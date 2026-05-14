“Nick Lachey ran into Jessica Simpson on a plane, he says they were cordial” links

Exes Nick Lachey & Jessica Simpson ran into each other on a recent flight. Nick says that everyone was very polite and cordial. [JustJared]

Wagner Moura & Kristen Stewart are making a vampire movie?? [LaineyGossip]

What is the future of late-night? [Hollywood Life]

Dua Lipa is really living her best life. [Jezebel]

Michael Che has some thoughts. [Pajiba]

AOC gives Ted Cruz a proverbial whack. [Buzzfeed]

Macaulay Culkin is still mourning Catherine O’Hara. [Socialite Life]

If I still drank, I would tear up a daiquirita. [Seriously OMG]

Cannes did a midnight screening of Fast & Furious for its 25th anniversary. [RCFA]

Lisa Kudrow & Michael Patrick King say goodbye to The Comeback. [OMG Blog]