Reality star Emma Thynn is really trying to become Duchess Meghan’s opp

A few months ago, we discussed the situation with Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath. Thynn is one of the “stars” of Ladies of London: The New Reign, and because everyone over there is singularly obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex, Thynn’s LoL introduction was very heavy on the comparisons to Meghan. Thynn married into British nobility, and she’s “using her title” to be a tacky reality-show star, yet someone on the show claimed that Emma Thynn was the first Black woman with a title or whatever.
Meanwhile, Thynn has been doing all she can to break into the American market too. Thynn has been in New York for much of the past week, attending fashion events and pre-Met Gala events and trying to cozy up to much bigger celebrities. The photos in this post are from a reception for photographer Steven Klein, and as you can see, Emma was extra-cozy with Edward Enninful. Looks like we’re seeing some of the Daily Mail’s sourcing, right? Well, that’s not all. Over the weekend, Thynn tried to cozy up to Serena Williams when she knew the paparazzi were snapping pics. Thynn actually grabbed Serena’s arm. The Daily Mail dutifully reported that Serena “has thrown another ‘subtle dig’ at Prince Harry’s wife by stepping out at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded pre-Met Gala celebration in New York, alongside Emma Thynn, 40…Some fans have long accused Meghan of copying the Marchioness, who also has a lifestyle programme, and like the Duchess, produces homemade jam from her Longleat estate.” I can pretty much guarantee that Meghan doesn’t know that this woman exists. I doubt Serena knew the backstory either. Speaking of all of these suspicious maneuvers, the Mail’s Talk of the Town column included this:
Has the Marchioness of Bath stolen Meghan Markle’s crown? I only ask as Emma Thynn attended the NYC Gala last week with the Duchess’s former bestie Edward Enninful, greeting King Charles on his US tour.
Emma also has a lifestyle programme and, like Meghan, produces home-made jam from her Longleat estate. The last time I saw Emma I asked her what she thought of claims Meghan had copied her. She raised her eyebrow and said: ‘No comment.’
Imagine clout-chasing Meghan’s JAM. Well, they’ve all tried to do it too. We all know that Meghan is not the first person in the world to create a line of jams/spreads. But the way these people are like “I MAKE JAM TOO, I MADE JAM BEFORE MEGHAN” is bizarre. The royals do the exact same thing. “We have jam too, buy OUR jam to show Meghan!” And it’s clear that the royal system and people like Enninful are using Thynn and setting her up as Meghan’s foil, with Thynn as “the good Black woman, who knows her place.” See, we can’t be racist because we like HER and we’re using her to get the attention of the subject of our racist hate campaign!
Thynn made sure to pose with Serena, Venus and Enninful at the Met Gala too. Is Thynn, like, some kind of Daily Mail operative or something? Is she being sponsored by the British tabloids?
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Backgrid.
Who? The tabloids over there really don’t seem to understand the fact that most of their ‘celebrities’ don’t even register over here. I’m sure Venus and Serena were both like who the f?
Brit here, she’s not famous in the UK either unless you watch Z list reality shows.
I’m surprised this gal is hustling this hard. Did the Nigerian oil money dry up?
Apparently, it’s not as much fun being rich if you are NOT famous and other people don’t know that you’re rich or married to someone with royal connections.
I think part of the hustling has to do with Longleat and attracting more and more tourists.
Emma knows Serena very well. She posted photos of the two of them gettting ready together for the Met Gala.
There is a special place in hell for women that don’t support other women.
That clip of that reality show where she was shady didn’t help her either. She got called out on the internet. I’ve been getting the feeling the tabloids are trying to position her as a rival to make money and Emma is absolutely playing into that . I have no issue with Emma but I hope really doesn’t continue to go down this route because it’s not going to work. It’s not going to make her successful or get Meghan to respond. They tried with Meghan’s friends, Kate, Sophie, Camilla, Queen, VB and others. It won’t go anywhere. A literal waste of time.
A nobody looking to be someone… exactly the sort of person the fail loves to use I’m sure she is doing their bidding but she comes across as desperate like many of the reality show people do, it’s why I never could watch more than an episode any of these shows.
I’m British and I a can confirm that Emma is virtually unknown here. She had a brief stint on Strictly Come Dancing and other less well known reality shows but most people would walk past her in the street. The only people who acknowledge her are derangers. I think she knows this so plays up to it to a certain extent. What lifestyle programme does she have? I certainly haven’t seen it on British tv. I think she made some cooking videos on YouTube which no one would know about if it wasn’t for derangers pretending Meghan was stealing her content.
She may know Serena but that doesn’t make her famous in London or New York. Her jam is sold in the gift shop of her husband’s stately home and nowhere else. She’s a clout chaser who is irrelevant unless brought up in the context of Meghan. We shouldn’t give her any extra attention because that’s what she wants.
“Emma Thynn, 40”
I might buy that she’s 40 in the red dress photo, but the others? There is no way in hell that this woman is a day under 55. Unless it’s like that episode of Seinfeld where Jerry’s dating a woman who is only attractive in just the right lighting.
No offense to this woman who I don’t know, but she’s no Meghan. But sure good for her that she also makes jam.
Does she have cheek implants? I’m stuck on that photo😳🤔
I think I’ve seen pics of Thynn and Serena before, so they’ve known each other for a while and may go back a bit. She seems to do everything she can to keep herself in the public eye in order to keep herself in the public eye and to promote their estate which I believe has a zoo.
Most aristos in the UK have had to open their houses up to the public and have some sort of “farm shop” (of various sizes and quality) to make money. Emma is no exception.
So forget Meghan, Emma is not even the first amongst her fellow peers.
Sure… a reality show star that first
met her husband when she was 4 and he was 16, and used surrogacy in the US to have her second child. Is there there the deranged get their ideas from? I don’t have a problem at all re surrogacy but it does say something that this woman is constantly promoted and yet Meghan is accused.
She has definitely climbed her way into Serena’s inner circle. Serena has a post on Instagram of the two of them in matching robes dancing around before the Met Gala. And she was seen going to dinner with both sisters and their spouses the night before. I don’t know how they linked up but she’s gotten a toehold in that segment of Meghan’s friendship circle.
If that’s the case she’s probably much nicer when she’s hanging out with them about Meghan, hoping to get some inside scoops. All of this just seems really sad to me though. I can’t imagine focusing my life on ingratiating myself with other people’s friends so that I could come out on top in a comparison with them. When they aren’t thinking about me at all.
Right? Would she answer no comment like that about Meghan if asked in front of Serena. I doubt it. She’d say something nice about how wonderful it that so many people are asking jam. End of.
Justice for Emma! Ladies of London is one of the best shows Bravo has ever aired.
I don’t care how good the show is she is still a nobody in the UK and elsewhere🤷♀️
Agree! I don’t get the Emma hate? She seems quite lovely and I don’t think she actually cares that much about Meghan. Can we please stop pitting these women against each other?
@Ursie If she doesn’t care about Meghan she needs to stop following Meghan hate accounts and stop reposting praise she receives from Meghan haters online. If she didn’t behave in a shady way no one would be commenting!
@Jane, where do you have that information from? First time i hear this.
@Jane, where did you get this information ? Never heard of this before but that doesn’t mean anything, so im curious where did you got that from.
If true and if she doesn’t much care about Meghan, why choose to bring up Meghan’s name on the show? She made a snarky comment, unprompted, so she knew what she was doing. This was in one of the first episodes so I’ve been side eyeing her & her chipmunk cheeks the entire season.
Just a question, is Emma ever invited to events sponsored by the working royals? I saw a video where William greeted her husband at some event and actually ignored her. I was surprised at first, and then I wasn’t. William had a smirk on his face after doing it too. But she looked happy as hell to be in his presence.
Victoria Beckham isn’t a thing over here and she won’t be either. From what I can see she is a socialite that will show up to the opening of an envelope. I think the other royals probably see her as a bit of a joke.
She and Edward Enniful are involved with The King’s Trust. She was at the event with KCIII and Cowmilla when they were in New York.
Her father was a Nigerian billionaire and she grew up in posh circles, going to the same schools. When she married the now Marquess, his relatives were so racist that they refused to attend the wedding and they’re estranged to this day. She got some press a while back for being the first black member of the aristocracy, back when she was still Vicountess. But her reality TV fame-seeking indicates to me that no matter what her money or her title, she is NOT accepted amongst the aristo class. It’s not about money, or even titles. At the end of the day, acceptance is ablout bloodline and race, even before class and money.
I don’t think she’s necessarily a Meghan adversary. I think the tabloids would love to use her as an adversary so they can pull the “even black women hate Meghan” card. She might be a coward like Edward Enninful, who’s so used to sucking up to rich white people that he fears being on the wrong side of them. I don’t think he’s a Meghan hater either. I think he’s afraid to be a Meghan supporter because he’s afraid of the vitriol that will come his way. I think both Emma and Edward are trying to “both sides” by appeasing the white power structure, but look how quickly one or both will be thrown under the bus if they don’t toe the line. Emma is already a “reality TV fameseeker,” so not a “real” aristo.
Meghan is a princess of the UK and a royal duchess by marriage. To Brit CBers: Meghan outranks this clout chasing marchio-mess, right? Would Emma have to curtsy to Meghan in the required setting?
Dont let The Daily Fail pit us against the two women. As much as I know, she never said anything about Meghan. I watched the new show „lady’s of London „ and i liked it so far. She and her husband own this enormous estate, Longlead (one of the largest, if not the largest, estates in England), which also has its own zoo and attracts many tourists. With high inflation now, they’ll need more advertising, or so it seems to me. All these aristocrats are having financial problems because of the high costs of these enormous estates. Artists are cancelling concerts because people don’t want to (or struggling because everything is getting more expensive) money like they used to. That’s why i think shes hustling like everyone.
You may have missed it but she did, go re watch either the first or second episode. She mentions Meghan in one of her confessionals. Apropos of nothing, she chose to bring up Meghan herself and not in a favorable way.
I’m sure Emma is perfectly nice, with eager bunny vibes. They have mutual acquaintances and friends but these two women don’t necessarily know each other and seem to have very different goals. There is no competition because what exactly is the prize here? There is this constant need to have Meghan in some fake conflict with someone. I have to say that I think Edward Enninful has shown himself to be a real bitch but that’s neither here nor there.
To be fair Emma has known Edward and Serena for a long time. These are not new friendships and she is a regular at society events here in the UK and is a fixture in the press and celebrity and lifestyle magazines. She is well known in London society but she is thirsty and is desperate to be lifestyle influencer/brand and a household name in the UK and beyond. He father is a Nigerian billionaire and I believe she gets her entrepreneurial sprit ftom him.
Yeah I’ve seen her shady instagram likes and following haters. She tried to unfollow some after people told her about herself but it’s there. She is full of it and I’m almost positive Enninful is the ‘source’ behind the British vogue stories bc he was pissed Meghan pulled out of it.
I don’t hate Serena but I have questioned her judgment on a LOT of things lately