Enninful and Serena Williams. The vibe is “look at me, pay attention to me, I’m like Duchess Meghan but better, I swear!” Well, the latest is that Emma went to Cannes. An excerpt from the Daily Mail’s latest unhinged piece, “Has Meghan’s ‘rival’ stolen the A-list aristocrat crown she’s longed for? Marchioness of Bath has a lifestyle brand, a TV show, joined Serena Williams at the Met Gala and is in favour with the King… and now she’s at Cannes.”
She’s a former actress and has plenty of fashion ambitions, yet the Duchess of Sussex once again failed to secure an invite to the Met Gala, and isn’t rumoured to be attending Cannes Film Festival this week. Yet the aristocrat who is? That would be the glamorous Marchioness of Bath whose star seems to be on the rise as she hangs out with A-lister pals and gifts some of Hollywood’s glitziest red carpets with her presence.
On Tuesday, Emma Thynn claimed the spotlight as IHG Hotels & Resorts and Vanity Fair hosted a star-studded lunch on day one of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Opting for a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh-high split, the Marchioness, 40, showed off her toned legs shortly after arriving at the resort town’s Carlton Beach Club. With a strappy, plunging neckline, the elegant gown ensured she commanded the lion’s share of attention while posing for pictures during her first public appearance since arriving in the South of France.
She then swapped her vibrant number for a sleeveless navy dress, featuring a billowing skirt and a daring split for the opening ceremony and The Electric Venus screening at Palais des Festivals.
A week earlier, Emma made a headline-grabbing appearance at the Met Gala, posing up a storm with former Vogue editor Edward Enninful, once thought to be a close friend of Meghan’s before drifting apart amid rumours of a rift. The duo joined Serena Williams on the red carpet in a move that left fans questioning whether the ex tennis star and the Duchess were still as close pals as they once were.
Fans were first left doubting the athlete’s closeness to the Duchess following Serena’s ‘disastrous’ As Ever promotion on Instagram after receiving a PR parcel filled with Meghan’s Mother’s Day edit.
Serena and Emma are thought to be close friends. They’ve holidayed together in Spain and the marchioness previously appeared on the A-lister’s podcast Stockton Street.
Meghan has yet to attend the Met Gala, and isn’t thought to have been invited this year, despite Serena’s sister Venus being a co-chair at the 2026 event.
Some fans have long accused Meghan of copying the marchioness, who also has a lifestyle programme, and like the duchess, produces homemade jam from her Longleat estate. Comparisons between Emma and Meghan were also drawn in the latest season of reality TV show, Ladies Of London: The New Reign.
Is this not embarrassing for Emma Thynn? Imagine being a whole-ass marchioness and building your celebrity persona on being “Meghan’s Rival” (when Meghan probably isn’t even aware of her existence). And it’s especially sad because Emma is a Black woman who is knowingly being used to denigrate and “bring down” another Black woman. It’s such a fool’s errand to brand-build on “pay attention to me, Meghan, aren’t you jealous??”
There’s another story going around about Thynn and her husband – they went to court to ensure that their second son, born via surrogacy, will still be considered a legitimate heir to the Bath title. The British court just ruled that children born via surrogacy or gestational carriers are still considered part of the dynastic line for noble titles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Sorry Meghan still outranks Emma by being a princess of the UK and a royal duchess by marriage; Archie and Lili are in the line of sucession to the British throne. Meghan also done humanitarian work; starred in a successful TV series, and given speeches prior to marrying Harry. Meghan contributes to women’s causes and invests in women owned businesses and supports Harry when it comes to the Invictus Games. What has Emma does besides marry into British aristocracy and pull up at red carpet events? This is stupid even for the BM.
When did Meghan long for an ” A List Aristocratic Crown”?? How has that been evidenced by her not living in or visiting the UK, or trying to ingratiate herself with any of the aristocratic families while she was dating Harry, while she was engaged to Harry, or now?
And again with this Met Gala stuff. So she continued not attending an event she’s never attended and that’s because she wasn’t invited, because her friend’s sister was the co-chair and banned her? Didn’t force her at gunpoint to New York?? I don’t know.
As for the Marchioness she should be embarrassed. When are these people going to learn that they don’t love you, they hate Meghan. How many examples do they need from people who have played this game to be abandoned once no longer useful before they get it?
Daily Fail journotrolls are stark raving bonkers. This is clickbait on steroids.
They never left middle-school hell.
The look of thirst. It’s a shame after you saw how Meghan was treated and you are so desperate for relevance that you don’t mind being used in that way. I hope she knows that there is a time limit on this. People will stop caring (if they cared in the first place).they are using her because she “knows her place” 🙄
Didn’t she make some comments about how she faced little discrimination because of her race when Meghan was being attacked for the ‘crime’ of being half black? Even though her own in laws have little to do with her.
Does she have so little to do as a Marchioness that she has time to appear on a ‘Real Housewives of London’ type of show and hang around ‘ A listers’?
It’ll be interesting to see if Thynn has any longevity, or if the Daily Mail will give up in a month once Meghan shows zero interest in reacting. I checked out her IMDB page and I don’t know if I’d call her an “actress” but that’s the Mail for you.
That is very interesting that children born via surrogacy/gestational carriers are now eligible for the title- I mean I guess technically now none of the guys holding the titles would need to be married at all, potentially!
Maybe it (will) depend on whether or not the title holders’ actual sperm & wife’s eggs are used? If it has to be a married couple or not? I’m not up on British law (obviously!), but maybe that makes the difference? Otherwise, there could be a lot of kids popping up claiming to be a first born son to collect the title(s) when Daddy dearest has a wandering “scepter”.
Her midface fillers are distracting and unnatural looking, especially in contrast to her ultra lean physique. Comparing someone this ostentatious and overdone to Meghan is a joke…I wouldn’t even call her Temu Meghan.
I am more disturbed by her cleavage….. what is that? is there supposed to be a muscle / bone between the silicone? She looks so unnatural. And apparently doesn’t mind to be used by the press for her 15 minutes of fame.The Marchioness will be forgotten soon enough.
If Meghan would want to go to the MET gala, she would go. One phone call. And why would she want to go to Cannes? She has no film to promote, no tacky TV show, she is no brand ambassador (as Heidi Klum who is simply everywhere). Why would Meghan want to be there? To feed the tabloids, so they can cry about how she is searching the limelight, needs to be relevant, and of course only shows up to overshadow Kate’s brave trip overseas and Charles’s King’s speech!
I was wondering what’s going on in her chest. It’s disturbing.
There are so many aspects to this story that are problematic that, at this point, I genuinely feel pity for this woman, whom I had never heard of until I came across her in Celebitchy last week. First: her husband’s parents refused to attend her wedding. That’s a pretty horrifying fact, to this day, I would imagine, one that you never quite recover from, personally. Second: her surrogate carried her children because she had medical complications but notwithstanding this fact, her children would not have been legally able to inherit her husband’s property or rank (fwiw, especially with a second child) if the court had not altered the law. Which means that she spent another phase of her life crucial to most parents and families, in a state of legal limbo, and, again, having to explain that to your children and your own parents would be agonising. Third: we are only hearing about her because she’s not white. That is the only reason she’s being used as a cheap prop in a public relations campaign of staggering cynicism. The tabloids are proving they are exactly what Meghan called them: racist to the core.
It really is “problematic” YankeeDoodles and similar to situations I’ve seen, but not at a tabloid level. It does break my heart and brings to mind things I deal with as an Indigenous person and costumes. Some Caryn in comments is always married to a Native man who has no issue with Native costumes and, therefore, no problem. It’s signaling to be one of the good ones, I.e. know your place. What I love is the resiliency of the youth especially who call it out and refuse to sanction racism. I’ve also seen the contrast of racist families where you leave the situation, with the support of your partner and those where the POC stays and yearns for acceptance. One path is soul destroying and, long story long, I feel a bit sad for this person I haven’t really heard of. Being the British tabloid poster POC to be patted on the head for acquiescence is damaging.
If she wants to be an aristocratic lady she needs to remember to dress properly, she lacks dignity..
Meghan has never wanted to be part of the aristocracy. Which was an issue for those snobby aristos. She has never given them any deference. It’s why we got all the stories going “wah wah she made Harry drop his friends” and “wah wah she doesn’t know how to act at dinner parties” or whatever.
But sure, let’s declare Emma a “winner” in a “competition” where she is the only one running.
This woman must be INCREDIBLY unhappy in herself and her life if she’s cultivating a weird, one-sided rivalry with a successful royal woman of color.
It shows you just how much pull Meghan has with the English though if comparing herself to Meghan is her only marketing strategy…this woman is aware no one would care about her and her little “reality” show stint if she didn’t talk about Meghan. I guess that’s what happens if you have no accomplishments of your own; you ride coattails.
As an aside, it’s unfortunate how her fillers make her face shape look like a butternut squash. She doesn’t look youthful, which I’m assuming is the aim, just broad.
Before Emma it was Princess Angela of Liechtenstein who they tokenised and tried to pit against Meghan. Then they realised that Angela is rarely seen in public so she couldn’t be used in that way. I think the bigger question is what is Emma doing at Cannes? She’s not an actress. It’s interesting that all this time the derangers have accused Meghan of having her babies by surrogacy when Emma has actually done that and she’s fighting to change the law that they’ve depended on to deny Archie and Lili of their heritage.
LOL so she has been married to that man since 2013, and is now just finding her feet! In Meghan shadow. I hope she is investing all the money she is making .
Part of what makes Meghan so compelling and inspirational is completely the opposite of what this lady is up to. She knows her worth, she knows she doesnt need to be in these spaces to have an audience. She is Enough just as she is. When will the Brits learn not all Black women are the same and we the populace know that, they are not interchangable just because of the colour of their skin.
Maybe Emma needs to re evaluate her life choices, and be very careful or she’ll be the new fergie.
What is is with these aristo women who are out hustling to be relevant while the husbands are content to
i almost feel sorry for this woman, except that she’s deliberately courting the comparison. meghan is attending charity galas and the like; this woman is attending the Met Gala and Cannes. They are not the same.
(again, I have a feeling if Meghan wanted to attend the Met gala or Cannes, she would just pick up the phone, the way she did for Paris Fashion Week to support her friend.) No one knows whether she’s getting invited to these events or not, but I have a feeling if she wanted to attend, she’d be welcome with open arms.
The comparison between a reality star marchioness and Meghan is just ridiculous and the DM looks pathetic and racist for pushing it.
What kind of woman are you when you have to stand on the neck of another woman just to get your head up above the fray?
Meghan has long been accused of copying whom? Were it not for Celebitchy’s coverage of this nonsense, I would have no idea who this woman is — and I’m guessing it’s the same for most people.
Meghan was in the lifestyle game, with Tig, long before she became part of the RF. She’s not copying anyone, let alone this thirsty marchioness.
How is she so block headed?
Anyway, she lets herself be used this way. I feel like she will regret it later.
I actually watched Ladies of London and she seemed rather lovely. I think this is more British tabloid crap between black women of nobility than anything Emma is actually doing other existing (just like Megan)
I’ve also watched Ladies of London, as well as All Change at Longleat (a documentary about their estate and the Bath family line with her in it on Youtube). IMHO she is cultivating any and all publicity for Longleat, which is open to the public. I don’t think she is anti-Meghan or knowingly stirring a pot about her, but she is cooperating with the tabloids for press. So if the tabloids make her a “look, we’re not racist” straw figure, she’ll accept that as visibility for Longleat.
“Fans were first left doubting the athlete’s closeness to the Duchess following Serena’s ‘disastrous’ As Ever promotion on Instagram after receiving a PR parcel filled with Meghan’s Mother’s Day edit.“
— WHAT??
Serena posted a video eating a box of the Compartes chocolates, and her post was basically like this isn’t a great unboxing because I’ve already eaten most of the chocolate. And that was evidence that she didn’t really want to do it but felt obligated to do it.
They’re always doing this. Anytime Meghan isn’t constantly in Instagram stories of someone that she’s friends with, or at an event that they think she should be at so that they can have stories to write they want to speculate that she’s no longer friends with them.
It’s part of their long standing narrative that she uses people, and cuts people off or falls out with everyone. But it’s also them being angry that they don’t know what she’s doing. Not that she’s not doing anything, or has friends, or isn’t traveling and involved in stuff, its that she and her friends don’t publicize it for them to monetize.
As a POC, I’d just caution that this could all be tabloid narrative, pitting the nearest black woman with a title against Meghan, allowing Meghan fans to pile on and hate her in response, and then shouting “fight, fight, fight!” delightedly when the two women are forever painted as “rivals,” when, in reality, neither woman opted in or feels the way.
Let’s never forget that British aristocracy doesn’t want ANY black women or mixed children in their midst. The British press has broadly supported this. Making the only two black women against each other kills two birds with one stone.
Per these comments, her story as a noble spouse had been filled with the same kind of racism (his parents and, no doubt, others refusing to attend the wedding) and lack of sympathy re: her medical and motherhood challenges mirror the lack of support given Meghan, and she’s apparently actually one of the lovelier people on “Ladies of London.”
So I’m not sold she’s tacky or trying to take down Meghan or wishes she was Meghan or jealous/feels superior/is unpleasant re: Meghan. I have seen little evidence she is willing or participating in any such negativity. I am sure the British press and nobility would position and use her mercilessly as an anti-Meghan while she’s useful then dismiss her and her children as tacky reality star trash as soon as they can and want to. And I am sure anything she says or does that can be twisted, cropped, presented, or edited to fit this narrative, will be.
So I’m watching carefully, but I will not stand against a fellow POC on the royalist British press’s say so, having watched women pitted against women and POC pitted against POC, etc. etc. in media narratives so many times.
I’d have to look it up, but I think she has made anti-Meghan comments in the past, which the press seized on. But off the top of my head I can’t remember specifically what she said.
Because otherwise I’d agree with you, that this is a big tabloid game to pit one titled Black woman against another. But I *think* she made some comments that were the impetus for this. Let me see if i can find them or if I’m mistaken.
She definitely did, though I, too, can’t remember what she said. She has also, in reference to Meghan’s treatment by the royals, appeared to dismiss or diminish Meghan’s experiences with them by claiming that they (the ones she has met) have always been lovely to HER.
So she spent years talking about the racism she faced when she married her husband – and this is despite the fact that they had known each other for years before they became an item – and suddenly became blind at the glaring examples of racism being experienced by another woman.
She follows and interacts with several people social media who repeatedly post hateful things about Meghan.
She is WELL aware of the nasty things they say and the comparisons they make between her and Meghan (always slagging off M), and she definitely plays into it. She is a willing tool, as far as I am concerned.
I think she claimed that she faced little discrimination even though her in laws don’t interact with her.
@Mario
Never forget that the shitmedia continue to be successful in their agenda of fooling at least some of the people some of the time by employing one tried-and-true tactic: they take one kernel of truth/fact/probability and build a maelstrom of vicious lies, abuse and smear campaigns against their favorite targets.
Not many people are media savvy, especially in this new era of no-standards-in-media. And I do believe Emma falls into that demographic.
The mistake I believe Emma made occurred on that first episode of LoL by indulging in the gratuitous inclusion of M’s name in their sordid little show.
It is also my understanding that she was subsequently asked what she thought about M and instead of side-stepping the question and feeding that journotroll a big bowl of nothing by saying, for example: “I think she’s lovely,” she instead apparently raised her eyebrows then said; “no comment.”
Now tell me which journotroll wouldn’t take that little kernel and spin it? If that wasn’t playing right into the hands of the shitmedia I don’t know what is.
Emma has always come across as thirsty for fame and has been playing this British media game since well before Meghan entered the picture. She knows what’s up. The difference now is that the media apparently stopped with the snarky stories about her and her mom and in-laws and are trying to use her to bash Meghan instead. And I’m not surprised she leaned into it with that comment.
So tacky … this is reality show celeb wannabe, not aristocracy. And no shade to reality stars – but it’s not refined or elegant.
Man, its pretty easy for The Daily Fail to pit the women against each other while none of them participate in it. The Misogyny is strong and disgusting.
I did a little research on Emma and this woman hustles. She seems to do everything she can to put her self
on any media. I believe her life-style show is on YouTube? I don’t know the reason for her hustle, whether to keep their zoo and estate afloat or she’s just thirsty or maybe both. She seems to take an active role in running the estate. She seems to be featured a lot in magazines like Tatler and Hello, and shows up at society events. One thing I’ve noticed though is that she seldom pictured with her husband, so don’t know what he looks like so he obviously seems to like privacy, unlike Edo for example, who seems to always accompany Beatrice to major charity or social events. Whether or not she is actively participating in the trash rags game of pitting women against each other, she must be aware of it.
I’m trying really hard not to come for this woman but she should be more circumspect about letting herself be positioned and used in this way. It’s ok for her to want to be a socialite on the circuit she’s on and do her reality shows. However that has nothing to do with Meghan, and the comparisons make no sense. Meghan is all about her family, friends, businesses and philanthropy. She’s at refugee camps in Jordan and just had a very successful trip to Australia. I don’t get why anyone thinks she’s concerned about the Met gala, which was protested and gave a lot of people the bought by billionaire ick. The tabloids have this stereotype about Meghan as some thirsty wannabe and she’s not taking that bait. As for Serena, they’re both busy. They were both at the same ski resort over Spring break. Just because Meghan doesn’t want to hang out with Edward jerk Enninful and go to every party doesn’t mean they don’t keep in touch. Anyway, to each their own but stop with the nonsense. They keep trying to set up some false adversary for Meghan, but she’s not taking the bait.
Hah! Fat chance.
BTW……that header photo of Emma thynn at the top of this thread: is that really a 40-year old face?
🤔🤫🤐🫣
All I’m saying is that I know of a certain someone who turns 45 in 2.5 months and her famous face card never declines.
“There’s only one face for me.”
– Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Tbh I thought she was 50 min, she’s 40?
@Kingston, Tasmin, and L4frimaire: WELL SAID! The lousy BM loves to name drop Meghan every single chance they get – and all for cheap clicks. This lady represents nothing more than the Fail’s latest attempt at a new “secret weapon” of their own making, meant to attack Meghan. It leaves me wondering how in the world does a 2-bit, second rate, buzz word-loving tabloid convince its readers that it has any meaningful access to US interests, Hollywood, A-listers, Netflix, global interests as they affect M&H or their successful and wealthy friends’ connections.
I too wish I was as beautiful as Meghan. Difference is I can love her and admire and respect her even though I will never be as beautiful as she is . As they say , don’t hate the player , hate the game
Of course they pit two Black women against each other. You know what would be great? If this lady apologizes to Meghan and asks her out to lunch (not that that would end the insanity, of course).
So why aren’t people complaining about her using her royal title for profit? She exploits her title more than any royal out there.
Its not a royal title, its aristocratic. It’s her husband’s family title. Many aristocratic families have to hustle to make ends meet.
To even make this a story is laughable. Never heard of her before. Dont watch the show mentioned. Where did she crawl under from? She probably knows more than everyone, how it is to experience racism in uk. And now she has become k ow as rival of someone who looks like her? Disgusting
Why do we keep making these people ‘famous’?
Some people or the press have first and only syndrome. While there are others who proudly welcome having a second and the third to demonstrate real change or progress.
Who?