“Nick Lachey ran into Jessica Simpson on a plane, he says they were cordial” links

Exes Nick Lachey & Jessica Simpson ran into each other on a recent flight. Nick says that everyone was very polite and cordial. [JustJared]
Wagner Moura & Kristen Stewart are making a vampire movie?? [LaineyGossip]
What is the future of late-night? [Hollywood Life]
Dua Lipa is really living her best life. [Jezebel]
Michael Che has some thoughts. [Pajiba]
AOC gives Ted Cruz a proverbial whack. [Buzzfeed]
Macaulay Culkin is still mourning Catherine O’Hara. [Socialite Life]
If I still drank, I would tear up a daiquirita. [Seriously OMG]
Cannes did a midnight screening of Fast & Furious for its 25th anniversary. [RCFA]
Lisa Kudrow & Michael Patrick King say goodbye to The Comeback. [OMG Blog]
I loved Newlyweds,the story being told today is that Nick was mean to Jessica. I think sometimes he was annoyed at her childish and lazy behaviour but people rewrite it like he was awful.
Yeah, when I see the clips that are about how “mean” he was it usually overlooks the overall context. Like Jessica buying 700 dollars of underwear without checking the price. Or the whole thing with the maid to do their laundry because Jessica refused to do work around the house.
He was also clearly the money conscious one in the relationship and she just did not care. Like when she bought him a Rolex for his bday lol. (and in the beginning he had the money, he was the higher earner when they got married.)
I honestly just think she was too young and inexperienced when they got married – I dont think she had ever lived on her own, etc – and he was more independent and it showed.
Well maybe he shouldn’t have targeted a teen virgin when he was in his mid-20s. He was also very resentful that she was overshadowing him.
I’d forgotten what a “bombshell” she was. And I use the adjective in a positive way: she was pretty on a scale of girl-next-door knockout.
Gawd. I just love AOC. I hope she is president in my lifetime. Rural magats gleefully voting for a party that disdains them and actively harms them will always shock me. They have far more in common with AOC than Marsha Blackburn, our vile wimpy governor, corrupt Hashburger, Ooooogles or any of the rest. I HAVE never liked any of the Fast and Furious movies. Were any of them good or am I an old fuddy duddy? The 2000s were a media hellscape for women. Nick and Jessica married when she was too young/inexperienced and her father was an exploitative nutjob. He was a precursor to all the Evangelical pe#do adjacent magats we are stuck with now.
Every time I see Jessica Simpson, my first thought is remembering that one time when her father talked/bragged about her large breasts. I will never forget that. It was Trump-coded before we really knew what that meant, the full extent of him lusting after Ivanka.
The dad was super creepy like Trump is with ivanka. The dad had other controversies as well.
Joe Rogan and his GenZ army will never let that happen. I used to believe with every fiber of my being that I would see a woman president early in my lifetime. Now I cling to a hope that women don’t lose the right to vote in my lifetime.
I’m glad they were cordial. They should be. May each continue to live their best life.
That daiquirita sounds like headache in a glass.
It reminds of a night in high school circa 1990 when when we were having a girls night with no parents around. We ordered a Hawaiian pizza and raided the liquor cabinet, mixing punch with whatever liquor we could add without showing a net loss in the bottles.
I’m not going to tell you the rest of that story. Suffice it to say that Hawaiian pizza was found partly digested all over the bathroom the next morning and we never did a liquor cabinet buffet again. (Honestly, we’re lucky no one needed to go to the hospital, but I would never as an adult consider drinking some kinda liquor punch concoction.)
I used to go to a place that offered frozen margarita and strawberry daiquiri swirls! I never got one but thought it was cool. That stuff is way too sweet for me
On my honeymoon in Hawaii, I had multiple Lava Flows every day (I think strawberry daquiries). I was half-lit the whole week. Fabulous time.
She was 18 when they met and he was 25. Huh.