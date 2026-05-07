Reality star Emma Thynn is really trying to become Duchess Meghan’s opp

A few months ago, we discussed the situation with Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath. Thynn is one of the “stars” of Ladies of London: The New Reign, and because everyone over there is singularly obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex, Thynn’s LoL introduction was very heavy on the comparisons to Meghan. Thynn married into British nobility, and she’s “using her title” to be a tacky reality-show star, yet someone on the show claimed that Emma Thynn was the first Black woman with a title or whatever.

Meanwhile, Thynn has been doing all she can to break into the American market too. Thynn has been in New York for much of the past week, attending fashion events and pre-Met Gala events and trying to cozy up to much bigger celebrities. The photos in this post are from a reception for photographer Steven Klein, and as you can see, Emma was extra-cozy with Edward Enninful. Looks like we’re seeing some of the Daily Mail’s sourcing, right? Well, that’s not all. Over the weekend, Thynn tried to cozy up to Serena Williams when she knew the paparazzi were snapping pics. Thynn actually grabbed Serena’s arm. The Daily Mail dutifully reported that Serena “has thrown another ‘subtle dig’ at Prince Harry’s wife by stepping out at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded pre-Met Gala celebration in New York, alongside Emma Thynn, 40…Some fans have long accused Meghan of copying the Marchioness, who also has a lifestyle programme, and like the Duchess, produces homemade jam from her Longleat estate.” I can pretty much guarantee that Meghan doesn’t know that this woman exists. I doubt Serena knew the backstory either. Speaking of all of these suspicious maneuvers, the Mail’s Talk of the Town column included this:

Has the Marchioness of Bath stolen Meghan Markle’s crown? I only ask as Emma Thynn attended the NYC Gala last week with the Duchess’s former bestie Edward Enninful, greeting King Charles on his US tour. Emma also has a lifestyle programme and, like Meghan, produces home-made jam from her Longleat estate. The last time I saw Emma I asked her what she thought of claims Meghan had copied her. She raised her eyebrow and said: ‘No comment.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine clout-chasing Meghan’s JAM. Well, they’ve all tried to do it too. We all know that Meghan is not the first person in the world to create a line of jams/spreads. But the way these people are like “I MAKE JAM TOO, I MADE JAM BEFORE MEGHAN” is bizarre. The royals do the exact same thing. “We have jam too, buy OUR jam to show Meghan!” And it’s clear that the royal system and people like Enninful are using Thynn and setting her up as Meghan’s foil, with Thynn as “the good Black woman, who knows her place.” See, we can’t be racist because we like HER and we’re using her to get the attention of the subject of our racist hate campaign!

Thynn made sure to pose with Serena, Venus and Enninful at the Met Gala too. Is Thynn, like, some kind of Daily Mail operative or something? Is she being sponsored by the British tabloids?

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