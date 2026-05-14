Princess Kate introduced herself as ‘Catarina’ in Reggio Emilia, Italy

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales in Reggio Emilia, Italy on Wednesday. She’ll have more events today and hopefully we’ll have some new photos later on. As a long-time reader of royal coverage in the mainstream and even tabloid press, something is really cracking me up about the coverage of Kate’s Italian trip. The British press is actually *surprised* that Kate is getting such a great reception in Italy. They’re shocked that hundreds of people waited to see her and that she had an enthusiastic walkabout. Kate avoided international work for four years out of a well-placed fear that she would get called a colonialist dumbass, or that she would be booed and scorned. As it turns out, it’s all about which country she visits. She’ll probably never visit the Caribbean for work ever again, but a majority-white country? A European country? Oh, she’ll be there with bells on. Currently, everyone is falling all over themselves to praise Princess “Catarina” and her attempts to speak Italian:

The Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in Italian saying ‘Mi chiamo Catarina’ as she was given a rapturous welcome on her first foreign royal visit in three years.

Catherine was met by a crowd of 1,000 people – including a very excited-looking baby – as she arrived for a two-day trip to Reggio Emilia. She hugged schoolchildren, posed for selfies and accepted bouquets of flowers. Baby Elena, aged three months, was held over the barrier by her mother Marta and beamed as the future queen stopped to play with her.

Looking relaxed and radiant in a blue Edeline Lee trouser suit, the princess – who spent her gap year in Italy – told the youngsters in their native language: ‘I speak a bit of Italian. What is your name? I am Catarina.’

Royal fans lined the Piazza Camillo Prampolini in the city and Catherine stopped to greet pre-school children in the cobbled square. Some were hanging out of windows surrounding the area. It is the first overseas official visit for the princess since she went to Denmark in 2022, before her cancer treatment.

Catherine is in Reggio Emilia – a city in northern Italy famed for its pioneering approach to early years education – to boost her crusade to improve young lives. And this is just the start of what is expected to be a worldwide mission as part of her work with young children.

[From The Daily Mail]

As I said, my guess is that Kate’s “worldwide mission” will be centered on “visiting majority-white countries,” possibly once a year, if that. I mean, she’s still Kate, good reception or not, and Princess Catarina does not want to actually work that much. But sure, this has been a much-needed positive storyline for Catarina and for the Windsors. As always, it’s remarkable how much happier she looks when her husband isn’t around. That’s true of Prince William as well – he always looks happier and more relaxed when he’s going solo. Never beating the “they bring out the worst in each other” allegations.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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26 Responses to “Princess Kate introduced herself as ‘Catarina’ in Reggio Emilia, Italy”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:32 am

    She looks good in these shots – best I’ve seen her in a while. Thou she looks uncomfortable hugging the little girl – the little girl is loving it thou.

    Reply
  2. CM says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:33 am

    She looks great and happy. But was there a real purpose to this trip?

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      May 14, 2026 at 7:43 am

      the purpose of the trip was for Kate to travel, wear a suit and do photo-ops. This is all a keen skit.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        May 14, 2026 at 7:46 am

        💯💯💯

        And she’s doing it well, so credit to her for that, but “keen skit” is the perfect way to describe this.

  3. Tessa says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:35 am

    She sounds so pretentious. Some advanced work getting crowds to offset the booing in the UK. And she did really nothing about early years. I think trying to make her a statesperson will be a,flop

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:35 am

    The kids look bored.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:44 am

    If you go to the town square you’re going to get a decent crowd. It’s good that she learned a few phrases so that she can talk to the children in Italian.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:46 am

    I mean, the visit is going fine. It’s not a disaster so that equals the most successful tour of all time in the British press, which is what always makes me roll her eyes about her. But again – what is the point of this? What is she doing? from my end it looks like she just wanted to visit a pretty Italian town and get some photo ops with babies (because no, that three month old baby does not give a crap who is holding her or playing with her.)

    It’s good that she is willing to travel internationally for WORK again, but if all of that work is just visiting towns, checking out their preschools and getting photo ops – what is the point?

    i wonder if this was the compromise – she’ll travel internationally but she wont do official royal tours (i.e. at the request of the government) where she might have less control over the schedule.

    she’s getting such good press over speaking three sentences in Italian – why not learn some of the language in every country she visits? Why not have 3-5 sentences in French or German etc?

    anyway it seems they’ve figured out how to get Kate to work – nothing but positive press and good crowds.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:46 am

    Just how is keen going to improve young lives. This,is a farce. She never bothered even visiting her own relatives the Sussex kids. And took park properly away from a community for privacy. She is so fake

    Reply
  8. Maddie says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:52 am

    Not a single poc in the crowd. As for the crowd my theory is that this might one of few occasions where celebs or popular person visiting this place in Italy. This is the first time I’m hearing this place in Italy. Also from the view and look at the crowd once again this place has rarely and few poc . Also poc education needs different teaching and work how will this white education method is helpful. This is same dumb thing like go outside and nature helps when you live in house with acre for free but many struggle to pay their rent in polluted city etc.

    The hypocrisy all this time when her children have nanny and best education rest of brits especially poor brit doesn’t and couldn’t come out of their life. This is not america where you work hard , you can achieve this dream but there are many gatekeepers in UK in all areas that’s why many average Brits doesn’t support their actors and actress because majority comes from certain class. That’s why many people loves football players because most comes from bottom and this is one of the reason where media and likes of daily mail have intense hate towards those self made.

    Reply
    • cosmo says:
      May 14, 2026 at 9:05 am

      Maybe POC aren’t interested in the event? Or are you saying she purposefully didn’t bus in people of color?

      Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:53 am

    So, the Fail…failed to get the Italian form of her name correct. It’s CatErina (source: it’s one of my middle names). I think CatArina is Portuguese. The pronunciation would be pretty much the same, but still. Get it right!

    It’s so incredibly anglocentric to praise a person for speaking even the tiniest bit of a foreign language. That’s a stereotype that native English speakers aren’t going to beat anytime soon. In much of the rest of the world, it’s not at all notable when a person speaks more than one language. In Europe, that’s basically the default for anyone under 60. But that said, this is one time where I won’t be too hard on Kate. Italians generally do appreciate it when tourists at least attempt a few words, even if they butcher them. The same goes for many countries, really. It’s better than just speaking English louder and slower, at any rate.

    Reply
  10. lady digby says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:56 am

    Daniela Relph reporting on the visit for BBC news reported that the RF NEED KATE’S STAR POWER. The Firm need show stopping receptions to prove their worth? There IS pressure on both PoWs to do a lot more foreign tours. Is devoted hubbie going to be proud of his wife having a well received solo tour? They ARE competitive with each other, after all. Is he going to want his own SUPERBOWL moment? Where is the best country for Will to visit and knock them dead? Aston Villaland perhaps?

    Reply
  11. Luped says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:57 am

    I’m starting my day in a positive mood. Kate looks good and genuinely happy. This is the role she’ll play for the rest of her life so all I can do is wish her well.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    May 14, 2026 at 7:59 am

    They are trying to make keen happen. But this was apparently all pre planned and staged. There are still protests in the UK. That photo ops won’t stop. She is imo not relatable to families who are struggling due to a bad economy

    Reply
    • Luped says:
      May 14, 2026 at 8:54 am

      @Tessa. It’s obvious you’re not a fan and neither am I. However, I’m ok if Kate finally manages to pull it together, even if only for a few photos. We’re reminded every day about the sh*t show the world has become and sometimes it’s good to just breathe and let others go about their day.

      Reply
  13. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 14, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I have no problem with this. Is her Italian a bit basic? Sure. But that’s alright. She’s talking to kids. No big speeches are needed. She looks happy. For once. My problem with her is that she was so foul to Meghan, who was likely blindsided by the vitriolic one-sided low-rent elbowy manoeuvring this woman does to secure her status in a family that would be happy to see her just go away. But then again, to play devil’s advocate, that’s how they treat all the wives who marry in — like they’re surplus to requirements, bar breeding. Kate made her bed. She can roll over and land in Italy, and she’d be smart to cultivate contacts abroad, more generally.

    Reply
  14. Loretta says:
    May 14, 2026 at 8:32 am

    In italian is Caterina not Catarina

    Reply
  15. Pumpkin says:
    May 14, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I am genuinely asking this in good faith but what is the “worldwide mission”? Has there been a launch about this? What is she going to do? What are the aims? What does she want to achieve?

    Reply
  16. Nonok says:
    May 14, 2026 at 9:03 am

    So I saw a lot of not understanding yesterday on this too…

    Reggio Emilia is HUGE in the international landscape for early childhood education. I’m a trustee at a Reggio school here in the US and we routinely pay to send our teachers to Reggio Emilia for training. It is not a sleepy Italian town- it is a Mecca for people who care about play-based exploratory education- which is Kate’s whole thing. She doesn’t need to bring experts with her because she is going to see the experts. Would be like visiting the pope and bringing your parish chaplain for “legitimacy”. The press is doing a rough shod job of expressing its importance, so from that perspective it’s a bust, but her visiting in the way that she is should have been a slam dunk.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 14, 2026 at 9:09 am

      I think the idea of “bringing experts” is more so that she can take what she learns back to the UK – that she should have a team with her of people who are going to implement some of these things they’re learning in the UK, or advocate for more play based schools, etc.

      Kate is not a teacher or an administrator or a government official (at least not on this trip, according to KP), so I think thats what people mean when they say “she should have experts with her.” Not experts to instruct the people at Reggio Emillia, because that’d be silly, but experts who are in a position to take what they learn and bring it back to the UK.

      Reply
    • Maddie says:
      May 14, 2026 at 9:10 am

      Ok I’m genuinely asking ,not sarcasm or nothing. She is going to see the experts for what ? How is she improving the life of the people? Is her children benefits from that or people of uk? How she is going to apply this to use ? This is another vanity job . It’s time to call it vanity job.

      Reply
  17. Lala11_7 says:
    May 14, 2026 at 9:05 am

    There’s no 💥 on social media like it is for Meghan when she’s out & about…in fact…if it weren’t for THIS site I wouldn’t even know THIS was going on…and I go to People & Page Six….but that’s the ONLY reason William HASN’T divorced Kate…because she DOESN’T make a huge impact…and no he’s not going to appreciate THIS impact either…The fallout from this is gonna be 🔥 between Charles Camilla & William & Anne…the “Haternation” will be activated!😲

    Reply

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