Elon Musk: Christopher Nolan is a ‘coward’ for casting Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy

It was the most predictable and inevitable thing in the world: the right-wing racist backlash to Lupita Nyong’o getting cast as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Nolan confirmed the rumor about Lupita’s casting in his Time Magazine interview this week. Maybe I’ve done a good job at blocking unhinged nutjobs on social media, but I’ve only seen a few major right-wing accounts talking about Lupita and bitching about it. One of those accounts? Matt Walsh, who argued that Nolan is a “coward” for casting one of the most beautiful women in the world to play a fictional beauty in the film adaptation of an epic poem about Greek mythology. Helen’s father was Zeus masquerading as a swan so he could bang Leda. There is no “historical accuracy,” for goodness sake. Well, anyway, after Walsh posted some racist bullsh-t, Elon Musk agreed with him. Good ol’ Muskrat, popping up with his f–ked up salamander face to remind everyone that he’s a South African eugenicist too.
Elon Musk has doubled down on dissing Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey” via new X posts and replies that mock the upcoming tentpole for casting Lupita Nyong’o and Elliot Page, the latter of whom previously worked with Nolan on “Inception.” Musk already came out swinging against “The Odyssey” in February amid rumors that Nyong’o would be playing Helen of Troy.
A new Time magazine profile of Nolan, published May 12, confirmed that not only is Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy, aka the most beautiful woman in Greek mythology, but the Oscar winner has a surprise second role as Helen’s sister Clytemnestra, who is married to Agamemnon.
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh used X to insult Nyong’o, writing: “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave’ the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward.”
Musk supported Walsh’s opinion, replying: “True.” He also wrote on X that Nolan “wants the awards,” which is why he thinks Nolan is changing the races of characters in “The Odyssey. Musk was replying to a tweet that noted how the Oscars have representation and inclusion standards when it comes to best picture eligibility, although in actuality, those rules have little to do with casting. Established in 2020, to be eligible for a best picture nomination a film must fulfill diversity criteria that includes a combination of casting, subject matter, leadership and departments heads, crew, apprenticeships and/or audience development.
In additional X posts, Musk re-tweeted posts that mocked Page’s masculinity and claimed that Nolan was stomping all over Homer’s grave because of his casting choices.
Back in February when Nyong’o’s role was just a rumor, Musk amplified an X user who claimed that it would be “an insult” to Homer if the actor plays Helen of Troy because the Greek poet described the fictional character as “fair skinned, blonde, and ‘the face that launched a thousand ships’ because she was so beautiful that men started a war over her.” Musk later commented on the post: “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity.”
“Christopher Nolan wants awards, that’s why he cast Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, one of the most beautiful women in the world, to play a fictional beauty!” Listen to yourselves. Imagine looking at Lupita’s exquisite face and bangin’ body and saying “how dare she play a fictional character whose paternity involves a SWAN!” I’m old enough to remember the movie Troy, and they cast a white German woman as Helen in that film and there were STILL complaints at the time. That’s the power of storytelling! Everyone has their own idea of Helen of Troy, and what “the face that launched a thousand ships” would actually look like. Anyway, Muskrat is racist, big shock.
PS… My conspiracy is that Christopher Nolan is playing the public like a fiddle – there were already some conversations about The Odyssey possibly struggling to find an audience, so Nolan introduces a convenient and easily winnable culture war to promote his film: “Is Lupita Nyong’o Super Hot?” He now has a built-in woke, horny audience who will go see The Odyssey out of spite, just to stick it to rancid eugenicists.
So this is just open racism pic.twitter.com/SMccNnSZF0
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m not a fan of Nolan’s films, but this one I’m going to see in the theatre with a large group of people. If that is the strategy it is working on me 😁
But honestly, it is because his casting choices hint at something that might be more interesting to me than his other works have been.
i agree, @Wilma. i was already interested because i love these kinds of movies-swords epics (i don’t know if trebuchets existed in ancient greek times, but if one is included, it’s an automatic extra star from me!). and i’ve been one who thinks the choice of language and accents is interesting instead of offputting. if these tales are truly timeless, then making it accessible to more people shouldn’t be a problem. i think there are lots of people who think these kinds of films and texts aren’t meant for them, and the language evens the playing field (that is a very uneducated guess, based on people i know and their opinions of such material). but you’re right, the casting is very interesting to me.
Lupita is the first person who comes to mind as most beautiful woman in the world. Her face would launch a thousand ships. Racism really does eat your brain.
People would definitely go to war for her. She’s breathtaking and the perfect person for the role.
Also – these people are not just flaming racists, they have NO idea of history. Think of that part of the world, the trading routes, Helen could very well have been a POC. Everything was fluid and a mishmash of colors. These people are just idiots.
It’s ironic that folks like Musk are clueless that their racist, toxic, right-wing rants just give free publicity to those he criticises! For example, I will now see Nolan’s next movie, The Odyssey. I might not have before I heard about Musk’s rant!
I would pay $20 a ticket to watch paint dry if I knew it would piss of racists, so I guess I’m going to see this in the cinema.
These men are so incredibly insecure. It’s indeed plain racism. It also gives me major ick to see them and the world discussing who’s worthy of being called beautiful or not. And how a woman’s face and body can be such a matter of discussion. Deeply uncomfortable…
These asshats have got to get to grips with one salient fact: the planet’s human population is not predominantly white. As a white person, I take some consolation in that. Because I thought that racism was infra dig, passé, outmoded, just stale… and it’s not. It’s astonishingly common and vicious. The depth of hatred directed at anyone who does not fit the Barbie mold (no disrespect to Barbie, I loved the film and dragged my son to it) is proof.
These creeps hated Barbie because it dared to say women could have autonomy over their bodies and how they live their lives.
I feel like the insistence on centering the conversation on her appearance and not on her talent is deliberate one.
DEI is allowing a billionaire to indiscriminately gut all of our government agencies because he’s the President’s number one donor.
Their little bigoted puppets are all over social media claiming that Nolan did this “great insult to western civilization” just so the film could qualify for Oscars, revealing not just their racism but their complete ignorance beyond the scripts filth like Walsh and Musk hand them. Not a single one of them have been able to explain how Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Marty Supreme, Train Dreams, Frankenstein, Bugonia qualified. They just start screaming about “historical accuracy” in a story involving centaurs, cyclops, nymphs, and a woman fathered by a swan
The Iliad and the Odyssey are also epics that are set in the Mediterranean region, where three continents meet, one of the most diverse melting pots on Earth! I mean, look at a map, racists.
I wasn’t going to watch the movie as The Odyssey and The Iliad have lived rent free in my head since I first read them at 13. No one can capture the magic of Homer.
But now, Mr Nolan can take my money. And I will support the luminous Lupita. Musk is hateful, racist, trash and who I loathe with the fire of a thousand suns.
Yes to EVERYTHING you said, Mellyj!!
“Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’“ Wrong! I think she is indeed the most beautiful woman in the world. I don’t want to gang up on Diane Kruger who was cast as Helen in Troy, but as pretty as she is, her beauty is rather bland and unremarkable. I was disappointed with her casting in 2004.
Nooooo she was perfect as Helen. She is beautiful but also not as powerful. Diane fit the presence of Helen. Lupita commands the screen and has a powerful presence – just like the Goddess of War Athena.
Didn’t some critic infamously refer to that casting as “Helen of J. Crew” or something like that?
Lupita’s beauty is epic and otherworldly. Perfect casting. I will be seated.
There was a joke about Darien, only it was Darien, Connecticut.
I hated Kruger as Helen too. Thought Briseis was 10x more interesting and prettier in that film.
Lupita is hell of a better actor than Kruger and IMO much more beautiful as well.
People were mean about Diane Kruger in Troy. She was a bland actress in a ludicrous movie, and she was defintely outshined and outperformed by Briseis (Rose Byrne). But casting even a conventionally beautiful blond woman as Helen of Troy didn’t really work. No flesh and blood woman can live up to Helen of Troy because Helen was more an idea than a person (yes, I know she exists as a character in Greek mythology)–but everyone brings to bear their own idea of what “the most beautiful woman in the world” looks like, based on their own aesthetic values and culture. So it’s just an exercise in tearing down whatever woman stands in that role, because no human woman can be that for all people. So why not just create your own vision as a director? It seems to me like Nolan’s vision of the Odyssey is very specific–all of the choices exist to tell his view of the story. I think it’s fine–providing that he’s willing to protect and stand up for that vision, including standing up for and protecting the actors he chose. Lupita strikes me as a very intelligent and thoughtful actor. It must have been a great creative opportunity for her, and she knows what she’s up against, especially in this fascist, extinction burst time period (would this film have gone down better in 2014 instead of 2026?).
Ah yes Mr. My Dad Owned a Diamond Mine, the guy who takes credit for the engineering feats of his employees, want to lecture us again about MERIT. Perhaps we should bring Big Balls (Mr. Balls?) into the conversation too because we all know that guy was hired based on talent and intelligence alone and not because he was one of Musk’s little lackeys.
I am so, SO sick of these people.
HellNo is mad because, in addition to being racist as hell, he’s also ugly and unlikeable.
He has spent all that money on his gender affirming surgeries and “he’s a genius” PR and all those years around famous people and he’s still an ugly dork who is only tolerated for his money.
One of the things that intrigues me is how ideology cements itself in a host population of nitwits and trolls who tend to drone on in the vein of pseudo-intellectual debate, using a jargon that functions largely as a pretext or placeholder for more base, crude impulses. Hence racism is qualified as “low taxes,” “states’ rights,” “small government,” “federal overreach” etc… which is not very subtle. I think Lee Atwater actually spelt this out. But the weird power of these slogans is that they are trigger words, like the autocue to some Manchurian candidate self-hypnotising, they mask a primal drive.
Oh f off Elon Lupita is stunning and its very beleivable that her face launched a thousand ships
I love Nolan’s movies so am looking forward to this one
I think that was Helen of Troy not Athena. Helen of Troy was the reason why the Trojan war started,
Why does Musk even comment on this? No one cares what that racist asshat thinks!!!
He’s talking to all the low-brow young men who idolise him for his money and tech.
Those are the guys who are quietly misogynistic, despise BIPOC women and will hate this film because Musk hates the casting.
So yes, his words will resonate with these people.
Monsters like Musk are getting increasingly desperate to indelibly advance white supremacy globally. And it’s not happening!!!
That face will get me to go to the theater!
Was not going to see this but I’ve changed my mind. CAN’T WAIT
I’ve got to hand it to Nolan for doubling down. He knew the Nazis would scream, cry, and throw up so he cast Lupita Nyong’o as both Helen and Clytemnestra.
Wasn’t going to see this in theaters because I can’t stand Damon but 💕 Nolan…my Black 🤬 will NOW be sitting in the theater ✨️🎬✨️
Hard agree! Can’t stand Matt Damon and usually avoid his work. But I WILL see this in the theater because as far as I’m concerned, Lupita is a goddess and the most beautiful woman alive.
Cry harder, bigots!
My people. I had the same dilemma and came to the same conclusion. Cannot stand Matt Damon. I once saw him described as looking like he has bologna breath and that perfectly describes the cringe he gives me.
Save a seat for me, @Lala! I’ll bring the popcorn. 🍿
Wow, some people really get triggered by fictional characters.
Matt Walsh went berserk when Halle Bailey was cast in the live action Little Mermaid because it wasn’t historically accurate. A MERMAID
He’s a proud, unrepentant bigot who is quite dangerous.
Predictable. Cry more, Elno. Cry more, racist morons!
I studied the Odyssey at uni. I’m actually looking forward to seeing this. Lupita is going to shine!
Christopher Marlow, a 17th century playwright, is who coined the phrase “the face that launched a thousand ships,” not Homer.
Doctor Faustus
Have Walsh and Musk looked in a mirror lately? They’re in no position to be assessing beauty.
Lupita is indeed gorgeous by any measure, except Nazi ones.
STAY MAD.
LOSERS.
So translations and how the meaning changes are actually really interesting to me. Helen is described as fair-faced (which if you’re not a racist just means gorgeous) and white-armed which upon just a SMALL amount of internet research is much more akin to soft-hands (like hasn’t done manual labor) than a description of her skin color (bc whiteness as a concept hadn’t been formalized in society yet). Love love love when people try to quote a primary source and flummox it so badly. Also, as early as the 4th C BC Greece was doing enormous amounts of trade with the African continent. Even if we overlook her Cygnus paternity, it is not absurd to think that black and brown skinned people existed in Greece. Just in case you want some sexy factoids to go with ur morning coffee
“white armed” in the context of the times meant nobility, not that someone literally had white arms. It meant the color of their skin wasn’t darkened by exposure during manual labor in the hot sun
She was not described as “fair faced” in either the Iliad or the Odyssey so I’m not sure where you’ve gotten that descriptor for
The only physical descriptors would be the aforementioned “white armed” which, again, did not mean she had literal white arms, “lovely haired” which doesn’t describe hair color, length, texture or even style – it just says her hair was lovely, and as “the most beautiful of women”
The people of Troy in Homer’s time were Mediterranean (Anatolian/Levantine/Islanders) and due to trade there was a lot of intermixing of peoples so it is feasible for Helen to be an absolutely stunning Black woman
Okay, here’s my question for them – who should have played Helen of Troy? Like if you think that Lupita is stunt casting for awards or whatever (because Nolan is hurting for Oscars and box office success and industry respect, poor dude), then who do you think should have played Helen?
I can’t think of a current A or B list actress who I think is prettier than Lupita. Mayyyybe Zendaya? Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones have long been my top three in terms of beautiful actresses, but the last two have messed with their faces too much (and would all have been considered two old anyway.) Maybe I’m just super out of touch with hollywood today because I genuinely can’t think of someone who is more beautiful or luminous than Lupita.
Plus, she can act.
Nolan is too deliberate in everything he does. he has his favorites for sure – he clearly loves Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Leo – but he’s not putting Lupita in a major role in his Oppenheimer follow up just because he’s trying to piss off Musk. That’s probably a perk though.
Matt Walsh wants Sydney Sweeney.
Just conveying what they’re putting out there. I don’t think Sydney Sweeney is attractive at all
I really don’t get the Sydney Sweeney hype. She’s just okay looking, and her acting isn’t that great either.
What??? Aw hellll nooo to Sydney Sweeney, in what world would she be Helen of Troy? I wasn’t mad about Diane Kruger’s casting or how she played Helen, however Lupita is very beautiful and she can act. I’d be in to see what she does with the role.
Meghan Markle should be Helen, duh! Man, would there be meltdowns.
Sydney Sweeney is attractive but not at all beautiful.
I find her quite plain looking actually, don’t get the hype, and have not been impressed with her acting.
I dont get the hype either. I’ve never seen her in anything (I dont think) so not sure about her acting but her eyes/expression always look very vacant to me.
MAGA making ‘Merica gross racists again…
Well we have always been gross racists but now its cool to be loud and proud with your stupidity..l
Here’s what I’ll say. If Nolan is playing the public like a fiddle to drum up interest, then I hope that if the hate gets really loud, he says something and is clear and loud about it. If he already has, good. But too many times, I’ve seen filmmakers and show runners say nothing as they reap the benefits of the engagement.
Absolutely this.
I read article that the Greek Prime Minister said it is with great pride that the Greek culture/history is being shown to the world and in a diverse way. The flip side is many state that Homer specifically described the goddesses and it veers from written work. I think what is interesting is this is a mythical MOVIE and how this has ruffled feathers. A MOVIE. Good Lord. Aren’t there bigger fish to fry?????
Honestly, I don’t agree with this theory. Saying that Christopher Nolan chose Lupita Nyong’o solely to provoke a “culture war” almost ends up repeating, unintentionally, the same argument used by racist trolls on social media: the idea that Black or non-white actors and actresses could not simply be chosen because of their talent or their work.
Objectively, Nolan does not need that kind of marketing strategy. Christopher Nolan is already one of the most bankable directors in the world, and The Odyssey is probably one of the most anticipated films of the next few years. So far, he has not really had a major box-office flop, so the idea that he would need an artificial controversy to attract audiences seems pretty unconvincing to me.
On top of that, Nolan recently spoke about his admiration for the work of Ryan Coogler and Jordan Peele, both directors Lupita has already collaborated with, especially in Us. It therefore makes far more sense to assume that he is familiar with her work and chose her because he considers her an excellent actress capable of portraying two radically different roles.
And regarding the “historical” argument, it is also important to remember that our modern conception of “race” is relatively recent: it mainly developed from the 16th century onward in the context of colonization and modern capitalism. In Ancient Greece, distinctions were more cultural, political, or tied to the city-state (“foreigner,” “citizen,” etc.) rather than based on modern racial ideas. Commercial, intellectual, and artistic exchanges between the Greek Mediterranean world and African kingdoms had already existed for a very long time. So the idea that a Black woman would automatically be “anachronistic” in that historical setting is far less obvious than some people claim.
In the end, I mostly feel that people are projecting contemporary debates onto a casting choice, when the simplest explanation is probably the correct one: Nolan most likely chose an actress he considers talented and believable for the role.
She is very beautiful. She’s just not white and that is the problem these idiots have with the casting. Just say it you cowards.
Thank you for stating that so plainly. Elon does not get to determine what the whole world considers ‘beautiful’. It’s not up to him. We will embrace Lupita and her beauty in spite of him. So, he can go have several seats. One does not have to be white to be beautiful. Eurocentric standards of beauty are not the only ones that exist.
Elno will just have to get over it.
Exactly. She has great,very even skin, symmetrical facial features, by any measure would be considered very pretty by anyone who isn’t a raging racist.
I hate this for her. Once again hollywood intentionally putting these poc actors in harm. I mean they know racist hate these kind of stuff but still do these and leave the poc for slaughter with no protection. This is what happens with new gladiator movie where denzel was trolled and backlashed by racist and none from hollywood stand by him. This is more sinister where hollywood hates diversity this way they play both the sides . If the movie ranked they blame poc and never get casted in major production again like with little mermaid.
I generally agree with you but I don’t think Denzel was trolled or backlashed for Gladiator at all. If anything he was the only one praised and most reviews agreed his was the only performance worth watching. There’s so many articles mentioning him and how the movie is only worth watching for him but even his charisma couldn’t save it.
I hope Lupita eats both roles, and shows all the haters they were wrong.
I am an old, poor, cranky white woman. I have no skin in the game when it comes to racism against Black people, especially young, beautiful, rich, talented, much-lauded Black people.
Except oh, wait, I do — those people are HUMAN. Just like me.
And I find racism not only deeply offensive, but deeply destructive to human cultures and the human spirit.
To my spirit.
I deeply, viscerally resent that in this Year of Our Common Era 2026, it is still in any way shape or form acceptable to anyone to publicly express this destructive, disrespectful, ugly attitude toward anyone.
I’m not the Thought Police, and I don’t believe such an entity belongs in our culture or society either. Think what ugly thoughts you must in the privacy of your own skull.
But that’s it. Once you open your mouth and vomit those grotesqueries into our shared air, our shared internet, our shared consciousness? Well, then you’ve stepped over the boundary of acceptable behavior. In dehumanizing others, you’ve succeeded in dehumanizing yourself. And I reject you.
Yes, I believe in the freedom of speech. I believe in the First Amendment, which protects residents of America from being punished BY THE GOVERNMENT for what we say.
But that doesn’t mean you have a free pass otherwise. We get to call racists and racist hate speech out for what it is. We get to castigate you, scream at you, shun you both in private and in public. Because that is what you have earned for yourself when you harm others.
Every person spouting this bullshit concern-trolling self-righteous fake-historian RACISM, and every person amplifying it in any way, from clicking Like to repeating it and so on, deserves to be publicly shunned.
Shunned, the same way we shun ICE agents who have killed people on our public streets. Because the difference between the two acts is only one of degree. When you dehumanize others, you make them expendable. Targets. Straw dummies that won’t be harmed by a bullet to the back, or a gas chamber.
Is that a bit melodramatic? Sure.
It’s also true. Ask my cousins who used to live in Poland. Oh, wait, you can’t. They were killed in the death camps built by racism. The ones just like those our current government, aided by Elon Musk, are constructing in this country as you read this.
Helen of Troy is a concept, an ideal. A transcendently beautiful human.
And to say that ideal cannot meaningfully be embodied by a woman with Black skin is not only wrong and stupid, it’s destructive. Destructive of our humanity: Lupita’s, and mine, and yours, and everyone’s.
That’s just flatly unacceptable. And I do not and will not ever accept it.
Thank you, CB, for addressing this.
This is beautiful.
I too am an old, cranky white woman, and I absolutely co-sign everything you so eloquently wrote. Thank you.
@C-Shell
💙💙💙💛🌿
Elon Musk is an open racist and Nazi. Who will ever forget his Heil Hitler salutes to Trump? THREE OF THEM. He needs to fuck all the way off.
I’d 110% launch my fleet of ships for Lupita.
The racist chuds are mad that people they want to believe are lesser than them are so far out of their league.
I’m a heterosexual, white 64 year old woman, and I think Lupita is utterly gorgeous.
I’ll totally see this. There have been so many adaptations of The Odyssey. Muskrat and his ilk don’t even want even one of these gazillion adaptations to feature a non-white woman?
With all that’s going on in the world, THIS is what these vile racists choose to focus on? Take a seat, boys
Musk is the last person who should be commenting on someone’s looks.
Don’t let him even start this s–t. Serial killers have nothing on this guy. Musk is hands down the worst murderous immigrant to ever land on our shores. By dismantling entire governmental agencies like USAID he sentenced hundreds of thousands to die without food and medical aid.
Not today Satan.
@Truthiness
You are 100 percent factually correct.
“Not today, Satan.” AMEN.
I’ll never forget when Lupita was on billy eichner’s internet series ‘billy on the street’. Normally New Yorkers could care less about famous/beautiful people, but in Lupita’s case she was so beautiful they could no longer function!
Well, per Herodotus (the Ancient Greek “father of history”), the most beautiful people in the world are the Ethiopians. So my guess is they’d favor Lupita’s casting over most other choices. Though they’d probably just be shocked all the characters aren’t being played by men.
Brava, @Margot! #historianed
I wish Elon would crawl back under the rock he oozed from.